Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: On last day of campaigning ahead of Phase 7, Narendra Modi rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates: As the war between BJP and TMC rages on in Bengal, the state must suffer through a stifling day without political campaigns on Friday especially after Election Commission's unprecedented enforcement of Article 324 in the state, which essentially curtails campaigning. Elsewhere in India, Friday marks the last day of campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring his campaign schedule to a close with a final rally scheduled at Madhya Pradesh's Khargone. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is expected to be in Himachal Pradesh and is scheduled to address a rally at Solan in the morning.

Three opposition parties, including the Congress, on Thursday approached the Election Commission over its order curtailing the time period for campaigning in West Bengal, terming it "violative" of the doctrine of level-playing field and urged the poll body to give at least half a day more for electioneering.

A delegation comprising Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ahmed Patel, TDP leader CM Ramesh and AAP's Sanjay Singh presented their stand before the EC on the issue.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer is expected to submit a factual report to the Election Commission on Friday on Pragya Singh Thakur’s remark that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was a patriot or 'deshbhakt'.

Under fire for her comment, BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate had tendered an apology on Thursday night and said she respected Mahatma Gandhi as his work for the country cannot be forgotten. She said she made the comments on the spur of moment to a question linked to "saffron terror" and claimed that the media twisted them.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, BJP leaders Samik Bhattacharya and Mukul Roy were allegedly surrounded by a mob which also vandalised their cars in the Nagerbazar area of Kolkata late on Thursday, say reports.

BJP has alleged that the mob comprised workers of Trinamool Congress. The TMC has in turn said that locals were agitated upon seeing Bhattacharya, the party's candidate for the Dumdum seat which goes to polls on Sunday, and Roy enter a guesthouse for what they believed was to seal a cash-for-votes deal.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.