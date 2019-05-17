Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: At Modi's first press briefing as PM, Amit Shah says Sadhvi Pragya's candidature 'satyagraha against saffron terror tag'

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates: In the BJP's last press conference for this election season, Amit Shah said, "Pragya Thakur's candidature is our satyagraha against 'saffron terror' tag. I want to tell the Congress, some people were arrested in connection with the Samjhauta Express blast. They were also said to have connections with the LTTE. Later, a fake case was made over 'saffron terror' just for vote bank politics. Congress is responsible for it. The Congress president should apologise for what the party did."
Just before the end of campaigning for the final phase of election, BJP and Congress are holding separate press conferences in New Delhi at the same time. Amit Shah said, "In this election, the people have been above us. The BJP will again form government with full majority. I'm happy that the people have accepted the Narendra Modi government."
Seeking to push the Bharatiya Janata Party in a corner after three of its leaders put out controversial statements about Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathu Ram Godse, Rahul Gandhi Friday took to Twitter. The BJP has initiated disciplinary action against its members for making pro-Godse comments. However, the politics on the issue continues to rage on.
Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah came out with their statements on their party leaders' comments on Nathuram Godse, BJP has reportedly suspended party leader Anil Soumitra from the party's primary membership and absolved him of all positions for his comment on Mahatma Gandhi. Soumitra had said, "Pakistan was born with the blessings of Bapu, therefore Mahatma Gandhi can be the father of Pakistan but not of India." The party has given him to seven days to reply over the decision.
A day after BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur called Nathuram Godse a patriot, Narendra Modi who had been one to endorse her candidature, has said that he will never be able to forgive Pragya, reported News18. The newly anointed BJP leader said she considered Mahatma Gandhi's killer a patriot.
At one of her Uttar Pradesh rallies on Friday, Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (east) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likened prime minister Narendra Modi's campaign performance to that of an actor's. "You have made the world's best actor your prime minister. You might as well have elected Amitabh Bachchan as prime minister," she was reported as having said. Amitabh was once close to the Gandhi family.
In his final rally of the poll season at Himachal Pradesh's Solan, Rahul Gandhi sought to highlight the promises that have been kept by the Congress governments in states. "We told you we will bring MGNREGA and we have. We told you we would waive off farmers' loans, go to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and see. We waived the loans of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's nephew and brother. We have all the documents to prove it," said Rahul. Shivraj, the previous Madhya Pradesh chief minister, had said that his brothers had never applied for the loan waiver.
In his last and final campaign rally, ending a rather busy schedule he has followed for the last one and half months, prime minister Narendra Modi sought to hold up Madhya Pradesh as a cautionary tale for voters who had ostensibly pressed the wrong button to bring the Congress government to power. He warned voters of the alleged corruption of Congress leaders, making a reference to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's house in Tughlaq Road and saying the party is responsible for the 'Tughlaq Road scam'.
Narendra Modi appealed to voters from the farmer and Adivasi communities in his rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone. He reiterated the BJP's poll plank of 'vikas' and said that the saffron party was endeavouring to uplift the poor from poverty and empower farmers. "We are on the path to provide technology and internet services to every village in India."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the Adivasi community on various counts in his last rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Friday.
"As long as the BJP and Modi are here, the communities that live in the jungle have nothing to fear. I have worked among Adivasis in the past, so I understand the community's problems. I want to assure the community that the government is working for their development," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at his last rally of the Lok Sabha election season at Khargone in Mahya Pradesh, praised the Adivasi community for its contribution in the freedom struggle. He also appealed to voters to turnout in large numbers for the last phase of the General Election, due on 19 May.
Further explaining the tweet regarding the renewed debate on Nathuram Godse, Union minister Anantkumar Hegde reiterated that the role of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin was not one he was sympathising with or justifying. This is Hegde's second tweet since the BJP leader claimed his account was hacked leading to tweets on Godse appearing on his account.
The political saga revolving around Nathuram Godse took a fresh turn on Friday morning after Union minister Anantkumar Hegde claimed that his Twitter account had been hacked, shortly after two tweets (one from BJP sympathise Madhu Kishwar) were retweeted by his account with additional commentary.
As the war between BJP and TMC rages on in Bengal, the state must suffer through a stifling day without political campaigns on Friday especially after Election Commission's unprecedented enforcement of Article 324 in the state, which essentially curtails campaigning. Elsewhere in India, Friday marks the last day of campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring his campaign schedule to a close with a final rally scheduled at Madhya Pradesh's Khargone. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is expected to be in Himachal Pradesh and is scheduled to address a rally at Solan in the morning.
Three opposition parties, including the Congress, on Thursday approached the Election Commission over its order curtailing the time period for campaigning in West Bengal, terming it "violative" of the doctrine of level-playing field and urged the poll body to give at least half a day more for electioneering.
A delegation comprising Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ahmed Patel, TDP leader CM Ramesh and AAP's Sanjay Singh presented their stand before the EC on the issue.
The Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer is expected to submit a factual report to the Election Commission on Friday on Pragya Singh Thakur’s remark that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was a patriot or 'deshbhakt'.
Under fire for her comment, BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate had tendered an apology on Thursday night and said she respected Mahatma Gandhi as his work for the country cannot be forgotten. She said she made the comments on the spur of moment to a question linked to "saffron terror" and claimed that the media twisted them.
Meanwhile, in West Bengal, BJP leaders Samik Bhattacharya and Mukul Roy were allegedly surrounded by a mob which also vandalised their cars in the Nagerbazar area of Kolkata late on Thursday, say reports.
BJP has alleged that the mob comprised workers of Trinamool Congress. The TMC has in turn said that locals were agitated upon seeing Bhattacharya, the party's candidate for the Dumdum seat which goes to polls on Sunday, and Roy enter a guesthouse for what they believed was to seal a cash-for-votes deal.
Updated Date: May 17, 2019 17:30:07 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
17:26 (IST)
Amit Shah slams Congress over Rafale allegations
On the allegations levelled by the Congress against the NDA government on the Rafale deal, Amit Shah said, "No real accusations are made when there are made for politics. There has been no compromise in the defence procurement procedure. There has been no corruption of even a single rupee."
17:19 (IST)
Pragya Thakur's candidature our satyagraha against 'saffron terror' tag: Amit Shah
On Pragya Thakur's candidature, Amit Shah said, "Pragya Thakur's candidature is our satyagraha against 'saffron terror' tag. I want to tell the Congress, some people were arrested in connection with the Samjhauta Express blast. They were also said to have connections with the LTTE. Later, a fake case was made over 'saffron terror' just for vote bank politics. Congress is responsible for it. The Congress president should apologise for what the party did."
17:12 (IST)
Rahul slams Modi for not taking questions from media
"Media asks me tough questions...For instance, it asks me where the money for NYAY will come from. But to Modi, the media asks how he likes to eat mangoes, and how he likes to wear kurtas," Rahul Gandhi said.
On why Congress did not join SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "From Congress' perspective, I have to push the party's place in Uttar Pradesh. Ideologically, they are on same page as us."
17:09 (IST)
Modi claims public has made up mind to vote for BJP
In New Delhi, Narendra Modi said, "The people have decided that this government should continue. The NDA government introduced a new culture of governance' in India... There were many highs and lows, but the country stayed together. For me, the election is a way of expressing gratitude to the public."
16:57 (IST)
Modi addresses first press conference after becoming prime minister
At the BJP's press conference, Narendra Modi said, "I felt good that I got to be a part of this press conference. I agree that there are some things. This is the world's largest democracy. This country is so powerful; it doesn't belong to any party. There's so much diversity... The election has been wonderful. I feel that it's after a long time that the government will again win after getting full majority."
16:51 (IST)
Rahul says EC's role 'biased' this election season
"Election Commission's role has been very biased. Narendra Modi says what he wants, while other people are penalised for saying the same things. It appears that the election schedule has been made in order to enable Modi to campaign," Rahul Gandhi said. "BJP has unlimited marketing reach, unlimited TV coverage....we only have truth. Truth will win."
16:49 (IST)
Congress begins press conference
At Congress' press conference, Rahul Gandhi criticised Narendra Modi for not responding to his challenge for a debate on Rafale deal. "BJP ki philosophy, violence ki philosophy hai."
On whether congress is willing to compromise on the prime minister's post, he said, "People will decide on 23 May. We will take a decision based on the people's verdict."
16:39 (IST)
Vikas agenda changed India: Amit Shah
At his press conference just before the end of campaigning for 2019 Lok Sabha eletion, Amit Shah said, "We have come to the end of 2019 election campaigning. Our vikas agenda has changed India. Our government's focus has been on farmers, poor and work. There is more faith than ever in our multi-party democracy. We will be back with a bigger vote margin."
16:35 (IST)
Amit Shah addresses press conference
Welcoming Narendra Modi at his press conference, Amit Shah said, "In this election, the people have been above us. Now that five years are about to end, BJp will form government with full majority. I'm happy that the people have accepted the Narendra Modi government."
16:16 (IST)
Modi to accompany Amit Shah at BJP media briefing
According to several media reports, Narendra Modi will be present at Amit Shah's press conference expected to be held in New Delhi shortly.
15:52 (IST)
EC issues statement on silence period
In a statement before the silence period for the last phase kicks in, the Election Commission said, "In multi-phased poll, silence period of last 48 hrs may be on in certain constituencies while campaign is ongoing in other constituencies. In such event, there shouldn't be reference amounting to soliciting support for parties or candidates in seats observing silence period."
It also directed star campaigners and other political leaders to refrain from addressing the media by way of press conferences and giving interviews on election matters.
15:39 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi likely to address press conference at 4.15 pm
According to reports, Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a press conference at 4.15pm, his last one for this election season.
15:33 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh latest updates
Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Kushinagar
15:16 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at BJP over Godse row
Seeking to push the Bharatiya Janata Party in a corner after three of its leaders put out controversial statements about Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathu Ram Godse, Rahul Gandhi Friday took to Twitter. The BJP has initiated disciplinary action against its members for making pro-Godse comments. However, the politics on the issue continues to rage on.
14:59 (IST)
14:58 (IST)
BJP suspends Anil Soumitra for remarks on Mahatma Gandhi
Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah came out with their statements on their party leaders' comments on Nathuram Godse, BJP has reportedly suspended party leader Anil Soumitra from the party's primary membership and absolved him of all positions for his comment on Mahatma Gandhi. Soumitra had said, "Pakistan was born with the blessings of Bapu, therefore Mahatma Gandhi can be the father of Pakistan but not of India." The party has given him to seven days to reply over the decision.
14:36 (IST)
Will never be able to forgive Pragya Thakur, says Narendra Modi
A day after BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur called Nathuram Godse a patriot, Narendra Modi who had been one to endorse her candidature, has said that he will never be able to forgive Pragya, reported News18. The newly anointed BJP leader said she considered Mahatma Gandhi's killer a patriot.
14:32 (IST)
BJP leader says Mayawati cannot comment on Modi's family as she is unmarried
"Mayawati is speaking on Narendra Modi and how he left his wife, but who is Mayawati to speak on a family, she herself is not married," RPI leader Ramdas Athawale said on Friday. Mayawati had earlier made a controversial comment on Modi leaving his family and wife.
14:29 (IST)
Opposition criticises BJP's 'lack of action' on leaders who spoke on Godse
The BJP's promise of a report within 10 days on the three leaders who made unpalatable comments on Nathuram Godse also saw criticism from some quarters. One of those in the Opposition who asked why the time taken to act was so long was TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi.
14:12 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Amit Shah clarifies party stand on Godse comments, BJP raps Pragya, Hegde, Kateel
Issuing a statement on three BJP functionaries, Ananthkumar Hegde, Pragya Singh Thakur and Nalin Kateel's comments on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, BJP chief Amit Shah said that the disciplinary committee of the party "will seek explanation from all the three leaders and submit a report to the party within 10 days."
He also clarified that the messages were personal opinions of the three and had nothing to do with how the BJP felt regarding Godse.
14:07 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Modi to meet party workers who campaigned in the polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet BJP workers who had been part of the party's Lok Sabha election campaign, later on Friday, at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.
14:04 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi in Himachal Pradesh latest updates
Waived farm loans for Shivraj Singh Chouhan's kin, says Congress chief
In his final rally of the poll season at Himachal Pradesh's Solan, Rahul Gandhi sought to highlight the promises that have been kept by the Congress governments in states. "We told you we will bring MGNREGA and we have. We told you we would waive off farmers' loans, go to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and see. We waived the loans of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's nephew and brother. We have all the documents to prove it," said Rahul. Shivraj, the previous Madhya Pradesh chief minister, had said that his brothers had never applied for the loan waiver.
14:01 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi in Himachal Pradesh latest updates
Modi kept cabinet under lock and key during demonetisation, SPG has told me, says Rahul
Speaking at his last and final rally in Solan of Himachal Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi said Narendra Modi had kept the entire cabinet under lock and key during the demonetisation move, a fact he had been made privy to by members of the Special Protection Group who also provide him with security.
13:46 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi in Himachal Pradesh latest updates
Congress chief says PM stole on behalf of Ambani, affected entire economy
Speaking at his final rally of the election season at Solan in Himachal Pradesh, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi stuck to his usual campaign refrain of highlighting the benefits in store in his party's promised Nyay campaign. He said that while Narendra Modi's "stealing" on behalf of businessmen like Anil Ambani had destroyed the economy and taken away jobs, the Nyay Yojana would result in jumpstarting the economy with the "petrol, diesel and fuel" it needs.
13:19 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh latest updates
Congress general secretary mocks Modi with 'actor' jibe, says 'better to have elected Amitabh Bachchan'
At one of her Uttar Pradesh rallies on Friday, Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (east) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likened prime minister Narendra Modi's campaign performance to that of an actor's. "You have made the world's best actor your prime minister. You might as well have elected Amitabh Bachchan as prime minister," she was reported as having said. Amitabh was once close to the Gandhi family.
On Thursday, Priyanka issued a stern rebuke to BJP brass for not clearing its stand on Pragya Singh Thakur's comment on Nathuram Godse being a patriot.
12:55 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh latest updates
PM says BJP endeavours to deliver welfare for farmers, Adivasi communities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters from the farmer and Adivasi communities in his rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone to re-elect him. He repeated the BJP's 2014 poll plank of 'vikas' and said that the saffron party was engaged in uplifting the poor and empowering farmers. "We are on the path to provide technology and internet services to every village in India," Modi announced.
12:48 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh latest updates
PM says Adivasi community 'exposed' the Congress' lies
The prime minister praised the Adivasi community for 'exposing' the Congress' lies in his final election rally in the Lok Sabha election.
Taunting the recently elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said that there were "two and a half chief ministers" in the state. "The people of Madhya Pradesh are bearing the brunt," he said, ostensibly referring to Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh. It is not known who else he might be referring to in his "two and a half chief ministers" statement.
He also slammed the Kamal Nath-led government for its "failure" to follow through on poll promises made in November 2018.
12:38 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh latest updates
12:26 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh latest updates
PM makes pitch for re-election to Adivasi community in Khargone
Speaking at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, which is his last rally of the Lok Sabha election season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for re-election to the Adivasi community in the region. He said voters would be voting to lay the foundations of a "developed and new India."
12:20 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh latest updates
PM at final rally of election season, says honoured to address Adivasi community
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at his last rally of the Lok Sabha election season at Khargone in Mahya Pradesh, praised the Adivasi community for its contribution in the freedom struggle. He also appealed to voters to turnout in large numbers for the last phase of the General Election, due on 19 May.
12:14 (IST)
Amit Shah reacts to Pragya-Godse statement
BJP president Amit Shah reacted to the controversy surrounding Nathuram Godse and distanced the BJP from the statements made by Thakur and BJP minister Anantkumar Hegde in Godse's defence and said that the politicians would be asked to present a report on the issue within 10 days.
12:06 (IST)
Kamal Haasan issues clarification about statement on Nathuram Godse
MNM chief Kamal Haasan issued a clarification on his statement on Nathuram Godse, which has revived the debate around Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, saying that there were "extremists in all religions". He said, "History shows there are extremists in all religions, my speech that day was about peace and harmony and I will not indulge in mudslinging,”
Haasan's statement comes a day after he was attacked with stones and eggs for saying that "independent India's first terrorist was a Hindu".
11:53 (IST)
Pragya Singh Thakur's roadshow in Bhopal cancelled
BJP candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur, who is at the centre of the controversy surrounding Nathuram Godse, was scheduled to hold a roadshow in the constituency on Friday, however reports said that it has been cancelled. The BJP cited health issues for the cancellation.
BJP denounced Pragya's stance in a press conference, emphasising Mahatma's role in building India in a press conference on Thursday evening.
11:49 (IST)
Anantkumar Hegde slams Rahul Gandhi over 'Modilie'
Shortly before he went on to tweet on his opinions on Nathuram Godse, which he now claims are the products of a hacker, BJP minister Anantkumar Hegde had called Congress chief Rahul Gandhi a "moron" over his coinage of the term 'Modilie', with which he sought to highlight the prime minister's alleged failed promises.
11:37 (IST)
No question of justifying Gandhiji's murder: Anantkumar Hegde
Further explaining the tweet regarding the renewed debate on Nathuram Godse, Union minister Anantkumar Hegde reiterated that the role of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin was not one he was sympathising with or justifying. This is Hegde's second tweet since the BJP leader claimed his account was hacked leading to tweets on Godse appearing on his account.
11:26 (IST)
Anantkumar Hegde claims Twitter account hacked after tweet on Nathuram Godse
The political saga revolving around Nathuram Godse took a fresh turn on Friday morning after Union minister Anantkumar Hegde claimed that his Twitter account had been hacked, shortly after two tweets were retweeted by his account with additional commentary. Both tweets were sympathetic to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin. Hegde had additionally written that Godse would "feel happy" about the debate on him.
An hour later, though, he held that "certain tweets" posted ostensibly by hackers had since been "discarded and deleted".
10:52 (IST)
Dalit Sikhs in Punjab unite to press NOTA in final phase of Lok Sabha election
Landless Dalit labourers in Punjab, say, they are done waiting for what’s rightfully theirs. In a recent meeting of Dalit labourers and their leaders in Sangrur district’s Tolewal village, Bhupinder Kaur, a landless Dalit labourer, addressed those present and told them how the higher caste Jat Sikhs as well as authorities have been trampling upon their rights for years, despite repeated intervention of the Supreme Court.
Read the full story here
10:44 (IST)
Godse would have felt happy with the debate, tweets BJP minister
The issue of Nathuram Godse, first brought up by Kamal Haasan and then taken to a new height by Pragya Singh Thakur, has now been giving birth to a host of opinions. Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Ananthkumar Hegde, was among one who thought the discussion gave "scope for the condemned to be heard". Retweeting BJP sympathiser Madhu Kishwar who wrote that she admired Godse's courage in facing justice, Hegde also said Godse would have "felt happy" with the debate.
10:34 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh CEO to submit report on Pragya Singh's 'Godse was patriot' comment
The Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer is expected to submit a factual report to the Election Commission on Friday on Pragya Singh Thakur’s remark that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was a patriot or 'deshbhakt'.
Under fire for her comment, BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate had tendered an apology on Thursday night and said she respected Mahatma Gandhi as his work for the country cannot be forgotten. She said she made the comments on the spur of moment to a question linked to "saffron terror" and claimed that the media twisted them.
10:30 (IST)
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul to speak at Himachal rally
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is expected to be in Himachal Pradesh and is scheduled to address a rally at Solan in the morning. In his campaign speeches through the election season, Rahul had chiefly sought to train focus on the Rafale scam and the Congress' promised Nyay scheme.
10:24 (IST)
Opposition delegation meets EC with Bengal 'bias' complaint
Three opposition parties, including the Congress, on Thursday approached the Election Commission over its order curtailing the time period for campaigning in West Bengal, terming it "violative" of the doctrine of level-playing field and urged the poll body to give at least half a day more for electioneering.
A delegation comprising Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ahmed Patel, TDP leader CM Ramesh and AAP's Sanjay Singh presented their stand before the EC on the issue.
Read the full story here
10:19 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
Modi to speak in last rally of 2019 polls at Khargone
Friday marks the last day of campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring his campaign schedule to a close with a final rally scheduled at Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.