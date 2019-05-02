Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Mayawati accuses BJP of making Masood Azhar India's guest, blames party of freeing and using him to win polls



Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati said today that the BJP government had once made Masood Azhar "a guest" and later freed him. "Now at the time of elections they are trying to gather votes in his name, it is condemnable," said Mayawati.

The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to decide on pleas for re-scheduling the voting time from 7 am to 5 am in the upcoming phases of the general election during the month of Ramzan and due to heat-wave conditions in Rajasthan and other areas.

A day after announcing the news of the United Nations designating Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at a rally in Jaipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking a break from campaigning on Thursday. But what the Bharatiya Janata Party is touting as a "big diplomatic win" for India will be sure to come up in the speeches at rallies that party chief Amit Shah has lined up in Madhya Pradesh.

Shah is expected to address rallies in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh, Neemuch and Sehore.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has now been issued a showcause notice by the Election Commission, for his alleged remarks that the Narendra Modi government has enacted a new law that allows tribals to be shot at, will visit Jharkhand.

He will address a rally at Simdega, a part of Khunti Lok Sabha constituency of Jharkhand. BJP has won this seat six times since 1991 and lost to Congress only in 2004.

BJP this time has fielded Jharkhand’s three-term chief minister Arjun Munda as its candidate from this seat. In 2014 BJP registered a massive victory in Jharkhand where it won 12 out 14 Lok Sabha seats.

Rahul will also address a rally at Jaipur on Thursday. Given the fact that Modi had also addressed a rally on Wednesday in Jaipur, easy comparison between the rallies of the two leaders is likely to take place.

Priyanka is scheduled to hold small meetings at Bela Bhela, Kuchariya Rahi, Jagatpur, Chadrai Chauraha, Babuganj, Unchahar, Batohi, Matinganj, Gadaganj, Kanaha, Do Sadka Lalganj and Bhojpur Tiraha. She is expected to be joined by their mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at Sareni in the evening for a joint rally.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.