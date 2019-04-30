Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: 'Mahamilavat' has gone into hiding after four phases of voting, says Narendra Modi at rally in Barabanki

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she took the advice of all the senior Congress leaders on whether she should contest the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.
AAP leader Atishi and Gautam Gambhir, who recently joined the BJP, continued their war of words on Tuesday. After Gambhir refused to engage in debate with Atishi, she asked him "why he had joined politics". The cricketer-turned-politican was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying that he doesn't engage in "debates and dharnas".
The Supreme Court allowed a new affidavit to be filed in the contempt case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi on 6 May. Singhvi said that his client will apologise for attributing "Chowkidar Chor Hain" remark to the Supreme Court.
"I made three errors and I apologise," Rahul Gandhi's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said during the hearing in the Supreme Court regarding the contempt petition against the Congress chief.
The bench, led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, rapped Rahul over the lack of apology in the two affidavits he filed in response to the contempt petition after he "wrongly attributed" a 'chowkidar chor hai' comment to the top court.
"You are contradicting yourself in your affidavit," the court said. adding that Rahul must accept the mistake made.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the contempt case against him for his attribution of 'chowkidar chor hai' statement to the apex court. The bench, headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi has asked for an unconditional apology.
The advocate of BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who has filed the petition against Rahul said that the two affidavits filed by Rahul are identical. He said, "Two affidavits have been filed, second is identical to the first. There is only one word.. regret in both the affidavits. This is the grossest form of contempt."
The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the Rafale review petitions till 6 May, which also happens to be the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. The Centre has also asked for four weeks to file a fresh affidavit in reply to the slew of review petitions filed of its 14 December, 2018 order.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi addressed the allegations against her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that "all of India" knows that Rahul is Indian. "Rahul Gandhi has grown up in front of the country, the whole country knows he is Indian."
Regarding the Ministry of Home Affair's notice to Rahul over BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's complaint alleging that Rahul is a British citizen, she said that the BJP "just wants to defame him". She said, "Their intention is not good."
"(All) of India knows that Rahul Gandhi is an Indian. People have seen him being born and grow up in India. Kya bakwaas hai yeh?" she was quoted by ANI as saying.
BJP president Amit Shah addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Dausa on Tuesday. The BJP chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are campaigning in preparation of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election, due on 6 May.
Shah said that the country had been "waiting" for a prime minister who would work for the "poor, backward, and Adivasi" communities in the country.
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik approached the Election Commission on Tuesday to appeal for the postponement of the by-election to be held in the Patkura Assembly seat in the upcoming phase of the state's Assembly election. Patnaik is making the request in view of Cyclone Fani's likelihood to hit Odisha.
He said, "I am in Delhi to meet the Election Commission of India regarding the by elections of Patkura Assembly seat, that it should be postponed in case the cyclone hits Odisha."
Former BJP leader Udit Raj hit out at the party and President Ram Nath Kovind and said that Kovind had approached him a few years ago to find some footing in the saffron party. Raj joined the Congress after the party denied him a ticket in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.
He said that a "dumb and deaf" Dalit, could climb the ranks in the BJP, he could become "national security or even the president," he said, in a veiled attack on Kovind. "if I was deaf and dumb, they would make me the prime minister, if it was the need of the hour," he said.
The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has asked the Election Commission to cancel Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nomination for the ongoing Lok Sabha election, over accusations of "horse-trading".
On Monday, Modi "warned" TMC chief Mamata Banerjee that at least 40 members of the party were "in touch" with the BJP. He also accused Mamata of nepotism, insisting she wants to politically establish her nephew in West Bengal.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh defended the MHA's notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his alleged British citizenship. Amid accusations that the government was targeting Opposition leaders, Singh said that there was "no vendetta" behind the MHA's notice.
"This is only protocol," he said. Rahul has been given two weeks to reply to the notice.
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet and said that the prime minister has restricted himself to the petty politics of horse trading which is playing out in West Bengal post voting in phase four of Lok Sabha Election 2019. Akhilesh further added that for this, the prime minister should be banned not just for 72 hours, but for 72 years.
Attacking the Opposition in his rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Opposition leaders "will not even win" enough votes to be Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, but that they are "dreaming" of being prime minister. He also targeted previous governments over "inaction" against terrorism.
"In the years before our government, there were bomb blasts everywhere, but the government of the time did nothing. In Sri Lanka, militants killed 250 people, so we see that the risk of terrorism is worldwide. Do you want a weak government, who cannot give a fitting reply to terrorists? If there is a threat to India, we will target their homes," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, in preparation for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. He slammed the previous governments for "non-development" and "cast politics" in the state. "The Opposition only wants to hide its wrongdoings, their only aim is to form a majboor government in the Centre," he said.
The Election Commission will hear charges of Model Code of Conduct violations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. The poll panel will then submit its report to the Supreme Court.
The apex court is also scheduled to hear Congress MP Sushmita Dev's plea against Modi and Shah.
The poll panel will also examine charges levelled against Rahul alleging that the Congress chief charged the prime minister with his "baseless" allegations.
The Centre on Monday asked the Supreme Court to defer Tuesday's hearing on the pleas seeking review of the Rafale deal verdict on 14 December, 2018 saying it needs time to file a detailed reply on these petitions.
The Centre's prayer was made before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi which did not say anything on the issue of adjournment of the scheduled hearing on Tuesday. However, the bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, allowed senior advocate R Balasubramanian, appearing for the Centre, to circulate a letter of adjournment among the parties which include petitioners who have filed the review pleas.
The Centre's letter said it needs time to file reply on merits on the review petitions. The review petitions filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan is listed for hearing before a bench headed by the chief justice on Tuesday in the post-lunch session.
Two other review petitions — filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and advocate Vineet Dhanda — are also listed for hearing on Tuesday. The Centre has said in the letter that it has raised certain preliminary objections on maintainability of certain documents relied upon in the review petitions and the court had decided the issue on 10 April.
It said that since the government has not filed any reply on the merit of the review pleas, it would need some time to file a detailed reply to the petitions seeking review of 14 December, 2018 verdict in Rafale fighter jet deal case.
In a setback to the Centre, the apex court on 10 April allowed the pleas which relied on leaked documents for seeking review of its Rafale judgment and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.
The Centre had submitted that three privileged documents were unauthorisedly removed from the Defence Ministry and used by the petitioners to support their review petitions against the December judgment of the apex court which had dismissed all pleas challenging the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.
The top court had rejected the objections raised by the Centre that those documents were not admissible as evidence under Section 123 of the Indian Evidence Act, and no one can produce them in court without the permission of the department concerned as they are also protected under the Official Secrets Act.
It had noted that all the three documents were in "public domain" and published by prominent daily The Hindu were "in consonance with the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech".
It had said the documents used in the pleas were published in ‘The Hindu' in February and one of the papers was also published by ‘The Wire'.
The apex court had also noted that no law enacted by Parliament specifically barring or prohibiting the publication of such documents on any of the grounds mentioned in Article 19(2) of the Constitution has been brought to its notice.
The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation. A deal to procure the jets was signed between India and France in 2015. The delivery is expected to begin in September this year.
In the December 2018 verdict, the apex court said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France and dismissed all the petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal. The top court had said there was no substantial evidence of commercial favouritism to any private entity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed public rallies at Barrackpore and Srerampur in West Bengal and also at Koderma in Jharkhand on Monday, will address public rallies at Muzaffarpur in Bihar and Barabanbki and Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.
On Monday, Congress MP from Silchar in Assam Sushmita Dev moved the Supreme Court and filed a petition alleging that Modi and Shah have violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) at various occasions during campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has agreed to hear the petition on Tuesday.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
16:41 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Barabanki latest updates
'Mahamilavat' hiding after four election phases, says Modi
"Your faith in me has rendered the 'mahamilavat' sleepless. The number of seats they are contesting in will not even earn them the title of the Opposition. After four phases of voting, they are now hiding from public view," says Modi.
"The ‘mahamilavat’ has only one goal now – to remove Modi. They are silent about what is to be done for farmers, women and fighting terrorism. We want to encourage maximum voting and want to win by the highest possible number of votes," he said.
16:22 (IST)
YSRCP MP requests CEC for security on 23 May amid apprehensions of pre-planned violence
YSRCP MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora highlighting the party's apprehensions about pre-planned violence by the ruling dispensation during the counting of votes, requesting the poll panel to take special measures.
"It is likely that counting agents of the ruling party may bring forged 17-C forms and start arguing with counting supervisors to delay the process. The agent's scrutiny and approval may be delayed deliberately so as to create panic," the letter by YSRCP reads.
The party has requested the ECI to instruct all returning officers to erect steel barricading along with the mesh in all counting halls, the compulsory invocation of Section 144.
16:04 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi says senior leaders advised against contesting from Varanasi
Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she took the advice of all the senior Congress leaders on whether she should contest the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Speculation was rife about her candidature before the party declared Ajay Rai as its candidate. Varanasi is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency.
Priyanka said, "I took the advice of all senior leaders of our party and colleagues in Uttar Pradesh. They firmly felt that I have the responsibility of looking after 41 seats (in the state). I felt that they (the candidates) would be disappointed if I focused on only one place."
15:58 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal addresses rally in Haryana, slams BJP govt
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday addressed a rally in Haryana's Sonipat and slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government over non-fulfillment of promises to youth and farmers.
15:40 (IST)
Atishi questions Gautam Gambhir's entry into politics after cricketer turns down debate
AAP leader Atishi and Gautam Gambhir, who recently joined the BJP, continued their war of words on Tuesday. After Gambhir refused to engage in debate with Atishi, she asked him "why he had joined politics". The cricketer-turned-politican was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying that he doesn't engage in "debates and dharnas".
15:30 (IST)
Supreme Court allows Rahul Gandhi to file other affidavit
The Supreme Court allowed a new affidavit to be filed in the contempt case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi on 6 May. Singhvi said that his client will apologise for attributing "Chowkidar Chor Hain" remark to the Supreme Court.
15:20 (IST)
Supreme Court demands statement on apology
The Supreme Court asked for a statement on the apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi after his counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted a verbal apology in the court. The apex court was hearing the contempt petition filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi against Rahul's attribution of 'chowkidar chor hai' comment to the court.
15:20 (IST)
15:16 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi apologises to SC over 'chowkidar chor hai' comment during contempt hearing
"I made three errors and I apologise," Rahul Gandhi's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said during the hearing in the Supreme Court regarding the contempt petition against the Congress chief.
The bench, led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, rapped Rahul over the lack of apology in the two affidavits he filed in response to the contempt petition after he "wrongly attributed" a 'chowkidar chor hai' comment to the top court.
"You are contradicting yourself in your affidavit," the court said. adding that Rahul must accept the mistake made.
14:57 (IST)
Supreme Court pulls up Rahul Gandhi over 'chowkidar chor hai' statement
The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the contempt case against him for his attribution of 'chowkidar chor hai' statement to the apex court. The bench, headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi has asked for an unconditional apology.
The advocate of BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who has filed the petition against Rahul said that the two affidavits filed by Rahul are identical. He said, "Two affidavits have been filed, second is identical to the first. There is only one word.. regret in both the affidavits. This is the grossest form of contempt."
14:47 (IST)
SC adjourns hearing on Rafale review petition till Monday
The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the Rafale review petitions till 6 May, which also happens to be the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. The Centre has also asked for four weeks to file a fresh affidavit in reply to the slew of review petitions filed of its 14 December, 2018 order.
14:37 (IST)
Sanjay Jha taunts BJP, says party recycles 'garbage'
The polltime frenzy surrounding the citizenship of Rahul Gandhi brought out a short tweet from Congress leader Sanjay Jha in which he accused the BJP of recycling old charges.
14:26 (IST)
Amit Shah in Rajasthan latest updates
Amit Shah says Narendra Modi works for 18 out of 24 hours
BJP president Amit Shah addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Dausa on Tuesday and lauded the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the former BJP government in the state led by Vasundhara Raje.
He said that Modi had worked for 18 out of 24 hours for 20 years, and slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for taking "vacations abroad".
14:16 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee in Bhadreshwar latest updates
TMC chief targets rhetoric at PM once again
As the war of words between the BJP and TMC continued throughout the day on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi "warned" West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee that 40 TMC MLAs were "in touch" with the BJP and TMC hit back with accusations of "horse-trading", Mamata addressed a public rally in West Bengal's Bhadreswar on Tuesday.
14:13 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi defends Rahul over citizenship row
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi addressed the allegations against her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that "all of India" knows that Rahul is Indian. "Rahul Gandhi has grown up in front of the country, the whole country knows he is Indian."
Regarding the Ministry of Home Affair's notice to Rahul over BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's complaint alleging that Rahul is a British citizen, she said that the BJP "just wants to defame him". She said, "Their intention is not good."
"(All) of India knows that Rahul Gandhi is an Indian. People have seen him being born and grow up in India. Kya bakwaas hai yeh?" she was quoted by ANI as saying.
14:04 (IST)
Amit Shah in Rajasthan latest updates
Amit Shah says Narendra Modi works for 'poor, adivasi, backward' communities
BJP president Amit Shah addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Dausa on Tuesday. The BJP chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are campaigning in preparation of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election, due on 6 May.
Shah said that the country had been "waiting" for a prime minister who would work for the "poor, backward, and Adivasi" communities in the country.
13:49 (IST)
Naveen Patnaik to ask EC to postpone by-election in Patkura Assembly seat
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik approached the Election Commission on Tuesday to appeal for the postponement of the by-election to be held in the Patkura Assembly seat in the upcoming phase of the state's Assembly election. Patnaik is making the request in view of Cyclone Fani's likelihood to hit Odisha.
He said, "I am in Delhi to meet the Election Commission of India regarding the by elections of Patkura Assembly seat, that it should be postponed in case the cyclone hits Odisha."
13:46 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi in Tikamgarh latest updates
Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over demonetisation, GST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit the campaign trail on Tuesday, addressing rallies in Madhya Pradesh. In the Tikamgarh rally, Rahul said that "lakhs of youth had lost jobs due to demonetisation and GST."
13:42 (IST)
BJP completes declaration of all candidates in Delhi
Hans Raj Hans announced as North-West Delhi candidate
The BJP and Opposition parties are hitting the campaign trail in preparation for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. The BJP completed its list of candidates for Delhi on Monday, with the announcement of Hans Raj Hans' candidature from the North-West Delhi seat.
On Tuesday, Hans tweeted his thanks for the "enthusiasm" that people showed for his campaign.
13:35 (IST)
'What was Indian Intelligence regarding Pulwama inputs?', asks Udit Raj
Congress leader Udit Raj also questioned the "lapse in security" which resulted in failure to prevent the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February.
"The government had information six days before the attack that there is danger to troops' movement in Pulwama. Why didn't they act? What was your intelligence doing?" he said, adding, "350 kilograms of RDX was somehow smuggled, what did the intelligence do?"
13:32 (IST)
Udit Raj accuses Narendra Modi of 'destroying' institutions
Congress leader Udit Raj, who targeted President Ram Nath Kovind, also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "destroying" every institution of the country which questions him.
"I have joined Congress but I am not interested in fighting elections. While I was in BJP, I asked for a ticket on the basis of the fact that I work for Dalits. But BJP is an anti-Dalit party ruled by just two," he says in a reference to Modi and Shah.
13:23 (IST)
Udit Raj claims any 'deaf and dumb Dalit' can climb ranks in BJP
Former BJP leader Udit Raj hit out at the party and President Ram Nath Kovind and said that Kovind had approached him a few years ago to find some footing in the saffron party. Raj joined the Congress after the party denied him a ticket in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.
He said that a "dumb and deaf" Dalit, could climb the ranks in the BJP, he could become "national security or even the president," he said, in a veiled attack on Kovind. "if I was deaf and dumb, they would make me the prime minister, if it was the need of the hour," he said.
13:08 (IST)
TMC asks EC to cancel Narendra Modi's nomination over 'horse-trading' accusation
The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has asked the Election Commission to cancel Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nomination for the ongoing Lok Sabha election, over accusations of "horse-trading".
On Monday, Modi "warned" TMC chief Mamata Banerjee that at least 40 members of the party were "in touch" with the BJP. He also accused Mamata of nepotism, insisting she wants to politically establish her nephew in West Bengal.
13:03 (IST)
Ranjan Gogoi will not hear Sushmita Dev's plea against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will not be hearing Congress MP Sushmita Dev's petition alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah have violated the Model Code of Conduct in their election speeches, India Today reported.
12:57 (IST)
Kiran Bedi doesn't have power to interfere with UT activities: Madras HC
The Madras High Court on Tuesday ruled that Governor of Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, does not have the "power to interfere" with the everyday-activities of the Union Territory. The court curtailed Bedi's power, who has engaged in a war of words with Chief Minister V Narayansamy over alleged interference in the government's policies.
"The order came on a writ petition filed by Puducherry Congress MLA Lakshminarayanan in 2017 questioning the L-G’s powers to interfere in day-to-day administration despite the presence of a council of ministers," News18 reported.
12:53 (IST)
Digvijaya Singh responds to Sumitra Mahajan's jibe over Hemant Karkare
Congress veteran and the party's candidate from Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh, has responded to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's claim that late Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad chief Hemant Karkare made arrests on his behalf, saying that he was "honoured" to have been connected with the "Ashok Chakra winning martyr".
Days after Bharatiya Janata Party's Bhopal candidate for the Lok Sabha election Pragya Singh Thakur courted controversy after saying Karkare had died in the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai because she had cursed him, Mahajan, on Sunday, shed doubt on the IPS officer's steadfastness as an ATS officer.
Read the full story here
12:44 (IST)
Rajnath Singh defends MHA notice to Rahul Gandhi
Home Minister Rajnath Singh defended the MHA's notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his alleged British citizenship. Amid accusations that the government was targeting Opposition leaders, Singh said that there was "no vendetta" behind the MHA's notice.
"This is only protocol. When a member of Parliament writes to any ministry, the action required on their query is taken (by the ministry). It is not a big development, it is normal process." he said. Rahul has been given two weeks to reply to the notice.
12:40 (IST)
EC hearing on MCC violation begins
The Election Commission meeting chaired by CEC Sunil Arora has begun. The panel will hear complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
12:31 (IST)
Ban Narendra Modi not just for 72 hours, but for 72 years: Akhilesh Yadav
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in tweet and said that the prime minister has restricted himself to the petty politics of horse trading which is playing out in West Bengal post voting in phase four of Lok Sabha Election 2019. Akhilesh further added that for this, the prime minister should be banned not just for 72 hours, but for 72 years.
11:53 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Bihar latest updates
Narendra Modi claims Opposition has 'allergy' of 'surgical strike' term
Reiterating the BJP's poll plank of national security on the back of the Balakot IAF strikes in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for the NDA government's action on terrorists after the Pulwama terror attack.
"We are ensuring your safety, but have you ever heard any Opposition leader speak about national security? No, because they have allergy of the terms 'air strikes' and 'surgical strikes' because they are scared of Modi now."
11:49 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Bihar latest updates
Narendra Modi says Opposition leaders won't win enough for Leader of Opposition
Attacking the Opposition in his rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Opposition leaders "will not even win" enough votes to be Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, but that they are "dreaming" of being prime minister. He also targeted previous governments over "inaction" against terrorism.
"In the years before our government, there were bomb blasts everywhere, but the government of the time did nothing. In Sri Lanka, militants killed 250 people, so we see that the risk of terrorism is worldwide. Do you want a weak government, who cannot give a fitting reply to terrorists? If there is a threat to India, we will target their homes," he said.
11:43 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Bihar latest updates
Narendra Modi begins addressing rally in Muzaffarpur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, in preparation for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. He slammed the previous governments for "non-development" and "cast politics" in the state. "The Opposition only wants to hide its wrongdoings, their only aim is to form a majboor government in the Centre," he said.
11:38 (IST)
Congress hits back at BJP over Rahul Gandhi citizenship row
Soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over a complaint regarding the his alleged British citizenship, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the "entire world" knows that Rahul is an Indian citizen "by birth". He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over various issues.
"Modi ji has no answer for unemployment, Modi ji has no answer for agrarian distress and black money, that's why he's resorting to a fake narrative through his government's notices to divert attention.," he said.
11:14 (IST)
EC panel to hear charges of MCC violations against Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah today
The Election Commission will hear charges of Model Code of Conduct violations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. The poll panel will then submit its report to the Supreme Court.
The apex court is also scheduled to hear Congress MP Sushmita Dev's plea against Modi and Shah.
The poll panel will also examine charges levelled against Rahul alleging that the Congress chief charged the prime minister with his "baseless" allegations.
11:00 (IST)
Rafale review petition latest updates
SC to take up Rafale petitions in post-lunch session
The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear pleas seeking a review of its Rafale deal verdict of 14 December last year. In a setback to the Centre, the apex court on 10 April allowed the pleas which relied on leaked documents for seeking review of its Rafale judgment and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.
10:58 (IST)
Lok Sabha election latest updates
MHA issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over citizenship
The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship. The notice came after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's complained about Rahul's alleged British citizenship. The MHA requested Rahul to "intimate factual position on the matter".
10:53 (IST)
Lok Sabha election campaign latest updates
10:40 (IST)
Lok Sabha election campaign latest updates
Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Madhya Pradesh today
The fourth phase of the 17th Lok Sabha elections was held on Monday across 72 parliamentary seats in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
Leaders of the BJP and Opposition will hit the campaign trail have hit the campaign trail on Tuesday in preparation for the fifth phase of the election scheduled to be held on 6 May.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has been excused from making a personal appearance in the Supreme Court regarding a contempt petition against him, will be rallying across Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. He is scheduled to campaign in Tikamgarh and District Damoh of Madhya Pradesh and then will head to Panna for another public meeting.
10:25 (IST)
MCC violation case latest updates
SC likely to take up Sushmita Dev's plea against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah
The Supreme Court is likely to hear a plea by Congress MP Sushmita Dev alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have been violating the Model Code of Conduct during their campaigning for Lok Sabha polls.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it would hear Dev's petition on Tuesday.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Dev, has alleged that Modi and Shah have been violating the Model Code of Conduct and that the Election Commission has not been acting on her complaint.
10:19 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi contempt case latest updates
SC likely to hear further arguments in Rahul Gandhi contempt case today
The Supreme Court is also likely to hold a hearing on a contempt case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his “chowkidar chor hai” remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul, on Monday, filed his reply before the court.
10:17 (IST)
Rafale review petition latest updates
Centre asks SC to defer hearing posted for today
The Centre on Monday asked the Supreme Court to defer Tuesday's hearing on the pleas seeking review of the Rafale deal verdict on 14 December, 2018 saying it needs time to file a detailed reply on these petitions.