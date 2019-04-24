Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Congress likely to name Priyanka Gandhi as Varanasi candidate, claim reports; party presser at 1 pm today

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Speculation is rife as to whether the Congress, in a press conference at 1 pm, will announce the name of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as candidate for Varanasi from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest. Modi is scheduled to file his nomination on 26 April, Friday.

Almost three weeks ago, Priyanka dropped her first hint. A party worker in Rae Bareli said she wanted her to contest from her mother’s constituency. "Why not Varanasi?" asked Priyanka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he has many good friends in the Opposition and added that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sends personally-selected kurtas and sweets to him. "We do eat food together once or twice a year. Long time back when I was not even the chief minister (of Gujarat), I had gone to Parliament for some work and Ghulam Nabi Azad and I were having a friendly conversation," he said, in what was called a "non-political interview" to actor Akshay Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who voted in the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday amid much media attention and addressed election rallies in West Bengal and Odisha, is scheduled to campaign at Gumla in Jharkhand (11 am) and Bolpur (2 am) and Ranaghat (3.50 pm) in West Bengal on Wednesday.

A Congress delegation headed by Abhishek Manu Singhvi met the Election Commission, seeking to have Modi barred from campaigning for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct citing that he "held a long procession and delivered a speech".

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah is expected to be at rallies in Bihar's Safiabad (10.30 am), Begusarai (12.10 pm) and Samastipur (2 pm).

One of Congress's most popular campaign faces, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is expected to hold public meetings at Khaga and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur. She will then hold a roadshow from Parmanand Chowk to Udal Chowk in Hamirpur and then address a rally at Rath, which falls under the Hamirpur constituency.

An announcement is expected soon on whether Congress will field Priyanka from Modi's Varanasi seat.

Priyanka's brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to hold public meetings across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday — at Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao and Kanpur. Hours after a Supreme Court contempt notice, Rahul on Tuesday had kicked up another storm and called Amit Shah a "murder accused". While addressing election rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul said, "Murder-accused BJP chief Amit Shah. Wah, kya shaan hai! (Wow, what glory!)"

In a major setback for the Congress, the Supreme Court issued a contempt notice to Rahul for incorrectly attributing his 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe against Modi and the Rafale deal verdict to the top court. On 30 April, the bench will hear the criminal contempt petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against the Congress chief, along with the pending review petitions against court's 14 December, 2018, verdict in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Moreover, at loggerheads with each other and on the receiving end of campaign bans, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will both be part of public rallies on Wednesday. Adityanath is scheduled to participate in BJP candidate Mahendranath Pandey's nomination from Chandauli, while Mayawati will address rallies in Kanpur.

