Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Modi, Rahul, Priyanka, Amit Shah to travel to Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East as campaign trail heats up



Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Back-to-back rallies are the order of the day as the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress brass cover the length and the breadth of the country in fervent campaigns, with less than a week to go for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election to begin.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and Saharanpur along with Uttarakhand's Dehradun. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally and hold an interactive session with students in Maharashtra. He is scheduled to interact with students in Pune, after which he will be addressing rallies in Chandrapur and Wardha.

On Thursday, Rahul filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala and led a mega roadshow through the town afterwards. He was accompanied by sister, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who will be present on Friday at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in support of Congress candidate Dolly Sharma.

BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to campaign in Arunachal Pradesh's Bardumsa, Manipur's Thoubal and Assam's Jagiroad. Shah cancelled his visit to Telangana, where he was scheduled to address two public rallies, on Thursday, as he had to attend an "emergency meeting" on the party's manifesto and poll-related issues, a top leader said on Thursday. He was slated to address public meetings in Karimnagar and Warangal.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also be holding a rally in Assam's Dhuburi and West Bengal's Naxalbari.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to reply to the Election Commission (EC) over the reference to the Indian Army in his "Modi ji ki sena" comment.

The BJP on Thursday reacted as if it had received a major fillip after veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who has been replaced by party president Amit Shah in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, wrote a blog titled Nation First, Party Next, Self Last ahead of the party's foundation day on 6 April. "Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani ji have strengthened it," Modi tweeted in response.

Tellingly, Advani said on Thursday that his party has never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-nationals" or "enemies" but only as adversaries. His remarks which come at a time when top BJP leaders have used anti-national barbs against political rivals on the issue of national security.

