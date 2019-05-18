Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Congress slams EC over Ashok Lavasa dropping out of meets; calls poll panel 'Election Omission'

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates; (National Pollsters To Release Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results Tomorrow): Responding on media reports of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa recusing himself from the panel's meetings to discuss poll code violations, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said the "erosion of institutional integrity" was "the hallmark" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. In a tweet, he dubbed the poll panel the "Election Omission."
Reports have said that Election Commission member Ashok Lavasa had allegedly sent three letters and several notes over the last 10 days, asking for his dissent to be recorded. These were allegedly ignored by the Election Commission, leading to a final letter sent by him, in which he said he will skip the poll panel meetings. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora described these reports as "unsavory" and "avoidable".
A day after making an appearance at his first-ever press conference as prime minister, and with Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha election all wrapped up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand's pilgrimage sites of Kedarnath and Badrinath. Modi arrived at the hill shrine of Kedarnath in a chopper and walked from the helipad to the Himalayan shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva.
On the way, he also greeted people who were standing at a distance to get a glimpse of the prime minister.
In the temple, Modi sat on the floor in front of the deity and performed rituals.
He also took rounds of the sanctum-sanctorum as per Hindu practice of worship. He also stepped out of the temple premises and greeted the crowd. People gathered around the temple also greeted the Prime Minister with loud chants of "Har Har Mahadev".
This is Modi's fourth visit in three years.
Modi flew 1.5 lakh kilometres and addressed 142 public rallies during the most extensive campaign for a Lok Sabha election since Independence, BJP president Amit Shah said Friday.
In what is rumoured to be some heavy duty post-campaign strategising, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday morning. He is also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, and Uttar Pradesh alliance partners Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday. Yesterday, Naidu had met Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.
Opposition parties have lost no time in taking swipes at Narendra Modi's maiden press conference on Friday, where he did not entertain even a single impromptu question. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the presser seemed "like last episode of Mann ki Baat aired on TV instead of radio".
Loktantrik Janata Dal party chief Sharad Yadav, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot and party chief Rahul Gandhi too made fun of the fact that Modi was not asked any questions in the meet.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 18, 2019 14:54:05 IST
Highlights
WATCH: PM makes way across Kedarnath after reviewing development projects
After reviewing what ANI reported to be the re-development of the Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal, Saraswati Ghat, Kedarpuri Protection Wall and Teerth Purohit Housing facilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted making his way to a cave with an umbrella in hand.
Chandrababu Naidu meets Sharad Pawar, Sharad Yadav
In what is turning out to be quite the daylong effort to corale the Opposition together, Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar in Delhi and then went on to hold discussions with Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav.
Support for Congress blot on Kejriwal, says Sheila Dikshit
Commenting on Arvind Kejriwal's analysis of Aam Aadmi Party's performance in the national capital, Congress leader Sheila Dikshit said votes shifted towards Congress because of Delhi chief minister's bad record. This comes after Kejriwal in an interview to a news daily, while commenting on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls, said, "Thirteen percent of the Muslim votes got shifted to Congress in the state at the last moment."
Dikshit told ANI, "Nobody asked people to vote for me. They vote for us because our record is such. So, if people are supporting Congress, then it is a reflection of Kejriwal's record."
Congress says Lavasa letter mark of 'erosion of institutional integrity' under Modi govt
Responding on media reports of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa recusing himself from the panel's meetings to discuss poll code violations, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said the "erosion of institutional integrity" was "the hallmark" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.
Speaking to ANI, the Congress spokesperson said, "The Election Commission is working on Modi ji's behest. Ashok Lavasa's letter makes it clear that CEC was not even ready to record the difference of opinion of Lavasa ji regarding Modi and Amit Shah."
As per media reports, Lavasa wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora conveying him that he would not attend meetings of the commission unless and until his dissenting views were not recorded in the order of the commission.
Chandrababu meets Rahul at Congress chief's house
In what is rumoured to be some heavy duty post-campaign strategising, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday morning. He is also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, and Uttar Pradesh alliance partners Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday. Yesterday, Naidu had met Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.
'With the Congress,' says HD Deve Gowda on birthday
JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said on the occasion of his 86th birthday that the party was firmly "with Congress", its coalition partner in Karnataka. "I don't want to say anything more. On the 23rd, the results will come and a clear picture will be known to the entire country. We will see then, what further development takes place," he told ANI.
Amit Shah offers prayers at Somnath Temple
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple, his trusted lieutenant and BJP chief Amit Shah marked the first day after campaigns ended for the Lok Sabha election with a visit to Gujarat's Somnath Temple.
WATCH: Narendra Modi holds meetings in Kedarnath, reviews redevelopment projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his fourth Kedarnath visit in three years, held a meeting with Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, Utpal Kumar over re-development projects in the hilly areas that had been affected by the floods. He also reviewed redelopment projects in the region.
Modi visits Kedarnath for fourth time in three years
After offering prayers at Kedarnath, Narendra Modi also took rounds of the sanctum-sanctorum of the shrine as per the Hindu practice of worship. He also stepped out of the temple premises and greeted the crowd. People gathered around the temple also greeted the Prime Minister with loud chants of "Har Har Mahadev". This is Modi's fourth visit in three years.
Campaigns done and dusted with, Modi visits Kedarnath
A day after appearing in a press conference to signify the end of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun a two-day visit to Uttarakhand's pilgrimage sites of Kedarnath and Badrinath. Modi arrived at the hill shrine in a chopper and walked from the helipad to the Himalayan shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva.
On the way, he also greeted people who were standing at a distance to get a glimpse of the prime minister. In the temple, Modi sat on the floor in front of the deity and performed rituals.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
14:54 (IST)
14:46 (IST)
Yashwant Sinha 'thanks' paid trolls
A laconic tweet by former BJP man Yashwant Sinha, in which he "thanked" trolls (who he claimed had been allegedly paid off by the BJP) for unleashing choice abuses at him after every single tweet has gained many thousands of likes on the site. Sinha has been vocal against the party which he once represented in the Lok Sabha, and has time and again criticised its policies and public pursuits.
14:43 (IST)
BJP worker files complaint against Rajbhar
BJP worker Anoop Singh Chandan has registered a complaint with police against Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj party chief OP Rajbhar for allegedly abusing BJP workers at a public meeting held on Friday, in Ghazipur.
14:41 (IST)
WATCH: PM makes way across Kedarnath after reviewing development projects
After reviewing what ANI reported to be the re-development of the Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal, Saraswati Ghat, Kedarpuri Protection Wall and Teerth Purohit Housing facilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted making his way to a cave with an umbrella in hand.
14:14 (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu meets Sharad Pawar, Sharad Yadav
In what is turning out to be quite the daylong effort to corale the Opposition together, Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar in Delhi and then went on to hold discussions with Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav.
14:08 (IST)
Support for Congress blot on Kejriwal, says Sheila Dikshit
Commenting on Arvind Kejriwal's analysis of Aam Aadmi Party's performance in the national capital, Congress leader Sheila Dikshit said votes shifted towards Congress because of Delhi chief minister's bad record. This comes after Kejriwal in an interview to a news daily, while commenting on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls, said, "Thirteen percent of the Muslim votes got shifted to Congress in the state at the last moment."
Dikshit told ANI, "Nobody asked people to vote for me. They vote for us because our record is such. So, if people are supporting Congress, then it is a reflection of Kejriwal's record."
13:58 (IST)
Congress says Lavasa letter mark of 'erosion of institutional integrity' under Modi govt
Responding on media reports of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa recusing himself from the panel's meetings to discuss poll code violations, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said the "erosion of institutional integrity" was "the hallmark" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.
Speaking to ANI, the Congress spokesperson said, "The Election Commission is working on Modi ji's behest. Ashok Lavasa's letter makes it clear that CEC was not even ready to record the difference of opinion of Lavasa ji regarding Modi and Amit Shah."
As per media reports, Lavasa wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora conveying him that he would not attend meetings of the commission unless and until his dissenting views were not recorded in the order of the commission.
13:55 (IST)
13:45 (IST)
13:36 (IST)
Chandrababu meets Rahul at Congress chief's house
In what is rumoured to be some heavy duty post-campaign strategising, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday morning. He is also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, and Uttar Pradesh alliance partners Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday. Yesterday, Naidu had met Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.
13:34 (IST)
'With the Congress,' says HD Deve Gowda on birthday
JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said on the occasion of his 86th birthday that the party was firmly "with Congress", its coalition partner in Karnataka. "I don't want to say anything more. On the 23rd, the results will come and a clear picture will be known to the entire country. We will see then, what further development takes place," he told ANI.
13:27 (IST)
Amit Shah offers prayers at Somnath Temple
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple, his trusted lieutenant and BJP chief Amit Shah marked the first day after campaigns ended for the Lok Sabha election with a visit to Gujarat's Somnath Temple.
13:26 (IST)
WATCH: Narendra Modi holds meetings in Kedarnath, reviews redevelopment projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his fourth Kedarnath visit in three years, held a meeting with Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, Utpal Kumar over re-development projects in the hilly areas that had been affected by the floods. He also reviewed redelopment projects in the region.
13:12 (IST)
Modi visits Kedarnath for fourth time in three years
After offering prayers at Kedarnath, Narendra Modi also took rounds of the sanctum-sanctorum of the shrine as per the Hindu practice of worship. He also stepped out of the temple premises and greeted the crowd. People gathered around the temple also greeted the Prime Minister with loud chants of "Har Har Mahadev". This is Modi's fourth visit in three years.
13:09 (IST)
Campaigns done and dusted with, Modi visits Kedarnath
A day after appearing in a press conference to signify the end of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun a two-day visit to Uttarakhand's pilgrimage sites of Kedarnath and Badrinath. Modi arrived at the hill shrine in a chopper and walked from the helipad to the Himalayan shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva.
On the way, he also greeted people who were standing at a distance to get a glimpse of the prime minister. In the temple, Modi sat on the floor in front of the deity and performed rituals.