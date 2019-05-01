Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: EC sends notice to Navjot Singh Sidhu over 'personal remarks' against Modi at Ahmedabad rally

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Update: The Election Commission has sent a notice to Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for allegedly making personal remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Ahmedabad on 17 April. The EC has asked him to reply by 6 pm on Thursday.
At a rally in Hoshangabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Someone from Congress recently said that Modi should be knocked out in such a way that he lands in Pakistan. The party has so much hatred against me that they are dreaming to kill me. Now Congress should reveal on whose side they are on: India's or Pakistan's."
Addressing a rally in Hoshangabad, Rahul Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi earlier used to say, 'Mitron, I have a 56-inch chest, will give employment to 2 crore'. Now he's reading from the teleprompter. The controller says don't talk about farmers. He has nothing left to say. You talk about national security. When the blast happened in Pulwama, who was in power. On Wednesday, Naxal attack took place in Gadchiroli, who is in power now?"
The Election Commission has rejected former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's nomination as SP candidate from Varanasi. His lawyer told reporters that they will move Supreme Court over the issue. Earlier in the day, Tej Bahadur had alleged that the BJP was creating "roadblocks" in his nomination process to "prevent" him from contesting elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.
According to the schedules provided by BJP and Madhya Pradeh Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are set to address separate rallies in Hoshangabad at 4.30 pm on Wednesday.
Priyanka Gandhi hinted at a tactical understanding between the Congress and the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh and said that her party has fielded candidates who will cut the BJP's vote share in seats where Congress is not that strong, and not that of the gathbandhan.
Confident of party's victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that they would turn victorious in their strongholds and in places where their chances of winning are less, they have fielded candidates who will not interfere in grand alliance's vote share. " I am confident that BJP will face huge losses in UP. The Congress is cutting down on BJP's vote share and not the UP Mahagathbandhan's," she said.
Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai of the India Today group was seen trying to discipline a crowd of enthused Congress supporters as they interrupted his interview with Priyanka Gandhi with loud jeers.
Sardesai was speaking to Priyanka on a host of issues, including the Congress' campaign strategy and Narendra Modi's attack. However, as the conversation turned towards dynastic politics and the performance of Rahul Gandhi in his constituency, Congress supporters accompanying Priyanka started shouting loudly.
Narendra Modi's Ayodhya speech was high on josh. Supporters blew conch shells after punch line, frequent chants of Jai Shri Ram and a rabble-rousing speech high on nationalism was in store for Ayodhya residents, who saw the PM speak live for the first time. However, the much anticipated reference to the Ram temple was missing from the prime minister's speech.
Speaking in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Lord Rama and the Hindu culture several time: Once to impress that the culture and religion was under threat of terrorism, using the Sri Lanka attack as example, and another time to seek blessings in Ram's bhoomi. Chants of Jai Shri Ram also resonated throughout the rally. However, Modi was conspicuous by his silence on the issue of building a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, an issue the BJP has pursued aggressively in the past.
Urging Ayodhya voters to choose their candidate carefully, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the only thriving business in Pakistan is of exporting terror and terrorist. He said that even though terror related incidents have come down in India, people should not think that the threat has passed. "Savdhani hati ki durghatna ghati. Kamzor sarkar laane ki galti mat kijiyega (the moment you let your attention waiver, some mishap may occur. So don't elect a weak government.)" Modi said.
Training the guns at BSP supremo Mayawati, Modi said that she claims to be driven by Ambedkar's value but has done the exact opposite of his ideology. He also said that the SP 'ruined' Uttar Pradesh.
Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will be holding a joint rally at Ram Snehi Ghat, a location that is on the border of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and Ayodhya districts and 70 km from the temple town. It may be a virtual face-off here as PM Modi as also scheduled to hold a rally in Ayodhya.
The Election Commission on Tuesday served notice to the Samajwadi Party’s Varanasi candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav and directed him to procure a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Border Security Force (BSF). The EC asked Yadav to file his response by 1 May.
The Election Commission said Wednesday that all polling booths in West Bengal for phase 5 election will be covered by central security forces, adding that no local policemen will be allowed to man the polling booth. The decision comes after violence was reported from several booths in the phase 4 election.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will all be in Uttar Pradesh today, campaigning before the fifth phase of election due Monday. While the prime minister has a key rally scheduled in Ayodhya, where all eyes will remain on whether he will visit the disputed Ram Mandir site to pray, Priyanka will have a busy day campaigning in Central Uttar Pradesh, including her brother's constituency Amethi. When Priyanka was in Ayodhya last, she had chosen to skip visiting the Ram temple, but she payed obeisance at other Hindu religious spots in the city.
Rahul, meanwhile, will be campaigning in Sitapur and Barabanki. Modi and Rahul are also due to address rallies in Madhya Pradesh, later in the day.
In in a positive development for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Narendra Modi, the Election Commission on Tuesday evening gave a clean chit to Modi for his speech in Wardha, Maharashtra. In April, the Congress had approached the Election Commission alleging that Modi’s speech at Wardha — in which he lashed out at Rahul for contesting from Wayanad and had "indicated" that the constituency in Kerala had more voters from the minority community — was "divisive" and in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
Rahul was campaigning in Tikamgarh, Damoh, and Panna in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court allowed Rahul to file a new affidavit on Monday after Singhvi assured the bench that Rahul will apologise for wrongly attributing 'chowkidar chor hai' remark to the apex court and that the rectified affidavit would contain the word apology. The court, however, clarified that this order cannot be an acceptance or acknowledgement of the affidavits that have been filed already.
The court posted the matter for next hearing on 6 May, the same day that Rahul's constituency Amethi goes to the polls.
Furthermore, BJP vice president Prabhat Jha has sent a legal notice to Rahul for saying, "Narendra Modi sarkar ne ek kanun banaya hai jisme ek line likhi gayi hai ki Adivasiyon ko goli se mara ja sakega (the Modi government has passed a law in which one line allows tribals to be shot)."
Rahul had made the statement at a rally in Bhopal.
As reported by Firstpost, in the the 25-page legal notice, the BJP warned the Congress chief that his remarks on the prime minister are "defamatory, derogatory, lacking verification and without any substance."
Updated Date: May 01, 2019 18:48:58 IST
Modi got ex-BSF jawan's nomination 'cancelled': Kejriwal
Yadav's nomination as the Samajwadi Party candidate from the seat was rejected Wednesday over "discrepancies" in the two sets of nomination papers submitted by him. Notices in this regard were sent to him on Tuesday.
Tej Bahadur says he'll move SC over rejection of nomination
Speaking to reporters after the Election Commission rejected his nomination from Varanasi as an SP candidates, Tej Bahadur said, "They asked for the evidence at 6.15 pm on Tuesday. I'm no Adani or Ambani, still we tried to send the documents to Delhi. But since the evidence didn't reach them before 11 am on Wednesday, they cancelled the nomination. It is clear that the authorities are being pressurised. We will go to the Supreme Court.," he said.
Tej Bahadur Yadav's nomination as SP candidate from Varanasi rejected
The nomination of SP candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav was cancelled by the Election Commission on Wednesday, a day after the Varanasi district Returning Officer (RO) issued a notice to him asking to furnish a certificate on whether or not he was dismissed from the service for corruption or disloyalty to the government.
Modi slams Nehru over 1954 Kumbh stampede
Addressing a rally in Koshambi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the families of the victims of the 1954 Kumbh stampede were not given any monetary compensation.. "It was insensitive and a sin committed by the first prime minister," he said.
BJP targeting me, doesn't want me to fight election in Varanasi: Tej Bahadur Yadav
Modi attacks SP-BSP, says they misused names of Ambedkar and Lohia
'Strategised to hurt BJP even in places we are weak,' Priyanka Gandhi reveals Congress strategy in UP
Priyanka Gandhi, meanwhile, today hinted at a tactical understanding between the Congress and the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh and said that her party has fielded candidates who will cut the BJP's vote share in seats where Congress is not that strong, and not that of the gathbandhan.
Confident of party's victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that they would turn victorious in their strongholds and in places where their chances of winning are less, they have fielded candidates who will not interfere in grand alliance's vote share. " I am confident that BJP will face huge losses in UP. The Congress is cutting down on BJP's vote share and not the UP Mahagathbandhan's," she said.
EC approves lifting off provisions of Model Code of Conduct from districts of Odisha for facilitation of rescue operations
The Election Commission approved a proposal of lifting off the provisions of Model Code of Conduct in Odisha's Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur so that speedy rescue, relief, and restoration operations can be facilitated.
Amit Shah vows to implement citizenship bill in West Bengal
Amit Shah, during his poll rally in 24 North Parganas district, promised to introduce National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the State if the Narendra Modi government is voted back to power. Addressing a rally here, he said the BJP was committed to protecting the interest of ‘Hindu refugees’ through the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
He also said that Mamata has been using the illegal immigrants as 'vote bank' which is why she is opposing the NRC.
Tej Bahadur Responds to EC Notice
Day after receiving notice from the Election Commission, sacked BSF jawan and SP candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav from Varanasi said, "PM Modi is afraid of me and that is why obstacles are being created for me. This has been the case since the day I filed my nomination," he said adding that he has responded to the EC notice, News18 reported.
Modi invokes Ram but keeps mum on Ram temple
Speaking in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Lord Rama and the Hindu culture several time: Once to impress that the culture and religion was under threat of terrorism, using the Sri Lanka attack as example, and another time to seek blessings in Ram's bhoomi. Chants of Jai Shri Ram also resonated throughout the rally.
However, Modi was conspicuous by his silence on the issue of building a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, an issue the BJP has pursued aggressively in the past.
Mayawati has forgotten about Ambedkar and his teachings, says PM in UP
Training the guns at BSP supremo Mayawati, Modi said that she claims to be driven by Ambedkar's value but has done the exact opposite of his ideology. He also said that the Samajwadi Party had 'ruined' Uttar Pradesh.
PM says don’t make mistake of electing weak govt; 'Exporting terror only business in Pakistan'
Urging Ayodhya voters to choose their candidate carefully, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the only thriving business in Pakistan is of exporting terror and terrorist. He said that even though terror related incidents have come down in India, people should not think that the threat has passed. "Savdhani hati ki durghatna ghati. Kamzor sarkar laane ki galti mat kijiyega (the moment you let your attention waiver, some mishap may occur. So don't elect a weak government.)" Modi said.
BJP delegation reaches poll panel, likely to complain against alleged poll rigging in West Bengal
A BJP delegation, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, reaches Election Commission. The panel is likely to raise the issue of alleged poll rigging in West Bengal, where BJP cadres accused TMC workers of intimidating voters, booth capturing and violence.
PM Modi, SP-BSP alliance set for face-off near Ayodhya today
Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will be holding a joint rally at Ram Snehi Ghat, a location that is on the border of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and Ayodhya districts and 70 km from the temple town. It may be a virtual face-off here as PM Modi as also scheduled to hold a rally in Ayidhya.
Narendra Modi to hold rally in Ayodhya
A day after the ECI issued a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comments on ‘minority community’, he is set to hold a mega rally in the heartland of the Babri Masjid dispute – Ayodhya, his first after becoming the Prime Minister. The prime minister is expected to address a public gathering in a small town bordering Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar, while some reports say the will be held in Naya Bazar area. However, Modi is most likely to skip the makeshift Ram temple and Hanuman Garhi temple during his visit.
EC serves notice to Tej Bahadur Yadav, the ex-BSF jaean who is contesting against PM
The Election Commission on Tuesday served notice to the Samajwadi Party’s Varanasi candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav and directed him to procure a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Border Security Force (BSF). The EC asked Yadav to file his response by 11 am on 1 May. Yadav, a former BSF constable, was dismissed from service in 2017 after he released a video on the allegedly poor quality of food served to soldiers. As the candidate representing the SP-BSP opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav is locked in a high-stakes battle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha constituency.
After violence in phase 4, EC bars West Bengal police from polling booths in phase 5
The Election Commission said Wednesday that all polling booths in West Bengal for phase 5 election will be covered by central security forces, adding that no local policemen will be allowed to man the polling booth. The decision comes after violence was reported from several booths in the phase 4 election
18:48 (IST)
Cyclone Fani: Chandrababu Naidu seeks MCC relaxation in fourt Andhra Pradesh districts
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu wrote to the Election Commission, appealing for the relaxation of the Model Code of Conduct in four districts of East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam due to Cyclone Fani, according to ANI.
18:30 (IST)
Modi got ex-BSF jawan's nomination 'cancelled': Kejriwal
Yadav's nomination as the Samajwadi Party candidate from the seat was rejected Wednesday over "discrepancies" in the two sets of nomination papers submitted by him. Notices in this regard were sent to him on Tuesday.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at a temple in Raebareli
We submitted evidence asked from us, says Tej Bahadur's lawyer
"We had submitted the evidence that was asked from us. Still, the nomination was declared invalid. We will go to the Supreme Court," said former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's lawyer.
Tej Bahadur says he'll move SC over rejection of nomination
Speaking to reporters after the Election Commission rejected his nomination from Varanasi as an SP candidates, Tej Bahadur said, "They asked for the evidence at 6.15 pm on Tuesday. I'm no Adani or Ambani, still we tried to send the documents to Delhi. But since the evidence didn't reach them before 11 am on Wednesday, they cancelled the nomination. It is clear that the authorities are being pressurised. We will go to the Supreme Court.," he said.
Tej Bahadur Yadav's nomination as SP candidate from Varanasi rejected
The nomination of SP candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav was cancelled by the Election Commission on Wednesday, a day after the Varanasi district Returning Officer (RO) issued a notice to him asking to furnish a certificate on whether or not he was dismissed from the service for corruption or disloyalty to the government.
Modi slams Nehru over 1954 Kumbh stampede
Addressing a rally in Koshambi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the families of the victims of the 1954 Kumbh stampede were not given any monetary compensation.. "It was insensitive and a sin committed by the first prime minister," he said.
Congress will order comprehensive probe into Rafale deal if it comes to power: Singhvi
BJP targeting me, doesn't want me to fight election in Varanasi: Tej Bahadur Yadav
BJP leaders, Congress condemn attack on security personnel in Gadchiroli
Top BJP leaders including Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis, and the Congress' condemned the Naxal attack in Gadchiroli, in which 16 C-60 security personnel were killed.
Rahul, Modi likely to address separate rallies in Hoshangabad at same time today
According to the schedules provided by BJP and Madhya Pradeh Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are set to address separate rallies in Hoshangabad at 4.30 pm on Wednesday.
Modi attacks SP-BSP, says they misused names of Ambedkar and Lohia
'Strategised to hurt BJP even in places we are weak,' Priyanka Gandhi reveals Congress strategy in UP
Priyanka Gandhi, meanwhile, today hinted at a tactical understanding between the Congress and the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh and said that her party has fielded candidates who will cut the BJP's vote share in seats where Congress is not that strong, and not that of the gathbandhan.
Confident of party's victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that they would turn victorious in their strongholds and in places where their chances of winning are less, they have fielded candidates who will not interfere in grand alliance's vote share. " I am confident that BJP will face huge losses in UP. The Congress is cutting down on BJP's vote share and not the UP Mahagathbandhan's," she said.
EC approves lifting off provisions of Model Code of Conduct from districts of Odisha for facilitation of rescue operations
The Election Commission approved a proposal of lifting off the provisions of Model Code of Conduct in Odisha's Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur so that speedy rescue, relief, and restoration operations can be facilitated.
Amit Shah vows to implement citizenship bill in West Bengal
Amit Shah, during his poll rally in 24 North Parganas district, promised to introduce National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the State if the Narendra Modi government is voted back to power. Addressing a rally here, he said the BJP was committed to protecting the interest of ‘Hindu refugees’ through the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
He also said that Mamata has been using the illegal immigrants as 'vote bank' which is why she is opposing the NRC.
Congress supporters shout down senior journo for quizzing Priyanka on Amethi's development
Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai of the India Today group was seen trying to discipline a crowd of enthused Congress supporters as they interrupted his interview with Priyanka Gandhi with loud jeers.
Sardesai was speaking to Priyanka on a host of issues, including the Congress' campaign strategy and Narendra Modi's attack. However, as the conversation turned towards dynastic politics and the performance of Rahul Gandhi in his constituency, Congress supporters accompanying Priyanka started shouting loudly.
"Why wasn't Amethi transformed in so many years," the journalist asked. Priyanka shot back a question in response "Aap pichli baar Amethi kab aaye the (when were you last in Amethi)." Soon after this a cacophony of voices took over and Sardesai was seen trying to reason with them and hush them down. The relecast was ended at this point.
Tej Bahadur Responds to EC Notice
Day after receiving notice from the Election Commission, sacked BSF jawan and SP candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav from Varanasi said, "PM Modi is afraid of me and that is why obstacles are being created for me. This has been the case since the day I filed my nomination," he said adding that he has responded to the EC notice, News18 reported.
Meanwhile, security deployment in West Bengal second only to Jammu and Kashmir
Security deployment in West Bengal for 2019 Lok Sabha elections is second only to the level in Jammu and Kashmir, government officials have said.
But taking that a step ahead, Election Commission on Wednesday, also barred the local police force from poll booths. In the fifth phase, all the poll booths will be manned by the central security forces.
For the fourth phase, when over 90 percent booths were covered by central forces, over 100 companies of paramilitary had to be moved from Jammu and Kashmir to West Bengal, Economic Times reported.
As many as 820 companies have been deployed in J&K, with central forces handling anti terror operations, law and order and election-related duties, ET has learnt. In comparison, 270 companies were deployed in 2014 in the state through five phases and 210 companies in 2009. The polls in West Bengal this time are being held in seven phases.
Conch shells, chants of Jai Sri Ram, nationalism slogans, feature in Narendra Modi's rabble-rousing in Ayodhya
Narendra Modi's Ayodhya speech was high on josh. Supporters blew conch shells after punch line, frequent chants of Jai Shri Ram and a rabble-rousing speech high on nationalism was in store for Ayodhya residents, who saw the PM speak live for the first time.
However, the much anticipated reference to the Ram temple was missing from the prime minister's speech.
Gujarat BJP leader Jitu Vaghani banned from campaigning for 48 hours
The Election Commission Tuesday barred BJP's Gujarat unit chief Jitu Vaghani from campaigning for 48 hours for using "intemperate and abusive language" at an election meet. His ban will come into force from 4.00 pm on 2 May.
Modi invokes Ram but keeps mum on Ram temple
Speaking in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Lord Rama and the Hindu culture several time: Once to impress that the culture and religion was under threat of terrorism, using the Sri Lanka attack as example, and another time to seek blessings in Ram's bhoomi. Chants of Jai Shri Ram also resonated throughout the rally.
However, Modi was conspicuous by his silence on the issue of building a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, an issue the BJP has pursued aggressively in the past.
Mayawati has forgotten about Ambedkar and his teachings, says PM in UP
Training the guns at BSP supremo Mayawati, Modi said that she claims to be driven by Ambedkar's value but has done the exact opposite of his ideology. He also said that the Samajwadi Party had 'ruined' Uttar Pradesh.
PM says don’t make mistake of electing weak govt; 'Exporting terror only business in Pakistan'
Urging Ayodhya voters to choose their candidate carefully, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the only thriving business in Pakistan is of exporting terror and terrorist. He said that even though terror related incidents have come down in India, people should not think that the threat has passed. "Savdhani hati ki durghatna ghati. Kamzor sarkar laane ki galti mat kijiyega (the moment you let your attention waiver, some mishap may occur. So don't elect a weak government.)" Modi said.
BJP delegation reaches poll panel, likely to complain against alleged poll rigging in West Bengal
A BJP delegation, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, reaches Election Commission. The panel is likely to raise the issue of alleged poll rigging in West Bengal, where BJP cadres accused TMC workers of intimidating voters, booth capturing and violence.
PM Modi, SP-BSP alliance set for face-off near Ayodhya today
Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will be holding a joint rally at Ram Snehi Ghat, a location that is on the border of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and Ayodhya districts and 70 km from the temple town. It may be a virtual face-off here as PM Modi as also scheduled to hold a rally in Ayidhya.
Narendra Modi to hold rally in Ayodhya
A day after the ECI issued a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comments on ‘minority community’, he is set to hold a mega rally in the heartland of the Babri Masjid dispute – Ayodhya, his first after becoming the Prime Minister. The prime minister is expected to address a public gathering in a small town bordering Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar, while some reports say the will be held in Naya Bazar area. However, Modi is most likely to skip the makeshift Ram temple and Hanuman Garhi temple during his visit.
EC serves notice to Tej Bahadur Yadav, the ex-BSF jaean who is contesting against PM
The Election Commission on Tuesday served notice to the Samajwadi Party’s Varanasi candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav and directed him to procure a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Border Security Force (BSF). The EC asked Yadav to file his response by 11 am on 1 May. Yadav, a former BSF constable, was dismissed from service in 2017 after he released a video on the allegedly poor quality of food served to soldiers. As the candidate representing the SP-BSP opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav is locked in a high-stakes battle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha constituency.
After violence in phase 4, EC bars West Bengal police from polling booths in phase 5
The Election Commission said Wednesday that all polling booths in West Bengal for phase 5 election will be covered by central security forces, adding that no local policemen will be allowed to man the polling booth. The decision comes after violence was reported from several booths in the phase 4 election