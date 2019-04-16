Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: EC flying squad searches BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa's luggage at Shivamogga helipad

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: The Election Commission of India's flying squad conducted checks on the luggage of former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa at a helipad in Shivamogga.
Speaking at Davanegere on Tuesday, Amit Shah went back to one of the most troubling topics on the campaign trail: the issue of Kashmir. "For as long as there are BJP karyakartas, Kashmir will remain a part of India," he said, adding that it did not matter what Rahul Gandhi and Omar Abdullah were saying.
In the presence of senior BJP leaders, Home minister Rajnath Singh is now filing his nomination papers from the Lucknow constituency, at the Collectorate. Rajnath had earlier tweeted that he is eager to fulfill the dreams of Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the city.
Azam Khan's son, Abdullah Azam Khan, alleged on Tuesday that the Election Commission has been banned from campaigning because he is a Muslim. "Because Yogi Adityanath was banned, they saw it fit to ban a Muslim man too," he said.
Azam Khan is the only leader among the four who were banned from campaigning on Monday (including Maneka Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath and Mayawati), who did not receive a notice before being banned. This, his son and family have held, is grounds for alleging that the bias against a Muslim candidate was at play.
BJP leader Mukul Roy, who was once Mamata Banerjee's man friday, led the charge against Trinamool Congress after it engaged Bangladeshi actor Ferdous to campaign for its Lok Sabha candidate Kanaia Lal Agarwal from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district. The saffron party has complained to the EC in this regard, reports said.
Senior Principal Secretary in the EC KF Wilfred told News18 that there is "no such specific rule, but we need to look in to his (Ferdous’) purpose of visit when he applied for visa."
Hitting out once again at the Naveen Patnaik government, PM Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Naveen Patnaik government at Odisha had pocketed 85 percent of the money that the Centre had sent to the state. "You tell me, how will development happen then," he asked, pointing out that most of Odisha's people were wracked by poverty years after Independence because "Congress and BJD have been in power in the state."
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, speaking at a mega show in Kerala's Kollam, circled back to the Rafale scam, notwithstanding the backlash to his harnessing of the case. In Lucknow, meanwhile, Rajnath Singh's roadshow has taken off. The Home Minister will file his nomination papers from the Collectorate soon.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, after summoning the Election Commission on Monday, appreciated the poll watchdog for taking action on political leaders spewing hate speech. It also asked Mayawati, who was contesting her campaign ban, to come back another day with a separate plea.
The poll watchdog has barred Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours and Union minister Maneka Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for 48 hours. This was after the Supreme Court had criticised the Election Commission for not taking concrete action against disrespectful or communally-coloured speeches being political leaders and had called it a"toothless body".
While Tuesday is yet another crucial campaign day for Lok Sabha hopefuls of parties big and small, it is doubly important for the Election Commission of India, which will be heard by the Supreme Court on the matter of hate speeches being made by politicians on the campaign trail.
The Election Commission has also hogged the limelight over a confusion regarding whether it has set the wheels in motion to cancel the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency election, scheduled for Phase 2 on Thursday. While it said it has not issue an "order" in the matter, several media reports say that the poll body has recommended to President Ram Nath Kovind that the election to the seat be cancelled after cash amounting to Rs 11.50 crore was found in a warehouse linked to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham party's candidate Kadhir Anand.
The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party's rallies, meanwhile, will continue unabated on Tuesday, the last day for campaigning before Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election on Thursday, 18 April.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in Kerala, which will vote in the phases beginning on 23 April, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will see a packed programme for Rahul. He is expected to hold public meetings at the grounds of St Stephens Higher Secondary School at Pathanapuram in Kollam district's Pathanamthitta — near the Sabarimala temple — and also at stadiums in Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram districts. He will also visit the house of recently deceased Congress leader KM Mani in Kottayam district.
The Congress chief's BJP counterpart too will be in Kerala. Amit Shah will address two rallies at Thrissur and Ernakulam, and two others at Karnataka's Tumakuru and Davanagere.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address rallies criss-crossing Odisha and Chhattisgarh, at Sambalpur, Korba, Bhatapara and Bhubaneswar.
Significantly for the BJP, Home Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to file his nomination from Lucknow in the company of several leaders. He is likely to hold a road show from the party office to the collectorate.
The spectre of the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party's alliance in Delhi included considerable bickering between the party chiefs on Monday, as Rahul accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of making a U-turn and the latter refuted his claim— all on Twitter.
Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 13:28:16 IST
Congress chief addresses second rally of day, repeats NYAY promise
In what has proven to be quite a busy day for poll-related developments and fervent campaigns, Rahul Gandhi said in his second rally of the day at Kerala's Pathanamthitta that the Congress will will spend money on education, healthcare and hospitals if it comes to power in 2019.
"Modi has reduced the amount of money spent on education drastically. This is a shame. We have a target of spending 6 percent of the GDP on education. We want the poorest and weakest people to have access to the best education and healthcare systems," Rahul said.
BJP delegation to meet EC over Yogi Adityanath's campaign ban
A BJP delegation comprising senior leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Jagat Prakash Nadda, will approach the Election Commission later on Tuesday against the campaign ban on UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, ANI has reported.
IN PHOTOS: Rajyavardhan Rathore files nomination
Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore filed his nomination from Jaipur parliamentary constituency in the presence of yoga guru Ramdev and wife Gayathri.
BJP chief issues yet another ultimatum on Kashmir
Speaking at Davanegere on Tuesday, Amit Shah went back to one of the most troubling topics on the campaign trail: the issue of Kashmir. "For as long as there are BJP karyakartas, Kashmir will remain a part of India," he said, adding that it did not matter what Rahul Gandhi and Omar Abdullah were saying.
Shah hit out repeatedly against the Congress-JDS alliance government in Karnataka, saying that chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is one to say that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have made him chief minister and not the people.
Home minister files nomination
Rajnath Singh has filed his nomination from the Lucknow seat.
BJP chief addresses rally in Davanagere
Amit Shah has begun to address his first public meeting of the day at Davanagere in Karnataka. Immediately upon taking stage, Shah hit out at the mahagathbandhan, saying that if "somehow" the mahamilavat forms a government in the country, the leaders of different political parties of the opposition will "take turns" to become the prime minister, throwing the nation into disarray.
Azam Khan's son cries conspiracy over father's campaign ban
Azam Khan's son, Abdullah Azam Khan, alleged on Tuesday that the Election Commission has been banned from campaigning because he is a Muslim. "Because Yogi Adityanath was banned, they saw it fit to ban a Muslim man too," he said.
Azam Khan is the only leader among the four who were banned from campaigning on Monday (including Maneka Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath and Mayawati), who did not receive a notice before being banned. This, his son and family have held, is grounds for alleging that the bias against a Muslim candidate was at play.
Railway workers suspended after selling tickets with Modi's photos
Two Railway employees have been suspended after tickets with photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi printed on them were issued to passengers at Barabanki railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
BJP complains to EC after Bangladeshi actor campaigns for TMC candidate
BJP leader Mukul Roy, who was once Mamata Banerjee's man friday, led the charge against Trinamool Congress after it engaged Bangladeshi actor Ferdous to campaign for its Lok Sabha candidate Kanaia Lal Agarwal from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district. The saffron party has complained to the EC in this regard, reports said.
Senior Principal Secretary in the EC KF Wilfred told News18 that there is "no such specific rule, but we need to look in to his (Ferdous’) purpose of visit when he applied for visa."
IN PHOTOS: Actor-politician campaigns in city
Prakash Raj is contesting from the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate. On the campaign trail on Tuesday, he said, "I'm not fighting against anyone. I'm fighting for the people."
PM, clothed in traditional attire, begins speaking at Sambalpur
Hitting out once again at the Naveen Patnaik government, PM Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Naveen Patnaik government at Odisha had pocketed 85 percent of the money that the Centre had sent to the state. "You tell me, how will development happen then," he asked, pointing out that most of Odisha's people were wracked by poverty years after Independence because "Congress and BJD have been in power in the state."
IN PHOTOS: Home Minister's roadshow takes off
In frenzy we have seen before as leaders went to respective Collectorates to file their nomination papers, Union Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh too is leading a populated roadshow ahead of filing his nomination from the Lucknow Parliamentary seat.
Congress chief says the money for NYAY will come from Anil Ambani
"The money for NYAY will come from the likes of Anil Ambani. Not honest businessmen, not fair people. We will make sure that those who have stolen from you pay you back," Rahul Gandhi said at Kollam on Tuesday. He spoke at length on the Congress's manifesto. At the rally, Rahul also made several promises in line with what the party has promised in its manifesto, including a single cell clearance platform for permissions for new businesses.
Rahul speaks at mega roadshow: Insisted that NYAY money be sent to women
"I insisted that the money from NYAY be sent to women because I knew that women were better at money. I know the men will not be happy with this," said Rahul to loud laughter and applause, at his Kollam rally on Tuesday.
The Congress chief, speaking in English and with a Tamil interpreter on stage, hit out at the BJP over the Rafale scam, the charge that the BJP has made it easy for the rich to get richer and the rule of the RSS.
Supreme Court asks Mayawati to come back with separate plea
Mayawati on Tuesday, did not get the relief she was hoping for, from the Supreme Court. The BSP chief, challenging the Election Commission ban on her campaigning for 48 hours starting 6 am today, was told by the Supreme Court to file a separate petition if she was "aggrieved".
EC does not look powerless anymore, says SC
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, after summoning the Election Commission on Monday, appreciated the poll watchdog for taking action on political leaders spewing hate speech. The poll watchdog has barred Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours and Union minister Maneka Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for 48 hours.
This was after the Supreme Court had criticised the Election Commission for not taking concrete action against disrespectful or communally-coloured speeches being political leaders and had called it a"toothless body".
IN PHOTO: Poll officials prepare in Ramanathapuram
Ahead of the 18 April election, preparations are underway in Ramanathapuram parliamentary constituency of Tamil Nadu where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally on Saturday.
Rajnath Singh to file nomination papers today
Union Home Minister and BJP candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh will file his nomination papers on Tuesday. Ahead of the roadshow, Rajnath visited the Hanuman Setu temple in the city.
He is likely to be accompanied by senior leaders including Mahendra Nath Pandey, Deputy CM of UP KP Maurya, Dinesh Sharma, MoS Home Hansraj Ahir, Kalraj Mishra. Singh is also expected to hold a road show from party office to the collectorate.
Nirmala Sitharaman pays a visit to injured Shashi Tharoor
The frantic campaign pitches of the two-month-long Lok Sabha election process saw a small reprieve on Tuesday when Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted that BJP minister Nirmala Sitharaman had been to visit him in the hospital in spite of a demanding campaign schedule. Tharoor had been hospitalised after hurting himself during a temple visit on Monday.
Amit Shah to also campaign in south India
Like Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah will also address rallies in Kerala. He will, however, begin the day with meetings at Karnataka.
Rahul Gandhi to address four rallies in Kerala today
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala on Tuesday and Wednesday, covering several districts including his second constituency of Wayanad.
Narendra Modi to speak in BJD, Congress-ruled states today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address rallies criss-crossing Odisha and Chhattisgarh, at Sambalpur, Korba, Bhatapara and Bhubaneswar.
In what has proven to be quite a busy day for poll-related developments and fervent campaigns, Rahul Gandhi said in his second rally of the day at Kerala's Pathanamthitta that the Congress will will spend money on education, healthcare and hospitals if it comes to power in 2019.
"Modi has reduced the amount of money spent on education drastically. This is a shame. We have a target of spending 6 percent of the GDP on education. We want the poorest and weakest people to have access to the best education and healthcare systems," Rahul said.
BJP delegation to meet EC over Yogi Adityanath's campaign ban
A BJP delegation comprising senior leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Jagat Prakash Nadda, will approach the Election Commission later on Tuesday against the campaign ban on UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, ANI has reported.
Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore filed his nomination from Jaipur parliamentary constituency in the presence of yoga guru Ramdev and wife Gayathri.
Speaking at Davanegere on Tuesday, Amit Shah went back to one of the most troubling topics on the campaign trail: the issue of Kashmir. "For as long as there are BJP karyakartas, Kashmir will remain a part of India," he said, adding that it did not matter what Rahul Gandhi and Omar Abdullah were saying.
Shah hit out repeatedly against the Congress-JDS alliance government in Karnataka, saying that chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is one to say that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have made him chief minister and not the people.
Rajnath Singh has filed his nomination from the Lucknow seat.
Amit Shah has begun to address his first public meeting of the day at Davanagere in Karnataka. Immediately upon taking stage, Shah hit out at the mahagathbandhan, saying that if "somehow" the mahamilavat forms a government in the country, the leaders of different political parties of the opposition will "take turns" to become the prime minister, throwing the nation into disarray.
Azam Khan's son, Abdullah Azam Khan, alleged on Tuesday that the Election Commission has been banned from campaigning because he is a Muslim. "Because Yogi Adityanath was banned, they saw it fit to ban a Muslim man too," he said.
Azam Khan is the only leader among the four who were banned from campaigning on Monday (including Maneka Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath and Mayawati), who did not receive a notice before being banned. This, his son and family have held, is grounds for alleging that the bias against a Muslim candidate was at play.
Railway workers suspended after selling tickets with Modi's photos
Two Railway employees have been suspended after tickets with photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi printed on them were issued to passengers at Barabanki railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
BJP leader Mukul Roy, who was once Mamata Banerjee's man friday, led the charge against Trinamool Congress after it engaged Bangladeshi actor Ferdous to campaign for its Lok Sabha candidate Kanaia Lal Agarwal from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district. The saffron party has complained to the EC in this regard, reports said.
Senior Principal Secretary in the EC KF Wilfred told News18 that there is "no such specific rule, but we need to look in to his (Ferdous’) purpose of visit when he applied for visa."
Prakash Raj is contesting from the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate. On the campaign trail on Tuesday, he said, "I'm not fighting against anyone. I'm fighting for the people."
Hitting out once again at the Naveen Patnaik government, PM Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Naveen Patnaik government at Odisha had pocketed 85 percent of the money that the Centre had sent to the state. "You tell me, how will development happen then," he asked, pointing out that most of Odisha's people were wracked by poverty years after Independence because "Congress and BJD have been in power in the state."
In frenzy we have seen before as leaders went to respective Collectorates to file their nomination papers, Union Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh too is leading a populated roadshow ahead of filing his nomination from the Lucknow Parliamentary seat.
"The money for NYAY will come from the likes of Anil Ambani. Not honest businessmen, not fair people. We will make sure that those who have stolen from you pay you back," Rahul Gandhi said at Kollam on Tuesday. He spoke at length on the Congress's manifesto. At the rally, Rahul also made several promises in line with what the party has promised in its manifesto, including a single cell clearance platform for permissions for new businesses.
"I insisted that the money from NYAY be sent to women because I knew that women were better at money. I know the men will not be happy with this," said Rahul to loud laughter and applause, at his Kollam rally on Tuesday.
The Congress chief, speaking in English and with a Tamil interpreter on stage, hit out at the BJP over the Rafale scam, the charge that the BJP has made it easy for the rich to get richer and the rule of the RSS.
Supreme Court asks Mayawati to come back with separate plea
Mayawati on Tuesday, did not get the relief she was hoping for, from the Supreme Court. The BSP chief, challenging the Election Commission ban on her campaigning for 48 hours starting 6 am today, was told by the Supreme Court to file a separate petition if she was "aggrieved".
EC does not look powerless anymore, says SC
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, after summoning the Election Commission on Monday, appreciated the poll watchdog for taking action on political leaders spewing hate speech. The poll watchdog has barred Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours and Union minister Maneka Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for 48 hours.
This was after the Supreme Court had criticised the Election Commission for not taking concrete action against disrespectful or communally-coloured speeches being political leaders and had called it a"toothless body".
Ahead of the 18 April election, preparations are underway in Ramanathapuram parliamentary constituency of Tamil Nadu where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally on Saturday.
Union Home Minister and BJP candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh will file his nomination papers on Tuesday. Ahead of the roadshow, Rajnath visited the Hanuman Setu temple in the city.
He is likely to be accompanied by senior leaders including Mahendra Nath Pandey, Deputy CM of UP KP Maurya, Dinesh Sharma, MoS Home Hansraj Ahir, Kalraj Mishra. Singh is also expected to hold a road show from party office to the collectorate.
The frantic campaign pitches of the two-month-long Lok Sabha election process saw a small reprieve on Tuesday when Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted that BJP minister Nirmala Sitharaman had been to visit him in the hospital in spite of a demanding campaign schedule. Tharoor had been hospitalised after hurting himself during a temple visit on Monday.
Like Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah will also address rallies in Kerala. He will, however, begin the day with meetings at Karnataka.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala on Tuesday and Wednesday, covering several districts including his second constituency of Wayanad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address rallies criss-crossing Odisha and Chhattisgarh, at Sambalpur, Korba, Bhatapara and Bhubaneswar.