Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi says BJP manifesto 'voice of isolated man', calls it short-sighted and arrogant

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Rahul Gandhi says BJP manifesto is 'voice of isolated man'. In a scathing criticism of the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Rahul also said the document was "short sighted" and "arrogant".
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Tuesday. On Monday, Priyanka and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had planned to hold rallies in the state, but they were cancelled due to bad weather, reports said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Assam, Bihar and Odisha on Tuesday. He will hold public rallies in Bihar's Gaya, Kandhamal in Odisha and Hailakandi in Assam.
With the first phase of the Lok Sabha election scheduled for 11 April, Tuesday is the last day of campaigning for all political parties, reports said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will share the stage at a rally in Maharashtra on Tuesday, for the first time after their parties joined hands, once again, for the Lok Sabha election. They will address a public gathering at Ausa in Latur in support of the alliance's candidates in the district, where polling will be held on 18 April.
Modi and Thackeray last shared the dais in Mumbai in December 2016 at a function to lay the foundation stone of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial off the Arabian Sea.
The prime minister will also address rallies in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, while BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold public meetings in Telangana, Maharashtra, and Odisha.
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will also be on the campaign trail in the state's Raiganj.
On Monday, the BJP released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election. Several Union ministers, including Modi, addressed the gathering during the event. Modi said "nationalism was the BJP's inspiration, inclusion its philosophy and good governance its mantra". He added that the party aimed to make India a "developed" nation by 2047, 100 years after Independence.
The "Sankalp Patra" (document of resolve) has 75 definitive, time-bound targets for the country, Modi said after releasing the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls starting 11 April.
"The manifesto highlights three major points — nationalism is our motivation, inclusion is our philosophy and governance is our mantra. We want people to hold us accountable. Hence, we have set out 75 goals to be achieved by 2022," he said.
The BJP manifesto was a "multi-layered and multi-dimensional" document that addressed the expectations and aspirations of all sections of the society, the prime minister said, adding that it contained "jan ki mann ki baat". "We want to fight poverty rather than sit inside air-conditioned rooms. Nationalism is our inspiration and inclusion and good governance is our mantra.
"We first addressed the needs of the people, now we will fulfil their aspirations," Modi added. He further said, "Our sankalp (resolve) is to change India from a developing country to a developed country. This should turn into a mass movement. We have kept the common man at the centre of our manifesto and our promises."
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 11:18:54 IST
Congress fields Kirti Azad from Dhanbad seat in Jharkhand
Congress says BJP should have released 'maafinama' instead of manifesto
Rahul Gandhi says BJP manifesto is 'voice of isolated man'
Tamil Nadu village to boycott polls due to non-payment of crop insurance
Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshow in Saharanpur
Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Assam, Bihar, Odisha
Amit Shah to campaign in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Odisha
Narendra Modi says AFSPA will not be repealed
In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi summarily dismissed any talk of repealing the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kashmir, likening the removal of AFSPA from the Valley to "sending our soldiers to the gallows."
The prime minister spoke to Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-In-Chief of Network18 in an interview on Monday, just hours after releasing the Bharatiya Janata Party's election manifesto which put nationalism and national security at the front and centre of its next term, if re-elected.
Read the entire story here
Today is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polls
Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu
Narendra Modi and Uddhav Thackeray to address rallies in Maharastra today
11:18 (IST)
In Gujarat, 25 of 52 candidates fielded by BJP, Congress are not even graduates
11:14 (IST)
Congress fields Kirti Azad from Dhanbad seat in Jharkhand
11:10 (IST)
Smriti Irani says Rahul Gandhi is 'obsessed' with BJP
10:56 (IST)
Congress says BJP should have released 'maafinama' instead of manifesto
10:52 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi says BJP manifesto is 'voice of isolated man'
10:46 (IST)
Robert Vadra downplays Arun Jaitley's jibe on campaigning for Congress
10:39 (IST)
Tamil Nadu village to boycott polls due to non-payment of crop insurance
10:36 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshow in Saharanpur
10:34 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Assam, Bihar, Odisha
10:30 (IST)
Amit Shah to campaign in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Odisha
10:28 (IST)
Expansion of PM-Kisan Yojana will create burden on economy
10:24 (IST)
Narendra Modi says AFSPA will not be repealed
10:16 (IST)
Today is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polls
10:12 (IST)
Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu
10:04 (IST)
10:03 (IST)
Narendra Modi and Uddhav Thackeray to address rallies in Maharastra today
