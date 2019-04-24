Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Don't have legal powers to prevent Sadhvi Pragya from contesting polls, says special NIA court

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: The lawyer of the applicant in the NIA court who is seeking to bar BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur from contesting the polls told the court on Wednesday that while Thakur has not been attending court proceedings on grounds of ill-health, she has been campaigning for elections, where she is decidedly not looking ill.
However, the special NIA court held that it "does not have any legal powers to prohibit anyone from contesting elections". It said that it is the job of electoral officers to decide and that the special court could not stop the accused from contesting elections.
Positing the BJP MP's move as one which aims to prevent Dalit oppression, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala welcomed the legislator formally into the party fold. Raj had been BJP representative from the North West Delhi seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes. "I would have fought from North West Delhi if BJP gave me a ticket, but this has taught me how anti-Dalit BJP is," said Raj. He also alleged that the party had refused Dalit President Ram Nath Kovind a ticket earlier.
Speaking at Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said Narendra Modi was obsessed with their family, and he keeps on bringing up the Gandhis. "Fifty percent of his campaign speeches are devoted to blaming Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi. But he never says what he did in the last five years," she added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first rally of the day at Lohardaga in Jharkhand, called the EVM machine 'bechara' and said it is on the receiving end of abuses by Opposition now that people have proven that they 'love the chowkidar'. He also said that each time Pakistan would send terrorists to attack India, the Congress government would cry in fear.
Former North West Delhi Lok Sabha MP from BJP, who was snubbed when it came to a ticket from the seat, thanked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, hours after joining the party on Wednesday. Raj also dropped the 'chowkidar' that prefixed his name on Twitter.
Speculation is rife as to whether the Congress, in a press conference at 1 pm, will announce the name of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as candidate for Varanasi from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest. Modi is scheduled to file his nomination on 26 April, Friday.
Almost three weeks ago, Priyanka dropped her first hint. A party worker in Rae Bareli said she wanted her to contest from her mother’s constituency. "Why not Varanasi?" asked Priyanka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he has many good friends in the Opposition and added that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sends personally-selected kurtas and sweets to him. "We do eat food together once or twice a year. Long time back when I was not even the chief minister (of Gujarat), I had gone to Parliament for some work and Ghulam Nabi Azad and I were having a friendly conversation," he said, in what was called a "non-political interview" to actor Akshay Kumar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who voted in the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday amid much media attention and addressed election rallies in West Bengal and Odisha, is scheduled to campaign at Gumla in Jharkhand (11 am) and Bolpur (2 am) and Ranaghat (3.50 pm) in West Bengal on Wednesday.
A Congress delegation headed by Abhishek Manu Singhvi met the Election Commission, seeking to have Modi barred from campaigning for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct citing that he "held a long procession and delivered a speech".
Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah is expected to be at rallies in Bihar's Safiabad (10.30 am), Begusarai (12.10 pm) and Samastipur (2 pm).
One of Congress's most popular campaign faces, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is expected to hold public meetings at Khaga and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur. She will then hold a roadshow from Parmanand Chowk to Udal Chowk in Hamirpur and then address a rally at Rath, which falls under the Hamirpur constituency.
An announcement is expected soon on whether Congress will field Priyanka from Modi's Varanasi seat.
Priyanka's brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to hold public meetings across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday — at Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao and Kanpur. Hours after a Supreme Court contempt notice, Rahul on Tuesday had kicked up another storm and called Amit Shah a "murder accused". While addressing election rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul said, "Murder-accused BJP chief Amit Shah. Wah, kya shaan hai! (Wow, what glory!)"
In a major setback for the Congress, the Supreme Court issued a contempt notice to Rahul for incorrectly attributing his 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe against Modi and the Rafale deal verdict to the top court. On 30 April, the bench will hear the criminal contempt petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against the Congress chief, along with the pending review petitions against court's 14 December, 2018, verdict in the Rafale fighter jet deal.
Moreover, at loggerheads with each other and on the receiving end of campaign bans, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will both be part of public rallies on Wednesday. Adityanath is scheduled to participate in BJP candidate Mahendranath Pandey's nomination from Chandauli, while Mayawati will address rallies in Kanpur.
Mehbooba bats for Yasin Malik's release
People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti said in Pulwama on Wednesday that Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik should be released immediately as he is really unwell.
Mehbooba also called for other members of Jamaat-e-Islami to be released. "Sadhvi Pragya on whom there are several serious accusations, has been set free," she said.
Delhi's Patiala House court has sent Yasin Malik to judicial custody till 24 May.
NIA court turns down appeal to bar Sadhvi Pragya from contesting elections
21 Opposition parties to file review plea on EVMs at Supreme Court
As many as 21 Opposition parties have come together to knock on the Supreme Court once again over EVMs malfunctioning across three phases of the Lok Sabha election. On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said several EVMs had glitches where votes given to other parties reflected in favour of the BJP.
Udit Raj slams BJP after joining Congress, says it is inherently anti-Dalit
Dalit leader and one time BJP MP from the reserved North West Delhi seat, Udit Raj came down heavily on the saffron party after joining the Congress on Wednesday. He said he wanted to be honest about his intentions. "I would have taken the ticket had BJP given it to me, but the exercise has proven that the BJP has been anti-Dalit," said Raj.
He added that the party wanted Dalit votes but not Dalit netas and had denied a ticket even to now President Ram Nath Kovind. "I could have stayed for the perks of the Parliament, but I would have become another Ram Nath Kovind," he added, saying that he has always had a track record of not compromising with the issues of Dalits and women.
IN PHOTOS: Urmila Matondkar campaigns in Mumbai
Congress candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Matondkar, met locals of the Dahisar area while campaigning on Wednesday.
BJP chief echoes Narendra Modi, launches attacks at Congress over Army again
Speaking at Bihar's Munger in his first rally of the day, BJP chief Amit Shah brough up heavy military language that echoed the words used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lohardaga at around the same time.
"After the Pulwama attack, Pakistan placed border artillery, imposed troops, intensified vigil. But Modi ji has a 56-inch chest. He ordered Air Force action and the IAF blew up terrorists in Pakistan," Shah said.
Modi obsessed with our family, doesn't speak about his own rule, says Congress GS
Speaking at Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said Narendra Modi was obsessed with their family, and he keeps on bringing up the Gandhis. "Fifty percent of his campaign speeches are devoted to blaming Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi. But he never says what he did in the last five years," she added.
PM trains guns at Opposition with Army, Pulwama dead again
At Lohardaga, Narendra Modi sought to vent anger at Opposition comments on the situation of Army personnel who are often compelled to enlist out of poverty. Modi said such comments, made by the Karnataka chief minister (HD Kumaraswamy) insulted the Pulwama 'martyrs' and made mockery of their contributions.
He then said that the same Congress which made comments like these was also responsible for giving leeway to Maoists.
Opposition tired of hurling abuses at me, have directed ire at EVMs now, says PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first rally of the day at Lohardaga in Jharkhand, called the EVM machine 'bechara' and said it is on the receiving end of abuses by Opposition now that people have proven that they 'love the chowkidar'.
BJP's North West Delhi MP Udit Raj joins Congress
Former North West Delhi Lok Sabha MP from BJP, who was snubbed when it came to a ticket from the seat, thanked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, hours after joining the party on Wednesday. Raj also dropped the 'chowkidar' that prefixed his name on Twitter.
Will Priyanka Gandhi be the chosen one for Congress? Rahul had spoken of keeping 'suspense' alive
The Gandhi siblings certainly believe in keeping suspense alive when it comes to the Varanasi candidate. Their brief hints on just how important this constituency is for the Congress have kept political watchers on their toes. Rahul Gandhi has also kept the pot boiling with his recent comments to a newspaper on the there being no harm in keeping up the "suspense" about Priyanka taking on Modi. Polling will be held in Varanasi on 19 May.
BJP's Northwest Delhi Lok Sabha MP and national chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organizations, Udit Raj, joined Congress on Wednesday. Raj still has 'chowkidar' in his Twitter name, like many other BJP leaders. The prefix had disappeared and then reappeared in the course of Tuesday. He tweeted at length on Tuesday on being snubbed when it came to a ticket from the reserved seat. The BJP picked singer Hans Raj Hans instead of him.
Congress likely to announce Varanasi candidate today, say reports
Speculation is rife as to whether the Congress, in a press conference at 1 pm, will announce the name of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as candidate for Varanasi from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest. Modi is scheduled to file his nomination on 26 April, Friday.
Almost three weeks ago, Priyanka dropped her first hint. A party worker in Rae Bareli said she wanted her to contest from her mother’s constituency. "Why not Varanasi?" asked Priyanka. Rahul Gandhi has also kept the pot boiling with his recent comments to a newspaper on the there being no harm in keeping up the "suspense" about Priyanka taking on Modi.
PM Modi trying to mislead the country on reservations, says Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati tweeted early on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had misled the country when it comes to promising that the reservation system will not be scrapped. "Like the Congress government, the present government too has tried to make the quota system ineffective," she wrote.
EC orders removal of trailer of Mamata Banerjee's biopic from internet
The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the Bengal Chief Electoral Officer to remove the trailer of Baghini, a film based on the life of Trinamool Congress chief and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, from online sites. The Bengal CEO is learned to have begun steps to take down the trailer from three websites.
Have many good friends in the Opposition, Modi tells Akshay Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he has many "good friends" in the Opposition and added that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sends personally-selected kurtas and sweets to him.
"I have many good friends in the Opposition. We do eat food together once or twice a year. Long time back when I was not even the chief minister (of Gujarat), I had gone to Parliament for some work. There Ghulam Nabi Azad and I were having a friendly conversation. When we came out media people asked, how can you be friends with Azad as you belong to RSS. Ghulam Nabi gave a good answer. He said the way we are connected as a family can't be imagined outside)," Modi said in an interaction with actor Akshay Kumar.
ANI
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to concentrate on campaigns across Uttar Pradesh today
One of Congress's most popular campaign faces, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is expected to hold public meetings at Khaga and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur. She will then hold a roadshow from Parmanand Chowk to Udal Chowk in Hamirpur and then address a rally at Rath, which falls under the Hamirpur constituency. An announcement is expected soon on whether Congress will field Priyanka from Modi's Varanasi seat.
Priyanka's brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to hold public meetings across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday — at Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao and Kanpur.
Narendra Modi to speak in rallies at Bengal, Jharkhand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who voted in the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday amid much media attention and addressed election rallies in West Bengal and Odisha, is scheduled to campaign at Gumla in Jharkhand (11 am) and Bolpur (2 am) and Ranaghat (3.50 pm) in West Bengal on Wednesday.
IN PHOTOS: Congress general secretary in Mahoba roadshow
Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is holding a roadshow in Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh.
Modi to perform puja before filing nomination at Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to perform a puja at Dashashwamesh Ghat on 25 April along with his supporters before he files the nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election from here on 26 April.
Sushant Mishra, president of Ganga Seva Fund, told ANI that this would be the third time that the prime minister was visiting the holy place after coming to power in 2014.
Mehbooba bats for Yasin Malik's release
People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti said in Pulwama on Wednesday that Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik should be released immediately as he is really unwell.
Mehbooba also called for other members of Jamaat-e-Islami to be released. "Sadhvi Pragya on whom there are several serious accusations, has been set free," she said.
Delhi's Patiala House court has sent Yasin Malik to judicial custody till 24 May.
At Kanhaiya Kumar's turf, BJP chief asks to 'send home' tukde tukde gang
Speaking at his second rally of the day at Bihar's Begusarai, BJP chief Amit Shah asked people to send home what he called the "tukde tukde gang", the BJP's phrase for leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar, who is contesting from the seat on a CPI ticket.
Shah also said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi wants to say "ilu, ilu" to terrorists. "Ilu" is understood to be an acronym for "I love you."
NIA court turns down appeal to bar Sadhvi Pragya from contesting elections
21 Opposition parties to file review plea on EVMs at Supreme Court
As many as 21 Opposition parties have come together to knock on the Supreme Court once again over EVMs malfunctioning across three phases of the Lok Sabha election. On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said several EVMs had glitches where votes given to other parties reflected in favour of the BJP.
Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy pay last respects to JD(S) workers killed in Sri Lanka
Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his son and Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy paid tribute to KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa, two Janata Dal (Secular) party workers who lost their lives in the Sri Lanka bombings.
Udit Raj slams BJP after joining Congress, says it is inherently anti-Dalit
Dalit leader and one time BJP MP from the reserved North West Delhi seat, Udit Raj came down heavily on the saffron party after joining the Congress on Wednesday. He said he wanted to be honest about his intentions. "I would have taken the ticket had BJP given it to me, but the exercise has proven that the BJP has been anti-Dalit," said Raj.
He added that the party wanted Dalit votes but not Dalit netas and had denied a ticket even to now President Ram Nath Kovind. "I could have stayed for the perks of the Parliament, but I would have become another Ram Nath Kovind," he added, saying that he has always had a track record of not compromising with the issues of Dalits and women.
Udit Raj formally joins Congress in presence of senior leaders
Positing the BJP MP's move as one which aims to prevent Dalit oppression, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala welcomed the legislator formally into the party fold. Raj had been BJP representative from the North West Delhi seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes.
Congress election campaign latest updates
IN PHOTOS: Urmila Matondkar campaigns in Mumbai
Congress candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Matondkar, met locals of the Dahisar area while campaigning on Wednesday.
BJP chief echoes Narendra Modi, launches attacks at Congress over Army again
Speaking at Bihar's Munger in his first rally of the day, BJP chief Amit Shah brough up heavy military language that echoed the words used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lohardaga at around the same time.
"After the Pulwama attack, Pakistan placed border artillery, imposed troops, intensified vigil. But Modi ji has a 56-inch chest. He ordered Air Force action and the IAF blew up terrorists in Pakistan," Shah said.
Modi obsessed with our family, doesn't speak about his own rule, says Congress GS
Speaking at Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said Narendra Modi was obsessed with their family, and he keeps on bringing up the Gandhis. "Fifty percent of his campaign speeches are devoted to blaming Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi. But he never says what he did in the last five years," she added.
PM trains guns at Opposition with Army, Pulwama dead again
At Lohardaga, Narendra Modi sought to vent anger at Opposition comments on the situation of Army personnel who are often compelled to enlist out of poverty. Modi said such comments, made by the Karnataka chief minister (HD Kumaraswamy) insulted the Pulwama 'martyrs' and made mockery of their contributions.
He then said that the same Congress which made comments like these was also responsible for giving leeway to Maoists.
Opposition tired of hurling abuses at me, have directed ire at EVMs now, says PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first rally of the day at Lohardaga in Jharkhand, called the EVM machine 'bechara' and said it is on the receiving end of abuses by Opposition now that people have proven that they 'love the chowkidar'.
BJP's North West Delhi MP Udit Raj joins Congress
Former North West Delhi Lok Sabha MP from BJP, who was snubbed when it came to a ticket from the seat, thanked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, hours after joining the party on Wednesday. Raj also dropped the 'chowkidar' that prefixed his name on Twitter.
Will Priyanka Gandhi be the chosen one for Congress? Rahul had spoken of keeping 'suspense' alive
The Gandhi siblings certainly believe in keeping suspense alive when it comes to the Varanasi candidate. Their brief hints on just how important this constituency is for the Congress have kept political watchers on their toes. Rahul Gandhi has also kept the pot boiling with his recent comments to a newspaper on the there being no harm in keeping up the "suspense" about Priyanka taking on Modi. Polling will be held in Varanasi on 19 May.
BJP's Northwest Delhi MP Udit Raj joins Congress
BJP's Northwest Delhi Lok Sabha MP and national chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organizations, Udit Raj, joined Congress on Wednesday. Raj still has 'chowkidar' in his Twitter name, like many other BJP leaders. The prefix had disappeared and then reappeared in the course of Tuesday. He tweeted at length on Tuesday on being snubbed when it came to a ticket from the reserved seat. The BJP picked singer Hans Raj Hans instead of him.
Congress likely to announce Varanasi candidate today, say reports
Speculation is rife as to whether the Congress, in a press conference at 1 pm, will announce the name of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as candidate for Varanasi from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest. Modi is scheduled to file his nomination on 26 April, Friday.
Almost three weeks ago, Priyanka dropped her first hint. A party worker in Rae Bareli said she wanted her to contest from her mother’s constituency. "Why not Varanasi?" asked Priyanka. Rahul Gandhi has also kept the pot boiling with his recent comments to a newspaper on the there being no harm in keeping up the "suspense" about Priyanka taking on Modi.
PM Modi trying to mislead the country on reservations, says Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati tweeted early on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had misled the country when it comes to promising that the reservation system will not be scrapped. "Like the Congress government, the present government too has tried to make the quota system ineffective," she wrote.
EC orders removal of trailer of Mamata Banerjee's biopic from internet
The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the Bengal Chief Electoral Officer to remove the trailer of Baghini, a film based on the life of Trinamool Congress chief and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, from online sites. The Bengal CEO is learned to have begun steps to take down the trailer from three websites.
Have many good friends in the Opposition, Modi tells Akshay Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he has many "good friends" in the Opposition and added that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sends personally-selected kurtas and sweets to him.
"I have many good friends in the Opposition. We do eat food together once or twice a year. Long time back when I was not even the chief minister (of Gujarat), I had gone to Parliament for some work. There Ghulam Nabi Azad and I were having a friendly conversation. When we came out media people asked, how can you be friends with Azad as you belong to RSS. Ghulam Nabi gave a good answer. He said the way we are connected as a family can't be imagined outside)," Modi said in an interaction with actor Akshay Kumar.
ANI
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to concentrate on campaigns across Uttar Pradesh today
One of Congress's most popular campaign faces, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is expected to hold public meetings at Khaga and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur. She will then hold a roadshow from Parmanand Chowk to Udal Chowk in Hamirpur and then address a rally at Rath, which falls under the Hamirpur constituency. An announcement is expected soon on whether Congress will field Priyanka from Modi's Varanasi seat.
Priyanka's brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to hold public meetings across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday — at Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao and Kanpur.
Amit to speak hold public meetings across Bihar
Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah is expected to be at rallies in Bihar's Safiabad (10.30 am), Begusarai (12.10 pm) and Samastipur (2 pm). Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called Amit Shah a "murder-accused", prompting a rebuttal from the BJP chief who questioned the opposition leader's "legal knowledge", saying the "fake" charge was dismissed as "politically motivated" by the court long ago.
Narendra Modi to speak in rallies at Bengal, Jharkhand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who voted in the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday amid much media attention and addressed election rallies in West Bengal and Odisha, is scheduled to campaign at Gumla in Jharkhand (11 am) and Bolpur (2 am) and Ranaghat (3.50 pm) in West Bengal on Wednesday.