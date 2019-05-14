Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Mayawati calls visits to temples 'new poll fashion', demands security expenses of campaigns be borne by candidates



Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates: A day after she hogging headlines with her personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati took to Twitter to say that temple visits had become the new election fashion adopted by leaders, along with roadshows. She also said the expenses of these were quite a lot and that these should ideally be borne by the candidates themselves. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are among many who have made frequent visits to temples. Mayawati also commented on leaders visiting temples during campaign bans, something Adityanath could be accused of having done.

BJP president Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in rival Mamata Banerjee's own turf of Kolkata on Tuesday. The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal had first denied permission to Shah to hold a rally at Jadavpur in the city and then withdrew permission for his chopper to land there as well. BJP has claimed that the party has been denied permission for the rallies of Yogi Adityanath and Smriti Irani that were scheduled on 15 May.

The BJP said on Monday that the Election Commission has become a "mute spectator" to Trinamool's alleged undemocratic means to target the saffron party. BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said his party will hold protests and also move the poll panel over this.

The tension between the two parties is at an all-time high, with every one of the six phases of the polls witnessing violent clashes between workers of the two parties in Bengal. On Monday, TMC leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien called Shah a "low-life" who "insulted" the state with his "kangal Bangla" remark.

Addressing an election rally in Canning, Shah had targeted Mamata and said, "We will restore the glory of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has turned 'shonar' (golden) Bangla into 'kangal' (pauper) Bangla. She is only interested in protecting infiltrators to secure her vote bank. But her vote bank won't be able to save her from imminent defeat."

BJP's Amethi candidate Smriti Irani will also campaign in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold four public rallies in two states and an Union Territory on Tuesday. He is first expected to speak at Baliya in Uttar Pradesh, then at Buxar and Sasaram in Bihar, and finally at Chandigarh.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies at Neemuch, Ujjain and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, while his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will speak in public meetings at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, and Bathinda and Gurdaspur in Punjab.

