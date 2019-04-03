Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Kirit Somaiya backs BJP's pick for Mumbai NE, says ultimate aim is Modi's second term

Lok Sabha election 2019 LATEST updates: Sitting MP Kirit Somaiya responded to BJP's move to field corporation Manoj Kotak from his constituency Mumbai North East. "We all will support him and ensure he wins. Ultimately our aim is a second term for Narendra Modi ji," he said.
18:21 (IST)
Upendra Kushwaha will contest from Karakat, Ujiarpur seats
Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha to contest from Karakat and Ujiarpur, reported ANI.
18:08 (IST)
Kirit Somaiya reacts to Manoj Kotak's candidature from Mumbai North East seat
Sitting MP Kirit Somaiya responded to BJP's move to field corporation Manoj Kotak from his constituency Mumbai North East. "We all will support him and ensure he wins. Ultimately our aim is a second term for Narendra Modi ji," he said.
18:02 (IST)
17:55 (IST)
SP, RLSP leaders join BJP
17:42 (IST)
Amit Shah says BJP left alliance with PDP over AFSPA dilution
In Suderbani, Amit Shah lashed out at Congress for promising AFPSA review in its manifesto. "Nobody can dilute AFSPA as the BJP will be standing like a rock behind security forces who are protecting our borders," he said.
"It is for the first time that I'm revealing this: We left the Jammu and Kashmir government on the issue of dilution of AFSPA."
17:35 (IST)
Amit Shah says Modi govt will oust every infilitrator if BJP wins elections
Addressing a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Suderbani, Amit Shah said, "If you choose Narendra Modi government, in the next five years, we will oust every single infiltrator from the country. Infiltrators are eating our country like termites. They want to change demography of Jammu. As long as there's BJP government, we won't let this happen."
17:27 (IST)
Congress ally PRP's leader Jaideep Kawade held for remarks against Smriti Irani
17:20 (IST)
Mamata's 'Expiry Babu' jibe at Modi
Addressing a rally in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Expiry Babu" and dares him to participate in direct debate with her.
She lashed out at the prime minister for making "false claims" on performance of TMC government in West Bengal, and said, "I am not Modi; I don't tell lies."
17:16 (IST)
TDP files EC complaint over YSRCP candidate Anil Kumar Yadav's speech
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) registered a complained with the Election Commission against Nellore MLA and YSRCP's Nellore candidate Anil Kumar Yadav over a speech he delivered on Tuesday, reported ANI. The party said in its complaint that the speech was "intended to terrorise public who are not supporters of YSRCP."
17:05 (IST)
BJP fields six candidates in new list
The BJP has fielded Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirhua, to contest from Azamgarh against Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav.
16:57 (IST)
BJP drops sitting MP Kirit Somaiya from Mumbai North East seat
BJP named corporator Manoj Kotak as its candidate from the Mumbai North East seat, dropping sitting MP Kirit Somaiya.
16:53 (IST)
Modi says India needs freedom from dynast rule
"The country has seen parivar tantra for 55 years, and loktantra (democracy) has barely been here for 15-16 years. India needs freedom from dynasts," Narendra Modi said in Kolkata.
16:44 (IST)
Congress determined to bring instability to India, says Modi
At the Kolkata rally, Narendra Modi said, "In their manifesto, the Congress has stated that they will dilute AFSPA. This move will help Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The Congress is determined to bring instability in the country."
"Your vote will play a big role in doing away with terrorism," he said.
16:42 (IST)
Narendra Modi slams UPA govt on Mission Shakti
On Mission Shakti, Narendra Modi said, "Our brave soldiers had the ability to carry out surgical strikes. Our scientists already had the power to kill the satellite in space. What we didn't have was the government's intention and courage."
16:36 (IST)
Narendra Modi slams Congress for questioning Balakot air strike
"Whether it's a surgical strike or strike in the space, the world is looking at India with pride," said Narendra Modi in Kolkata. "Some people who were opposed to me, have started opposing India. Who was questioning the airstrike? Who was upsetting the jawans? Who was demanding the bodies of terrorists? Who was asking saboot from sapoots?"
16:29 (IST)
Modi hails turnout at Brigade Ground in Kolkata
"If the political pundits want to predict the 23 May results, then they can take a guess by looking at the wave from the ground of West Bengal," said Narendra Modi in Kolkata.
16:26 (IST)
Watch: Narendra Modi addresses rally in Kolkata
16:14 (IST)
Arun Jaitley addresses press conference
Addressing a press conference, Arun Jaitley questioned the assets of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in view of a media report alleging Rahul and Priyanka had conducted business transactions with NSEL scam accused Jignesh Shah.
15:58 (IST)
EC seeks details of Namo TV from I&B ministry
15:39 (IST)
'If voted to power, Congress won't allow Citizenship Amendment Bill,' says Rahul in Assam's Golaghat
"Congress, if voted to power, will not allow Citizenship Amendment Bill," Rahul Gandhi said at a rally in Assam. He also said that the party will restore special status of northeastern states, and bring in industrial policy to make the region a manufacturing hub.
15:36 (IST)
'Funds for NYAY will come from pockets of chor favoured by chowkidar': Rahul Gandhi at Assam rally
Addressing a rally in Golaghat in Assam, Rahul Gandhi spoke on Congress' minimum income promise. "Funds for NYAY will come from pockets of 'chor' businessmen favoured by 'chowkidar' Narendra Modi," he said.
Claiming that India was witnessing its worst unemployment scenario, Rahul said that the Congress will ensure facilities for youths to start own businesses.
15:26 (IST)
'Urban Naxals have infiltrated Congress,' Yogi Adityanath on party's manifesto
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that looking at the Congress manifesto, it appears that the Congress has been infiltrated by urban Naxals that is why the nation has to see such a shameful day.
15:09 (IST)
'Congress won't dare to repeal AFSPA,' says Amit Shah
BJP president Amit Shah, who is campaigning in Uttarakhand, slammed the Congress party for talking about reviewing the Armed Forces Special Forces Act in its manifesto. Shah said that neither Rahul Gandhi, nor the entire Congress party can dare to touch it,
14:38 (IST)
Navjot Kaur Siddhu denied ticket from Chandigarh constituency
The Congress party has denied the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat to wife of Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. Navjot kaur has, however, said she will not rebel and work for the party candidate's victory.
14:29 (IST)
Are those overreacting afraid of chowkidar's danda? Vivek Oberoi asks after controversy on film
"I don't understand why some people are overreacting like this. Why are such senior and famous lawyers like Abhishek Singhvi ji and Kapil Sibal ji wasting time on filing a PIL on such a modest film? Don't know if they are scared of the film or of Chowkidar's 'danda'."
14:27 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi an inspirational story brought on screen, says Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi, the actor who played Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a biopic, today said that he, along with crores of Indians was inspired by the prime minister and tha there was nothing wrong in bringing an inspirational story on screen.
"We are not projecting Modi ji as larger than life, he already is larger than life. We are not projecting him as a hero, he already is a hero,not only for me but for crores of people in India and abroad. Its an inspirational story which we brought to the screen."
14:18 (IST)
Narendra Modi slams Congress for promising to scrap sedition law
"The Congress has also made arrangements to reward those who abuse India. People who chant 'Bharat tere tukde honge' will all be let free because the Congress is conspiring to scrap the sedition law," Modi said.
14:05 (IST)
Narendra Modi terms AFSPA soldiers' security cover, says Congress wants to steal it
Addressing a rally in West Bengal's Siliguri, Modi said that Armed Forces Special Forces Act was like armour for the security forces but the Congress party wants to snatch it away from them.
13:57 (IST)
Mamata cried so loudly that she became a hero in Pakistan: Modi
"More pain than what was felt in Rawalpindi and Lahore, was felt by Didi in Kolkata (over the Balakot air strikes)," Modi said, hitting out at Mamata's questioning of the Balakot toll.
"Your chief minister cried so loudly that she became a hero in Pakistan," the PM said.
13:51 (IST)
Narendra Modi labels Mamata Banerjee 'speedbreaker', says she has stopped development in Bengal
Narendra Modi, speaking at Siliguri, spared no invective when amping up the charge on the Trinamool Congress government in the state.
Speaking at his second rally of the day, the prime minister said the cheers of the audience had reached Mamata Banerjee and would destroy her sleep.
He called her 'speedbreaker Didi' and said she has put the brakes on Bengal's development. "I accept your love," he told a wildly applauding audience.
13:32 (IST)
Will do everything possible to protect Article 370, says Mehbooba Mufti
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday that should Article 370 be abrogated, then the people behind it should be prepared to see Jammu and Kashmir outside the country.
"We will do everything to protect Article 370 and the region," she said, shortly after filing her nomination papers.
13:23 (IST)
Trinamool unveils 'Jumla Meter' to check Narendra Modi's 'facts'
Fake news has flown thick and fast this election season, with the onus largely on small fact-checking efforts to set things straight. However, it appears as if the Trinamool Congress has jumped into the fray, with a "Jumla Meter" that ostensibly aims to check facts that Narendra Modi and his government put across.
"The last time Narendra Modi came to Bengal, he made some lofty claims," the party's official Twitter handle said. It then linked to a glossary of lines from Modi's earlier speeches, all with subtexts on what the state government's take is on the matter.
The Jumla Meter is available at the party's official website.
13:13 (IST)
Amit Shah treads the 'national security' line once again in Uttarkashi
BJP chief Amit Shah, speaking at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand said only Narendra Modi can give an answer to Pakistan and terrorists.
He also slammed Omar Abdullah for asking for another prime minister in Jammu and Kashmir. "And Congress keeps quiet," he said.
Shah blamed the Congress for allowing "one and all" to come into the country during the 10 years of UPA rule, amping up the offensive along the internal security line.
13:03 (IST)
Amit Shah lauds 'holy' land of rivers at Uttarkashi rally
BJP president Amit Shah has begun speaking at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand. "The Gangotri and Yamunotri dhams are famous in the world. The streams that emerge from here give lives to millions of people in the country and have witnessed thousands of years of culture," Shah began by saying.
13:00 (IST)
Mumbai court asks Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury to appear before it on charges of defaming RSS
A Mumbai court has asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury to appear before it on 30 April to respond to the charges of defaming RSS by allegedly linking it to journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder.
The civil defamation case, seeking a token compensation of Re 1 from Rahul and Yechury was filed by RSS activist Vivek Champanerkar, who has claimed the duo "defamed" the RSS by linking it to the killing of Lankesh.
PTI
12:57 (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti files nomination papers
Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday filed her nomination papers in Anantnag. The leader has been vocal in her criticism of BJP's promise of doing away with Articles 35A and 370, that promise special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
12:52 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman holds presser on Congress manifesto, says Congress bringing down morale of Armed Forces
On the Congress's decision to name armymen and women killed in service as "martyrs", Nirmala Sitharaman said the Army is already sufficiently respected in the state. "If the matter is so close to your heart then why you have not mentioned the Pulwama martyrs?" she asked.
She said the Congress is trying to bring down the morale of the Armed Forces. She also criticised Congress's attempt to promise a measure to do away with the sedition law. "You will remember, it was the Congress party which brought the amendment on bails in the sedition law," she said.
12:46 (IST)
'Very insidious': Nirmala Sitharaman takes apart Congress manifesto
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a press conference on Wednesday, slamming the Congress manifesto as one in which "separatists have been encouraged".
On the Congress's proposed amendments to the acts which give Armed Forces unbridled access in places, like the AFSPA, the minister said, "Why should it be presumed that the powers of the security forces are opposed to human rights? This is very, very insidious."
12:35 (IST)
Ghulam Nabi Azad compares Modi to Hitler
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday compared prime minister Narendra Modi to German dictator Adolf Hitler. "Modi wants to win the hearts of Kashmiris with a gun. Hitler ruled with a gun," he said, addressing a rally at Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.
Azad also said that no one dared to unleash violence like this on Kashmiris earlier. Political parties in the Valley have been critical of what the BJP leadership has maintained on Article 35A and 370.
12:23 (IST)
Karnataka Women's Commission summons Tejaswi Surya
The Karnataka Women's Commission has summoned BJP's Bengaluru South candidate Tejaswi Surya over a complaint filed by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee against Surya, over allegations made by a woman who has since deleted the tweet.
Surya will appear at around 4 pm, News18 reported.
12:20 (IST)
EC asks Congress to remove mentions of Rafale from advertisements
The Election Commission has asked Congress to take off mentions of the Rafale issue from its advertisements as the matter is sub-judice.
12:10 (IST)
Turf war heats up at Bengal as Modi and Mamata take up slots through the day
Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee's rally at Dinhata, scheduled at 3.30 pm, will follow prime minister Narendra Modi's address at Siliguri at 12.30 pm. Interestingly, Modi is scheduled to address a rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade grounds at 3.30 pm as well.
11:57 (IST)
Before Modi's rally, Trinamool asks for measure of work done in Twitter campaign
Hours before prime minister Narendra Modi takes stage at Siliguri, Trinamool Congress amped up the pressure on the Prime Minister with a #PradhanMantriHisabDo campaign. In the visuals shared as part of the campaign, TMC has highlighted measures brought by its government in West Bengal and compared them with the BJP government's comparative inaction.
11:50 (IST)
In pictures: BJP workers, leaders in Manipur hold a flag hoisting ceremony
A flag hoisting ceremony was held for the BJP candidate, Ranjan Rajkumar. Chief minister N Biren Singh and state BJP president K Bhabananda Singh were also present.
11:39 (IST)
MHA issues notice to Mamata's nephew's wife
The Foreigners Division of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a notice to the wife of Trinamool Congress leader and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee for making false representation and concealing material facts while submitting documents before competent authorities to get her Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) and Permanent Account Number (PAN) card.
Abhishek's wife Rujira Naroola has been asked why she filled Form 49A without mentioning that she is a Thai national holding an OCI card. As per MHA, Naroola was supposed to fill 49AA to get a PAN by declaring herself as a foreigner holding an OCI card. She has been asked to reply in 15 days as to why she had made false representations and concealed facts.
ANI
11:34 (IST)
Modi maintains his love for hats as Pasighat rally too sees elaborate headgear
A lot has been said about Narendra Modi and his penchant for picking headgear traditional to the region he is speaking in. On the campaign trail this election season, the prime minister had kept up his habit of wearing regional hats.
He has also developed an edge of defensiveness over his millinery choices, saying in more than one rally that those who made fun of his clothing and hats make fun of a region's culture itself.
Photo: Twitter/@jhunjhunwala
11:28 (IST)
Congress alleges attendees to Modi's rally were paid off
No sooner had Modi's address at Pasighat finished, than Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala held a press conference in which an unverified sting video was used to allege that money was distributed among people in Pasighat to attend Modi's rally today.
Cash of Rs 1.8 crore was recovered last night from Arunachal BJP president Tapir Gao’s vehicles at the Siang Guest House.
11:19 (IST)
Congress manifesto a ghoshnapatra which is a dakhoslapatra, Modi says
"Congress has not given the North East space either in Delhi or in the dil," Modi said, wrapping up a rally in a key state where the BJP hopes to undo the damage done by the NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
Modi also accused Congress leaders of never visiting Arunachal. "If they do visit, then they waste your money and stay in expensive hotels," he said. Modi has also kept the focus, significantly, on the Congress's manifesto, which was released on Tuesday, playing with words and referring to it as a dhakoslapatra.
11:04 (IST)
Is Congress with India's betrayers: Modi asks
"When I came to power in 2014, crores of families had no electricity in spite of the Congress's promise to electrify the country by 2009," Modi said.
He also slammed what he called the "tukde tukde gang" which he said has gone against the country and betrayed it. "Should there not be justice done to those who insult the nation?" he asked, following up with the question if Congress was with the nation or with its betrayers.
10:56 (IST)
Modi lists his government's achievements in Arunachal
Listing that every house in Arunachal Pradesh has been electrified after 70 years of Independence, seven crores of "poor sisters" have gotten gas connections and farmers have been relieved of their burdens, Modi said all of these were done in excess of promises.