Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Navjot Singh Sidhu dubs Narendra Modi 'liar-in-chief, divider-in-chief'; says govt shows off more work than done

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 12:53:57 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
12:53 (IST)
Samajwadi Party election campaign latest updates
Akhilesh rally focuses on BJP govt's failures in Uttar Pradesh
In his mega rally in Lucknow on Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav focused on the multi-faceted failures of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, mentioning how on the one hand people have been forced to live under a system which believes in elimination. Making a wordplay on 'thoko' (or 'elimination'), Akhilesh delivered veiled jibes at both Yogi Adityanath, whom he seemed to refer to as 'thokidar' and 'chowkidar' Narendra Modi.
12:38 (IST)
IN PHOTOS: Jharkhand prepares for polls
In Dhanbad, which will see voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, preparations are underway among Election Commission officials.
12:35 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
IN PHOTOS: Sunny Deol campaigns in Gurdaspur
Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol held a roadshow in Punjab's Gurdaspur, from where he is contesting, on Saturday. Gurdaspur will go to polls on 19 May.
12:22 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates
Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Modi 'liar-in-chief', follows up with misogynist comparison
Not one to ever make politically correct statements, Navjot Singh Sidhu delivered on Saturday yet another criticism of prime minister Narendra Modi, this time using a trope which can assuredly be called misogynist. Dubbing Modi "liar-in-chief and divider-in-chief", Sidhu then went on to compare the prime minister to a wife who rather than making bread, prefers to clink her bangles together so that the whole neighbourhood can hear and surmise that she is working hard.
12:06 (IST)
West Bengal to see Central forces surge during Phase 6
As many as 770 companies of Central forces will be deployed in West Bengal in the sixth phase of elections on Sunday. The state has seen violence and bloody clashes in every one of the five phases of the election so far.
12:03 (IST)
IN PHOTOS: Madhya Pradesh prepares for Phase 6 polling
Preparations are on in full swing, at the Madhya Pradesh capital of Bhopal, where poll officials are busy making arrangements for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Eight of the state's Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on 12 May.
11:56 (IST)
SP election campaign latest updates
Akhilesh predicts zero seats for Congress, BJP in Phase 6
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav predicted a loss for BJP and Congress in Phase 6 of the election, on Sunday. Moreover, he said the BJP and Congress are unlikely to win even a single seat. "In the sixth phase of elections, BJP and Congress will win zero seats. In the seventh phase they might win a few seats. The BJP will win only one seat in that phase," he told ANI.
11:45 (IST)
SP-BSP election campaign latest update
Akhilesh, Mayawati slam BJP and Congress, say parties colluding to cut into gathbandhan's vote share
Leaders of the Uttar Pradesh gathbandhan Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati tore into both the BJP and the Congress, a day before polling in key constituencies of the state, including Akhilesh's own, Azamgarh. Both leaders accused the BJP and Congress of trying to cut into the SP-BSP alliance's vote share, and colluding to defeat the gathbandhan.
11:19 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul asks for Pitroda's apology in Facebook post
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said party leader Sam Pitroda should apologise for his remarks about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. In a Facebook post, Rahul said, "I think what Sam Pitroda ji said is completely out of line and he should apologise for it. I think 1984 was a needless tragedy that caused tremendous pain."
"The former prime minister, Manmohan Singh ji has apologised. My mother, Sonia Gandhi ji has apologised. We all have made our position very clear - that 1984 was a terrible tragedy and should never have happened," he said.
11:15 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest update
Amit Shah to lead roadshow in crucial Patna constituency
BJP chief Amit Shah will address rallies at Pakur in Jharkhand and Kaimur and Bhojpur in Bihar. He will also lead a roadshow in Patna that will start from St. Severin's School, Kadam Kuan to Gandhi Maidan.
Contest in Patna is between Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who has been associated with BJP for about three decades but quit the party last month and joined the Congress, and BJP veteran Ravi Shankar Prasad.
11:10 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul to campaign in Madhya Pradesh
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address three rallies in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. He will address rallies at Shajapur, Amjhera, District Dhar and Khargone.
10:55 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi to campaign in Uttar Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will address public rallies at Robertsganj and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. Both constituencies have strong BJP support with incumbent MPs Chhotelal at Robertsgunj and Manoj Sinha at Ghazipur, both from the party.
Afzal Ansari, who is contesting on a ticket from the BSP-SP alliance won the seat in 2004. The Congress has fielded Ajit Pratap Kushwaha.
10:53 (IST)
Campaign efforts to focus on Phase 7 now
With campaigns for Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha election drawing to a close, Saturday (11 May) will see all the political forces at play concentrate efforts on campaigning in just those 13 constituencies which will go to polls in Phase 7 of the election, on 19 May.
These constituencies include Patna Sahib in Bihar, where Ravi Shankar Prasad will go against his former BJP compatriot Shatrughan Sinha. Other key battlefields are Chandigarh, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Amritsar (Punjab), Gorakhpur, Ghazipur, and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh).