Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Priyanka Chaturvedi resigns from all Congress posts, removes party name from Twitter bio

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 11:50:36 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
11:50 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Sadhvi Pragya says she knew Hemant Karkare's 'dynasty would be erased' for implicating her in terror case
On Friday, BJP's Bhopal candidate, 2008 Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said at a public meeting that late Mumbai Anti-Terror Squad chief Hemant Karkare had tried to falsely accuse her in the blast case. She then went on to say that she had told him that he will be destroyed. "In a quarter month's time, he was killed by terrorists," she added.
11:39 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates
IN PHOTOS: Stage set for Mayawati, Mulayam rally in Mainpuri
Preparations are in full swing for the SP, BSP and RLD's joint rally at Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri on Thursday, where Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav will share the dais after two decades.
11:37 (IST)
Gujarat election latest updates
WATCH: Hardik Patel attacked by man while speaking rally
New Congress entrant and Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel was slapped during a rally at Surendranagar in Gujarat on Friday. A man got up on stage while Hardik was addressing a Jan Akrosh meet, and hit him. The man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained was allegedly thrashed by Hardik's supporters afterwards.
11:25 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates
Priyanka Chaturvedi likely to quit Congress, say reports
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has reportedly resigned from the party, after having spoken out against it on Twitter after it reinstated some leaders who were suspended for misbehaving with her. Chaturvedi has, notably, removed mention of the Congress from her Twitter bio.
11:11 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates
Congress president to address rallies in Gujarat, Karnataka, Priyanka in Kanpur
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Gujarat's Tapi and in Karnataka's Raichur and Chikodi. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.
11:09 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Amit Shah to address rallies in home turf of Gujarat
With five phases of the election left, BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to address rallies in Gujarat's Valsad and Chhota Udaipur.
11:07 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
PM to attend 'thanksgiving' session by BJP supporters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a thanksgiving convention at Talkatora stadium organised by traders supporting the BJP to express "gratitude" for various measures promised in the party manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.
11:06 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates
Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav to share stage at historic rally in Mainpuri today
At loggerheads for decades, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati are scheduled to share the dais at a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the Samajwadi Party stronghold of Mainpuri on Friday.
Preparations are underway for the rally at Christian Field to send out a message to our political opponents that the alliance against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh shares a strong bond, PTI has reported.
Mulayam and Mayawati have been bitter rivals since 1995 when SP cadres allegedly attacked the state guest house where the BSP chief had been camping with her supporters.