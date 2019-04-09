Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi says BJP manifesto 'voice of isolated man', calls it short-sighted and arrogant

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Rahul Gandhi says BJP manifesto is 'voice of isolated man'. In a scathing criticism of the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Rahul also said the document was "short sighted" and "arrogant".

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Tuesday. On Monday, Priyanka and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had planned to hold rallies in the state, but they were cancelled due to bad weather, reports said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Assam, Bihar and Odisha on Tuesday. He will hold public rallies in Bihar's Gaya, Kandhamal in Odisha and Hailakandi in Assam.

With the first phase of the Lok Sabha election scheduled for 11 April, Tuesday is the last day of campaigning for all political parties, reports said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will share the stage at a rally in Maharashtra on Tuesday, for the first time after their parties joined hands, once again, for the Lok Sabha election. They will address a public gathering at Ausa in Latur in support of the alliance's candidates in the district, where polling will be held on 18 April.

Modi and Thackeray last shared the dais in Mumbai in December 2016 at a function to lay the foundation stone of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial off the Arabian Sea.

The prime minister will also address rallies in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, while BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold public meetings in Telangana, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also be on the campaign trail in Assam, Bihar and Odisha on Tuesday. He will hold public rallies in Bihar's Gaya, Kandhamal in Odisha and Hailakandi in Assam. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, a day after her joint rally with Rahul was cancelled due to "bad weather".

West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will also be on the campaign trail in the state's Raiganj.

On Monday, the BJP released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election. Several Union ministers, including Modi, addressed the gathering during the event. Modi said "nationalism was the BJP's inspiration, inclusion its philosophy and good governance its mantra". He added that the party aimed to make India a "developed" nation by 2047, 100 years after Independence.

The "Sankalp Patra" (document of resolve) has 75 definitive, time-bound targets for the country, Modi said after releasing the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls starting 11 April.

"The manifesto highlights three major points — nationalism is our motivation, inclusion is our philosophy and governance is our mantra. We want people to hold us accountable. Hence, we have set out 75 goals to be achieved by 2022," he said.

The BJP manifesto was a "multi-layered and multi-dimensional" document that addressed the expectations and aspirations of all sections of the society, the prime minister said, adding that it contained "jan ki mann ki baat". "We want to fight poverty rather than sit inside air-conditioned rooms. Nationalism is our inspiration and inclusion and good governance is our mantra.

"We first addressed the needs of the people, now we will fulfil their aspirations," Modi added. He further said, "Our sankalp (resolve) is to change India from a developing country to a developed country. This should turn into a mass movement. We have kept the common man at the centre of our manifesto and our promises."

Rahul reacted to the BJP's manifesto on Tuesday and said that it was a document "created in a closed room". "The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful. The BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short-sighted and arrogant," he tweeted.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.