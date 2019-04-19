Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Priyanka Chaturvedi resigns from all Congress posts, removes party name from Twitter bio

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has reportedly resigned from the party, after having spoken out against it on Twitter after it reinstated some leaders who were suspended for misbehaving with her. Chaturvedi has, notably, removed mention of the Congress from her Twitter bio.

At loggerheads for decades, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati are scheduled to share the dais at a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the Samajwadi Party stronghold of Mainpuri on Friday.

Preparations are underway for the rally at Christian Field to send out a message to our political opponents that the alliance against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh shares a strong bond, PTI has reported.

Mulayam and Mayawati have been bitter rivals since 1995 when SP cadres allegedly attacked the state guest house where the BSP chief had been camping with her supporters. The SP patriarch, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the party bastion of Mainpuri was conspicuous by his absence at the three joint rallies held earlier in Deoband, Badaun, and Agra due to his aversion to his party's alliance with the BSP.

Reports suggest that Mulayam was not too keen on attending Friday's rally either but was cajoled by his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who has confirmed the SP founder's presence at the Mainpuri rally.

With the second phase of the Lok Sabha election done with, the BJP and Opposition leaders are on the campaign trail in preparation for the remaining five phases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a "thanksgiving" seminar organised by traders in support of the BJP in Delhi. Reportedly, the event has been organised to "express gratitude" for the various measures promised for businesspersons in the party's manifesto.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Gujarat's Tapi and in Karnataka's Raichur and Chikodi. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, reports said.

BJP chief Amit Shah is also scheduled to address rallies in Gujarat's Valsad and Chhota Udaipur. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is likely to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls, as a candidate of the party from Bhopal. The BJP has fielded Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur against him.

