Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Doors still open for AAP, says Rahul Gandhi on Congress alliance in Delhi

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates: Amid the uncertainty over an alliance between the AAP and Congress, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "An alliance between the Congress and AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this. But, Kejriwal has done yet another U turn! Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out."
Election Commission has taken cognisance of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's remarks reportedly aimed at BJP candidate Jaya Prada. The poll panel has reportedly sought the video footage of Khan's speech.
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference that the Election Commission should take cognisance of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's "chowkidar chor hai" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 April. At a separate media briefing at the same time, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the party accused the BJP of holding "distortion campaign".
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Srinagar over claims of dividing India. "I challenge Narendra Modi, you will break but India won't. You claim that I want to divide India. If I wanted to do so then Hindustan wouldn't have existed," he said. "Keep your tribe so strong that even the devil won't succeed in breaking it."
Bharatiya Janata Party announced list of seven candidates for Uttar Pradesh, naming Ravi Kishan as its candidate from Gorakhpur and Praveen Nishad from Sant Kabir Nagar.
The Election Commission on Monday "strongly condemned" Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati for their communal remarks and temporarily barred them from campaigning for different periods.
The Supreme Court criticised the EC for allowing "hate speeches" and said that it was duty-bound to take action against politicians using "polarising" language.
The bench also referred to submissions of the EC that they can issue notices, then advisory and finally lodge a complaint against an errant politician for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by giving hate speeches based on caste and religion during campaign.
"The EC says they are toothless. They say that they first issue notice, then advisory and then complain," the bench said, adding it would examine the aspect relating to poll panel's power to deal with hate speeches during poll campaign.
The Election Commission has banned Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati from campaigning in a penalising action over their "hate" speeches. Adityanath has been banned for 72 hours while Mayawati has been banned for 48 hours.
BJP president Amit Shah, in a rally in Gujarat's Kodinar, slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) over SP leader Azam Khan's "khaki underwear" comment which was allegedly directed at BJP candidate Jaya Prada.
He said,"Not only Azam Khan, but both Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party should apologize to the crores of women in our country."
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday, in a joint rally with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over fugitives Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and others. "Earlier, Narendra Modi said 'Acche Din', but now people are saying 'Chowkidar chor hai'."
"Narendra Modi is criticising the NYAY scheme, and saying that it will burden the middle class but I want to say: It will not come from the middle class, it will come from the pockets of the industrialists," he said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, in a Lok Sabha election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri on Monday, launched an attack on the BJP party's poll plank of nationalism. She said that if the party is nationalistic, the leaders should be speaking about India and not Pakistan. She said, "If you are nationalistic, speak about India.
If you are nationalistic, speak about the farmers who protested at your door. If you are nationalistic, stop hate speech. If you are nationalistic, stop insulting the Indian Army and respect them. If you are nationalistic, respect the Constitution."
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi began her address in a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri. She said that in her campaigns in the state over the last month, she has seen the "truth" of the BJP government's governance in the eyes of the people.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's convoy was attacked in a stone pelting incident in Anantnag on Monday, CNN-News18 reported. Mufti was whisked out of the area by security forces and was not injured, the report added.
The Supreme Court on Monday took up the contempt charge filed against Congress president Rahul Gandhi by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi and asked for an explanation from Rahul in seven days. Lekhi had filed a contempt plea against Rahul for attributing his remarks on the recent Rafale verdict to the apex court. BJP claimed that Rahul, in response to the apex court's judgment, said, "Supreme Court has said, chowkidar chor hai".
"The comment has been inappropriately attributed to us by Rahul Gandhi, we didn't say that," the apex court said.
The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Election Commission saying it was duty-bound to keep "hate speeches" made by politicians in check. The apex court also asserted that the EC "cannot sleep" on hate speeches by politicians, taking note of the recent speeches made by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati.
The EC officials have been summoned by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The apex court has also agreed to examine the EC's powers to deal with hate speeches based on caste and religion during poll campaign.
Former actor and BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, Jaya Prada on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his sexist remark allegedly directed at her. She said, "He shouldn't be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy?
"There'll be no place for women in society. Where will we go? Should I die, then you'll (Khan) be satisfied? You think that I'll get scared and leave Rampur? But I won't leave."
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday sent a notice to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan for his "khaki underwear" comment directed at BJP candidate in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma termed Khan's alleged below-the-belt remarks against the actor as "extremely disgraceful" and said the women panel will be sending a show cause notice to him.
Reacting to Khan's remarks, she tweeted that the NCW would also be requesting the Election Commission to bar him from contesting elections.
Amid the row caused by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's sexist remark against BJP candidate Jaya Prada, she has responded saying that sexism is "nothing new" for Khan. She also said that he had made similar comments in 2009, when Prada was a part of the SP.
Prada was quoted by ANI as saying, "It isn't new for me, you might remember that I was a candidate from his party in 2009 when no one supported me after he made comments against me.I'm a woman and I can't even repeat what he said. I don't know what I did to him that he is saying such things."
With the second phase of polling a few days away, political leaders have their campaign rallies planned all across the country — Rahul Gandhi is expected to travel to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala; Amit Shah is expected to address three rallies in Gujarat; Priyanka Gandhi to address party workers in Amethi and host a joint rally with Rahul in Fatehpur Sikri. Meanwhile, a day after Azam Khan stoked a controversy with his 'khaki underwear' remark, the Samajwadi Party leader Monday clarified that he was not referring to actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada in his election speech, and that he will not contest polls if proven guilty, news agency ANI reported.
Rahul will also begin his three-day poll campaign in Kerala and is scheduled to address a rally in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The Congress president will also address rallies in Gujarat's Bhavnagar and Maharashtra's Nanded.
Meanwhile, Priyanka will also begin her two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Monday. She is likely to hold meetings with party workers and also undertake a tour of the town which is one of the constituencies Rahul is contesting from.
Priyanka is the Congress' big hope for the General Elections and she is trying to revive the party's fortunes in Uttar Pradesh, especially in the eastern part of the state.
On Sunday, Priyanka campaigned for the Congress candidate in Silchar's Assam. Coming down heavily on the BJP, she said that the Constitution is not being respected and an attempt is being made to destroy it by the present dispensation. During the roadshow, she also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has toured the world over, but hardly spent time in his own constituency in Varanasi.
"It is Mahapurush (BR) Ambedkarji's birth anniversary. He laid the foundation of this country through the Constitution. It is the duty of every leader to respect that Constitution. "Today, you are seeing that the Constitution is not respected and an attempt is being made to destroy it," said Priyanka, who is Congress's general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East.
Slamming the BJP manifesto, she said there is no space for different cultures and religions in it, as well as any respect for the Constitution. "On the other hand, the Congress manifesto has the 'NYAY' scheme, under which a poor family will get Rs 72,000 annually... In every word, there is respect for the Constitution," she said.
Priyanka said she was told by people in Varanasi that Modi did not spend even five minutes with anyone there in the last five years. "He went to America and hugged there, went to China and hugged there, too. He went and hugged in Russia and Africa. He went to Japan and played the drum. In Pakistan, he had biryani.
"But in his own constituency, he did not go once to a family's house to enquire about their condition," she alleged. The Congress leader appealed to people to defeat the BJP-led government, which she said does not listen to public voice, does not try to understand their problems, does not believe it is peoples' governance, and only wants to enjoy power.
BJP president Amit Shah will also be on the campaign trail on Monday and will address three rallies in Gujarat's Gir Somnath and Banaskantha. Modi on Sunday addressed election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 18:06:37 IST
Parrikar's son writes to Sharad Pawar over remark against ex-Goa CM
Former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar wrote to NCP chief Sharad Pawar over his remark on Manohar Parrikar. "This is yet another unfortunate attempt to invoke my father's name to push blatant falsehoods for political gains... I urge you to desist from such conduct," he wrote.
Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over 'nationalist' debate
BJP leaders claim that they are nationalists. If you are nationalists, then you should honour all those who died for the country, including the Hindus, Muslims, and also the father of an Opposition leader.
People shouldn't use court observations in political rallies unless it's on record: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court earlier on Monday made it clear that remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in the media on the Rafale case verdict were "incorrectly attributed" to the apex court and directed the Congress president to give his explanation by 22 April.
It further said, "... no views, observations or findings should be attributed to the court in political address to the media and in public speeches, unless such views, observations or findings are recorded by the court."
EC likely to send notice to Azam Khan
India Today reported that the Election Commission has taken cognisance of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's remarks reportedly aimed at BJP candidate Jaya Prada. The poll panel has reportedly sought the video footage of Khan's speech.
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference that the Election Commission should take cognisance of Congress president's Rahul Gandhi's "chowkidar chor hai" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 April. "When will Rahul Gandhi stop this shameless showering of abuses on our leader," said Prasad.
At a separate media briefing at the same time, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi accused the BJP of holding "distortion campaign". "Be rest assured that the distortion campaign by the BJP will be done away with... The 'right to distortion' is being brought above basic fundamental structure (by the BJP). We'll give our explanation (on Rahul's remarks) to Supreme Court," he said.
Amid row over 'khaki underwear' remark, Azam Khan insults media personnel
Under fire for his 'derogatory' remarks against BJP's Rampur Lok Sabha seat candidate Jaya Prada, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan again stoked controversy when he verbally abused media personnel on Monday. "I have come for your father's funeral," India Today quoted him as telling the media personnel who had gathered to ask for his statement on the row.
He was in Vidisha for last rites of former Rajya Sabha MP Munawwar Salim who had passed away earlier today
CPM to move EC over 'large-scale manipulation' during first phase
CPM general-secretary Sitaram Yechury said the party will approach the Election Commission over alleged "large scale manipulation" during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, especially in West Bengal and Tripura.
We attacked Balakot as Pakistan didn't destroy JeM camps, says Sitharaman
Speaking in Shivamogga, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Pakistan says they are victims of terrorism. But when JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) claims responsibility for an attack and they have their training camps in Pakistan, then is it not Pakistan's responsibility to destroy these camps? But they didn't, so we attacked Balakot."
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Srinagar over claims of dividing India. "I challenge Narendra Modi, you will break but India won't. You claim that I want to divide India. If I wanted to do so then Hindustan wouldn't have existed," he said. "Keep your tribe so strong that even the devil won't succeed in breaking it."
RECAP: Mayawati appealed for votes from Muslim community in Deoband rally
BSP chief Mayawati on Monday was issued an EC notice for her speech in Deoband appealing to Muslims to not vote for a particular party. The BSP chief had prima facie violated the Model Code of Conduct in the Saharanpur rally.
EC 'strongly condemns' Yogi Adityanath and Mayawati's communal remarks
EC tells Supreme Court it is 'toothless'
The Supreme Court criticised the EC for allowing "hate speeches" and said that it was duty-bound to take action against politicians using "polarising" language.
The bench also referred to submissions of the EC that they can issue notices, then advisory and finally lodge a complaint against an errant politician for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by giving hate speeches based on caste and religion during campaign.
"The EC says they are toothless. They say that they first issue notice, then advisory and then complain," the bench said, adding it would examine the aspect relating to poll panel's power to deal with hate speeches during poll campaign.
EC bans Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours and Mayawati for 48 hours
The Election Commission has banned Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati from campaigning for the Lok Sabha election. The ban is effective from 6 am on Tuesday, and will be implemented for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively.
The ban came after the Supreme Court pulled up the EC over inaction against "hate speeches" by politicians. The EC's ban on Adityanath is in connection with Uttar Pradesh chief minister's "Ali Bajrangbali" remark during a recent rally.
Mayawati has been penalised for appealing to the Muslim community for votes during a rally in Saharanpur last week.
Maneka Gandhi says villages categorised according to votes for BJP
In a statement that could stir controversy, Union minister Maneka Gandhi said that she has categorised different villages as per the votes registered in her favour and will prioritise development accordingly.
Addressing a poll gathering in the parliamentary constituency that she currently represents, Maneka said, “We win in Pilibhit every time, so what is the parameter that we work more for one village and less for the other. The parameter is that we segregate all villages as A, B, C, and D.”
“The village where we get 80 per cent votes is A, the village in which we get 60 per cent is B, the village in which we get 50 per cent is C and the village where we get less than 50 per cent is D. The development work first happens in all A category villages. After work at A category regions is done, then comes B and only after work in B is done, we start with C.
"So this is up to you whether you make it to A, B or C and no one should come in D because we all have come here to do good,” the Union minister added.
Narendra Modi to file nomination on 26 April
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to file nomination from Varanasi parliamentary constituency on 26 April. ANI reported that BJP workers and leaders are working on a plan to organise a two-day programme in the run-up to the filing of nomination during which Modi will hold two road shows in the constituency.
Amit Shah says SP and BSP both should apologise for Azam Khan's remark
BJP president Amit Shah, in a rally in Gujarat's Kodinar, slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) over SP leader Azam Khan's "khaki underwear" comment which was allegedly directed at BJP candidate Jaya Prada.
He said,"Not only Azam Khan, but both Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party should apologize to the crores of women in our country."
After a scuffle broke out between BJP and Congress workers during an election campaign of Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar on Monday. The actor-turned-politician filed a police complaint after the incident and asked for police protection. "It's being done to create fear. It's just the beginning, it will take a violent turn. I have asked for police protection; there's a threat to my life, and I've filed a complaint," she was quoted by ANI as saying.
Scuffle breaks out during Urmila Matondkar's campaign
A scuffle broke out between Congress workers and BJP supporters during an election campaign rally of Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar in Borivali on Monday. The BJP workers chanted slogans outside the Borivali railway station, shouting 'Modi, Modi' as they confronted the Congress workers.
Rahul Gandhi says BJP is trying to make two Indias
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri, came down heavily on various policies of the Centre. "Narendra Modi is trying to create two Indias. One for industrialists, one for regular people. But we will not let it happen."
Rahul Gandhi explains process behind NYAY, slams Narendra Modi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday, in a joint rally with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over fugitives Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and others. "Earlier, Narendra Modi said 'Acche Din', but now people are saying 'Chowkidar chor hai'."
"Narendra Modi is criticising the NYAY scheme, and saying that it will burden the middle class but I want to say: It will not come from the middle class, it will come from the pockets of the industrialists," he said.
Priyanka Gandhi begins addressing rally in Fatehpur Sikri
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi began her address in a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri. She said that in her campaigns in the state over the last month, she has seen the "truth" of the BJP government's governance in the eyes of the people.
Mehbooba Mufti's convoy attacked in Anantnag, says report
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's convoy was attacked in a stone pelting incident in Anantnag on Monday, CNN-News18 reported. Mufti was whisked out of the area by security forces and was not injured, the report added.
BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who filed a contempt charge against Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his comments after the Supreme Court's Rafale judgment last week, said that Rahul had used "wrong messaging". The apex court took up the contempt petition on Monday and sought an explanation from Rahul in seven days.
Lekhi said, “He (Rahul Gandhi) used wrong messaging. He attributed something that the court never said. Tuesday is the hearing. I hope he continues to make such silly statements so that he can be exposed. These statements are never made by the court and has brought down dignity of the court.”
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar sees higher voter turnout than in 2014
The Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency in Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 60.47 percent in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls held on 11 April. 13.89 lakh people exercised their franchise, PTI reported, which is slightly higher than the 2014 general election.
Over 1.95 lakh more voters exercised their franchise this time, according to revised official data issued on Sunday. After the polling on 11 April, the district election office had put the voting percentage at 62.7 percent but has now come out with absolute numbers.
A total of 13.89 lakh votes were cast in the just-held election across the five assembly segments of Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Khurja and Sikandrabad from an electorate of 22.97 lakh, the data shared by district election office stated.
Ashok Gehlot says Yogi Adityanath should be booked for sedition
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, should be booked for sedition for labelling the Indian Army as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army, in reference to Adityanath's "Modiji ki sena" remarkl.
Shashi Tharoor sustains injuries during temple visit in Thiruvananthapuram
Congress MP and candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor was injured during a temple visit in the city on Monday. He sustained injuries on the head and legs after the weighing balance fell down at the Gandhari Amman Kovil in Thampanoor. He was taken to a general hospital for primary care, after which he was shifted to a super-specialty hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
SC says Rahul Gandhi 'inappropriately' attributed comments to court
The Supreme Court on Monday took up the contempt charge filed against Congress president Rahul Gandhi by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi and asked for an explanation from Rahul in seven days. Lekhi had filed a contempt plea against Rahul for attributing his remarks on the recent Rafale verdict to the apex court. BJP claimed that Rahul, in response to the apex court's judgment, said, "Supreme Court has said, chowkidar chor hai".
"The comment has been inappropriately attributed to us by Rahul Gandhi, we didn't say that," the apex court said.
Pakistan says BJP MLA Thakur Raja Singh Lodh's 'new' song is a 'copy'
BJP MLA in Telangana Thakur Raja Singh Lodh's "new song" is a "copy" of the song for the Pakistan Armed Forces, director general of Pakistan’s ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Sunday.
Ghafoor and several others noted that the Raha Singh's song was very similar to a song sung by Pakistani singer Sahir Ali Bagga, called "Pakistan Zindabad".
SC pulls up EC on 'hate-speech' by politicians
The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Election Commission saying it was duty-bound to keep "hate speeches" made by politicians in check. The apex court also asserted that the EC "cannot sleep" on hate speeches by politicians, taking note of the recent speeches made by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati.
The EC officials have been summoned by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The apex court has also agreed to examine the EC's powers to deal with hate speeches based on caste and religion during poll campaign.
Sanjay Raut dismisses MCC guidelines
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday dismissed the Model Code of Conduct guidelines enforced by the Election Commission after the dates of the Lok Sabha election were announced on 10 March.
Jaya Prada says Azam Khan shouldn't be allowed to contest Lok Sabha election
Former actor and BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, Jaya Prada on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his sexist remark allegedly directed at her. She said, "He shouldn't be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy?
"There'll be no place for women in society. Where will we go? Should I die, then you'll (Khan) be satisfied? You think that I'll get scared and leave Rampur? But I won't leave."
FIR filed against Azam Khan over 'khaki underwear' remark
An FIR has been filed against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan for a sexist comment allegedly directed at BJP candidate Jaya Prada.
Azam Khan denies sexist remark against Jaya Prada
Azam Khan on Monday clarified that he did not make any objectionable remarks against film actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada, fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Rampur against him.
Asserting that he did not name anyone, the Samajwadi leader told ANI that he would withdraw his candidature from the ongoing polls if proved guilty. "I have said that people took time to know real face in reference to a man once said that he brought 150 rifles with him and if he sees Azam, he would have shot him dead.
"My leaders also did a mistake. Now, it has been revealed that he has an RSS pant on his body. Shorts are worn by men." he said.
NCW sends notice to Azam Khan over sexist remark
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday sent a notice to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan for his "khaki underwear" comment directed at BJP candidate in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma termed Khan's alleged below-the-belt remarks against the actor as "extremely disgraceful" and said the women panel will be sending a show cause notice to him.
Reacting to Khan's remarks, she tweeted that the NCW would also be requesting the Election Commission to bar him from contesting elections.
Jaya Prada responds to Azam Khan's sexist remark
Amid the row caused by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's sexist remark against BJP candidate Jaya Prada, she has responded saying that sexism is "nothing new" for Khan. She also said that he had made similar comments in 2009, when Prada was a part of the SP.
"Jaya Prada ke neeche ka underwear khaki rang ka hai," Khan can purportedly be heard saying in a video widely shared on social media.
Meenakshi Lekhi filed contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi over Rafale comments
Meenakshi Lekhi, who is a sitting Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi constituency, in her plea alleged that Rahul has attributed his personal remarks to the top court and tried to create prejudice. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, told the bench that the Congress president reportedly made a remark that the "Supreme Court said chowkidaar chor hai" in the verdict.
The Congress president had on 10 April claimed that the apex court has made it “clear” that Narendra Modi “committed a theft”.
BJP's contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi over Rafale issue to be taken up by SC today
The BJP’s contempt petition against the Congress chief on the Rafale issue is likely to be taken up by the Supreme Court on Monday. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday moved the apex court seeking contempt action against Rahul for allegedly attributing his remarks on the recent Rafale verdict to the apex court. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the plea on 15 April.
Amit Shah to address three rallies in Gujarat
BJP president Amit Shah will also be on the campaign trail on Monday and will address three rallies in Gujarat's Gir Somnath and Banaskantha. Modi on Sunday addressed election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
Priyanka Gandhi to begin two-day visit to Amethi today
Meanwhile, Priyanka will also begin her two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Monday. She is likely to hold meetings with party workers and also undertake a tour of the town which is one of the constituencies Rahul is contesting from.
On Sunday, Priyanka campaigned for the Congress candidate in Silchar's Assam. Coming down heavily on the BJP, she said that the Constitution is not being respected and an attempt is being made to destroy it by the present dispensation.
During the roadshow, she also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has toured the world over, but hardly spent time in his own constituency in Varanasi.
Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Kerala
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a joint rally with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri on Monday.
Rahul will also begin his three-day poll campaign in Kerala and is scheduled to address a rally in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The Congress president will also address rallies in Gujarat's Bhavnagar and Maharashtra's Nanded.
