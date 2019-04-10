Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Poll pitch reaches crescendo as Congress, BJP intensify campaigns a day before Phase 1 of polling

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: The nation is a day away from first phase of the greatest democratic exercise in the world — the Lok Sabha election — taking off, on Thursday. While campaigning for the first phase ended on Tuesday, leaders of parties big and small will be busy as ever on the campaign trail on Wednesday.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala amid much fanfare on 4 April, is scheduled to file his nomination from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
He will begin with a roadshow around 10 am from Amethi's Munshiganj and is expected to reach the Collectorate at noon. His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to accompany him, as is his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
Rahul is also expected to speak at rallies in Bihar's Katihar and West Bengal's Raiganj later on Wednesday. The Congress has been fielding only its very well-known faces as campaigners this election season. In the Rajasthan star campaigners list released late on Tuesday, for instance, three tell-tale Gandhi family names preceded the names of chief ministers of Congress-ruled states. The only new entrants among star campaigners in the state were new joinees Hardik Patel and Shatrughan Sinha.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Junagarh and Songarh in Gujarat, before heading to Panjim in Goa.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has found himself in trouble with the Election Commission once again, for making communal remarks at his Meerut rally. The Meerut District Magistrate will file a report on Adityanath claiming in his speech that the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh believed in "Ali" while the BJP believed in "Bajrangbali".
On Tuesday, the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh, BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel were killed in an attack on their convoy by Maoists in Dantewada district. Their funerals are expected on Wednesday.
Bihar election latest updates: Swara Bhasker campaigns for Kanhaiya Kumar
Actor Swara Bhasker, ahead of the first phase of the general elections, flew to Patna on Wednesday to lend support to CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. Bhasker is expected to campaign for him in Bihar’s Begusarai district.
Bhasker has often been on the receiving end of merciless trolling on social media, where she is often critical of the ruling BJP dispensation.
West Bengal election latest updates: Polling officials depart with EVMs for 11 April election at Alipurduar
Polling parties have departed with EVM nachines for their respective polling stations in Alipurduar parliamentary constituency. Alipurduar, along with Cooch Behar, will go to polls on Thursday.
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates: Upset over Mayawati's remarks, Bhim Army to support Saharanpur's Congress candidate
In a move which can upset the BSP-SP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Dalit group Bhim Army, which has a considerable following in western Uttar Pradesh, has appealed to members of the community to vote for Congress' Saharanpur Lok Sabha candidate Imran Masood.
The move comes days after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati described Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad as a "BJP agent" and accused him of trying to divide Dalit votes.
Read the full story here
BJP election campaign latest updates: Narendra Modi to tour Gujarat, Amit Shah to speak in Uttar Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Junagarh and Songarh in Gujarat, before heading to Panjim in Goa. BJP chief Amit Shah will speak at Kasganj and Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.
Rahul Gandhi in Amethi latest updates: Congress chief to file nomination papers with Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi today
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala amid much fanfare on 4 April, will file his nomination from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
He will begin with a roadshow around 10 am from Amethi's Munshiganj and is expected to reach the Collectorate at noon. His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to accompany him, as is his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
