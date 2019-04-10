Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: EC stalls release of 'PM Narendra Modi'; new panel to review biopics to check poll code violations

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: The Election Commission has stalled the release of the Narendra Modi biopic, PM Narendra Modi, calling biopics "surrogate publicity." In case of any violation or receipt of complaints in this regard, the EC has formed a committee which will examine the said violation and suggest an appropriate action.
“Though the display materials claim to be a part of creative content, it is contended that these have propensity and potentiality to affect the level playing field which is not in consonance with the provisions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC),” the poll panel said.
The poll body also held that "such political content ought to be regulated." The film's main actor, Vivek Oberoi, had campaigned fervently in its favour. Two other biopics have also been stalled.
A delegation comprising Trinamool leaders Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Chandan Mitra held talks with the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi on Wednesday. Once the meeting was over, O'Brien said that it was high time the EC took notes of the behaviour of the ruling party.
"Young India is very sharp. You (the BJP government) have not delivered on anything. Nirvachan Commission is now Nikamma Commission. We had a strong word with the EC today. Enough is enough," O'Brien said.
Following the crackdown on political leaders in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, and the Opposition's repeated insistence that this is political vendetta of the ruling BJP, finance minister Arun Jaitley wrote another Facebook post on Wednesday, saying, "It has become a growing culture of opposition parties to call any action against corruption as political vendetta. Legitimate action against corruption is no vendetta as claim of vendetta has never been a legitimate defence in corruption."
After filing his nomination papers at the Amethi Collectorate, Rahul Gandhi spoke briefly to reporters, calling the Supreme Court's Rafale order, dismissing the Centre's objections to the admissibility of the "leaked" papers regarding the case, a "victory" for the Congress.
"Everyone knows that the chowkidar, who by the way refuses to engage in debate with me, is a chor. We have been vindicated now," he said.
BJP president Amit Shah said in Kasganj on Wednesday that the SP and BSP governments in Uttar Pradesh had harassed the people of the state for years. "The Yogi government has punished these goons by hanging them upside down. The BJP government is working to enforce law and order in Uttar Pradesh," Amit Shah said in Kasganj on Wednesday.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by sister Priyanka, brother-in-law Robert Vadra, his niece Miraiya and nephew Raihan, arrived at the Amethi collectorate to file his second set of nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul's mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived earlier at the venue.
The Election Commission has told the Supreme Court that it is not against the issuance of electoral bonds for funding to political parties but that it is against the anonymity of donors and wants transparency in the bonds scheme. “We are not opposed to the electoral bonds as such, as it will legalise donations. We want transparency,” advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for EC, told SC duringthe hearing of pleas against issuance of electoral bonds.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was not present at the roadshow of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has arrived at the Amethi Collectorate. Rahul is accompanied by sister Priyanka, brother-in-law Robert Vadra, his niece Miraiya and nephew Raihan. The Amethi seat has generationally belonged to the Congress, and the presence of the minor children goes a long way towards propagating that idea.
All eyes are on Amethi as Rahul Gandhi's roadshow at Munsiganj looks to begin any time now. The Congress chief's roadshow will proceed through three kilometres before arriving at the Collectorate to file his nomination papers. He is expected to be accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother-in-law Robert Vadra.
Speaking at Junagarh in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Nehrus and Gandhis have only had contempt for Gujarat and sought to highlight the scams surrounding its leaders. "Congress has stolen from the mouths of hungry children to fill the pockets of their own leaders. The party has stolen money from schemes meant for pregnant women," Modi said.
Congress has made Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh its own ATMs, the PM insisted. "Maybe the situation will be the same for Rajasthan," he said, referring to the whole thing as the 'Tughlaq Road election scam'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Junagarh and Songarh in Gujarat, before heading to Panjim in Goa. BJP president Amit Shah will be in Kasganj and Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. UP will see a day heavy with poll campaigns, thanks to Rahul Gandhi's presence in Amethi as well.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala amid much fanfare on 4 April, is scheduled to file his nomination from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Rahul has reached the Munsiganj guesthouse with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother-in-law Robert Vadra. He will lead a roadshow before filing papers at the Collectorate, which has already been decked up.
Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said he thinks there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the general election, due to begin on Thursday. This admittedly puts the BJP in an unwieldy position as it has often maintained that those who want it to lose are in favour of Pakistan. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has said, "Bhakts (are) scratching their heads wondering if they should praise Imran or not," while NC's Omar Abdullah said, "So much for Modi sahib telling the country only Pakistan and its sympathisers want BJP to lose."
The nation is a day away from first phase of the greatest democratic exercise in the world — the Lok Sabha election — taking off, on Thursday. While campaigning for the first phase ended on Tuesday, leaders of parties big and small will be busy as ever on the campaign trail on Wednesday.
Rahul will begin with a roadshow around 10 am from Amethi's Munshiganj and is expected to reach the Collectorate at noon. His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to accompany him, as is his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
Rahul is also expected to speak at rallies in Bihar's Katihar and West Bengal's Raiganj later on Wednesday. The Congress has been fielding only its very well-known faces as campaigners this election season. In the Rajasthan star campaigners list released late on Tuesday, for instance, three tell-tale Gandhi family names preceded the names of chief ministers of Congress-ruled states. The only new entrants among star campaigners in the state were new joinees Hardik Patel and Shatrughan Sinha.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has found himself in trouble with the Election Commission once again, for making communal remarks at his Meerut rally. The Meerut District Magistrate will file a report on Adityanath claiming in his speech that the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh believed in "Ali" while the BJP believed in "Bajrangbali".
On Tuesday, the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh, BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel were killed in an attack on their convoy by Maoists in Dantewada district. Their funerals are expected on Wednesday.
Student activist Umar Khalid took a dig at the makers of PM Narendra Modi and said, "Let's observe one minute silence for the hard work of 'Chatukar' Vivek Oberoi," he said.
907 artistes, writes appeal for return of Narendra Modi government
In a counter to 860 intellectuals and artistes writing a joint word of caution against Narendra Modi and the BJP, 907 others on Wednesday issued a joint statement speaking for the Modi government's re-election.
"We, creative artistes and persons belonging to the field of literature appeal to all our fellow citizens to caste their vote and exercise their right to elect the new government without any pressure and prejudice," the statement, issued by the Nation First Collective said.
"We believe that during the last five years, India has seen a government that has delivered corruption-free good governance and development oriented administration...we need a majboot sarkar and not a mazboor sarkar and hence we need the present government to continue," it read.
Who are you to carry out one-sided raids: Chandrababu Naidu to Income Tax department
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asked the Income Tax department "who it was to carry out one-sided raids." This came after a TDP delegation visited the EC over raids on its leaders.
"Once elections are announced, it's a level playing field. You have to treat everybody equally. Otherwise, it's unjustified. Modi wants to demolish democracy," he added.
PM repeats 'Tughlaq Lane scam' slam on Congress, says party has stolen from pregnant women
PM Narendra Modi, speaking in his second campaign rally of the day, at Gujarat's Songarh, spoke mostly in Gujarati. He, however, repeated bits of his Junagarh rally in the morning, to slam the Congress, saying that it was a proponent of the 'Tughlaq Lane scam' and that it has stolen heavily from schemes meant for pregnant women.
"If Sardar Patel saw the Congress's dhakoslapatra, do you think he would accept it?" he asked. The Congress has said, 'Modi hatao' but Modi has only said, 'garibi hatao'.
PM Narendra Modi ban: EC holds that release of biopics affects level-playing field in polls
Key portions of the Election Commission's take on banning the release of PM Narendra Modi are those where it observed that the release of the film goes against the MCC.
EC order banning release of PM Narendra Modi comes day before Phase 1 of polls
Opposition parties, including the Congress, had held that the movie would give undue advantage to the BJP in electioneering, and its release should be deferred till the elections conclude.
The Election Commission's order comes a day before the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls is set to begin on Thursday, the same day PM Narendra Modi was scheduled for release. In its order, the poll panel ruled that the biopic should not be shown in cinemas or electronic media till the completion of the polls.
Yasin Malik arrest: Joint Resistance Leadership calls for Lok Sabha polls boycott
Joint Resistance Leadership, an alliance of top ranked separatist leaders of Kashmir, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Yasin Malik and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has called for a shutdown across the Valley on Thursday, against the Lok Sabha polls, in reaction to the NIA's arrest of Yasin Malik earlier on Wednesday, reported Greater Kashmir.
BJP chief accuses SP, BSP of ignoring poor, never buying wheat from farmers
Speaking in his second rally of the day, at Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, Amit Shah said the SP and BSP governments had "never bought" the wheat produced by farmers and that it was Yogi Adityanath's government which bought farmers' produce at 1.5 times the minimum support price.
He said the Narendra Modi government has brought out "133 schemes which are for the poor" and aim for the welfare of Uttar Pradesh.
EC bans release of Modi biopic
The Election Commission has banned the release of the Narendra Modi biopic, PM Narendra Modi, calling biopics "surrogate publicity." The poll body also held that "such political content ought to be regulated." Two other biopics have also been banned.
Trinamool delegation meets EC, Derek O'Brien calls poll body 'nikamma commission'
A delegation comprising Trinamool leaders Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Chandan Mitra held talks with the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi on Wednesday. Once the meeting was over, O'Brien said that it was high time the EC took notes of the behaviour of the ruling party.
"Young India is very sharp. You (the BJP government) have not delivered on anything. Nirvachan Commission is now Nikamma Commission. We had a strong word with the EC today. Enough is enough," O'Brien said.
Arun Jaitley writes yet another blog post, sharpens knife against Opposition's 'political vendetta' cry on I-T raids
Following the crackdown on political leaders in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, and the Opposition's repeated insistence that this is political vendetta of the ruling BJP, finance minister Arun Jaitley wrote another Facebook post on Wednesday, saying, "It has become a growing culture of opposition parties to call any action against corruption as political vendetta. Legitimate action against corruption is no vendetta as claim of vendetta has never been a legitimate defence in corruption."
Randeep Singh Surjewala hold press conference on SC's Rafale order
Shortly after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi pronounced that the SC's Rafale order had proven that the "chowkidar" is a "chor," Congress's communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala held a press conference slamming the "lies of the prime minister on Rafale".
"The entire structure of lies propagated by PM Modi is in tatters now. Today SC has demolished the lie of the initial clean chit behind which Modi would hide for years. First Modi government said the CAG report had given them a clean chit, the SC followed the report and pronounced its verdict. We then found out that no such report existed. Modi government hid crucial facts regarding the Rafale deal," he said.
"The PM was directly negotiating the price, this was hidded from the Supreme Court. He superceded the written opinion of several ministries with regards to securing a sovereign guarantee from France and Dassault Aviation. This made Dassault richer by several crores, the CAG itself has said," Surjewala added.
Congress chief files nomination, pronounces 'victory' in aftermath of SC's Rafale order
After filing his nomination papers at the Amethi Collectorate, Rahul Gandhi spoke briefly to reporters, calling the Supreme Court's Rafale order, dismissing the Centre's objections to the admissibility of the "leaked" papers regarding the case, a "victory" for the Congress.
"Everyone knows that the chowkidar, who by the way refuses to engage in debate with me, is a chor. We have been vindicated now," he said.
BJP president slams SP-BSP alliance at Uttar Pradesh rally
"The SP-BSP had harassed the people. The Yogi government has punished these goons. The BJP government is working to enforce law and order in Uttar Pradesh," Amit Shah said in Kasganj on Wednesday.
Yogi Adityanath to accompany Smriti Irani as she files nomination papers on Thursday
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Amethi Thursday where he will accompany Union minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani, who will be filing her nomination papers, a party spokesperson said.
The chief minister will also participate in a road show before the nomination and later address an election meeting, BJP's Amethi media in-charge Govind Singh said. Irani was to file her nomination on 17 April, but since it is a holiday, she will now file the papers on 11 April.
PTI
Congress chief files nomination papers to fight from second seat
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is filing his nomination from Amethi. Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra are also present at the Collectorate.
EC isn't against electoral bonds but anonymity of donors, poll panel tells SC
The Election Commission has told the Supreme Court that it is not against the issuance of electoral bonds for funding to political parties but that it is against the anonymity of donors and wants transparency in the bonds scheme, reported ANI.
“We are not opposed to the electoral bonds as such, as it will legalise donations. We want transparency,” advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for EC, told SC duringthe hearing of pleas against issuance of electoral bonds.
IN PHOTOS: UPA chairperson arrives to witness son Rahul filing nomination papers
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was not present at the roadshow of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has arrived at the Amethi Collectorate.
Gujjar leader, son join saffron party in New Delhi
Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and his son Vijay Bainsla joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar.
WATCH: Congress's roadshow travels through Uttar Pradesh town
Watch as Congress president Rahul Gandhi holds a roadshow in Amethi. Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, son Raihan and daughter Miraya are also present.
Rahul, Priyanka, Robet Vadra proceed in mega roadshow
Uttar Pradesh's Amethi got into carnival spirit with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's roadshow proceeding through Munsiganj amidst drumbeats and showers of flower petals. Rahul is accompanied by sister Priyanka, brother-in-law Robert Vadra, and his niece and nephew. The Amethi seat has generationally belonged to the Congress, and the presence of the minor children goes a long way towards propagating that idea.
The Congress is eager to put up a show of strength, seeing that the BJP's candidate Smriti Irani has been scathing in criticism of Rahul's absence from the constituency.
Gujjar leader to join BJP today
Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party today. Bainsla is a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Army and in 2007 led a caste protest movement in the state of Rajasthan.
Thousands gather with special blue flags which show Congress chief's face
All eyes are on Amethi as Rahul Gandhi's roadshow looks to begin any time now. Rahul will proceed through three kilometres before arriving at the Collectorate to file his nomination papers.
Alpesh Thakore quits Congress, say reports
A day ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Gujarat’s OBC leader Alpesh Thakor quit the Congress on Wednesday morning, News18 reported sources as having said.
Thakor, only last month, had rubbished all rumours that he would jump ship to join BJP and said that he would continue to fight for the rights of the Thakor community within the Congress fold.
While admitting that he was angry with the leadership, the OBC leader said, “I will stay with Congress and will continue to support this party. I want respect and rights for my people." He further indicated that he will not contest the upcoming elections.
Separatist leader Yasin Malik booked a day before Phase 1 of polls
PM says Congress's only agenda is to 'remove Modi'
Alternating between Hindi and Gujarati, Modi said on Wednesday that the Congress's only agenda was to remove him. "The Congress today is hurting the dreams of Sardar Patel as well as every Hindustani," he added.
PM repeatedly slams Congress, Nehru-Gandhi family
"We have a 'track record', they have a 'trap record'," said Narendra Modi, speaking in Junagarh on Thursday. The prime minister amped up the attack on the Congress 'family', alleging that the party has only looted people and was known for its hatred of Gujaratis. He also said repeatedly that if Sardar Patel was the prime minister instead of Nehru, he would have done a much better job.
PM talks on 'Tughlaq Road election scam'
"Congress has stolen from the mouths of hungry children to fill the pockets of their own leaders. The party has stolen money from schemes meant for pregnant women," Modi said.
Congress has made Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh its own ATMs, the PM insisted. "Maybe the situation will be the same for Rajasthan," he said, referring to the whole thing as the 'Tughlaq Road election scam'.
I have come to seek your guidance for the next five years, says PM
Speaking in his home state of Gujarat, at Junagarh, Narendra Modi said he was here to seek guidance for the next five years. "No stain of corruption besmirched my name in the last five years, I am sure you are proud of your son," he said.
Congress announces star campaigners' list for state, known faces crowd names
The Congress party released the list of its star campaigners for the elections in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Apart from Congress president Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also campaign in Rajasthan for 25 Lok-Sabha seats.
The Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states are also on the list of the party's star campaigners.
The Congress has been fielding only its very well-known faces as campaigners this election season. The only new entrants among star campaigners in the state were new joinees Hardik Patel and Shatrughan Sinha.
The Amethi Collectorate has already been decorated, presumably by Congress workers, ahead of Rahul Gandhi filing his papers there later on Wednesday.
Rahul has reached the Munsiganj guesthouse with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, brother-in-law Robert Vadra and their children. He will lead a roadshow before filing papers at the Collectorate.
Trinamool team to meet CEC on Wednesday
A three-member Trinamool delegation, led by party leaders Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Dr Chandan Mitra will meet the chief election commission at around 11.30 am.
BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi's mortal remains brough to party office
The mortal remains of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi were brought to the party's office in Dantewada. The MLA, his driver and three personal security officers lost their lives in a Maoist attack in Dantewada on Tuesday.
IN PHOTOS: Assam poll officials leave for stations
ANI has tweeted visuals from Dibrugarh, from where polling parties have left for their respective polling stations. Five Parliamentary constituencies of Assam will undergo polling tomorrow, in the first phase.
Karnataka election latest updates: Income Tax raids continue in state, this time at Congress leader's hotel
A team of Income Tax dept conducted a raid at a private hotel in Karnataka's Ballari late last night, where former MLA and Congress leader Anil Lad is staying.
Imran's statement drives response out of Congress leader Sanjay Jha
Congress leader Sanjay Jha, took the BJP trolling one step further by declaring that there is a "secret love story."
Actor Siddharth asks EC to 'take note' of Modi asking audience to vote in the name of Pulwama martyrs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated calling out to voters in the name of the Army and the Armed Forces has drawn criticism from quarters. The latest to join in was actor Siddharth, who often comments on social issues on Twitter. Siddharth asked the Election Commission to take note of Modi's mention of the Pulwama martyrs.
Omar Abdullah on Imran Khan 'endorsing' BJP: 'So much for saffron party's insistence'
Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's observation that there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the polls has drawn criticism from the likes of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who slammed the BJP's insistence that those wishing for the party's loss are sponsored by Pakistan.
"So much for Modi sahib telling the country only Pakistan and its sympathisers want BJP to lose," Abdullah tweeted.
Pakistan PM foresees better chance of peace talks on Kashmir if BJP wins polls
Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said he thinks there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the general election, due to begin on Thursday.
Khan said that if the next Indian government were led by the opposition Congress party, it might be too scared to seek a settlement with Pakistan over disputed Indian-controlled Kashmir, fearing a backlash from the right. “Perhaps if the BJP - a right-wing party - wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached,” Khan told a small group of foreign journalists in an interview.
Read the full story here
Swara Bhasker campaigns for Kanhaiya Kumar
Actor Swara Bhasker, ahead of the first phase of the general elections, flew to Patna on Wednesday to lend support to CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. Bhasker is expected to campaign for him in Bihar’s Begusarai district.
Bhasker has often been on the receiving end of merciless trolling on social media, where she is often critical of the ruling BJP dispensation.
West Bengal election latest updates
Polling officials depart with EVMs for 11 April election at Alipurduar
Polling parties have departed with EVM nachines for their respective polling stations in Alipurduar parliamentary constituency. Alipurduar, along with Cooch Behar, will go to polls on Thursday.
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates: Upset over Mayawati's remarks, Bhim Army to support Saharanpur's Congress candidate
In a move which can upset the BSP-SP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Dalit group Bhim Army, which has a considerable following in western Uttar Pradesh, has appealed to members of the community to vote for Congress' Saharanpur Lok Sabha candidate Imran Masood.
The move comes days after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati described Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad as a "BJP agent" and accused him of trying to divide Dalit votes.
Read the full story here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Junagarh and Songarh in Gujarat, before heading to Panjim in Goa. BJP chief Amit Shah will speak at Kasganj and Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala amid much fanfare on 4 April, will file his nomination from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
He will begin with a roadshow around 10 am from Amethi's Munshiganj and is expected to reach the Collectorate at noon. His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to accompany him, as is his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
907 artistes, writes appeal for return of Narendra Modi government
In a counter to 860 intellectuals and artistes writing a joint word of caution against Narendra Modi and the BJP, 907 others on Wednesday issued a joint statement speaking for the Modi government's re-election.
"We, creative artistes and persons belonging to the field of literature appeal to all our fellow citizens to caste their vote and exercise their right to elect the new government without any pressure and prejudice," the statement, issued by the Nation First Collective said.
"We believe that during the last five years, India has seen a government that has delivered corruption-free good governance and development oriented administration...we need a majboot sarkar and not a mazboor sarkar and hence we need the present government to continue," it read.
