Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: LK Advani says BJP never regarded those who disagreed with it as 'anti-national'

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: In a blog post titled ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last', senior BJP leader LK Advani backed his party on various issues, days after being dropped as the candidate for the Gandhinagar seat. "Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our “enemies”, but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as “anti-national”. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level," he said.

BJP president Amit Shah has cancelled his visit to Telangana, where he was scheduled to address two public rallies Thursday, as he had to attend an "emergency meeting" on the partys manifesto and poll-related issues, a top leader said. Shah was slated to address public meetings in Karimnagar and Warangal.



Dhanshri Patil — wife of BJP candidate from Ahmednagar LS Constituency, Sujay Vikhe Patil — has also filed nomination from the constituency. His office called the step a "precautionary measure if any technical objection comes" in her husband's nomination.

Producer of Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet that the biopic will not be releasing on 5 April. However, he did not mention another release date for the film. The Election Commission had earlier given its approval for the release of the biopic, and had said that it was upto the Central Board of Film Certification to decide on on whether to allow the release of the film.

President Ram Nath Kovind has forwarded the report on Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh to the home ministry. The Election Commission had written to the president against him for violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Singh had said "We're BJP workers and want BJP to emerge victorious. We want that once again Modi ji should become the prime minister on 23 May."

In a Facebook post, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed that the Congress manifesto promises changes which will regulate and restrict free journalism. "Congress manifesto contains suggestions on media, each one of which, will regulate, restrict free journalism and otherwise multiplicity of Indian media," he wrote.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram lashed out at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over his "tukde tukde gang" remark against the party. "There is no tukhde tukhde gang in the Congress. There is only a flip flop gang in the BJP," he wrote on Twitter.

Congress has announced a list of candidates to be fielded by the party from some of the Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies. Chief minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul will contest from Chhindwara, Ajay Singh Rahul will contest from Sidhi and Arun Yadav is set to contest from Khandwa.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti addressed BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday and said that the second the Article 370 is abolished, the Indian government will become an "occupational force in Jammu and Kashmir". She said Shah will not be allowed to set foot in Jammu and Kashmir if the Article is abrogated. She also likened the situation to that of the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

BJP's candidate for Amethi, Smriti Irani, said at a rally in Salon that Rahul as a "missing MP" and said the Congress has deliberately denied development to the constituency so that its farmers remain poor and subservient to generations of Congress leaders. "For 15 days you (Rahul Gandhi) couldn't do anything in Amethi and now you've gone to Kerala," she said.

Shortly after Rahul Gandhi filed nomination papers from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has tweeted that her brother was the "most courageous man" she knows. She wrote an impassioned line to Wayanad itself, asking the constituency to "take care of him" because "he will not let them down."

Narendra Modi has failed farmers and those looking for jobs, Rahul Gandhi said after filing his nomination papers at Wayanad. "I wanted to give a message that India is one, and deal a blow to the divisive forces of the BJP and the RSS," the Congress chief added. He said that he wanted to make it clear that he will not say a word against the CPM and that he fully understood that the CPM had to attack the Congress.

Nishad Party leader and Gorakhpur MP Praveen Nishad has joined the BJP, a party that the Nishad Party has announced that it will support in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. NP leaving the side of Samajwadi Party and joining the BJP is being seen as a huge boost to the saffron party as the former, though formed in 2015, is an umbrella organisation of many downtrodden and backward classes.

Smriti Irani, who is in Rahul Gandhi's home constituency of Amethi, tweeted while the Congress chief's Wayanad roadshow was on, saying, that while Rahul is off supporting 'anti-national forces', Vijay Kishore Tiwari, who was a BSP candidate in the Gauriganj assembly elections in 2017, would be joining the BJP family. Smriti had earlier alleged that Rahul has insulted the people of Amethi by also contesting from Wayanad.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley has written a new blog post on Facebook, this time asking why Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is leading a roadshow through Wayanad after filing his nomination papers from there, has not worked for a day in his life.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has finished filing his nomination papers at the Wayanad Collectorate and is participating in a roadshow across the district headquarters town on an open bus. He is accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi and senior Congress leaders. The roads from the Collectorate are chockablock with Congress supporters who have been enthusiastic in attendance.

Rahul Gandhi has reached the Collectorate in Wayanad and is currently filing the papers. The Congress chief is seated opposite to the returning officer. The process of filing nomination papers is a long one, involving several steps and declarations.

The Election Commission has taken note of Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar's controversial remarks on "jailing EC officials" for at least two days if he is elected. The poll panel has asked for a report in this regard.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have arrived at Wayanad via chopper. The Congress chief was greeted effusively by Congress and UDF leaders. The roadway from the Wayanad school grounds to the Collectorate's office is reportedly filled with Congress workers.

Congress leader Sanjay Jha called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrible disaster," an "embarrassment" and "a joke" and called for his "crazy bakwas" to come to an end. Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive at Wayanad with sister Priyanka Gandhi, from Kozhikode in about 20 minutes, reported News18.

The two leaders are headed there in a chopper. He is now headed to the Collector's office to file his nomination papers. The two leaders will embark on a roadshow following the nomination filing.

Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad in Kerala has been hailed by Congress workers in the state who have shown unprecedented levels of excitement in welcoming the leader. The BJP, however, has said Rahul is aiming to garner the minority vote of the region, to which Congress has alleged that the south has been ignored by the BJP government at the Centre and this is the first time that a leader of national prominence has put it under the spotlight.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar, reported News18, has threatened to jail 'Election Commission officials' for a at least two days if he comes to power. The Dalit leader, speaking at a rally at Yavatmal in Maharashtra, slammed the Election Commission for having said that political parties should not talk about Pulwama, something Ambedkar felt was his 'basic Constitutional right'. He then went on to threaten Election Commission officials with jail.

Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers on a day when Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani is scheduled to campaign in Rahul's home constituency of Amethi. Irani is expected to speak at the BJP's Kisan Morcha Sammelan around 11 am. "A person who has been in Amethi for 15 years has decided to give up on his supporters. Come elections, he has chosen to file nominations from another constituency," Smriti said.

As campaign heats up for the Lok Sabha election, the focus shifts from north India to the south with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expected to file his nomination on Thursday from the Wayanad seat in Kerala in the presence of his sister and party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He will also lead a roadshow before filing the papers around 10.30 am.

Notably, Rahul has a new opponent in the Wayanad seat where he is already set to go head-to-head with NDA candidate Thushar Vellapally — Saritha S Nair, the prime accused in the multi-crore solar scandal.

This comes on a day when Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani is scheduled to campaign in Rahul's home constituency of Amethi. Irani is expected to speak at the BJP's Kisan Morcha Sammelan around 11 am. Rahul is also scheduled to address a rally in Nagpur around 5 pm.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address public meetings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He will first speak at Karimnagar (11.45 am) and Warangal (1.30 pm) in Telangana and then address rallies at Narasaraopet (3.30 pm) and Visakhapatnam (6 pm) in Andhra Pradesh. Shah has maintained a punishing schedule ahead of the election, but his remarks on doing away with Article 370, which promises special status to Jammu and Kashmir, have met with severe criticism from the state's mainstream parties in the past few days.

The BJP finds itself in sticky waters as the Election Commission has now issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his "Modi ji ki sena" (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army) remark at a rally. The commission has asked him to file a reply by Friday.

Congress candidates for Mumbai are expected to release a separate manifesto for the city on Thursday. All party candidates, including Milind Deora, Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar and Sanjay Nirupam are expected to be present at the 12 pm event. The city-specific manifesto is likely to echo the broad themes of the party's much-discussed election manifesto which was released on Tuesday.

