Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: EC issues poll code violation notice to Manish Sisodia for tweeting about on Atishi's religion

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: The East Delhi Election Commission office issued a notice to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday over an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct regarding a tweet on the religion of AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi. He has been given tiem until 5 pm on Wednesday to clarify the tweet.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in a Haryana rally said, “The BJP leaders never in their poll campaign say whether they fulfilled their promise or not. They seek vote in the name of martyrs or the martyr (Rajiv Gandhi) of my family. Duryodhan had also lots of ego and his ego was the reason of his defeat.”
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday addressed a rally in West Bengal and launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over polling day violence in the state, as clashes were reported between BJP and TMC workers during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election.
She said, "People will be scared to come to polling booths if violence continues in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is destroying the democracy in the state. Despite deployment of central forces and assurance to the voters that their presence will make a difference, Didi's syndicate morcha people are all over the place. Mamata Banerjee screams about democracy,she is the one who is violating democracy."
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that the Congress is fighting the ongoing Lok Sabha election "on behalf" of the people of the country. She said that when the people will go to vote, they will be voting for their own future. "This is not an ordinary election, this is a crucial election," she said.
BJP chief Amit Shah, in a rally in West Bengal, said, "We will first bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill to give Indian citizenship to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Christian refugees from the neighbouring countries and then will ensure that every infiltrator is identified and deported out of India."
BJP president Amit Shah addressed a rally in West Bengal's Paschim Bengal district on Tuesday and slammed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the 'Jai Shri Ram' controversy, which led to a war of words between her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Shah said, "Mamata Didi, why do you want to stop us from chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in India? Shree Ram is the idol of every Indian, he exists in the culture and ethos of India. No one can stop us from worshipping him."
On Monday, Modi took a dig at Mamata during a rally and accused her of arresting people who chanted "Jai Shri Ram". He dared her to arrest him, days after three people were taken into police custody for allegedly saying the words as her convoy passed by.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who met with Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly called 'KCR' in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening expressed confidence in the possibility of a non-BJP, non-Congress front at the end of the ongoing Lok Sabha election.
He said, "Yesterday's meeting with KC Rao was significant. We discussed the national political scenario. According to KC Rao, both the fronts may not get a majority. So, the regional parties will play a prominent role. There were no discussions about the PM candidate."
Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain spoke to the media after the Supreme Court junked the Opposition's plea for 50 percent VVPAT-EVM verification. The Opposition also demanded stricter guidelines to be implemented by the Election Commission regarding verification of votes.
News18 quoted Jain as saying, “There is no doubt about the integrity of EVMs. Not a single EVMs have recorded wrongly. Review petition had no new facts. There is going to be a four-hour delay on 23 May since four additional VVPATs have been added. Result is expected late evening or next morning.”
BJP leader Narasimha Rao reportedly slammed the Congress over party leader Shashi Tharoor's tweet praising Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan for paying tribute to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary on 4 May.
He said, "Congress is like a plane. Rahul Gandhi has lost his way. Congress plane will crash on May 23. (On Shahshi Tharoor praising Imran Khan) Congress is always finding reasons how to praise Pakistan and their prime minister, instead of criticising it.
"They seem in some kind of compulsion to keep praising Pakistan again and again. They are more communal in nature."
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who lead the Opposition leaders delegation regarding the demand for 50 percent VVPAT-EVM verification in an Assembly segment, said that the 21 Opposition had taken up the issue to "bring transparency" to the voting process in the country.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for the Opposition parties in their plea to increase VVPAT-EVM verification said, “21 parties represented this petition. This included some sitting chief ministers too. We bow down to the court's order.
"We must make it clear that this is an All India political campaign to make people aware at hand. Today was a hearing on the review petition by 21 opposition parties of India on issue increase of VVPAT. We bow down to the court order which has dismissed our petition."
The counsel of the Opposition leaders, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that they had "grave and serious" concerns regarding the VVPAT-EVM verification. He listed the points after the Supreme Court rejected the review petition: He expressed gratitude to the court to increase the VVPAT verification from one to five.
The principle point of the review petition was that there is no "meaningful" implementation of the order, which is a "mere" 2 percent. "We want the verification increased to 33 percent, or worse come to worst, 25 percent."
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the petition filed by 21 Opposition parties, demanding 50 percent verification of EVMs with VVPAT slips. The hearing ended in under a minute, reports said. According to reports, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, CPM's D Raja and National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah were present at the court.
Chandrababu Naidu has arrived at the Supreme Court ahead of the apex court's hearing on the Opposition's petition to have 50 percent verification of EVMs with VVPATs.
Opposition leaders had sought the review of the apex court's order, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court".
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the Election Commission (EC) demanding to the verification of 50 percent of EVMs using VVPAT slips in an Assembly segment.
Opposition leaders led by Naidu have sought the review of the Supreme Court's order on increasing VVPAT verification from one to five, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court". The case will come up in the court today.
With the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election having concluded on Monday, BJP and Opposition leaders will be on the campaign trail on Tuesday, in preparation for the sixth phase of the General Election.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address public rallies in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum and Dhanbad districts, and West Bengal's Purulia district on Tuesday. Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will be campaigning in West Bengal and Bihar. Shah will address rallies in Ghatal, Paschim Medinipur, and Bishnupur in West Bengal and also in Patna in Bihar.
Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi will address multiple public meetings in Haryana. She will hold rallies in Ambala and Hisar, and conclude with a roadshow in Rohtak, reports said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday threw a challenge at the Congress, asking it to contest the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections in the name of Rajiv Gandhi, who he recently dubbed as "bhrashtachari no. 1". He also dared the Congress to a debate on the Bofors scandal and other issues ahead of the last two phases of the polling.
"A few days ago I had called a member of the naamdar parivar (dynasty) as 'bhrashtachari (corrupt) no. 1' and some people got such a severe stomach ache that they started crying aloud. The more they cry, the more will today's generation come to know of the old truths.
"How a family looted the country in the 20th century, destroyed it — the youth of the country should know. I am challenging the Congress from this dais that when polling takes place in the remaining phases in Punjab, Delhi and in Bhopal let it fight the elections in the name of Rajiv Gandhi. I am hopeful that the Congress will accept this challenge," he told an election rally.
Rahul has been repeatedly daring Modi to debate on issues of national security, especially the Rafale fighter jet deal, asserting that when it happens, the truth will be out in the open.
Responding to Modi's comments that his father Rajiv's life ended as "Bhrashtachari No 1," Rahul had on Sunday tweeted "Modi Ji, the battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug"
Modi, without naming anyone, said, "A member of the 'naamdar parivar' is abusing the prime minister for the last one year, without caring for the dignity (of the chair)... You do not have respect for the prime minister’s post".
Claiming that the 'Mahamilawati' have surrendered after four phases of polling and are floundering during the fifth phase on Monday, the prime minister said, "Let the Congress and its allies take the challenge to fight over Bofors issue in the remaining phases.
"Don't run away, this is democracy. Where did the ex-prime minister take the country?" he said. Alleging that the Congress had done "injustice" to the country over the past 70 years, Modi said he cannot claim to have completely negate it in five years. "But I have cleaned it up to the maximum extent."
Accusing the Congress of making an independent MLA (Madhu Koda), who was convicted in a coal scam case and is now on bail, the chief minister of Jharkhand, Modi said now the Congress has given ticket to a member of his family (Gita Koda) to contest from Singhbhum. "This is shameful," he said. Modi also mentioned Congress' alliance with Lalu Prasad's RJD in this context.
Updated Date: May 07, 2019 16:11:23 IST
Addressing a rally in Bishnupur, BJP chief Amit Shah chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' several times in a bid to counter West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Mamata had on Monday said that 'Jai Shri Ram' is the BJP's slogan and it is trying to force everybody to chant it.
Reports said that a delegation of Opposition leaders will meet the Election Commission regarding the VVPAT verification. The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the petition of 21 leaders who had demanded 50 percent VVPAT-EVM verification in the Lok Sabha election.
Yogi Adityanath says Congress has 'completely failed'
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Delhi's Mandawali on Tuesday and said, "Congress has completely failed, Shehzada also failed so they brought in their Shehzadi. She was teaching abuses to innocent children of Amethi, please and go teach these abuses in Italy."
EC issues notice to Manish Sisodia over MCC violation
The East Delhi Election Commission office issued a notice to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday over an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct regarding a tweet on the religion of AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi.
He has been given tiem until 5 pm on Wednesday to clarify the tweet.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in a Haryana rally said, “The BJP leaders never in their poll campaign say whether they fulfilled their promise or not. They seek vote in the name of martyrs or the martyr (Rajiv Gandhi) of my family. Duryodhan had also lots of ego and his ego was the reason of his defeat.”
Gautam Gambhir addresses rally in Delhi with Yogi Adityanath
Cricketer-turned-politician who recently joined the BJP, Gautam Gambhir addressed a rally in Delhi on Tuesday. He accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of "spreading lies" that he will be abroad for 240 of 365 days. "Cricket has taught me to fight with a rival face-to-face, not behind their back," he said.
He also took a swipe at Kejriwal over the AAP's allegation that the assault that happened over the weekend, was the BJP's doing. "I want to tell Kejriwalji that he is not important enough that BJP will think about him," he said.
Rahul Gandhi makes renewed pitch for NYAY
Congress president Rahul Gandhi began addressing a rally in West Bengal's Purulia on Tuesday. Rahul renewed the pitch for NYAY, the Congress' flagship social security scheme, in the rally.
He said that the Congress is wanting to give money to the poor and explained the process behind the scheme. "In a year, we will be able to give Rs 72,000 to poor families in a year."
Rahul Gandhi begins addressing public rally in Purulia
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressing the media in Kolkata, said that the Congress must talk about AgustaWestland before they criticise the Narendra Modi-led government about the Rafale deal.
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday addressed a rally in West Bengal and launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over polling day violence in the state, as clashes were reported between BJP and TMC workers during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election.
She said, "People will be scared to come to polling booths if violence continues in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is destroying the democracy in the state. Despite deployment of central forces and assurance to the voters that their presence will make a difference, Didi's syndicate morcha people are all over the place. Mamata Banerjee screams about democracy,she is the one who is violating democracy."
NYAY has upper hand over BJP's social security scheme: Report
The Rahul Gandi-led Congress' flagship scheme NYAY, which promises to give Rs 72,000 a year to the poorest 20 percent has an upper hand over the BJP's Rs 6,000 a year promise, a report by Moneycontrol said.
"Without doubt, Congress’ NYAY scheme has given the party an upper hand over the BJP. When seen together, Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 6,000 a month is much bigger than Modi’s Rs 6,000 a year. Moreover, since the NYAY money will be put in the account of the woman in the beneficiary families, the concomitant effect would be women empowerment," the report said.
Nirmala Sitharaman accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'spreading hate'
Union minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a rally in West Bengal on Tuesday. She accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "spreading violence" in the state in reference to the controversy over the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan.
"You (Mamata Banerjee) are spreading violence in the state. You should protect the people — but you have problems if people chant 'Jai Sri Ram'. Is this the change you talk about?
"Today the people of the country trust only Modiji, not Mamata didi. Modi believes in his duties as a prime minister. He did the same when Cyclone Fani came. He called up Mamata and offered his help to the people and the state. But she didn’t answer the calls instead she lied to the people that he never called.," she said.
Priyanka Gandhi responds to Narendra Modi's jibe on Rajiv Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi, in a rally in Haryana's Ambala, Priyanka Gandhi said,"The BJP leaders never in their poll campaign say whether they fulfilled their promise or not. They seek votes in the name of martyrs or the martyr (Rajiv Gandhi) of my family."
Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa in preparation for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election. It is scheduled to be held on 12 May. He lauded the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, saying that the Bhupesh Baghel-led government had given Adivasi community their land back in districts like Bastar.
Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi has 'robbed' people
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Tuesday. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "robbing" people of their hard-earned money.
Priyanka Gandhi says Congress fighting election on behalf of people
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that the Congress is fighting the ongoing Lok Sabha election "on behalf" of the people of the country. She said that when the people will go to vote, they will be voting for their own future. "This is not an ordinary election, this is a crucial election," she said.
Congress will bring in radical reforms for women, students, small business: Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary, in a rally in Haryana's Ambala said that Congress will bring in reforms for women, students, and small business.
Priyanka Gandhi addresses rally in Ambala, reiterates pitch for NYAY
Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi is addressing a rally in Haryana's Ambala district. She renewed the Congress' poll pitch regarding NYAY, which promises Rs 72,000 to the poorest families if the party comes to power.
"They question NYAY, but they have the money to waive the loans of the few industrialists. When they were questioned about it, they have no answer. Because they are anti-farmer, anti-women, anti-poor, anti-people," she said.
Priyanka Gandhi begins rally at Ambala
Amit Shah reiterates Citizenship Bill jibe, adds Jains and Christians to list
BJP chief Amit Shah, in a rally in West Bengal, said, "We will first bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill to give Indian citizenship to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Christian refugees from the neighbouring countries and then will ensure that every infiltrator is identified and deported out of India."
Amit Shah says 'love' for Narendra Modi unites country
In a rally in West Bengal on Tuesday, BJP president Amit Shah said that there was a lot of diversity in the country, but that the people's "love" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "palpable" and a "binding, uniting" force. "I have visited more than 290 Lok Sabha constituencies so far. There is a lot of diversity in various parts of the country but one uniting factor that does not change with regions is the love for PM Modi that is palpable in the slogan of 'Modi-Modi'," he said.
Amit Shah raises slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' in rally in West Bengal
BJP president Amit Shah addressed a rally in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Tuesday and slammed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the 'Jai Shri Ram' controversy, which led to a war of words between her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Shah said, "Mamata Didi, why do you want to stop us from chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in India? Shree Ram is the idol of every Indian, he exists in the culture and ethos of India. No one can stop us from worshipping him."
On Monday, Modi took a dig at Mamata during a rally and accused her of arresting people who chanted "Jai Shri Ram". He dared her to arrest him, days after three people were taken into police custody for allegedly saying the words as her convoy passed by.
Sambit Patra says sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur conspired to 'kill' Narendra Modi
Addressing the press conference on Tuesday, BJP leader Sambit Patra said accused sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur — whose nomination from the Samajwadi Party for the Lok Sabha election was rejected by the Election Commission — of conspiring to "kill" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said, “In a video, Tej Bhadur has been found saying that ‘Give me Rs 50 crore and I will kill Modi in 24 hours’. It is unfortunate that the media and the opposition is not talking about it.”
Pinarayi Vijayan expresses confidence in non-Congress, non-BJP front after meeting with KCR
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who met with Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly called 'KCR' in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening expressed confidence in the possibility of a non-BJP, non-Congress front at the end of the ongoing Lok Sabha election.
He said, "Yesterday's meeting with KC Rao was significant. We discussed the national political scenario. According to KC Rao, both the fronts may not get a majority. So, the regional parties will play a prominent role. There were no discussions about the PM candidate."
RECAP: Modi challenges Congress to debate over Bofors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday threw a challenge at the Congress, asking it to contest the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections in the name of Rajiv Gandhi, who he recently dubbed as "bhrashtachari no. 1".
Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was made 'scapegoat' by Congress
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has been made the BJP candidate from Bhopal as the party feels she is "not guilty" but was made a scapegoat by the then-Congress government after coining the word 'bhagwa aatanki' (saffron terror).
Chouhan said, "Sadhvi Pragya Thakur was made the party's candidate after a lot of deliberation. He said in 2008 a word was coined 'bhagwa aatanki' (saffron terror). "Congress coined this word and they made her scapegoat and Digvijaya Singh was the medium," he said.
TRS says United Front-type govt supported by Congress is 'only likelihood'
A United Front-type government of regional parties supported by the Congress is the "only likelihood" after the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, a key TRS leader said Tuesday.
B Vinod Kumar, sitting Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar and a confidant of TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, claimed that regional parties would win more seats than BJP-led NDA or Congress-anchored UPA.
United Front experiment was...Congress supporting from outside. This time also there is every likelihood of such a proposition. No doubt," Kumar, the deputy floor leader of TRS in Lok Sabha, told PTI.
Mamata Banerjee launches blistering attack on Narendra Modi
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibes on Tuesday and said that he is "drenched in blood from head to tow", referring to the 2002 riots that took place in Gujarat. CNN-News18 reported that she also said that Modi must apologise to the families of the victims of the riots.
Mamata also accused Modi of causing the riots and "getting people killed".
Sudeep Jain says Opposition's petition on VVPAT verification has 'no new facts'
Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain spoke to the media after the Supreme Court junked the Opposition's plea for 50 percent VVPAT-EVM verification. The Opposition also demanded stricter guidelines to be implemented by the Election Commission regarding verification of votes.
Jain said, “ There is no doubt about the integrity of EVMs. Not a single EVMs have recorded wrongly. Review petition had no new facts. There is going to be a four-hour delay on 23 May since four additional VVPATs have been added. Result is expected late evening or next morning.”
MK Stalin may not meet Chandrasekhar Rao, says DMK
The DMK Tuesday indicated its party chief MK Stalin may not meet K Chandrasekar Rao on 13 May, as announced by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office
earlier. Sources close to the DMK President only said Stalin was 'busy' with his campaign schedule for the May 19 by-polls to four constituencies in the state and declined to divulge more details.
Earlier, a statement from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said that Rao would meet the DMK chief at his residence here on 13 May. He had met his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, even as Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy also rang up Rao after learning about his visits to Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Rao, who had floated the idea of a non-Congress, non-BJP front some time ago, had met Stalin in April last as part of his outreach to regional parties, with the DMK leader hosting lunch for the visiting TRS supremo and his party colleagues.
GVL Narasimha Rao says Congress is always looking for reasons to praise Pakistan
BJP leader Narasimha Rao slammed the Congress over party leader Shashi Tharoor's tweet praising Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan for paying tribute to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary on 4 May.
He said, "Congress is like a plane. Rahul Gandhi has lost his way. Congress plane will crash on May 23. (On Shahshi Tharoor praising Imran Khan) Congress is always finding reasons how to praise Pakistan and their prime minister, instead of criticising it.
"They seem in some kind of compulsion to keep praising Pakistan again and again. They are more communal in nature."
Chandrababu Naidu says Opposition is 'united' on the VVPAT issue
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said, "We are thinking to go to Election Commission to revise their guidelines. You have to count all EVMs. Then only you can convince the nation. What we are asking is genuine demands. We will take this to the people and educate them. We all are united on this issue.”
Chandrababu Naidu says Opposition will take VVPAT issue 'to the people'
Chandrababu Naidu, speaking to the media after the Supreme Court rejected the Opposition's plea demanding 50 percent VVPAT-EVM verification said, “We are now going to take this issue (of VVPAT) to the people. The Opposition party will sit together and decide its prime minister candidate with consensus.”
Ram Madhav says BJP will form govt on its own
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav claimed that the BJP would win a "huge majority", indicating that the ruling party was banking on votes from the east and north-east regions of the country.
He said, "We won't need anyone to form the next government, we are confident," to NDTV in an interview.
Amit Shah says national politics is 'serious business'
BJP president Amit Shah, asserting that national politics is a "serious business" and not for "fun", also said that there is no "soft side" to him, in an interview with Hindustan Times.
"The 54-year-old Gandhinagar Lok Sabha candidate has canvassed for his party in no less than 290 constituencies to date in this election season. In the past five years, Shah has also visited almost all districts in India save a couple of remote ones in Arunachal Pradesh and has stayed a night in as many as 212 districts," the report said.
Nirmala Sitharaman to campaign in West Bengal today
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address three rallies in West Bengal, reports said. The BJP and Opposition are gearing up for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, scheduled to be held on 12 May.
Atishi says rival candidate Gautam Gambhir's celebrity status will 'go against' him
Claiming that her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir is proving to be a “novice” whose celebrity status will go against him, AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi says people might want to see stars but want their representatives to be available to them in their everyday lives.
Swara Bhaskar, Gul Panag to campaign for AAP today
Actors Swara Bhaskar and Gul Panag are reportedly going to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, in view of the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on 12 May. While Bhaskar is likely to campaign for East Delhi candidate Atishi through a bike rally, Panag will reportedly campaign for South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha.
In the past two days, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani had joined the AAP campaigning, News18 reported.
Chandrababu Naidu says petition for VVPAT verification was to 'bring transparency' in voting process
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who lead the Opposition leaders delegation regarding the demand for 50 percent VVPAT-EVM verification in an Assembly segment, said that the 21 Opposition had taken up the issue to "bring transparency" to the voting process in the country.
Shashi Tharoor creates new controversy around Tipu Sultan with tweet praising Imran Khan
A tweet by Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tipu Sultan's death anniversary, which triggered a war of words between the Congress and BJP on 5 May, has been brought to the forefront again with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praising Imran for paying tribute to "a great Indian hero".
Tharoor tweeted, "One thing I personally know about @imranKhanPTI is that his interest in the shared history of the Indian subcontinent is genuine & far-reaching. He read; he cares. It is disappointing, though, that it took a Pakistani leader to remember a great Indian hero on his punyathithi," after Imran commemorated the Mysore ruler's death anniversary saying that he admired him.
Petition on VVPAT verification is nation-wide campaign to make people aware: Opposition
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for the Opposition parties in their plea to increase VVPAT-EVM verification said, “21 parties represented this petition. This included some sitting chief ministers too. We bow down to the court's order.
"We must make it clear that this is an All India political campaign to make people aware at hand. Today was a hearing on the review petition by 21 opposition parties of India on issue increase of VVPAT. We bow down to the court order which has dismissed our petition."
Farooq Abdullah says Opposition's 'aim' is for free and fair election
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, after the Supreme Court junked the Opposition's review petition on VVPAT-EVM verification, said, "Our aim is that election should be fair for every party. We respect the court's order but we have to still take this to the people of the country.”
CPI, DMK, TDP say will pressurise EC to bring in firmer guidelines regarding verification
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, CPI's D Raja, DMK and other parties' delegates on Tuesday addressed the media after the Supreme Court junked the petition demanding 50 percent VVPAT-EVM verification. They said that they respected the order of the bench lead by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, but also reiterated the need for 50 percent verification in Assembly segments.
The leaders also said that they would pressurise the Election Commission to bring in more firm guidelines regarding VVPAT verification.
Opposition slams EC over lack of 'guidelines' regarding verification
Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the Election Commission has no guidelines regarding the VVPAT-EVM verification, and that if the court would not issue guidelines to the poll panel, the court's order would be impractical to implement one the ground.
Opposition leaders have 'grave and serious' concerns regarding VVPAT verification
The counsel of the Opposition leaders, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that they had "grave and serious" concerns regarding the VVPAT-EVM verification. He listed the points after the Supreme Court rejected the review petition: He expressed gratitude to the court to increase the VVPAT verification from one to five.
The principle point of the review petition was that there is no "meaningful" implementation of the order, which is a "mere" 2 percent. "We want the verification increased to 33 percent, or worse come to worst, 25 percent."
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the petition filed by 21 Opposition leaders demanding 50 percent verification of EVMs with VVPAT slips. The hearing ended in under a minute, reports said.
Opposition leaders say 2% will make no 'substantial difference'
The plea, filed by Abhishek Manu Singhvi on behalf of 21 Opposition leaders, said: "The petitioners submit that the aforesaid increase to a mere 2 per cent is not sufficient and will not make any substantial difference to the situation that existed prior to the passing of the impugned order.
"Therefore, even though the petitioners have succeeded on the merits of their contention, their success does not resolve their grievance or cause any meaningful change to the situation that they were originally aggrieved of."
Opposition leaders had dubbed earlier SC judgment 'unsatisfactory'
Opposition leaders led by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had sought the review of the apex court's order, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court".
The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for petitioners, told the bench that the review plea be listed for hearing next week.
The bench accepted Singhvi's submission and said the matter will be soon.
Amit Shah to campaign in West Bengal and Bihar
BJP president Amit Shah will be campaigning in West Bengal and Bihar for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election. Shah will address rallies in Ghatal, Paschim Medinipur, and Bishnupur in West Bengal and also in Patna in Bihar.
Chandrababu Naidu arrives at SC ahead of VVPAT hearing
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has arrived at the Supreme Court ahead of the apex court's hearing on the Opposition's petition to have 50 percent verification of EVMs with VVPATs.
Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Haryana
Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi will address multiple public meetings in Haryana ahead of the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election scheduled for 6 May. She will hold rallies in Ambala and Hisar, and conclude with a roadshow in Rohtak, reports said.
Rahul Gandhi to campaign in West Bengal, Jharkhand today
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address public rallies in preparation for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum and Dhanbad districts, and West Bengal's Purulia district on Tuesday.
Chandrababu Naidu writes to EC demanding 50% VVPAT verification
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the Election Commission (EC) demanding to the verification of 50 percent of EVMs using VVPAT slips in an Assembly segment.
Opposition leaders led by Naidu have sought the review of the Supreme Court's order on increasing VVPAT verification from one to five, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court". The case will come up in the court today.
SC to take up Opposition's plea for VVPAT verification today
The review petition filed by, at least, 21 Opposition leaders demanding at least 50 percent random matching of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in every Assembly segment, is likely to be taken by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
The apex court had on 8 April directed the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in five polling booths per assembly segment from one booth. The top court, however, had not agreed to the demand for counting of at least 50 percent of VVPAT slips.
