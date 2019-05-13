Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Congress mocks Narendra Modi claim that he used email to send images in 1988

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: A section of Modi's interview to News Nation was picked up by journalists and political leaders where the prime minister is heard saying that in 1988, during a political rally he took some photos of senior BJP leader LK Advani with a "digital camera" and "emailed" them to Delhi. "Delhi printed coloured copies of those photos and Advani ji was very surprised to see them," Modi is heard saying in the 40-second-long video clip. Congress mocked the prime minister, with a few leaders even dubbing him a "dud".
As phase six of the Lok Sabha election 2019 wrapped up on Sunday, leading campaigners of all political parties will be looking forward to the final week of campaigning before polling concludes in the massive seven-phase elections on 19 May.
Elections were held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eight constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, four in Jharkhand and seven seats in Delhi where votes were cast by a number of public figures, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
With 12 May polling, votes have already been cast in nearly 89 per cent of the 543 constituencies, while the last phase of voting will take place on May 19 for the remaining 59 seats.
The Election Commission (EC) said 63.48 per cent turnout was recorded across the states and Delhi, with West Bengal recording over 80 per cent polling and Delhi registering just 60 per cent. In 2014, it was 63.37 per cent, it said.
Over 80 percent turnout was recorded in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal Sunday, according to the Election Commission. There was a decline in poll percentage in West Bengal, from 84.95 per cent in the previous election to 80.35 percent, the poll panel said. However, the EC stated that the figure was provisional and a final tally will be released later.
The EC said the polling percentage was recorded at 9 pm.The figure is provisional and the figure may rise, it said.
Union ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Maneka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sheila Dikshit as also celebrity contestants Gautam Gambhir, Vijender Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', Ravi Kishan and Hans Raj Hans were among several prominent faces in the fray.
Delhi's saw a dip in its turnout from 65 percent in 2014, despite a three-cornered contest among the BJP, Congress and AAP with several high profile candidates, while the EC also appeared disappointed at the low polling figure even after its enhanced efforts to draw the voters to polling booths.
Glitches in EVMs were reported in Delhi, and the other places where polling took place. However, poll officials said the voting machines were replaced. Over 1,200 VVPAT machines were changed across the city delaying the polling process.
Compared to 84.95 per cent in 2014, this time 80.35 per cent polling was recorded in eight seats in West Bengal, where BJP's Ghatal candidate and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh was attacked twice by local people when she tried to visit polling stations in her constituency.
FACT CHECK: Internet wasn't available for the general public in India till 1995
The internet was not available to the general public in India until 14 August 1995. It was brought to consumers via the state-owned Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL). US President, Bill Clinton during his presidency became the first president ever to send an email. He sent it out to space on November 7, 1998 in a response to an email sent from space by astronaut John Glenn.
Modi, in an interview, claimed that he used email to "transmit" images that he took with a "digital camera" in 1987-88.
The linking of commercial networks and enterprises by the early 1990s marked the beginning of the transition to the modern Internet, and generated a sustained exponential growth as generations of institutional, personal, and mobile computers were connected to the network. Although the Internet was widely used by academia since the 1980s, the commercialisation incorporated its services and technologies into virtually every aspect of modern life. Basically, it did not happen overnight, but transitioned into the modern internet in the 1990s.
The first email ever sent across was by inventor and computer programmer Ray Tomlinson who sent out an email to himself in 1971. The email was a test message and according to Tomlinson was not "preserved" meaning the message could not be stored and contained the alphabets ""QWERTYUIOP". The email was a part of the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (ARPANET) system which was founded by the Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA) by the United States Department of Defense.
Modi says used digital camera, email in 1988; Twitterati has a field day
Twitterati will have a field day today. A section of Modi's interview to News Nation was picked up by journalists and political leaders where the prime minister is heard saying that in 1988, during a political rally he took some photos of senior BJP leader LK Advani with a "digital camera" and "emailed" them to Delhi. "Delhi printed coloured copies of those photos and Advani ji was very surprised to see them," Modi is heard saying in the 40-second-long video clip.
In the video, Modi says, "I first used a digital camera in 1987-'88, and at the time, very few people had email. There was a rally of LK Advani's and I clicked a picture of him on my camera, I had at that time. Then I transmitted the photo to Delhi, and the photo was published in colour the next day. Advaniji was surprised."
Twitterati trolled Modi for bringing internet to India even before the world started using it.
Congress dubs Modi a 'conman' on Twitter
In a series of tweets, the Congress leader claimed that the questions posed to the prime minister were discussed in advance. Divya tweeted images of the "questions" that were posed to Modi and in another tweet said, "And here’s the question that did get asked!"
The tweet was picked and shared by other Congress leaders but the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have not reacted to it yet.
Divya Spandana claims Narendra Modi is told what to say in his interview: 'Now, you know why no debate with Rahul'
As polling in seven-phase Lok Sabha election draws to a close, politicians and party leaders are not pulling any punches to knock out their competitors. Congress leader Divya Spandana on Monday shared a portion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview to News Nation and claimed that the prime minister's answers are pre-decided before an interview. In a tweet, Divya said, "So the @narendramodi interview with @NewsNationTV was *badly* scripted just like his other interviews,but here’s proof!Pause the video at 3 seconds & take a good look, it has the question & *ahem* the answers too!Now you know why no press conference or debate with @RahulGandhi."
89% votes polled in 6 phases
With 12 May polling, votes have already been cast in nearly 89 percent of the 543 constituencies, while the last phase of voting will take place on May 19 for the remaining 59 seats.
The Election Commission (EC) said 63.48 percent turnout was recorded across the states and Delhi, with West Bengal recording over 80 percent polling and Delhi registering just 60 per cent. In 2014, it was 63.37 percent, it said.
Phase 6 concludes
As phase six of the Lok Sabha election 2019 wrapped up on Sunday, leading campaigners of all political parties will be looking forward to the final week of campaigning before polling concludes in the massive seven-phase elections on 19 May.
Elections were held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eight constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, four in Jharkhand and seven seats in Delhi where votes were cast by a number of public figures, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
