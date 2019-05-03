Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Mamata Banerjee cancels rallies for 2 days to monitor Cyclone Fani situation in Kharagpur

Lok Sabha Election LATEST updates: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit West Bengal's Kharagpur to monitor the situation of Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Odisha on Friday morning, reports said. Mamata will be in the coastal city on Friday and Saturday. All her political campaigns scheduled for the two days have been cancelled.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a day's break on Thursday, will be campaigning in Rajasthan. The prime minister is expected to address rallies at Hindaun, Sikar and Sam. The first rally is expected to begin at noon.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, too, will be in Rajasthan with a rally scheduled in Bharatpur. Before that, Rahul is expected to address a meeting of Congress workers at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh at 11.45 am. The state, incidentally, is where BJP chief Amit Shah campaigned through Thursday.
On Friday, Shah is scheduled to campaign at Koderma, Khunti and Ranchi in Jharkhand, and at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too will be in Uttar Pradesh, touring Mahrajganj, Halor, Osah, Gudha, Bachhrawan. Johwa Sarki, Gurubaxganj, Achleshwar and finally, Raebareli.
On Thursday, Rahul campaigned in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. He slammed the NDA government and said that if Congress were to come to power at the Centre, the party's government will not work for a handful of top businessmen, calling them Modi's “masters”.
"We will not run the government for 15 people because they are not our 'malik' (masters),” he told a public meeting at Chomu in Jaipur district. “These are Narendra Modi's “masters”, he said, naming industrialists like fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi.
“Polling in most states is over and the result is clear. PM Narendra Modi is going to lose the elections and the Congress government of the farmers and the youth is about to come in,” he said. “You are our masters and we will do what you will order,” he told the gathering.
In Uttar Pradesh, Rahul said that his party's primary aim in the state is to defeat the BJP and where it does not have a strong candidate, it is giving help to the Samajwadi Party or the Bahujan Samaj Party. The Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati-led parties have formed an alliance for the General Election without the Congress.
Rahul's remarks echoed the views of his sister and party general secretary in-charge eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had said on Wednesday that her party has fielded candidates either with prospects of victory or having potential to damage the BJP's chances.
Read the entire story here
Read the entire story here
Read the entire story here
Read the entire story here
12:00 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
EC's clean chit to Narendra Modi for Wardha, Latur speeches 'not unanimous' decision
The Election Commission's decision to give a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged Model Code of Conduct violations in his Wardha and Latur speeches was not unanimous, The Indian Express reported.
In Wardha, on 1 April, Modi had lashed out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad and had "indicated" that the Kerala constituency had more voters from the minority community. In Latur, on 9 April, Modi had urged first-time voters to dedicate their votes in the name of the Balakot air strike heroes and the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack.
"In both cases, one Commissioner had dissented and the EC’s final decisions, in favour of the PM, was taken by a majority of 2-1," the report said.
11:53 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Ravi Kishan says regret joining Congress, BJP is 'last destination'
Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan, the BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency, has said that contesting the 2014 general election on a Congress ticket was a mistake and that the saffron party is his last destination.
11:49 (IST)
Supreme Court to hear Opposition plea for 50% VVPAT verification next week
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear next week a review plea filed by 21 Opposition leaders seeking an increase in random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in the ongoing general elections.
11:45 (IST)
'PM Narendra Modi' biopic to release on 24 May
The makers of Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced that the film will be released countrywide on May 24, a day after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared.
11:43 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Sunny Deol campaigns in Punjab
Actor Sunny Deol, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha election from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab, is on the campaign trail in Pathankot.
11:41 (IST)
In 2019, EC handed out more bans for MCC violations than in 2014
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has stepped up the ante in the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2019 and taken action against politicians indulging in communal speech or found violating the Model Code of Conduct with outrageous and disrespectful remarks.
The ECI put a stop on the election campaign of many politicians across party lines. And this General Election has been a rarity in the number of defaulters penalised by the commission.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati, SP leader Azam Khan, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu adn BJP Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur have been penalised by the Election Commission.
Read the entire story here
11:37 (IST)
EC issues notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Babur ki aulad' comment
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his "Babar ki aulad" comment made during a rally in Sambhal on 19 April. The electoral body has asked Adityanath to file his reply within 24 hours.
"The Commission, after considering the available material and extant instructions on the matter, has decided to provide you an opportunity to explain your stand regarding the said statement," EC stated. Adityanath had on 19 April called Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Shafiqur Rahman Barq "Babar ki aulad" (successor of Babar).
Read the entire story here
11:33 (IST)
India may see highest voter turnout since Independence
The country may see the highest voter turnout since Independence in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls if the first four rounds, which clocked 67 percent polling, is any indication, says a report.
The last phase had closed with the highest turnout at 67.6 percent and if the remaining three phases of the seven-legged election season record more turnouts then this election will create history among elections held since Independence, says SBI Research.
Normally, psephologists and political pundits consider a higher voter turnout as an indication of anti-incumbency.
Read the entire story here
11:21 (IST)
EC asks Raj Thackeray for details of MNS rallies
The Election Commission of India has asked for details of expenses of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's rallies, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dilip Shinde said on Thursday.
As per reports, Thackeray conducted nearly a dozen public rallies for the Lok Sabha elections although his party did not field a single candidate for the polls.
Read the entire story here
11:19 (IST)
11:15 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Amit Shah to campaign in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh today
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address several rallies in Jharkhand on Friday. He will campaign at Jharkhand's Koderma, Khunti, and Ranchi. Shah will also address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.
10:48 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Rajasthan, Priyanka to campaign in Uttar Pradesh
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also campaign in Rajasthan, with a rally in Bharatpur. Before that, Rahul is expected to address a meeting of Congress workers at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh at 11.45 am.
Meanwhile, party general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Uttar Pradesh, touring Mahrajganj, Halor, Osah, Gudha, Bachhrawan. Johwa Sarki, Gurubaxganj, Achleshwar and finally, Raebareli.
10:44 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi to campaign in Rajasthan today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Rajasthan on Friday, in preparation for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. He will address rallies in Hindaun, Sikar and Sam.