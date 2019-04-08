Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Like 'Narendra Modi', KCR-led TRS govt creating environment of fear in Telangana, claims Congress

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday slammed the KCR-led TRS government in Telangana and said that it was "doing all it can" to "buy" legislators and "pressurise" lawmakers. "Incumbent government in Telangana is doing all it can to buy legislators and pressurise lawmakers, to create environment of fear like Mr Modi is doing in rest of India by using agencies to quieten voices of anybody who questions BJP.
"The minute you ask questions to BJP or the prime minister you are called anti-national. You ask why there is inflation, why farmers are committing suicide, we are told 'Go to Pakistan'. This sort of rhetoric, based on emotions don't serve India's election well," he said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address their first joint rally in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. They will address the public in Saharanpur, Shamili and Bijnor districts of the western Uttar Pradesh, where polling is scheduled to take place in the first phase.
RJD leader Tejashwii Yadav on Monday released the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha election. Tejashwi, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was joined by other senior leaders of the party. The ruling BJP will also release its manifesto at 11 am on Monday.
The BJP will release its manifesto on Monday for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled to start from 11 April, with issues of development and national security set to be its key highlights. Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, will be present at the launch of the manifesto, described by the BJP as its "sankalp patra".
A party statement said members of its parliamentary board, the BJP's apex body whose members include Modi, will be present on the occasion.
With the Congress manifesto putting major thrust on welfare measures, including a promise of giving Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20 percent households in India, the ruling party is likely to make a slew of promises to woo different sections of the society, especially farmers, youth, and women, besides the downtrodden.
The ruling party and Opposition leaders will also keep up election campaign efforts as there are only a few days to go for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Maharashtra's Osmanabad, Karnataka's Chitradurga and Mysore, and Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi are set to address three election rallies in Saharanpur, Shamili and Bijnor districts of the western Uttar Pradesh, where polling is scheduled to take place in the first phase.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Baghpath.
The BJP and Congress released their General Election campaign themes on Sunday. With the tag line "Phir ek bar, Modi sarkar", the BJP on Sunday unveiled its campaign highlights, which included the Modi government's "befitting" reply to terrorism by "hitting terrorists by entering enemy territory".
Launching the campaign, party leader Arun Jaitley said the choice for people in polls will be between the "cohesive and tested" rule of Modi and "chaos and mahamilawat" offered by the Opposition. The party's campaign will centre on Modi's five-year performance, including on the national security front, "honesty", and his ability to take big decisions, Jaitley told reporters.
Meanwhile, the Congress said that 'Ab Hoga Nyay' will be its slogan for the polls. The party launched a campaign centered around the theme of 'justice', while alluding to the party's proposed minimum income scheme and the 'anyay' (injustice) "prevailing under the BJP rule".
The campaign places Rahul at its core and reflects his style, which is informal, real, and helps him connect easily and genuinely with people, the party said.
The themes covered in the campaign include the 'Nyay' scheme, poverty eradication, jobs for youth, farmers, women's reservation, simplified GST, universal healthcare, education and startups, as promised in the manifesto titled 'Congress will deliver'.
