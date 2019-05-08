Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi reaches Ramlila Maidan; Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Delhi's Dakshinpuri



Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates: At his Kurukshetra rally, not only did Narendra Modi recite an ostensible list of abuses he has allegedly received from Congress leaders, but he ended the list with the announcement that even though he never gets emotional on stage, this time he had to because he has "returned home." He then said that he was unsure as to how his words would be interpreted by media, "because Congress has held sway over most media" and thus urged the attendees of his rally to spread the word on the insults he was being subject to, on social media.

Narendra Modi also said that the Congress's ethos of "love" was a false one and questioned the party's "dictionary of love." He then listed what he believed was a list of the many insults that have apparently been hurled at him by the party's leaders. "They have called me a resident of the gutter, a rat, a monkey, Hitler, death merchant and so on," Modi said.

Speaking at his second rally of the day, at Haryana's Kurukshetra, began by slamming the grand alliance (which he has grown to call the 'mahamilavat') as a group of parties who 'insult the Ramayan and Mahabharat all day.' He traipsed through favoured tropes of Congress's indifference to national security and said while the rest of India was proud at Abhinandran Varthaman's return, Congress had instead called for a Nobel for Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan, for returning the prisoner of war.

A day after he set the ball rolling by calling Narendra Modi a 'modern-day Aurangzeb' who destroyed the temples of Varanasi, Sanjay Nirupam stepped up the charge by tweeting that the very temples of Varanasi which Ahilyabai Holkar had built were taken down by Modi. "The head priest of the Kashi Vishwanath temple has said that the court has stayed the whole plan (of Modi's). Yogi Adityanath is getting impatient," the Congress leader wrote.

RJD leader Rabri Devi commented on Wednesday on Priyanka Gandhi calling Modi 'duryodhana' by saying that the Congress leader had made a mistake by calling him this name. "She should have used a different language for him. They are all butchers, all butchers. The people who get judges and journalists killed, get them lifted, what will their sense of judgement be like? It will be like that of murderers," said Rabri Devi.

In an effort to counter charges levelled by Rabri Devi that prime minister Narendra Modi is a butcher and by Sanjay Nirupam, that he is a modern-day Aurangzeb, BJP leader Prakash Javadekar held a press conference where he blamed the Congress with abusing the prime minister. He then said there were a number of charges for which Rajiv Gandhi was not acquitted and that together with his son, Rahul, the late prime minister is a hallmark of corruption.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "modern-day Aurangzeb" who has destroyed hundreds of temples in Varanasi. "After coming to Varanasi I saw that hundreds of temples have been destroyed in the city. There is also a newly-imposed Rs 550 fee for the darshan of Lord Vishwanath. I feel that Prime Minister Modi is a modern-day Aurangzeb. He has succeeded in destroying those temples which the people of Banaras defended even during the peak of Aurangzeb's cruel regime," Nirupam told reporters.

The prime minister at Fatehabad said the Congress has insulted Jat ideologue Chhotu Ram and had neglected to build a war memorial. He then brought up the 1984 Sikh riots and Kamal Nath's alleged presence in them. "The BJP government has started the process of punishing those involved in those riots. But the Congress has only awarded those who were involved in them. They have made the main accused the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

At Fatehabad, Narendra Modi proved to have been especially inspired to let his usual campaign rhetoric loose and harnessing the Army in the process. He said that the Congress had called the "Army chief 'gali ka gunda', and referred to Air Force head as 'jhoota'." It is not known when and where Congress ever did that.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking in his first rally of the day at Haryana's Fatehabad. On dias, Modi immediately sought to harness the Punjabi and Sikh presence in the area by referring to the fact that he was in the 'guru's' land. He made his selfsame pitches of a grand alliance government proving weak in ensuring national security, and calling it a khichdi sarkar. "Before 2014, Pakistan would be barbaric to our jawans everyday but the Congress government at the Centre would not do anything," he said.

Police personnel in civil uniform were seen wearing saffron scarves at the roadshow of Computer Baba and Digvijay Singh, Singh is the Congress candidate from the Lok Sabha seat. A policewoman told ANI that they had been "made to wear this".

Speaking to ANI on the issue of police personnel allegedly wearing saffron scarves at Congress' Bhopal candidate Digvijaya Singh's rally, the DIG Bhopal said, "We and the organisers of the event had enrolled volunteers, and we have no say in as to what volunteers wear. No police personnel wore scarves of any colour."

The Supreme Court has declined to entertain Congress MP Sushmita Dev's plea on the clean chits to Amit Shah and Narendra Modi over their alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Dev had petitioned for the Election Commission to decide on the issues quickly, so while the Supreme Court has asked for the poll panel to decide on the issue fast, it has refused to look into the merit of the EC's decision in the scope of the same petition and instead asked for a fresh challenge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally at the Ramleela Maidan in New Delhi on Wednesday, which is expected to be attended by thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party workers and supporters. All seven of the BJP's Delhi candidates are expected to be present at the campaign rally in the major show of strength. Modi is expected to address the rally at 5 pm.

BJP's campaigns to woo Delhi voters all hinge on the Modi factor. One of the popularised slogans are "Dilli ke dil main hai josh, Dilli ke dil main hai Modi".

Most of BJP's candidates in Delhi are high-profile. They include incumbent Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, chief of Delhi BJP Manoj Tiwari, and Supreme Court lawyer and BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi.

Before Delhi, the prime minister will make stops at Fatehabad and Kurukshetra in Haryana, where he is expected to address rallies at 11.30 am and 1.35 pm, respectively.

The Congress campaign, too, will focus on Delhi on Wednesday, with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi scheduled to hold two roadshows in the city in the evening. The first will start at Brahmpuri Pulia, in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, and end at Yamuna Vihar DTC bus depot. The second road show, which will coincide with Modi's rally, will begin at Valmiki Marg, which falls under the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, and end at Mehroli Badarpur Road.

The Congress has fielded former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit against Tiwari. It's other candidates are senior leaders Arvinder Singh Lovely (East Delhi), Ajay Maken (New Delhi) and boxer Vijender Singh (South Delhi).

Priyanka's brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Madhya Pradesh, with public meetings scheduled in Bhind, Morena and Gwalior through the day.

Also holding a roadshow in Delhi will be chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. AAP is hard selling the promise of fighting for statehood for Delhi, apart from vowing to give priority to residents of the city by ensuring up to 85 percent reservation in Delhi's colleges.

