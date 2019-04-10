Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: EC isn't against electoral bonds but anonymity of donors, poll panel tells SC



Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: The Election Commission has told the Supreme Court that it is not against the issuance of electoral bonds for funding to political parties but that it is against the anonymity of donors and wants transparency in the bonds scheme. “We are not opposed to the electoral bonds as such, as it will legalise donations. We want transparency,” advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for EC, told SC duringthe hearing of pleas against issuance of electoral bonds.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was not present at the roadshow of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has arrived at the Amethi Collectorate. Rahul is accompanied by sister Priyanka, brother-in-law Robert Vadra, his niece Miraiya and nephew Raihan. The Amethi seat has generationally belonged to the Congress, and the presence of the minor children goes a long way towards propagating that idea.

All eyes are on Amethi as Rahul Gandhi's roadshow at Munsiganj looks to begin any time now. The Congress chief's roadshow will proceed through three kilometres before arriving at the Collectorate to file his nomination papers. He is expected to be accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

Speaking at Junagarh in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Nehrus and Gandhis have only had contempt for Gujarat and sought to highlight the scams surrounding its leaders. "Congress has stolen from the mouths of hungry children to fill the pockets of their own leaders. The party has stolen money from schemes meant for pregnant women," Modi said.

Congress has made Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh its own ATMs, the PM insisted. "Maybe the situation will be the same for Rajasthan," he said, referring to the whole thing as the 'Tughlaq Road election scam'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Junagarh and Songarh in Gujarat, before heading to Panjim in Goa. BJP president Amit Shah will be in Kasganj and Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. UP will see a day heavy with poll campaigns, thanks to Rahul Gandhi's presence in Amethi as well.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala amid much fanfare on 4 April, is scheduled to file his nomination from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Rahul has reached the Munsiganj guesthouse with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother-in-law Robert Vadra. He will lead a roadshow before filing papers at the Collectorate, which has already been decked up.

Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said he thinks there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the general election, due to begin on Thursday. This admittedly puts the BJP in an unwieldy position as it has often maintained that those who want it to lose are in favour of Pakistan. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has said, "Bhakts (are) scratching their heads wondering if they should praise Imran or not," while NC's Omar Abdullah said, "So much for Modi sahib telling the country only Pakistan and its sympathisers want BJP to lose."

The nation is a day away from first phase of the greatest democratic exercise in the world — the Lok Sabha election — taking off, on Thursday. While campaigning for the first phase ended on Tuesday, leaders of parties big and small will be busy as ever on the campaign trail on Wednesday.

Rahul will begin with a roadshow around 10 am from Amethi's Munshiganj and is expected to reach the Collectorate at noon. His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to accompany him, as is his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul is also expected to speak at rallies in Bihar's Katihar and West Bengal's Raiganj later on Wednesday. The Congress has been fielding only its very well-known faces as campaigners this election season. In the Rajasthan star campaigners list released late on Tuesday, for instance, three tell-tale Gandhi family names preceded the names of chief ministers of Congress-ruled states. The only new entrants among star campaigners in the state were new joinees Hardik Patel and Shatrughan Sinha.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has found himself in trouble with the Election Commission once again, for making communal remarks at his Meerut rally. The Meerut District Magistrate will file a report on Adityanath claiming in his speech that the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh believed in "Ali" while the BJP believed in "Bajrangbali".

On Tuesday, the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh, BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel were killed in an attack on their convoy by Maoists in Dantewada district. Their funerals are expected on Wednesday.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.