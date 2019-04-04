Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi a missing MP, says Smriti Irani in Amethi, claims Congress 'kept people poor to subjugate them'

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: BJP's candidate for Amethi, Smriti Irani, said at a rally in Salon that Rahul as a "missing MP" and said the Congress has deliberately denied development to the constituency so that its farmers remain poor and subservient to generations of Congress leaders. "For 15 days you (Rahul Gandhi) couldn't do anything in Amethi and now you've gone to Kerala," she said.
Shortly after Rahul Gandhi filed nomination papers from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has tweeted that her brother was the "most courageous man" she knows. She wrote an impassioned line to Wayanad itself, asking the constituency to "take care of him" because "he will not let them down."
Narendra Modi has failed farmers and those looking for jobs, Rahul Gandhi said after filing his nomination papers at Wayanad. "I wanted to give a message that India is one, and deal a blow to the divisive forces of the BJP and the RSS," the Congress chief added. He said that he wanted to make it clear that he will not say a word against the CPM and that he fully understood that the CPM had to attack the Congress.
Nishad Party leader and Gorakhpur MP Praveen Nishad has joined the BJP, a party that the Nishad Party has announced that it will support in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. NP leaving the side of Samajwadi Party and joining the BJP is being seen as a huge boost to the saffron party as the former, though formed in 2015, is an umbrella organisation of many downtrodden and backward classes.
Smriti Irani, who is in Rahul Gandhi's home constituency of Amethi, tweeted while the Congress chief's Wayanad roadshow was on, saying, that while Rahul is off supporting 'anti-national forces', Vijay Kishore Tiwari, who was a BSP candidate in the Gauriganj assembly elections in 2017, would be joining the BJP family. Smriti had earlier alleged that Rahul has insulted the people of Amethi by also contesting from Wayanad.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley has written a new blog post on Facebook, this time asking why Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is leading a roadshow through Wayanad after filing his nomination papers from there, has not worked for a day in his life.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has finished filing his nomination papers at the Wayanad Collectorate and is participating in a roadshow across the district headquarters town on an open bus. He is accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi and senior Congress leaders. The roads from the Collectorate are chockablock with Congress supporters who have been enthusiastic in attendance.
Rahul Gandhi has reached the Collectorate in Wayanad and is currently filing the papers. The Congress chief is seated opposite to the returning officer. The process of filing nomination papers is a long one, involving several steps and declarations.
The Election Commission has taken note of Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar's controversial remarks on "jailing EC officials" for at least two days if he is elected. The poll panel has asked for a report in this regard.
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have arrived at Wayanad via chopper. The Congress chief was greeted effusively by Congress and UDF leaders. The roadway from the Wayanad school grounds to the Collectorate's office is reportedly filled with Congress workers.
Congress leader Sanjay Jha called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrible disaster," an "embarrassment" and "a joke" and called for his "crazy bakwas" to come to an end. Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive at Wayanad with sister Priyanka Gandhi, from Kozhikode in about 20 minutes, reported News18.
The two leaders are headed there in a chopper. He is now headed to the Collector's office to file his nomination papers. The two leaders will embark on a roadshow following the nomination filing.
Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad in Kerala has been hailed by Congress workers in the state who have shown unprecedented levels of excitement in welcoming the leader. The BJP, however, has said Rahul is aiming to garner the minority vote of the region, to which Congress has alleged that the south has been ignored by the BJP government at the Centre and this is the first time that a leader of national prominence has put it under the spotlight.
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar, reported News18, has threatened to jail 'Election Commission officials' for a at least two days if he comes to power. The Dalit leader, speaking at a rally at Yavatmal in Maharashtra, slammed the Election Commission for having said that political parties should not talk about Pulwama, something Ambedkar felt was his 'basic Constitutional right'. He then went on to threaten Election Commission officials with jail.
Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers on a day when Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani is scheduled to campaign in Rahul's home constituency of Amethi. Irani is expected to speak at the BJP's Kisan Morcha Sammelan around 11 am. "A person who has been in Amethi for 15 years has decided to give up on his supporters. Come elections, he has chosen to file nominations from another constituency," Smriti said.
As campaign heats up for the Lok Sabha election, the focus shifts from north India to the south with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expected to file his nomination on Thursday from the Wayanad seat in Kerala in the presence of his sister and party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He will also lead a roadshow before filing the papers around 10.30 am.
Notably, Rahul has a new opponent in the Wayanad seat where he is already set to go head-to-head with NDA candidate Thushar Vellapally — Saritha S Nair, the prime accused in the multi-crore solar scandal.
This comes on a day when Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani is scheduled to campaign in Rahul's home constituency of Amethi. Irani is expected to speak at the BJP's Kisan Morcha Sammelan around 11 am. Rahul is also scheduled to address a rally in Nagpur around 5 pm.
Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address public meetings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He will first speak at Karimnagar (11.45 am) and Warangal (1.30 pm) in Telangana and then address rallies at Narasaraopet (3.30 pm) and Visakhapatnam (6 pm) in Andhra Pradesh. Shah has maintained a punishing schedule ahead of the election, but his remarks on doing away with Article 370, which promises special status to Jammu and Kashmir, have met with severe criticism from the state's mainstream parties in the past few days.
The BJP finds itself in sticky waters as the Election Commission has now issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his "Modi ji ki sena" (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army) remark at a rally. The commission has asked him to file a reply by Friday.
Congress candidates for Mumbai are expected to release a separate manifesto for the city on Thursday. All party candidates, including Milind Deora, Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar and Sanjay Nirupam are expected to be present at the 12 pm event. The city-specific manifesto is likely to echo the broad themes of the party's much-discussed election manifesto which was released on Tuesday.
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 14:27:43 IST
Highlights
BJP maintains distance as hardline Hindutva groups plan to mobilise 10 million people for Ram temple in Ayodhya
Millions of Hindus will wake up at the crack of dawn this Saturday, five days before the start of Lok Sabha election, and march to nearby temples to chant a sacred hymn and renew a pledge to build a Ram temple on the ruins of the 16th-Century Babri mosque.
Hardline Hindu groups, allied to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), say that they will mobilise more than 10 million people on 6 April — the start of the Hindu New Year — to shore up support for the contentious plan to build the temple in Ayodhya.
But while the event will keep the focus on a core demand of Hindu nationalists, it will not overtly be part of the BJP's election campaign, signalling a softer approach by the ruling party, multiple sources familiar with discussions said.
Read the full story here
Rahul Gandhi is a missing MP, says Smriti Irani at Wayanad
In Amethi's Salon, Smriti Irani is addressing the BJP's Kisan Sammelan
"For 15 days you (Rahul Gandhi) couldn't do anything in Amethi and now you've gone to Kerala," she said. She referred to Rahul as the 'missing MP' and said the Congress has deliberately denied development to the constituency so that its farmers remain poor and subservient to generations of Congress leaders.
Take care of him Wayanad, tweets Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has tweeted that her brother, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, is the "most courageous man" she knows. She wrote an impassioned line to Wayanad itself, asking the constituency to "take care of him" because "he will not let them down."
Yogi Adityanath questions IUML support at Rahul's Wayanad rally
Yogi Adityanath has questioned the presence of workers of the Indian Union Muslim League at Rahul Gandhi's roadshow at Wayanad in Kerala.
"In Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi had to ask the activists of his special ally, Muslim League in Kerala, to not to come to the rally with the party's green flag, as UP voters would be outraged," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister wrote on Twitter, ostensibly making a point that because this was the Muslim League, Rahul's secular ideologies had been compromised.
Rahul Gandhi says he will 'not say a word against CPM'
Rahul Gandhi significantly said he would not target any of the vitriol against the CPM in Kerala.
"I want to make it clear that I will not say a word against the CPM and I understand that the CPM has to attack the Congress. I will happily absorb the attack but won't say anything against them," Rahul said
Wanted to give a message that India is one, says Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad
"I wanted to give a message that India is one. There is an assault and attack taking place on the idea of India by Narendra Modi and the BJP," Rahul Gandhi said after filing his nomination papers at Wayanad on Thursday.
"South India, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, have been feeling that the way Narendra Modi has been speaking and acting, there is an assault happening on their culture," he added.
Rahul off supporting 'anti-national' forces, tweets Smriti
Smriti Irani, who is in Rahul Gandhi's home constituency of Amethi, tweeted while the Congress chief's Wayanad roadshow was on, saying, that Rahul is off supporting 'anti-national forces'.
She also said that Vijay Kishore Tiwari, who was a BSP candidate in the Gauriganj assembly elections in 2017, would be joining the BJP. Smriti had earlier alleged that Rahul has insulted the people of Amethi by also contesting from Wayanad.
Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination in Karnataka
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has filed his nomination from the Gulbarga parliamentary constituency in Karnataka.
'Encircled by TMC goons,' CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty tweets
CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty has tweeted that his party's leaders, including candidate Dr Fuad Halim, have been surrounded by Trinamool Congress "goons" at Diamond Harbour in Bengal.
Former Congress MP AB Rapolu joins BJP
Former Rajya Sabha MP Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu has joined BJP. He made the move in the presence of Union health minister JP Nadda in Delhi. He had resigned from Congress party last month.
IN PHOTOS: Rahul, Priyanka make their way through Wayanad
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is now holding a roadshow in Wayanad after filing the nomination papers. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ramesh Chennithala are also present on his open topped bus.
Rahul files nomination papers, begins roadshow
Rahul Gandhi has finished filing his nomination papers at the Wayanad Collectorate and is now going to be leading a roadshow across the district headquarters town on an open bus, along with sister Priyanka Gandhi and senior Congress leaders.
Rahul reaches Collector's office, sets about filing papers
Rahul Gandhi has reached the Collectorate in Wayanad and is currently filing the papers. The Congress chief is seated opposite to the returning officer. The process of filing nomination papers is a long one, involving several steps and declarations.
WATCH: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive at Wayanad
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary of Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have arrived at Wayanad from Kozhikode.
Rahul and Priyanka arrive at Wayanad, greeted by UDF and Congress leaders
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have arrived at Wayanad via chopper. The Congress chief was greeted effusively by Congress and UDF leaders. The roadway from the Wayanad school grounds to the Collectorate's office is reportedly filled with Congress workers.
Narendra Modi's 'crazy bakwas' should come to an end, says Sanjay Jha
Congress leader Sanjay Jha called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrible disaster," an "embarrassment" and "a joke" and called for his "crazy bakwas" to come to an end.
Congress workers hope for excitement surrounding to Rahul to spiral across south India
Congress workers have gathered in large numbers at Wayanad to welcome Rahul. Amidst concerns over whether Rahul's move to contest from Wayanad will alienate the CPM from the party, the consensus is largely one of jubilation in Kerala.
Congress workers have also told News18 correspondents that this enthusiasm is one they wish will spiral across the south. Wayanad is an agrarian constituency and located close to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka too.
Image: News18
Jaitley says Rahul made 'sweetheart deals' with dishonest people
Finance minister Arun Jaitley attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for what he called sweetheart deals with fly-by-night operators that included receiving inflated rent payments, saying he must remember to explain his affairs before levelling allegations, reported Times of India.
Reacting to a media report of a farm house owned by Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, which was rented out to what he called tainted businessmen, Jaitley said people in glass houses should not throw stones.
Mamata counters Modi's 'speedbreaker' charge with 'expiry babu' barb
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday went for each other's jugular in battleground West Bengal, with the prime minister castigating "speed-breaker Didi" for allegedly stalling the state's development and the TMC chief hitting back with a warning that he will face a "voter strike".
Modi, who kicked off his Lok Sabha campaign in West Bengal with back-to-back rallies in Siliguri and Kolkata on Wednesday, hit out at Banerjee over a host of issues, including alleged lack of development, perpetuating family rule and for seeking proof of the Indian Air Force's retributive strike on terror camps in Pakistan to avenge the Pulwama killing of 42 CRPF troopers.
Not one to take things lying down, the West Bengal chief minister mounted a blistering counter-offensive, mocking Modi's "56-inch chest" and claiming his government did nothing to save the lives of the CRPF jawans despite having "information" about the impending terror attack. "We are nationalists, not fascists," she asserted.
Read the full story here
Farmers, Adivasis offer Congress chief chance to show he can fulfil poll promises
In Wayanad, Rahul will be greeted not just by the ecstatic mob of Congressmen alone, but a motley crowd of grim-faced farmers and Adivasis as well. Farmers and Adivasis, the two major segments of Wayanad population, are the most worried groups even though they together form a formidable 40 percent of voter base in the constituency. Farmers are the hapless victims of climate change attaining monstrous forms, blood sucking public and private money lenders, free fall of produces' price, straying wild beasts and a slew of other problems.
Life of Adivasis has reached a dead end. Alienation from their land, a dearth of safe housing, lack of clean drinking water, insufficient food, lack of proper healthcare, inefficient education system, and the list goes on. Wayanad is the largest tribal settlement in Kerala.
Read the full story here
WATCH: Rahul received by crowds of supporters at Calicut
Congress president Rahul Gandhi was received by a huge crowd of supporters as he arrived at Calicut, late on Wednesday, to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from the Wayanad constituency
BJP president to address rallies across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address public meetings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He will first speak at Karimnagar (11.45 am) and Warangal (1.30 pm) in Telangana and then address rallies at Narasaraopet (3.30 pm) and Visakhapatnam (6 pm) in Andhra Pradesh.
Solar scam accused to take on Rahul in Wayanad
Saritha S Nair, the prime accused in multi-crore solar scandal, will be fighting as an Independent candidate against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in Kerala's Wayanad constituency, reported News18. The new entrant has chosen Ernakulam as her second seat.
Nair, who had accused several high profile Congress leaders in the state of sexual harassment and rape, has decided to take on the Gandhi scion to as a mark of her protest "for not responding to her letters that sought action against the party leaders facing charges".
Smriti Irani to campaign in Rahul's home constituency
Rahul will file his nomination papers on a day when Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani is scheduled to campaign in Rahul's home constituency of Amethi. Irani is expected to speak at the BJP's Kisan Morcha Sammelan around 11 am.
Rahul Gandhi to file papers from Wayanad today
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his nomination from the Wayanad seat in Kerala on Thursday in the presence of his sister and party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He will lead a roadshow before filing the papers around 10.30 am.
Rahul is also scheduled to address a rally in Nagpur around 5 pm.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
14:27 (IST)
BJP making inroads in Bengal clear from crowd at Modi's Kolkata rally; TMC's minority appeasement policy a factor
The crowd at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Kolkata's historical Brigade Maidan on Wednesday must have warmed the cockles of the BJP's heart as its strength matched that of public rallies held by former West Bengal chief minister Jyoti Basu, or even the incumbent, Mamata Banerjee.
This is unprecedented for a state that has for long steered clear of the ideology that forms the core of the saffron front.
What does the crowd at Modi's Kolkata rally indicate? Did most of the people turn out to "see and hear" the prime minister, or is there an underlying message that analysts will have to take into account when discussing the political atmosphere in West Bengal? Is the BJP really gaining ground in a state where it currently has minuscule influence and faces ideological resistance from the masses?
Read the full story here
14:25 (IST)
14:16 (IST)
BJP shares cartoon film on Rahul
BJP, through its official handle on Twitter, shared a cartoon film showing Rahul Gandhi sleeping in a room with a portrait of late prime minister Indira Gandhi hanging in it, and waking up to a series of whistles being blown by "chowkidaars" around him. Ultimately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks up to the house and blows the final whistle, the film shows.
14:10 (IST)
BJP maintains distance as hardline Hindutva groups plan to mobilise 10 million people for Ram temple in Ayodhya
Millions of Hindus will wake up at the crack of dawn this Saturday, five days before the start of Lok Sabha election, and march to nearby temples to chant a sacred hymn and renew a pledge to build a Ram temple on the ruins of the 16th-Century Babri mosque.
Hardline Hindu groups, allied to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), say that they will mobilise more than 10 million people on 6 April — the start of the Hindu New Year — to shore up support for the contentious plan to build the temple in Ayodhya.
But while the event will keep the focus on a core demand of Hindu nationalists, it will not overtly be part of the BJP's election campaign, signalling a softer approach by the ruling party, multiple sources familiar with discussions said.
Read the full story here
14:03 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi is a missing MP, says Smriti Irani at Wayanad
In Amethi's Salon, Smriti Irani is addressing the BJP's Kisan Sammelan
"For 15 days you (Rahul Gandhi) couldn't do anything in Amethi and now you've gone to Kerala," she said. She referred to Rahul as the 'missing MP' and said the Congress has deliberately denied development to the constituency so that its farmers remain poor and subservient to generations of Congress leaders.
13:50 (IST)
Take care of him Wayanad, tweets Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has tweeted that her brother, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, is the "most courageous man" she knows. She wrote an impassioned line to Wayanad itself, asking the constituency to "take care of him" because "he will not let them down."
13:45 (IST)
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow through Wayanad
Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala. Afterwards, he led a roadshow through the town.
13:40 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath questions IUML support at Rahul's Wayanad rally
Yogi Adityanath has questioned the presence of workers of the Indian Union Muslim League at Rahul Gandhi's roadshow at Wayanad in Kerala.
"In Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi had to ask the activists of his special ally, Muslim League in Kerala, to not to come to the rally with the party's green flag, as UP voters would be outraged," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister wrote on Twitter, ostensibly making a point that because this was the Muslim League, Rahul's secular ideologies had been compromised.
13:30 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi says he will 'not say a word against CPM'
Rahul Gandhi significantly said he would not target any of the vitriol against the CPM in Kerala.
"I want to make it clear that I will not say a word against the CPM and I understand that the CPM has to attack the Congress. I will happily absorb the attack but won't say anything against them," Rahul said
13:25 (IST)
Wanted to give a message that India is one, says Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad
"I wanted to give a message that India is one. There is an assault and attack taking place on the idea of India by Narendra Modi and the BJP," Rahul Gandhi said after filing his nomination papers at Wayanad on Thursday.
"South India, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, have been feeling that the way Narendra Modi has been speaking and acting, there is an assault happening on their culture," he added.
13:12 (IST)
Nishad Party support a big boost for BJP
Nishad Party's decision to support the BJP in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections looks to give the saffron party a major boost in the state. The party, though formed in 2015, is an umbrella organisation for many of the backward and downtrodden classes in the state.
Praveen Nishad, who joined BJP on Thursday, had won the Gorakhpur seat in the a byelection on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2018.
12:50 (IST)
Nishad Party's Gorakhpur MP joins BJP
Nishad Party leader and Gorakhpur MP Praveen Nishad has joined the BJP, a party the NP is set to support in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha election.
12:47 (IST)
Rahul off supporting 'anti-national' forces, tweets Smriti
Smriti Irani, who is in Rahul Gandhi's home constituency of Amethi, tweeted while the Congress chief's Wayanad roadshow was on, saying, that Rahul is off supporting 'anti-national forces'.
She also said that Vijay Kishore Tiwari, who was a BSP candidate in the Gauriganj assembly elections in 2017, would be joining the BJP. Smriti had earlier alleged that Rahul has insulted the people of Amethi by also contesting from Wayanad.
12:36 (IST)
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi's open-topped bus heads through Wayanad
Watch Congress leaders make their way through a crowded Wayanad on their roadshow after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers.
12:34 (IST)
Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination in Karnataka
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has filed his nomination from the Gulbarga parliamentary constituency in Karnataka.
https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1113697821096665089
12:32 (IST)
'Encircled by TMC goons,' CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty tweets
CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty has tweeted that his party's leaders, including candidate Dr Fuad Halim, have been surrounded by Trinamool Congress "goons" at Diamond Harbour in Bengal.
12:27 (IST)
Former Congress MP AB Rapolu joins BJP
Former Rajya Sabha MP Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu has joined BJP. He made the move in the presence of Union health minister JP Nadda in Delhi. He had resigned from Congress party last month.
12:21 (IST)
Arun Jaitley asks why Rahul has never worked for a day in his life
Finance minister Arun Jaitley has written a new blog post on Facebook, this time asking why Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is leading a roadshow through Wayanad after filing his nomination papers from there, has not worked for a day in his life.
"The late Shri Rajiv Gandhi was an Indian Airlines pilot for a brief period and, thereafter, he was in full time politics. On the basis of the available information, neither Smt. Sonia Gandhi nor Rahul Gandhi have ever worked for a living." Jaitley wrote.
The post then went on to alleged that Rahul enjoys 'sweetheart' deals with what Jaitley calls 'fly-by-night operators'.
12:14 (IST)
IN PHOTOS: Rahul, Priyanka make their way through Wayanad
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is now holding a roadshow in Wayanad after filing the nomination papers. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ramesh Chennithala are also present on his open topped bus.
12:13 (IST)
Amul notes Rahul's trip to Wayanad with a cartoon
Amul butter has released one of its salient tongue-in-cheek cartoon advertisements, noting Rahul Gandhi's filing of nomination papers from Wayanad on Thursday.
12:00 (IST)
BJP names HS Patel for Ahmedabad East
Bharatiya Janata Party has named HS Patel as its candidate from the parliamentary constituency of Ahmedabad East in Gujarat.
11:58 (IST)
Rahul files nomination papers, begins roadshow
Rahul Gandhi has finished filing his nomination papers at the Wayanad Collectorate and is now going to be leading a roadshow across the district headquarters town on an open bus, along with sister Priyanka Gandhi and senior Congress leaders.
11:43 (IST)
Rahul reaches Collector's office, sets about filing papers
Rahul Gandhi has reached the Collectorate in Wayanad and is currently filing the papers. The Congress chief is seated opposite to the returning officer. The process of filing nomination papers is a long one, involving several steps and declarations.
11:39 (IST)
Hundreds turn up for Rahul's nomination filing
As Rahul Gandhi makes his way to the Wayanad collectorate on an open-topped bus, he is greeted by Congress cadres who have travelled to the location from across the south.
11:37 (IST)
EC takes note of Prakash Ambedkar's "jail EC officials" remark
The Election Commission has taken note of Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar's controversial remarks on "jailing EC officials" for at least two days if he is elected. The poll panel has asked for a report in this regard.
11:20 (IST)
WATCH: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive at Wayanad
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary of Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have arrived at Wayanad from Kozhikode.
11:09 (IST)
Rahul and Priyanka arrive at Wayanad, greeted by UDF and Congress leaders
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have arrived at Wayanad via chopper. The Congress chief was greeted effusively by Congress and UDF leaders. The roadway from the Wayanad school grounds to the Collectorate's office is reportedly filled with Congress workers.
11:04 (IST)
Supreme Court to hear petition against release of PM Narendra Modi
The Supreme Court, it is being reported, has decided to hear a petition against the release of the Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi which is slated for release tomorrow, 5 April.
The Election Commission had, on Wednesday, indicated that it will not stop the film from releasing.
10:58 (IST)
Narendra Modi's 'crazy bakwas' should come to an end, says Sanjay Jha
Congress leader Sanjay Jha called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrible disaster," an "embarrassment" and "a joke" and called for his "crazy bakwas" to come to an end.
10:55 (IST)
Congress workers hope for excitement surrounding to Rahul to spiral across south India
Congress workers have gathered in large numbers at Wayanad to welcome Rahul. Amidst concerns over whether Rahul's move to contest from Wayanad will alienate the CPM from the party, the consensus is largely one of jubilation in Kerala.
Congress workers have also told News18 correspondents that this enthusiasm is one they wish will spiral across the south. Wayanad is an agrarian constituency and located close to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka too.
Image: News18
10:42 (IST)
Rahul to arrive at Wayanad from Kozhikode on chopper
Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive at Wayanad with sister Priyanka Gandhi, from Kozhikode in about 20 minutes, reported News18. The two leaders are headed there in a chopper.
He is now headed to the Collector's office to file his nomination papers. The two leaders will embark on a roadshow following the nomination filing.
10:22 (IST)
Rahul hailed as 'young, educated' candidate for PM's post
A poster put up to welcome Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad hails the Congress chief as a "young and educated" candidate for the prime minister's post.
10:21 (IST)
IN PHOTOS: Congress workers ecstatic as hour of Rahul filing nomination draws near
Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Wayanad, Congress workers in the Kerala constituency have been tweeting out photographs of Congress workers showing unprecedented levels of enthusiasm.
Hundreds of people have already gathered outside the Wayanad Collector's office to welcome the Congress chief.
10:17 (IST)
WATCH: Smriti Irani alleges Rahul has fled to Wayanad
Smriti Irani, the BJP's candidate from Rahul's home constituency of Amethi, has alleged that Rahul Gandhi has fled from his traditional seat and gone to the Wayanad constituency to save face.
10:12 (IST)
In Assam, Rahul implores people to choose between BJP's "Rs 15 lakh" promise and Congress's "Rs 3.6 lakh" claim
Launching a scathing attack at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked people to choose between the "lie" of BJP's promise of Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts and "truth" of Congress party's assurance of providing Rs 3.6 lakh to 20 per cent poorest families in five years.
“On the one side, there is Chowkidar’s lie of fifteen lakh rupees in all bank accounts. On the other hand, there is the truth of Congress to put 3.6 lakh rupees in five years in the bank accounts of 20 per cent poorest people of India. We guarantee to pay them this amount,” Rahul said addressing a public rally at Bokakhat in Assam.
“Four years back Narendra Modi came and made different promises in all public meetings. Do you remember he promised 15 lakh rupees? Is there anyone in whose account Chowkidar has put any money?” he asked the crowd.
ANI
09:55 (IST)
Prakash Ambedkar threatens to jail 'EC officials' if he comes to power
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar, reported News18, has threatened to jail 'Election Commission officials' for a few days if he comes to power.
09:51 (IST)
Jaitley says Rahul made 'sweetheart deals' with dishonest people
Finance minister Arun Jaitley attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for what he called sweetheart deals with fly-by-night operators that included receiving inflated rent payments, saying he must remember to explain his affairs before levelling allegations, reported Times of India.
Reacting to a media report of a farm house owned by Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, which was rented out to what he called tainted businessmen, Jaitley said people in glass houses should not throw stones.
09:47 (IST)
Smriti slams Rahul for 'insulting' his people in Amethi just as he is set to file his nomination papers
Smriti Irani, on a two-day visit to Amethi, has taken the opportunity of Rahul Gandhi filing his nomination papers from Wayanad, to hit out at the Congress chief ostensibly insulting his people.
09:32 (IST)
Mamata counters Modi's 'speedbreaker' charge with 'expiry babu' barb
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday went for each other's jugular in battleground West Bengal, with the prime minister castigating "speed-breaker Didi" for allegedly stalling the state's development and the TMC chief hitting back with a warning that he will face a "voter strike".
Modi, who kicked off his Lok Sabha campaign in West Bengal with back-to-back rallies in Siliguri and Kolkata on Wednesday, hit out at Banerjee over a host of issues, including alleged lack of development, perpetuating family rule and for seeking proof of the Indian Air Force's retributive strike on terror camps in Pakistan to avenge the Pulwama killing of 42 CRPF troopers.
Not one to take things lying down, the West Bengal chief minister mounted a blistering counter-offensive, mocking Modi's "56-inch chest" and claiming his government did nothing to save the lives of the CRPF jawans despite having "information" about the impending terror attack. "We are nationalists, not fascists," she asserted.
Read the full story here
09:29 (IST)
Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul over 'giving up on his supporters'
"A person who has been in Amethi for 15 years has decided to give up on his supporters. Come elections, he has chosen to file nominations from another constituency. Congress workers in Amethi know that Rahul does not enjoy popular support," said Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani. Smriti, the BJP's candidate for Amethi, is on a two-day visit to the region.
09:16 (IST)
Farmers, Adivasis offer Congress chief chance to show he can fulfil poll promises
In Wayanad, Rahul will be greeted not just by the ecstatic mob of Congressmen alone, but a motley crowd of grim-faced farmers and Adivasis as well. Farmers and Adivasis, the two major segments of Wayanad population, are the most worried groups even though they together form a formidable 40 percent of voter base in the constituency. Farmers are the hapless victims of climate change attaining monstrous forms, blood sucking public and private money lenders, free fall of produces' price, straying wild beasts and a slew of other problems.
Life of Adivasis has reached a dead end. Alienation from their land, a dearth of safe housing, lack of clean drinking water, insufficient food, lack of proper healthcare, inefficient education system, and the list goes on. Wayanad is the largest tribal settlement in Kerala.
Read the full story here
09:10 (IST)
WATCH: Rahul received by crowds of supporters at Calicut
Congress president Rahul Gandhi was received by a huge crowd of supporters as he arrived at Calicut, late on Wednesday, to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from the Wayanad constituency
09:08 (IST)
09:05 (IST)
BJP president to address rallies across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address public meetings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He will first speak at Karimnagar (11.45 am) and Warangal (1.30 pm) in Telangana and then address rallies at Narasaraopet (3.30 pm) and Visakhapatnam (6 pm) in Andhra Pradesh.
08:22 (IST)
Solar scam accused to take on Rahul in Wayanad
Saritha S Nair, the prime accused in multi-crore solar scandal, will be fighting as an Independent candidate against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in Kerala's Wayanad constituency, reported News18. The new entrant has chosen Ernakulam as her second seat.
Nair, who had accused several high profile Congress leaders in the state of sexual harassment and rape, has decided to take on the Gandhi scion to as a mark of her protest "for not responding to her letters that sought action against the party leaders facing charges".
08:15 (IST)
Smriti Irani to campaign in Rahul's home constituency
Rahul will file his nomination papers on a day when Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani is scheduled to campaign in Rahul's home constituency of Amethi. Irani is expected to speak at the BJP's Kisan Morcha Sammelan around 11 am.
08:10 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to file papers from Wayanad today
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his nomination from the Wayanad seat in Kerala on Thursday in the presence of his sister and party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He will lead a roadshow before filing the papers around 10.30 am.
Rahul is also scheduled to address a rally in Nagpur around 5 pm.