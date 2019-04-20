Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: EC directs Eros Now to stop streaming web series on life of Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: The Election Commission on Saturday wrote to producers of the web series Modi: Journey of a Common Man, Eros Now that it had taken cognisance that the series, which has five episodes is available on the platform. "You're directed to stop forthwith the online streaming and remove all connected content of the series till further orders," it added.
Ravi Prakash, lawyer of Dhruv Lal, an Independent MP candidate from Amethi, who has raised objections on Rahul Gandhi's nomination papers said on Saturday that on the basis of a certificate of incorporation of a company registered in UK, the Congress president has declared himself a UK citizen. Taking off from there, BJP held a press conference later on Saturday, where spokesperson GVL Rao echoed that Rahul was indeed a UK citizen and asked how he could contest the polls without being an Indian citizen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at Bihar's Araria in his second rally of the day, accused the Congress of having stopped the Indian Army from avenging the 26/11 terror attacks. The attacks were brought back into political discourse following BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya's remark on Friday that she had cursed late Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare to death with the attacks.
Lashing out at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said "speedbreaker didi" has lost her sleep after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. Addressing an election rally here in South Dinajpur district, Modi accused the chief minister of fooling people in the name of 'ma, mati and manush' (mother, land and people).
"Speedbreaker didi has lost her sleep after the reports that came in post the first and second phase of polling in the state," the prime minister told a well-attended rally.
The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said an alliance just in Delhi is not possible after the Congress refused to have a tie-up anywhere else with it.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that giving three seats to the Congress in the national capital would mean "giving three seats to the BJP", when asked his opinion on the 4:3 seat sharing formula proposed by the Congress.
Senior party leader Sanjay Singh said they have agreed to all the seat sharing arrangements that the Congress proposed but even then the grand old party backtracked.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold key rallies at Buniadpur in West Bengal, Araria in Bihar, and Etah and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in and around the same region, holding public rallies at Supail in Bihar and Bilaspur and Durg in Chhattisgarh.
Kerala will also see several rallies by important campaigners. Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh east, Priyanka Gandhi will hit the trail at Wayanad, one of the constituencies her brother Rahul is running from. She will address rallies at Mananthavadi, Vazhakandi, Pulpally, Nilambur and Areekode.
BJP chief Amit Shah will also be in Kerala, with a roadshow at Pathanamthitta. The constituency adjoins the Sabarimala temple and is among the key seats that the BJP is eyeing in the state.
Congress's other general secretary, in charge of Uttar Pradesh west, Jyotiraditya Scindia, will hold a roadshow at Guna before filing his nomination papers at Shivpuri today.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 20, 2019 16:03:20 IST
Highlights
Madhya Pradesh election latest updates
EC issues notice to Pragya Singh over Hemant Karkare comments
A notice was issued to Pragya Singh Thakur by the Bhopal district Election Officer and Collector for her comments on cursing Hemant Karkare, seeking an explanation from her within a day.
Election Commission stops web streaming of Modi series
The Election Commission on Saturday wrote to producers of the web series Modi: Journey of a Common Man, Eros Now that it had taken cognisance that the series, which has five episodes is available on the platform. "You're directed to stop forthwith the online streaming and remove all connected content of the series till further orders," it added.
Madhya Pradesh election latest updates
Jyotiraditya Scindia files nomination papers
Congress's Jyotiraditya Scindia filed his nomination from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.
Madhya Pradesh election latest updates
Jyotiraditya Scindia files nomination papers
Congress's Jyotiraditya Scindia filed his nomination from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.
Karnataka election latest updates
Karnataka minister says Modi's wife 'left him because his face was not good'
Karnataka minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "one wife" and said she left him because "his face was not good." He then asked why people should vote for his face if his wife has left him over it.
Karnataka election latest updates
Karnataka minister says Modi's wife 'left him because his face was not good'
Karnataka minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "one wife" and said she left him because "his face was not good." He then asked why people should vote for his face if his wife has left him over it.
Rahul Gandhi in Bihar latest updates
IN PHOTOS: Congress chief's rally at Supaul draws crowds
Rahul Gandhi spoke at a rally in Bihar's Supaul, at around the same time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at a rally in the state's Araria.
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates
Amethi returning officer orders postponement of scrutiny
Amethi's returning officer has ordered for the postponement of the scrutiny of Rahul Gandhi's filed affidavit in the light of issues raised on discrepancies within them.
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates
Lawyer of Independent candidate alleges several discrepancies in Rahul's filed papers
Ravi Prakash, lawyer of Dhruv Lal, an Independent MP candidate from Amethi, who has raised objections on Rahul Gandhi's nomination papers said on Saturday that there are no details on assets and profits of the company mentioned by the Congress chief in his affidavit. "There are a number of mistakes in his educational qualification certificates. The original educational certificates should be presented so that his claim can be established," Prakash said.
EC to issue notice to Sadhvi Pragya for comment on Hemant Karkare
The Election Commission will issue a notice to BJP's Bhopal candidate and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, over her comments on late Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare.
The BJP on Friday had distanced itself from her controversial comment that Karkare died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had cursed him, saying it was her personal view which she might have made "due to years of physical and mental torture".
BJP election campaign latest updates
BJP says Amethi papers prove Rahul is a UK citizen
Ravi Prakash, lawyer of Dhruv Lal, an Independent MP candidate from Amethi, who has raised objections on Rahul Gandhi's nomination papers said on Saturday that on the basis of a certificate of incorporation of a company registered in UK, the Congress president has declared himself a UK citizen. Taking off from there, BJP held a press conference later on Saturday, where spokesperson GVL Rao echoed that Rahul was indeed a UK citizen and asked how he could contest the polls without being an Indian citizen.
Narendra Modi in Bihar latest updates
PM focuses on nationalism pitch, says country divided by 'vote bhakti' and 'desh bhakti'
At his second rally of the day, at Araria in Bihar, Narendra Modi raised the pitch for nationalism. Some of the key points he made were:
Narendra Modi in Bihar latest updates
PM brings up Balakot air strikes again, asks how Opposition can question it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at Bihar's Araria in his second rally of the day, lambasted the opposition for questioning the success of the Balakot airstrikes. He said, "They have stopped asking for a body count and questioning the air strikes because of your response in the first two phases of elections. They have already lost ground. They are afraid whether their remaining leaders will be in parliament or not".
Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad latest updates
'Proud to be flown by a lady today,' Congress general secretary tweets
Priyanka Gandhi has had to ride a chopper plenty of times this election season. Today, on her way to Wayanad, she tweeted of her pilot, a woman.
Narendra Modi in West Bengal latest updates
PM lashes out at 'speedbreaker didi'
Lashing out at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said "speedbreaker didi" has lost her sleep after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. Addressing an election rally in South Dinajpur district, Modi accused the chief minister of fooling people in the name of 'ma, mati and manush' (mother, land and people).
Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad latest updates
Indira Gandhi had deep respect for Kerala, says Priyanka
Further, Priyanka Gandhi said, "My grandmother Indira ji had a deep respect for your culture and out of that respect came the Congress' policies to bring you forward while retaining your own identity."
Comparing the grand old party with the BJP, Priyanka said, "The fundamental difference between the Congress and them is that we have the intention to fulfil promises. We have proposed in Nyay scheme to give 72000 to any family in distress, young people will be able to start their own business without baggage of policies. Education to poor will be provided for free."
Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad latest updates
What about promises made to farmers, asks Congress leader
At her Wayanad rally, Priyanka Gandhi attacked the BJP at the Centre for not doing enough during the floods. "They (BJP) promised farmers that they will double their income, promised youth for two crore jobs and promised 15 lakh will be credited in accounts but when they came in power they forgot those who gave them the power," she said.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
15:55 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election latest updates
EC issues notice to Pragya Singh over Hemant Karkare comments
A notice was issued to Pragya Singh Thakur by the Bhopal district Election Officer and Collector for her comments on cursing Hemant Karkare, seeking an explanation from her within a day.
15:53 (IST)
Election Commission stops web streaming of Modi series
The Election Commission on Saturday wrote to producers of the web series Modi: Journey of a Common Man, Eros Now that it had taken cognisance that the series, which has five episodes is available on the platform. "You're directed to stop forthwith the online streaming and remove all connected content of the series till further orders," it added.
15:50 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election latest updates
Jyotiraditya Scindia files nomination papers
Congress's Jyotiraditya Scindia filed his nomination from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.
15:30 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election latest updates
Jyotiraditya Scindia files nomination papers
Congress's Jyotiraditya Scindia filed his nomination from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.
15:29 (IST)
Karnataka election latest updates
Karnataka minister says Modi's wife 'left him because his face was not good'
Karnataka minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "one wife" and said she left him because "his face was not good." He then asked why people should vote for his face if his wife has left him over it.
15:12 (IST)
Karnataka election latest updates
Karnataka minister says Modi's wife 'left him because his face was not good'
Karnataka minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "one wife" and said she left him because "his face was not good." He then asked why people should vote for his face if his wife has left him over it.
15:05 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi in Bihar latest updates
IN PHOTOS: Congress chief's rally at Supaul draws crowds
Rahul Gandhi spoke at a rally in Bihar's Supaul, at around the same time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at a rally in the state's Araria.
14:33 (IST)
Amit Shah in Karnataka latest updates
Modi should be installed as PM to give befitting reply to terrorism, Pak: Shah
BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said Narendra Modi should be installed as the Prime Minister once again to secure the country and to give a "befitting"
reply to terrorism and Pakistan.
Shah held a massive road show at Bhadravathi in Shimogga, campaigning for party candidate BY Raghavendra, son of Karnataka BJP president and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa. Raghavendra is pitted against former legislator Madhu Bangarappa of JD(S), who is the son of former chief minister S
Bangarappa.
"Why should we make Narendra Modi Prime Minister? To secure the country, to give a befitting reply to terrorism and Pakistan," he said.
PTI
14:26 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates
Amethi returning officer orders postponement of scrutiny
Amethi's returning officer has ordered for the postponement of the scrutiny of Rahul Gandhi's filed affidavit in the light of issues raised on discrepancies within them.
14:24 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election latest updates
Lawyer of Independent candidate alleges several discrepancies in Rahul's filed papers
Ravi Prakash, lawyer of Dhruv Lal, an Independent MP candidate from Amethi, who has raised objections on Rahul Gandhi's nomination papers said on Saturday that there are no details on assets and profits of the company mentioned by the Congress chief in his affidavit. "There are a number of mistakes in his educational qualification certificates. The original educational certificates should be presented so that his claim can be established," Prakash said.
14:19 (IST)
EC to issue notice to Sadhvi Pragya for comment on Hemant Karkare
The Election Commission will issue a notice to BJP's Bhopal candidate and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, over her comments on late Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare.
The BJP on Friday had distanced itself from her controversial comment that Karkare died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had cursed him, saying it was her personal view which she might have made "due to years of physical and mental torture".
14:02 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates
BJP says Amethi papers prove Rahul is a UK citizen
Ravi Prakash, lawyer of Dhruv Lal, an Independent MP candidate from Amethi, who has raised objections on Rahul Gandhi's nomination papers said on Saturday that on the basis of a certificate of incorporation of a company registered in UK, the Congress president has declared himself a UK citizen. Taking off from there, BJP held a press conference later on Saturday, where spokesperson GVL Rao echoed that Rahul was indeed a UK citizen and asked how he could contest the polls without being an Indian citizen.
13:49 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Bihar latest updates
PM focuses on nationalism pitch, says country divided by 'vote bhakti' and 'desh bhakti'
At his second rally of the day, at Araria in Bihar, Narendra Modi raised the pitch for nationalism. Some of the key points he made were:
13:12 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Bihar latest updates
PM brings up Balakot air strikes again, asks how Opposition can question it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at Bihar's Araria in his second rally of the day, lambasted the opposition for questioning the success of the Balakot airstrikes. He said, "They have stopped asking for a body count and questioning the air strikes because of your response in the first two phases of elections. They have already lost ground. They are afraid whether their remaining leaders will be in parliament or not".
13:10 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad latest updates
'Proud to be flown by a lady today,' Congress general secretary tweets
Priyanka Gandhi has had to ride a chopper plenty of times this election season. Today, on her way to Wayanad, she tweeted of her pilot, a woman.
13:07 (IST)
Narendra Modi in West Bengal latest updates
PM lashes out at 'speedbreaker didi'
Lashing out at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said "speedbreaker didi" has lost her sleep after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. Addressing an election rally in South Dinajpur district, Modi accused the chief minister of fooling people in the name of 'ma, mati and manush' (mother, land and people).
13:04 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad latest updates
Indira Gandhi had deep respect for Kerala, says Priyanka
Further, Priyanka Gandhi said, "My grandmother Indira ji had a deep respect for your culture and out of that respect came the Congress' policies to bring you forward while retaining your own identity."
Comparing the grand old party with the BJP, Priyanka said, "The fundamental difference between the Congress and them is that we have the intention to fulfil promises. We have proposed in Nyay scheme to give 72000 to any family in distress, young people will be able to start their own business without baggage of policies. Education to poor will be provided for free."
13:02 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad latest updates
What about promises made to farmers, asks Congress leader
At her Wayanad rally, Priyanka Gandhi attacked the BJP at the Centre for not doing enough during the floods. "They (BJP) promised farmers that they will double their income, promised youth for two crore jobs and promised 15 lakh will be credited in accounts but when they came in power they forgot those who gave them the power," she said.