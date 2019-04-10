Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: 'Not Nirvachan Commission but Nikamma Commission,' says Derek O'Brien, after TMC team meets EC



Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: A delegation comprising Trinamool leaders Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Chandan Mitra held talks with the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi on Wednesday. Once the meeting was over, O'Brien said that it was high time the EC took notes of the behaviour of the ruling party.

"Young India is very sharp. You (the BJP government) have not delivered on anything. Nirvachan Commission is now Nikamma Commission. We had a strong word with the EC today. Enough is enough," O'Brien said.

Following the crackdown on political leaders in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, and the Opposition's repeated insistence that this is political vendetta of the ruling BJP, finance minister Arun Jaitley wrote another Facebook post on Wednesday, saying, "It has become a growing culture of opposition parties to call any action against corruption as political vendetta. Legitimate action against corruption is no vendetta as claim of vendetta has never been a legitimate defence in corruption."

After filing his nomination papers at the Amethi Collectorate, Rahul Gandhi spoke briefly to reporters, calling the Supreme Court's Rafale order, dismissing the Centre's objections to the admissibility of the "leaked" papers regarding the case, a "victory" for the Congress.

"Everyone knows that the chowkidar, who by the way refuses to engage in debate with me, is a chor. We have been vindicated now," he said.

BJP president Amit Shah said in Kasganj on Wednesday that the SP and BSP governments in Uttar Pradesh had harassed the people of the state for years. "The Yogi government has punished these goons by hanging them upside down. The BJP government is working to enforce law and order in Uttar Pradesh," Amit Shah said in Kasganj on Wednesday.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by sister Priyanka, brother-in-law Robert Vadra, his niece Miraiya and nephew Raihan, arrived at the Amethi collectorate to file his second set of nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul's mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived earlier at the venue.

The Election Commission has told the Supreme Court that it is not against the issuance of electoral bonds for funding to political parties but that it is against the anonymity of donors and wants transparency in the bonds scheme. “We are not opposed to the electoral bonds as such, as it will legalise donations. We want transparency,” advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for EC, told SC duringthe hearing of pleas against issuance of electoral bonds.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was not present at the roadshow of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has arrived at the Amethi Collectorate. Rahul is accompanied by sister Priyanka, brother-in-law Robert Vadra, his niece Miraiya and nephew Raihan. The Amethi seat has generationally belonged to the Congress, and the presence of the minor children goes a long way towards propagating that idea.

All eyes are on Amethi as Rahul Gandhi's roadshow at Munsiganj looks to begin any time now. The Congress chief's roadshow will proceed through three kilometres before arriving at the Collectorate to file his nomination papers. He is expected to be accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

Speaking at Junagarh in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Nehrus and Gandhis have only had contempt for Gujarat and sought to highlight the scams surrounding its leaders. "Congress has stolen from the mouths of hungry children to fill the pockets of their own leaders. The party has stolen money from schemes meant for pregnant women," Modi said.

Congress has made Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh its own ATMs, the PM insisted. "Maybe the situation will be the same for Rajasthan," he said, referring to the whole thing as the 'Tughlaq Road election scam'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Junagarh and Songarh in Gujarat, before heading to Panjim in Goa. BJP president Amit Shah will be in Kasganj and Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. UP will see a day heavy with poll campaigns, thanks to Rahul Gandhi's presence in Amethi as well.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala amid much fanfare on 4 April, is scheduled to file his nomination from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Rahul has reached the Munsiganj guesthouse with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother-in-law Robert Vadra. He will lead a roadshow before filing papers at the Collectorate, which has already been decked up.

Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said he thinks there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the general election, due to begin on Thursday. This admittedly puts the BJP in an unwieldy position as it has often maintained that those who want it to lose are in favour of Pakistan. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has said, "Bhakts (are) scratching their heads wondering if they should praise Imran or not," while NC's Omar Abdullah said, "So much for Modi sahib telling the country only Pakistan and its sympathisers want BJP to lose."

The nation is a day away from first phase of the greatest democratic exercise in the world — the Lok Sabha election — taking off, on Thursday. While campaigning for the first phase ended on Tuesday, leaders of parties big and small will be busy as ever on the campaign trail on Wednesday.

Rahul will begin with a roadshow around 10 am from Amethi's Munshiganj and is expected to reach the Collectorate at noon. His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to accompany him, as is his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul is also expected to speak at rallies in Bihar's Katihar and West Bengal's Raiganj later on Wednesday. The Congress has been fielding only its very well-known faces as campaigners this election season. In the Rajasthan star campaigners list released late on Tuesday, for instance, three tell-tale Gandhi family names preceded the names of chief ministers of Congress-ruled states. The only new entrants among star campaigners in the state were new joinees Hardik Patel and Shatrughan Sinha.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has found himself in trouble with the Election Commission once again, for making communal remarks at his Meerut rally. The Meerut District Magistrate will file a report on Adityanath claiming in his speech that the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh believed in "Ali" while the BJP believed in "Bajrangbali".

On Tuesday, the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh, BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel were killed in an attack on their convoy by Maoists in Dantewada district. Their funerals are expected on Wednesday.

