Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: 'Opposition wanted transparency in voting process', Chandrababu Naidu defends VVPAT plea after SC rejection

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who lead the Opposition leaders delegation regarding the demand for 50 percent VVPAT-EVM verification in an Assembly segment, said that the 21 Opposition had taken up the issue to "bring transparency" to the voting process in the country.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for the Opposition parties in their plea to increase VVPAT-EVM verification said, “21 parties represented this petition. This included some sitting chief ministers too. We bow down to the court's order.
"We must make it clear that this is an All India political campaign to make people aware at hand. Today was a hearing on the review petition by 21 opposition parties of India on issue increase of VVPAT. We bow down to the court order which has dismissed our petition."
The counsel of the Opposition leaders, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that they had "grave and serious" concerns regarding the VVPAT-EVM verification. He listed the points after the Supreme Court rejected the review petition: He expressed gratitude to the court to increase the VVPAT verification from one to five.
The principle point of the review petition was that there is no "meaningful" implementation of the order, which is a "mere" 2 percent. "We want the verification increased to 33 percent, or worse come to worst, 25 percent."
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the petition filed by 21 Opposition parties, demanding 50 percent verification of EVMs with VVPAT slips. The hearing ended in under a minute, reports said. According to reports, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, CPM's D Raja and National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah were present at the court.
Chandrababu Naidu has arrived at the Supreme Court ahead of the apex court's hearing on the Opposition's petition to have 50 percent verification of EVMs with VVPATs.
Opposition leaders had sought the review of the apex court's order, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court".
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the Election Commission (EC) demanding to the verification of 50 percent of EVMs using VVPAT slips in an Assembly segment.
Opposition leaders led by Naidu have sought the review of the Supreme Court's order on increasing VVPAT verification from one to five, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court". The case will come up in the court today.
With the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election having concluded on Monday, BJP and Opposition leaders will be on the campaign trail on Tuesday, in preparation for the sixth phase of the General Election.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address public rallies in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum and Dhanbad districts, and West Bengal's Purulia district on Tuesday. Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will be campaigning in West Bengal and Bihar. Shah will address rallies in Ghatal, Paschim Medinipur, and Bishnupur in West Bengal and also in Patna in Bihar.
Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi will address multiple public meetings in Haryana. She will hold rallies in Ambala and Hisar, and conclude with a roadshow in Rohtak, reports said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday threw a challenge at the Congress, asking it to contest the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections in the name of Rajiv Gandhi, who he recently dubbed as "bhrashtachari no. 1". He also dared the Congress to a debate on the Bofors scandal and other issues ahead of the last two phases of the polling.
"A few days ago I had called a member of the naamdar parivar (dynasty) as 'bhrashtachari (corrupt) no. 1' and some people got such a severe stomach ache that they started crying aloud. The more they cry, the more will today's generation come to know of the old truths.
"How a family looted the country in the 20th century, destroyed it — the youth of the country should know. I am challenging the Congress from this dais that when polling takes place in the remaining phases in Punjab, Delhi and in Bhopal let it fight the elections in the name of Rajiv Gandhi. I am hopeful that the Congress will accept this challenge," he told an election rally.
Rahul has been repeatedly daring Modi to debate on issues of national security, especially the Rafale fighter jet deal, asserting that when it happens, the truth will be out in the open.
Responding to Modi's comments that his father Rajiv's life ended as "Bhrashtachari No 1," Rahul had on Sunday tweeted "Modi Ji, the battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug"
Modi, without naming anyone, said, "A member of the 'naamdar parivar' is abusing the prime minister for the last one year, without caring for the dignity (of the chair)... You do not have respect for the prime minister’s post".
Claiming that the 'Mahamilawati' have surrendered after four phases of polling and are floundering during the fifth phase on Monday, the prime minister said, "Let the Congress and its allies take the challenge to fight over Bofors issue in the remaining phases.
"Don't run away, this is democracy. Where did the ex-prime minister take the country?" he said. Alleging that the Congress had done "injustice" to the country over the past 70 years, Modi said he cannot claim to have completely negate it in five years. "But I have cleaned it up to the maximum extent."
Accusing the Congress of making an independent MLA (Madhu Koda), who was convicted in a coal scam case and is now on bail, the chief minister of Jharkhand, Modi said now the Congress has given ticket to a member of his family (Gita Koda) to contest from Singhbhum. "This is shameful," he said. Modi also mentioned Congress' alliance with Lalu Prasad's RJD in this context.
Updated Date: May 07, 2019 12:15:56 IST
GVL Narasimha Rao says Congress is always looking for reasons to praise Pakistan
BJP leader Narasimha Rao slammed the Congress over party leader Shashi Tharoor's tweet praising Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan for paying tribute to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary on 4 May.
He said, "Congress is like a plane. Rahul Gandhi has lost his way. Congress plane will crash on May 23. (On Shahshi Tharoor praising Imran Khan) Congress is always finding reasons how to praise Pakistan and their prime minister, instead of criticising it.
"They seem in some kind of compulsion to keep praising Pakistan again and again. They are more communal in nature."
Chandrababu Naidu says Opposition is 'united' on the VVPAT issue
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said, "We are thinking to go to Election Commission to revise their guidelines. You have to count all EVMs. Then only you can convince the nation. What we are asking is genuine demands. We will take this to the people and educate them. We all are united on this issue.”
Chandrababu Naidu says Opposition will take VVPAT issue 'to the people'
Chandrababu Naidu, speaking to the media after the Supreme Court rejected the Opposition's plea demanding 50 percent VVPAT-EVM verification said, “We are now going to take this issue (of VVPAT) to the people. The Opposition party will sit together and decide its prime minister candidate with consensus.”
Ram Madhav says BJP will form govt on its own
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav claimed that the BJP would win a "huge majority", indicating that the ruling party was banking on votes from the east and north-east regions of the country.
He said, "We won't need anyone to form the next government, we are confident," to NDTV in an interview.
Amit Shah says national politics is 'serious business'
BJP president Amit Shah, asserting that national politics is a "serious business" and not for "fun", also said that there is no "soft side" to him, in an interview with Hindustan Times.
"The 54-year-old Gandhinagar Lok Sabha candidate has canvassed for his party in no less than 290 constituencies to date in this election season. In the past five years, Shah has also visited almost all districts in India save a couple of remote ones in Arunachal Pradesh and has stayed a night in as many as 212 districts," the report said.
Nirmala Sitharaman to campaign in West Bengal today
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address three rallies in West Bengal, reports said. The BJP and Opposition are gearing up for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, scheduled to be held on 12 May.
Atishi says rival candidate Gautam Gambhir's celebrity status will 'go against' him
Claiming that her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir is proving to be a “novice” whose celebrity status will go against him, AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi says people might want to see stars but want their representatives to be available to them in their everyday lives.
Swara Bhaskar, Gul Panag to campaign for AAP today
Actors Swara Bhaskar and Gul Panag are reportedly going to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, in view of the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on 12 May. While Bhaskar is likely to campaign for East Delhi candidate Atishi through a bike rally, Panag will reportedly campaign for South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha.
In the past two days, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani had joined the AAP campaigning, News18 reported.
Chandrababu Naidu says petition for VVPAT verification was to 'bring transparency' in voting process
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who lead the Opposition leaders delegation regarding the demand for 50 percent VVPAT-EVM verification in an Assembly segment, said that the 21 Opposition had taken up the issue to "bring transparency" to the voting process in the country.
Shashi Tharoor creates new controversy around Tipu Sultan with tweet praising Imran Khan
A tweet by Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tipu Sultan's death anniversary, which triggered a war of words between the Congress and BJP on 5 May, has been brought to the forefront again with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praising Imran for paying tribute to "a great Indian hero".
Tharoor tweeted, "One thing I personally know about @imranKhanPTI is that his interest in the shared history of the Indian subcontinent is genuine & far-reaching. He read; he cares. It is disappointing, though, that it took a Pakistani leader to remember a great Indian hero on his punyathithi," after Imran commemorated the Mysore ruler's death anniversary saying that he admired him.
Petition on VVPAT verification is nation-wide campaign to make people aware: Opposition
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for the Opposition parties in their plea to increase VVPAT-EVM verification said, “21 parties represented this petition. This included some sitting chief ministers too. We bow down to the court's order.
"We must make it clear that this is an All India political campaign to make people aware at hand. Today was a hearing on the review petition by 21 opposition parties of India on issue increase of VVPAT. We bow down to the court order which has dismissed our petition."
Farooq Abdullah says Opposition's 'aim' is for free and fair election
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, after the Supreme Court junked the Opposition's review petition on VVPAT-EVM verification, said, "Our aim is that election should be fair for every party. We respect the court's order but we have to still take this to the people of the country.”
CPI, DMK, TDP say will pressurise EC to bring in firmer guidelines regarding verification
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, CPI's D Raja, DMK and other parties' delegates on Tuesday addressed the media after the Supreme Court junked the petition demanding 50 percent VVPAT-EVM verification. They said that they respected the order of the bench lead by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, but also reiterated the need for 50 percent verification in Assembly segments.
The leaders also said that they would pressurise the Election Commission to bring in more firm guidelines regarding VVPAT verification.
Opposition slams EC over lack of 'guidelines' regarding verification
Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the Election Commission has no guidelines regarding the VVPAT-EVM verification, and that if the court would not issue guidelines to the poll panel, the court's order would be impractical to implement one the ground.
Opposition leaders have 'grave and serious' concerns regarding VVPAT verification
The counsel of the Opposition leaders, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that they had "grave and serious" concerns regarding the VVPAT-EVM verification. He listed the points after the Supreme Court rejected the review petition: He expressed gratitude to the court to increase the VVPAT verification from one to five.
The principle point of the review petition was that there is no "meaningful" implementation of the order, which is a "mere" 2 percent. "We want the verification increased to 33 percent, or worse come to worst, 25 percent."
Abhishek Manu Singhvi addresses media after SC order
SC rejects Opposition plea on VVPAT-EVM verification
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the petition filed by 21 Opposition leaders demanding 50 percent verification of EVMs with VVPAT slips. The hearing ended in under a minute, reports said.
Hearing begins in VVPAT case
Opposition leaders say 2% will make no 'substantial difference'
The plea, filed by Abhishek Manu Singhvi on behalf of 21 Opposition leaders, said: "The petitioners submit that the aforesaid increase to a mere 2 per cent is not sufficient and will not make any substantial difference to the situation that existed prior to the passing of the impugned order.
"Therefore, even though the petitioners have succeeded on the merits of their contention, their success does not resolve their grievance or cause any meaningful change to the situation that they were originally aggrieved of."
Opposition leaders had dubbed earlier SC judgment 'unsatisfactory'
Opposition leaders led by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had sought the review of the apex court's order, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court".
The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for petitioners, told the bench that the review plea be listed for hearing next week.
The bench accepted Singhvi's submission and said the matter will be soon.
Amit Shah to campaign in West Bengal and Bihar
BJP president Amit Shah will be campaigning in West Bengal and Bihar for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election. Shah will address rallies in Ghatal, Paschim Medinipur, and Bishnupur in West Bengal and also in Patna in Bihar.
Chandrababu Naidu arrives at SC ahead of VVPAT hearing
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has arrived at the Supreme Court ahead of the apex court's hearing on the Opposition's petition to have 50 percent verification of EVMs with VVPATs.
Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Haryana
Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi will address multiple public meetings in Haryana ahead of the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election scheduled for 6 May. She will hold rallies in Ambala and Hisar, and conclude with a roadshow in Rohtak, reports said.
Rahul Gandhi to campaign in West Bengal, Jharkhand today
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address public rallies in preparation for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum and Dhanbad districts, and West Bengal's Purulia district on Tuesday.
Chandrababu Naidu writes to EC demanding 50% VVPAT verification
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the Election Commission (EC) demanding to the verification of 50 percent of EVMs using VVPAT slips in an Assembly segment.
Opposition leaders led by Naidu have sought the review of the Supreme Court's order on increasing VVPAT verification from one to five, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court". The case will come up in the court today.
SC to take up Opposition's plea for VVPAT verification today
The review petition filed by, at least, 21 Opposition leaders demanding at least 50 percent random matching of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in every Assembly segment, is likely to be taken by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
The apex court had on 8 April directed the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in five polling booths per assembly segment from one booth. The top court, however, had not agreed to the demand for counting of at least 50 percent of VVPAT slips.
