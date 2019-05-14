Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Mayawati calls visits to temples 'new poll fashion', demands security expenses of campaigns be borne by candidates

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates: A day after she hogging headlines with her personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati took to Twitter to say that temple visits had become the new election fashion adopted by leaders, along with roadshows. She also said the expenses of these were quite a lot and that these should ideally be borne by the candidates themselves. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are among many who have made frequent visits to temples. Mayawati also commented on leaders visiting temples during campaign bans, something Adityanath could be accused of having done.
Highlights
BSP election campaign latest updates
Mayawati hits out at temple visits by politicians
A day after she hogging headlines with her personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati took to Twitter to say that temple visits had become the new election fashion adopted by leaders, along with roadshows. She also said the expenses of these were quite a lot and that these should ideally be borne by the candidates themselves.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are among many who have made frequent visits to temples. Mayawati also commented on leaders visiting temples during campaign bans, something Adityanath could be accused of having done.
RJD election campaign latest updates
Lalu writes letter to 'brother' Nitish from jail
In an open letter to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad (who is in Ranchi Jail), wrote through his Facebook account that the JD(U) chief should not forget that the lantern symbol of the RJD which Nitish has been slamming at election rallies is one that signifies the spread of light. Lalu mocked the arrow of JD(U) in the same vein. "You have stabbed the people with an arrow and rest you know whether you want to piece the arrow into the lotus or hide it under the lotus," Lalu wrote.
HD Deve Gowda and sons held Congress-JD(S) coalition govt to ransom in 2004, reveals ex- Karnataka cop's book
The jury might still be out on whether or not Rajiv Gandhi was only after fun and frolic as the Prime Minister of India because he used warships for jolly rides. But take a look at this episode, narrated in a new book by Karnataka’s former intelligence chief DV Guruprasad.
This was about what Rajiv did in Gulbarga in Karnataka in February 1985, less than four months after he became the prime minister. After addressing an Assembly election meeting in the town, Rajiv was to go by road to Hyderabad, some four hours away. Much to the shock of the police, he took the driving seat of the "VIP vehicle" himself and zipped down the road. When the pilot car in front wasn’t going fast enough, he became impatient, kept honking furiously and finally overtook it.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Not a single BJP person will join any other party, says BS Yeddyurappa
BJP's Karnataka head BS Yeddyurappa said not a single person from BJP will join any other party, in response to Congress's claim that its MLAs will jump ship after the announcement of the results. "After 23 May, more than 20 Congress MLAs who are not happy with HD Kumaraswamy will not continue in the party," BSY said.
Addressing a press conference at Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Monday, KC Venugopal had said Congress is not going to indulge in horse-trading, as legislatures would shift guard on their own. "We are not going to poach any MLAs from BJP but they will come to Congress naturally after 23 May. That is going to happen," Venugopal said.
Amit Shah in West Bengal latest update
Derek O'Brien takes aim at BJP chief's 'kangal Bangal' remark, calls him 'puke-worthy'
Hitting out at BJP president Amit Shah over his "Kangal Bangla" remark, TMC leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien Monday called him a "low-life" who "insulted" the state.
Addressing an election rally in Canning, Shah targeted West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and said, "We will restore the glory of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has turned sonar (golden) Bangla into kangal (pauper) Bangla. She is only interested in protecting infiltrators to secure her vote bank. But her vote bank won't be able to save her from imminent defeat."
Congress election campaign latest update
Rahul to tour Madhya Pradesh, Priyanka to hold rallies in Himachal, Punjab
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies at Neemuch, Ujjain and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, while his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will speak in public meetings at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, and Bathinda and Gurdaspur in Punjab.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi to hold rallies at two states and an Union Territory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold four public rallies in two states and an Union Territory on Tuesday. He is first expected to speak at Baliya in Uttar Pradesh, then at Buxar and Sasaram in Bihar, and finally at Chandigarh.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Amit Shah to lead roadshow through Mamata's turf of Kolkata
BJP president Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in rival Mamata Banerjee's own turf of Kolkata on Tuesday. The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal had first denied permission to Shah to hold a rally at Jadavpur in the city and then withdrew permission for his chopper to land there as well. BJP has claimed that the party has been denied permission for the rallies of Yogi Adityanath and Irani that were scheduled on 15 May.
The BJP said on Monday that the Election Commission has become a "mute spectator" to Trinamool's alleged undemocratic means to target the saffron party. BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said his party will hold protests and also move the poll panel over this.
Read the full story here
Read the full story here
