Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: In last press briefing ahead of Phase 7, Congress mocks Narendra Modi; BJP recounts NDA's achievements

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates: Just before the end of campaigning for the final phase of election, BJP and Congress are holding separate press conferences in New Delhi at the same time. Amit Shah said, "In this election, the people have been above us. The BJP will again form government with full majority. I'm happy that the people have accepted the Narendra Modi government."

Seeking to push the Bharatiya Janata Party in a corner after three of its leaders put out controversial statements about Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathu Ram Godse, Rahul Gandhi Friday took to Twitter. The BJP has initiated disciplinary action against its members for making pro-Godse comments. However, the politics on the issue continues to rage on.

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah came out with their statements on their party leaders' comments on Nathuram Godse, BJP has reportedly suspended party leader Anil Soumitra from the party's primary membership and absolved him of all positions for his comment on Mahatma Gandhi. Soumitra had said, "Pakistan was born with the blessings of Bapu, therefore Mahatma Gandhi can be the father of Pakistan but not of India." The party has given him to seven days to reply over the decision.

A day after BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur called Nathuram Godse a patriot, Narendra Modi who had been one to endorse her candidature, has said that he will never be able to forgive Pragya, reported News18. The newly anointed BJP leader said she considered Mahatma Gandhi's killer a patriot.

At one of her Uttar Pradesh rallies on Friday, Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (east) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likened prime minister Narendra Modi's campaign performance to that of an actor's. "You have made the world's best actor your prime minister. You might as well have elected Amitabh Bachchan as prime minister," she was reported as having said. Amitabh was once close to the Gandhi family.

In his final rally of the poll season at Himachal Pradesh's Solan, Rahul Gandhi sought to highlight the promises that have been kept by the Congress governments in states. "We told you we will bring MGNREGA and we have. We told you we would waive off farmers' loans, go to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and see. We waived the loans of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's nephew and brother. We have all the documents to prove it," said Rahul. Shivraj, the previous Madhya Pradesh chief minister, had said that his brothers had never applied for the loan waiver.

In his last and final campaign rally, ending a rather busy schedule he has followed for the last one and half months, prime minister Narendra Modi sought to hold up Madhya Pradesh as a cautionary tale for voters who had ostensibly pressed the wrong button to bring the Congress government to power. He warned voters of the alleged corruption of Congress leaders, making a reference to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's house in Tughlaq Road and saying the party is responsible for the 'Tughlaq Road scam'.

Narendra Modi appealed to voters from the farmer and Adivasi communities in his rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone. He reiterated the BJP's poll plank of 'vikas' and said that the saffron party was endeavouring to uplift the poor from poverty and empower farmers. "We are on the path to provide technology and internet services to every village in India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the Adivasi community on various counts in his last rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Friday.

"As long as the BJP and Modi are here, the communities that live in the jungle have nothing to fear. I have worked among Adivasis in the past, so I understand the community's problems. I want to assure the community that the government is working for their development," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at his last rally of the Lok Sabha election season at Khargone in Mahya Pradesh, praised the Adivasi community for its contribution in the freedom struggle. He also appealed to voters to turnout in large numbers for the last phase of the General Election, due on 19 May.

Further explaining the tweet regarding the renewed debate on Nathuram Godse, Union minister Anantkumar Hegde reiterated that the role of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin was not one he was sympathising with or justifying. This is Hegde's second tweet since the BJP leader claimed his account was hacked leading to tweets on Godse appearing on his account.

The political saga revolving around Nathuram Godse took a fresh turn on Friday morning after Union minister Anantkumar Hegde claimed that his Twitter account had been hacked, shortly after two tweets (one from BJP sympathise Madhu Kishwar) were retweeted by his account with additional commentary.

As the war between BJP and TMC rages on in Bengal, the state must suffer through a stifling day without political campaigns on Friday especially after Election Commission's unprecedented enforcement of Article 324 in the state, which essentially curtails campaigning. Elsewhere in India, Friday marks the last day of campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring his campaign schedule to a close with a final rally scheduled at Madhya Pradesh's Khargone. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is expected to be in Himachal Pradesh and is scheduled to address a rally at Solan in the morning.

Three opposition parties, including the Congress, on Thursday approached the Election Commission over its order curtailing the time period for campaigning in West Bengal, terming it "violative" of the doctrine of level-playing field and urged the poll body to give at least half a day more for electioneering.

A delegation comprising Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ahmed Patel, TDP leader CM Ramesh and AAP's Sanjay Singh presented their stand before the EC on the issue.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer is expected to submit a factual report to the Election Commission on Friday on Pragya Singh Thakur’s remark that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was a patriot or 'deshbhakt'.

Under fire for her comment, BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate had tendered an apology on Thursday night and said she respected Mahatma Gandhi as his work for the country cannot be forgotten. She said she made the comments on the spur of moment to a question linked to "saffron terror" and claimed that the media twisted them.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, BJP leaders Samik Bhattacharya and Mukul Roy were allegedly surrounded by a mob which also vandalised their cars in the Nagerbazar area of Kolkata late on Thursday, say reports.

BJP has alleged that the mob comprised workers of Trinamool Congress. The TMC has in turn said that locals were agitated upon seeing Bhattacharya, the party's candidate for the Dumdum seat which goes to polls on Sunday, and Roy enter a guesthouse for what they believed was to seal a cash-for-votes deal.

