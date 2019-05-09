Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Insulting Rajiv Gandhi, who no longer can answer to abuses, is 'cowardice', Ahmed Patel slams Narendra Modi



Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates: Striking back at the Narendra Modi-led attack on late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on behalf of the Congress on Thursday, Ahmed Patel labelled the abuse levelled at a person who was no longer able to reply to it as an "act of ultimate cowardice." Patel also said the BJP-backed VP Singh government which had allegedly refused to provide Rajiv with additional security in the charged 1991 atmosphere and had "left him with one personal security officer" despite credible intelligence inputs and repeated requests, was responsible for killing him.

With only two phases of the 2019 Lok Sabha election remaining to go, back and forth between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Opposition parties has reached a crescendo with little effort at courtesy on either side. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address rallies in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh today (9 May), a day after making charged speeches targeting the Gandhi family and also alleging that the Congress had insulted him in several ways through the years.

In Bengal, he can be expected to direct the vitriol at chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee at his public meetings in Bankura (10 am) and Purulia (11.40 am). In Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister is likely to once again barrel into the past of Rajiv Gandhi, at rallies in Azamgarh (3.10 pm), Jaunpur (4.45 pm) and finally, Prayagraj (6.40 pm).

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is poised to reply to the prime minister's charges at his scheduled rallies at Sirsa in Haryana, Sagar in Madhya Pradesh and Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The last venue is where Modi accused the Gandhi family of using INS Viraat as a "personal taxi" for 10 days when his family and his in-laws took a vacation, thereby allegedly compromising national security.

The Supreme Court will, on Thursday, hear the petition to keep Rahul Gandhi from contesting polls and becoming a Member of Parliament in the future over having allegedly acquired British citizenship. On 1 May, the home ministry sent Rahul a notice seeking a response to charges that he held British citizenship.

Like on Wednesday, when their Delhi campaigns nearly coincided, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be at Jaunpur at around the same time as Modi. She will also hold rallies at Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh and Sultanpur. Priyanka on Wednesday accused Modi of blaming the Nehru-Gandhi family for his own failures, alleging that he was like a "schoolboy who failed to do his homework" and his excuses are "Pandit Nehru has taken away his answer-sheet and Indira Gandhi has made a paper boat out of that."

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu (who on Wednesday met Rahul at his residence) are expected to meet in the afternoon, at Bengal's Kharagpur on Thursday.

