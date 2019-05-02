Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Mayawati accuses BJP of making Masood Azhar India's guest, blames party of freeing and using him to win polls

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati said today that the BJP government had once made Masood Azhar "a guest" and later freed him. "Now at the time of elections they are trying to gather votes in his name, it is condemnable," said Mayawati.
The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to decide on pleas for re-scheduling the voting time from 7 am to 5 am in the upcoming phases of the general election during the month of Ramzan and due to heat-wave conditions in Rajasthan and other areas.
A day after announcing the news of the United Nations designating Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at a rally in Jaipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking a break from campaigning on Thursday. But what the Bharatiya Janata Party is touting as a "big diplomatic win" for India will be sure to come up in the speeches at rallies that party chief Amit Shah has lined up in Madhya Pradesh.
Shah is expected to address rallies in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh, Neemuch and Sehore.
Rahul will also address a rally at Jaipur on Thursday. Given the fact that Modi had also addressed a rally on Wednesday in Jaipur, easy comparison between the rallies of the two leaders is likely to take place.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
12:35 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates
Akhilesh Yadav says Priyanka's words an 'excuse'
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s claim to have fielded weak candidates to eat into BJP’s vote share in the Lok Sabha poll in the state has not cut any ice with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who sees her statement as an “excuse” since the “people are not with them".
“I cannot believe in these types of statements. I do not believe that the Congress has fielded weak candidates anywhere. No party does it. People are not with them. That is why they are making excuses,” Yadav told ANI in an exclusive interview. Priyanka on Wednesday had said in Raebareli that her party had fielded some candidates in UP with an aim to cut into BJP’s vote share.
12:30 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli latest updates
Congress general secretary slams BJP for ruining mother Sonia's projects in Rae Bareli
A day after saying that the Congress had fielded candidates in Uttar Pradesh keeping in mind that they do not eat into the vote share of the SP-BSP-RLD gathbandhan, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi reiterated on the back of complaints by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati that BJP and Congress were united, that the two parties were "poles apart." She said, "We'll always fight them (BJP), they are our main adversary in politics. We've made sure not to benefit BJP in any way. We're fighting strongly, our candidates are strong,"
12:14 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli latest updates
Congress general secretary slams BJP for ruining mother Sonia's projects in Rae Bareli
Priyanka Gandhi has had a busy day replete with snakes and hectic campaigns. Addressing a rally in Rae Bareli in support of her mother and Congress candidate from the constituency Sonia Gandhi, she said Congress has always worked for the people of the country. "Sonia ji brought so many projects which would've benefited the people but ever since the BJP came to power, these projects have been put on hold and the government has never worked to complete the pending projects," she said.
11:59 (IST)
BSP election campaign latest updates
Mayawati accuses BJP of harnessing Masood Azhar
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati said today that the BJP government had once made Masood Azhar "a guest" and later freed him. "Now at the time of elections they are trying to gather votes in his name, it is condemnable," said Mayawati.
11:39 (IST)
SC asks EC to decide on rescheduling poll timings during Ramzan
The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to decide on pleas for re-scheduling the voting time from 7 am to 5 am in the upcoming phases of the general election during the month of Ramzan and due to heat-wave conditions in Rajasthan and other areas.
11:38 (IST)
Longer version of video shows Priyanka asked kids to not abuse Modi
While BJP leaders including Smriti Irani have slammed Priyanka Gandhi for allegedly encouraging the children in the video to shout slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a longer version of the video shows that Priyanka and others had stopped the children from using the slogans.
In the full version of the video below, Priyanka is seen wagging her finger and asking the children not to say the line.
https://twitter.com/SaralPatel/status/1123181663360393216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1123181663360393216&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.indiatoday.in%2Felections%2Flok-sabha-2019%2Fstory%2Fsmriti-irani-priyanka-gandhi-vadra-children-abusing-pm-modi-video-1514200-2019-05-01
11:21 (IST)
NCPCR writes to EC over video in which children seen abusing Modi
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Election Commission of India regarding a video in which children were seen using abusive language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi before Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
The commission went on to add that in a letter on 20 January, 2017, it had asked EC “to ensure that children are not involved for election purposes and also, had recommended to all national parties to not to use children for distribution of posters/pamphlets, participate in slogan shouting, rallies, etc.
ANI
11:15 (IST)
Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh latest updates
BJP chief to campaign in Sehore, party yet to declare candidate in seat
BJP president Amit Shah will address rallies at Rajgarh, Sehore, and Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh. Sehore is part of Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency and is considered one of the most high-profile seats in the State. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is sitting MP from here and in 2014 had defeated Congress candidate Lakshman Singh with a huge margin. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has represented this seat in past.
11:08 (IST)
EC gives second clean chit to Narendra Modi
The Election Commission on Wednesday concluded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Latur in April in which he had urged first time voters to dedicate their votes in the name of the Balakot air strike heroes and the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, is not violative of its instructions on invoking armed forces in poll campaigns. It also found that Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's remarks on defence forces were not violative of the model code.
11:08 (IST)
EC gives second clean chit to Narendra Modi
The Election Commission on Wednesday concluded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Latur in April in which he had urged first time voters to dedicate their votes in the name of the Balakot air strike heroes and the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, is not violative of its instructions on invoking armed forces in poll campaigns. It also found that Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's remarks on defence forces were not violative of the model code.
11:07 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan latest updates
Congress chief to speak in Jaipur a day after Modi
Rahul Gandhi will also address a rally at Jaipur on Thursday. Given the fact that Modi had also addressed a rally on Wednesday in Jaipur, easy comparison between the rallies of the two leaders is likely to take place.
The incumbent MP from Jaipur is BJP’s Ramcharan Bohara who had defeated the Congress candidate in 2014 with a record margin of over 5.39 lakh votes, the largest in the state. In 2009 elections, Congress candidate Mahesh Joshi had won with a thin margin of 16000 votes.
In 2014 it was the infighting within the Congress that contributed to its defeat and this time various reports suggest that the BJP is plagued by the same ailment.
11:06 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand latest updates
Congress chief to campaign in BJP stronghold of Simdega
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Jharkhand where he will address a rally at Simdega followed by a public meeting at Jaipur, Rajasthan. Simdega, where Rahul Gandhi will address a rally, is part of Khunti Lok Sabha constituency. Bharatiya Janata Party has won this seat six times since 1991 and lost to Congress only in 2004.
BJP this time has fielded Jharkhand’s three-term chief minister Arjun Munda as its candidate from this seat. In 2014 BJP registered a massive victory in Jharkhand where it won 12 out 14 Lok Sabha seats. Though this time, the party faces a tougher challenge than previous years because all its opponents — Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVM (P), and Rashtriya Janata Dal — have come together to form a coalition and prevent division of anti-BJP vote.
11:03 (IST)
Gujarat election latest updates
Shankersinh Vaghela calls Pulwama a BJP conspiracy
The Pulwama terror attack was the BJP’s conspiracy as was Godhra, former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela here on Wednesday. “The vehicle with RDX which was used in Pulwama attack bore the registration initial of Gujarat, GJ. Godhra was a conspiracy,” said Vaghela, who is now in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
10:52 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi gets EC notice for saying Modi govt enacted law allowing tribals to be 'shot at'
The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks that the Narendra Modi government has enacted a new law which allows tribal to be shot at.
Citing his speech made at Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh on 23 April, the commission pointed at a provision of the model code which bars "unverified" allegations to be levelled against political opponents.
10:50 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Masood Azhar likely to dominate Amit Shah's campaign speeches
A day after announcing the news of the United Nations designating Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at a rally in Jaipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking a break from campaigning on Thursday. But what the Bharatiya Janata Party is touting as a "big diplomatic win" for India will be sure to come up in the speeches at rallies that party chief Amit Shah has lined up in Madhya Pradesh.
Shah is expected to address rallies in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh, Neemuch and Sehore.