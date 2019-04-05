Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Modi, Rahul, Priyanka, Amit Shah to travel to Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East as campaign trail heats up

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Back-to-back rallies are the order of the day as the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress brass cover the length and the breadth of the country in fervent campaigns, with less than a week to go for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election to begin.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and Saharanpur along with Uttarakhand's Dehradun. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally and hold an interactive session with students in Maharashtra. He is scheduled to interact with students in Pune, after which he will be addressing rallies in Chandrapur and Wardha.
On Thursday, Rahul filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala and led a mega roadshow through the town afterwards. He was accompanied by sister, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who will be present on Friday at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in support of Congress candidate Dolly Sharma.
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to campaign in Arunachal Pradesh's Bardumsa, Manipur's Thoubal and Assam's Jagiroad. Shah cancelled his visit to Telangana, where he was scheduled to address two public rallies, on Thursday, as he had to attend an "emergency meeting" on the party's manifesto and poll-related issues, a top leader said on Thursday. He was slated to address public meetings in Karimnagar and Warangal.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also be holding a rally in Assam's Dhuburi and West Bengal's Naxalbari.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to reply to the Election Commission (EC) over the reference to the Indian Army in his "Modi ji ki sena" comment.
The BJP on Thursday reacted as if it had received a major fillip after veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who has been replaced by party president Amit Shah in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, wrote a blog titled Nation First, Party Next, Self Last ahead of the party's foundation day on 6 April. "Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani ji have strengthened it," Modi tweeted in response.
Tellingly, Advani said on Thursday that his party has never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-nationals" or "enemies" but only as adversaries. His remarks which come at a time when top BJP leaders have used anti-national barbs against political rivals on the issue of national security.
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 09:56:45 IST
Highlights
Case registered against BSP leader for MCC violation
A case has been registered against Bahujan Samaj Party leader Omar Ali Khan and his supporters for violation of Model Code of Conduct. The leader and his supporters are understood to have misbehaved with police as well.
Find the Model Code of Tracker here
Advani ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, tweets Narendra Modi
Shortly after BJP veteran LK Advani, believed to have been snubbed by the BJP when it comes to allotting the Gandhinagar seat, published a blog on Thursday with a clear call to the party to eschew the policy of calling political adversaries 'enemies, Narendra Modi tweeted that was proud to work in an organisation strengthened by the likes of Advani.
BJP chief Amit Shah to speak in rallies in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Assam
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to campaign in Arunachal Pradesh's Bardumsa (9:30 am), Manipur's Thoubal (12:30 pm) and Assam's Jagiroad (3.30 pm).
Shah cancelled his visit to Telangana, where he was scheduled to address two public rallies, on Thursday, as he had to attend an "emergency meeting" on the party's manifesto and poll-related issues, a top leader said. Hewas slated to address public meetings in Karimnagar and Warangal.
Rahul to address rallies, interact with students in Maharashtra
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a public rally and hold an interactive session with students in Maharashtra.
He is scheduled to interact with students in Pune's Laxmi Lawns Magarpatta at around 11 am, after which he is likely to address rallies in Chandrapur (2.30 pm) and Wardha (4.30 pm). Modi had held a rally in Wardha last week and slammed the Congress-NCP alliance in the state during his speech.
Modi to campaign in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today
With fewer than seven days to go for the first phase of the crucial General Election on 11 April, top BJP and Opposition party leaders continue their campaign blitzkrieg. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha (12 noon) and Saharanpur (2 pm) along with Uttarakhand's Dehradun (3.40 pm).
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
09:56 (IST)
IN PHOTOS: Amit Shah's roadshow in Visakhapatnam
BJP chief Amit Shah, who is scheduled to speak at Bardumsa in Arunachal Pradesh today, has tweeted photographs from the roadshow at Visakhapatnam.
09:54 (IST)
Case registered against BSP leader for MCC violation
A case has been registered against Bahujan Samaj Party leader Omar Ali Khan and his supporters for violation of Model Code of Conduct. The leader and his supporters are understood to have misbehaved with police as well.
Find the Model Code of Tracker here
09:40 (IST)
Rape convict being implicated as part of political agenda, says Rabri Devi
Former chief minister of Bihar, Rabri Devi, has spoken out in support of Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Vibha Devi, wife of rape convict Rajballabh Yadav.
09:03 (IST)
Advani ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, tweets Narendra Modi
Shortly after BJP veteran LK Advani, believed to have been snubbed by the BJP when it comes to allotting the Gandhinagar seat, published a blog on Thursday with a clear call to the party to eschew the policy of calling political adversaries 'enemies, Narendra Modi tweeted that was proud to work in an organisation strengthened by the likes of Advani.
08:17 (IST)
BJP chief Amit Shah to speak in rallies in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Assam
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to campaign in Arunachal Pradesh's Bardumsa (9:30 am), Manipur's Thoubal (12:30 pm) and Assam's Jagiroad (3.30 pm).
Shah cancelled his visit to Telangana, where he was scheduled to address two public rallies, on Thursday, as he had to attend an "emergency meeting" on the party's manifesto and poll-related issues, a top leader said. Hewas slated to address public meetings in Karimnagar and Warangal.
08:15 (IST)
Rahul to address rallies, interact with students in Maharashtra
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a public rally and hold an interactive session with students in Maharashtra.
He is scheduled to interact with students in Pune's Laxmi Lawns Magarpatta at around 11 am, after which he is likely to address rallies in Chandrapur (2.30 pm) and Wardha (4.30 pm). Modi had held a rally in Wardha last week and slammed the Congress-NCP alliance in the state during his speech.
08:11 (IST)
Modi to campaign in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today
With fewer than seven days to go for the first phase of the crucial General Election on 11 April, top BJP and Opposition party leaders continue their campaign blitzkrieg. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha (12 noon) and Saharanpur (2 pm) along with Uttarakhand's Dehradun (3.40 pm).