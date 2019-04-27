Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: 'Jinnah' was a slip of tongue, wanted to say 'Maulana Azad', says Shatrughan Sinha after controversy

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Shatrughan Sinha, newly anointed Congress member and the party's candidate from Bihar's Patna Sahib is no stranger to slips of tongue. He had one the very afternoon he joined Congress, when he said that the party's chief in Bihar had done great work for the "BJP in Gujarat". On Saturday, he decried his Friday speech where he had said "from Mahatma Gandhi to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, all are a part of Congress parivar" as a slip of tongue. "I wanted to say Maulana Azad but uttered Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he added.

Congress leader P Chidambaram spoke on Shatrughan Sinha's mention of Mohammad Ali Jinnah as among the Congress's great leaders. ​"Shatrughan Sinha, whatever his views are, he must explain. But a few days ago, he was part of BJP. So let BJP explain why he was a part of BJP for so many years.I don't have to explain statement of every member (Congress). I can only speak for party's official position," Chidambaram added.

In a press conference on Saturday, actor-turned-politician Vinod Khanna's widow Kavita said she had been ready to file papers from Gurdaspur, a ticket which ultimately went to actor and new BJP joinee Sunny Deol. "I felt hurt because I understand party the has right to decide candidate but there is a way of doing it, and the way it was done I felt abandoned and rejected, I was made to feel insignificant," Kavita said.

In his first rally of the day at Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was told by senior BJP leaders that in Uttar Pradesh, the election did not need to be fought at all as people had been voting so resoundingly for the BJP. He also struck the Bahujan Samaj Party's chief Mayawati, saying that she has betrayed her roots of fighting for backward classes by siding with those who had "insulted" BR Ambedkar, "just to defeat Modi".

He then turned the rhetoric towards his old refrain of terrorism and ways in which 'new India' would enter houses of terrorists and kill them. "Why do the SP and BSP leaders never bring up terrorists, are they scared of terrorists or do they want to save them?" Modi asked.

At his Palamu rally on Saturday, BJP chief Amit Shah began with a paean to Narendra Modi, whom he said he has been working with for the past 20 years. "In these 20 years, he has never taken a day's holiday. But these mahamilavat's leaders...especially Rahul baba goes on a holiday every two months. Every MP is worried, his mother is also worried. Yet Narendra Modi ji works tirelessly for 18 hours out of 24 hours a day," the BJP chief said.

Saturday marks the last day of campaigning in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies which are headed to polls in the fourth phase on Monday.

With his big nomination day coming to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to the campaign trail on Saturday when he will address public rallies at Kannauj, Hardoi and Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.

The fourth phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha election will take place across 71 parliamentary constituencies in nine states on 29 April. Voting will take place in some seats of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Rahul will be in the Congress' mainstays of Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, while his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead a road show in Unnao and will address a public meeting at Barabanki.

After completing the nomination process, Modi addressed a rally at Banda in Madhya Pradesh, where he slammed the Congress state government on charges of stealing electricity and cheating the people of the state. He then headed towards Mumbai in Maharashtra where he addressed a public rally along with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. At the rally, Modi cited a survey to support his claim that the Congress will not get more than 50 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, miffed over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's disclosure that she sends him kurtas and sweets, Mamata Banerjee Friday said that the people of Bengal will offer him 'rosogollas' made of clay with fillings of gravel instead of votes.

The Trinamool Congress supremo had earlier said that the BJP will score a "big rosogolla", also invoked in the state to mean a score zero in examination due to the shape of the famed sweet. West Bengal sends 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

