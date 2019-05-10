Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda's remark on 1984 riots, says it backs quest for justice



Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates: Amid a row over Sam Pitroda's remark on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Congress issued a statement on the issue. "We continue to support the quest for justice for 1984 riot victims. Any opinion remark made by any individual to the contrary including Sam Pitroda is not the opinion of Congress party," it said.

In an interview to PTI, Amit Shah said that BJP will better its 2014 tally of 282 seats in this Lok Sabha polls. "BJP will win more than 55 new seats; to get more than 23 in West Bengal, 13-15 in Odisha," he was quoted as saying. He further said that regional parties were welcome to join NDA after polls if they wished so.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh called Sam Pitroda's comment on 1984 riots "shocking". Amarinder said that the riots were a tragedy and "people are still awaiting justice".

Addressing a rally in Mandi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Sikhs in view of Sam Pitroda's comments on the 1984 riots.

Hitting out at Narendra Modi's style of governance, which allegedly does not pay heed to any adviser or senior politician, Rahul Gandhi heavily criticised the prime minister. "Narendra Modi is finished. The elections are finished," Rahul said, alleging that the prime minister has never paid heed to the country's force. He also said that the prime minister could unleash his anger on Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi, but all he has to give is love in return.

The charged rhetoric over the pamphlet targetting AAP leaders and mainly the party's East Delhi candidate Atishi showed no indication of mellowing, with Gautam Gambhir tweeting out yet another challenge to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, after being blamed for circulating the pamphlet. He said he would hang himself in public if the AAP convener could prove that he had anything to do with the pamphlet.

Shortly after his rally at Haryana's Rohtak, prime minister Narendra Modi spoke to ANI, mainly on issues he has already spoken many times on. Modi also said that he was unbothered by the efforts of the Opposition to unite against him. "For the first three phases they were all abusing Modi. Since they sensed which way wind was blowing they started abusing EVMs. Like in cricket the batsman who gets out sometimes abuses the umpire, they are abusing the EC too," he said.

As the issue of the 1984 riots, Rajiv Gandhi's culpability in it and Congress overseas chief Sam Pitroda's laconic comment on it dominated news on Friday, BJP Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote on Twitter against Congress leader and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh allegedly turning back on his "own community." She also accused him of protecting the likes of Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath for his love for his position.

BJP workers held protests outside Congress president Rahul Gandhi's residence, against Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. On Thursday, Pitroda was asked about BJP's claim that instructions to "kill" in 1984 had come from late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and was quoted by media outlets as having said, "It (riots) happened in 1984, so what?"

Speaking at his first rally of the day at Haryana's Rohtak, on Friday, prime minister Narendra Modi asked voters to note how entrenched in corruption the Congress has been in the last 70 years, as the country devolved. He hit out at "three words" used by the Congress's overseas chief Sam Pitroda, while responding to the 1984 Sikh riots. "One of Congress's biggest leaders said, 1984 Sikh riots 'hua toh hua'. Do you know who this leader is? He is closest to the Gandhi family, he is Rajiv Gandhi's friend, his is Congress's naamdar chief's guru," Modi said. The prime minister then gave graphic descriptions of the kind of alleged violence done on Sikhs in the riots, using the "hua toh hua" refrain.

Atishi on Friday, filed a complaint over the derogatory pamphlet mainly targeting her which is in circulation ahead of the Delhi polls, with the Delhi Commission of Women. AAP will also lodge complaints with the Election Commission and the Delhi Police, Atishi said. "If BJP and Gautam Gambhir can do this with an empowered woman then how will he ensure security to rest of the women?" she asked.

Decorum has well and truly been thrown out of the window as the battle over Delhi gets uglier over a pamphlet directed mainly at AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi. Amidst the flurry of defamation notices (one filed by Gautam Gambhir to AAP leaders and another threatened by AAP leader Manish Sisodia), former AAP leader Anil Bajpai took the already misogynist language of the pamphlet a step further. Bajpai, who has recently joined the BJP, said in an interview to News18 that he has witnessed Atishi eating beef. He then asked why her husband is missing from her campaigns.

BSP supremo Mayawati Friday called prime minister Narendra Modi's allegation that the SP-BSP alliance was casteist, both laughable and immature. "Modi indulged in casteism by forcibly describing himself as pichhda (backward). Had he been backward by birth, the RSS would not have let him become the PM. What RSS has done to leaders like Kalyan Singh is known to all," she said.

With Rajiv Gandhi firmly back in the political discourse and amidst back to back allegations by BJP on the former prime minister's alleged excesses, Sam Pitroda sought to list the measures for which Rajiv was directly responsible. Pitroda credited Rajiv for having begun the process of the use of phones and computers in India. He also said the late prime minister had kickstarted revolutions in technology missions on water, literacy drives, immunization, cooking oil, milk production, and telecom.

Nearly a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi first brought up late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and called him "bhrashtachari number one", the BJP targeted its early morning Twitter campaign at Rajiv's alleged use of INS Viraat for personal reasons. The party, on its official page on the site, shared alleged snapshots of earlier reports on the Gandhis' trips to Lakshadweep.

Gautam Gambhir has now said that he is ready to retire from politics the day allegations of circulating the derogatory pamphlet against him are proven. "If he has proof, then he must bring it today. My resignation will be written by Arvind Kejriwal and I will sign it publicly," said Gambhir. "If they have proof I am ready to retire from politics today itself. I will retire on 23 May if they come with proof but what if he doesn't turn up with proof? Will he resign as Delhi chief minister and retire from politics?" he asked.

Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Manisha Sisodia on Friday laughed off the suggestion that BJP had made, in placing the blame of the pamphlet on AAP. He also said it was outrageous that Gautam Gambhir, who AAP is claiming was behind the circulation of the pamphlet, was sending AAP leaders a defamation notice. "We are being defamed and they (BJP) are saying they will file defamation against us? We are going to send defamation notice to them today," Sisodia said.



Women from across the board were not the only ones who have unequivocally called out the slander that AAP leader Atishi was subject to in the pamphlet circulated in the East Delhi constituency. Politicians who have rallied behind her include Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah Faesal, and Vadgam MLA JIgnesh Mevani. For a long time on Thursday and well into Friday, the hashtag #IStandWithAtishi trended on Twitter.

With only 48 hours to go before Delhi goes to polls in Phase 6 of Lok Sabha election, back and forth between BJP and AAP over a pamphlet written in sordid language has turned ugly. Gautam Gambhir has sent a defamation notice to Atishi, Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal for naming him in this issue and has demanded that they apologise over what he calls are false accusations. He said he did not know Arvind Kejriwal could stoop so low.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which has accused BJP East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir of distributing copies of a derogatory pamphlet against senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Marlena Atishi, said it was contemplating legal action against the cricketer-turned-politician.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi charged Gambhir with distributing the pamphlets which made sordid allegations against AAP leaders. At the press conference in New Delhi, Atishi broke down while reading contents of the pamphlet and stated that the pamphlets were distributed in several colonies of East Delhi, including Krishna Nagar.

Friday is the last day of campaigning in the 59 constituencies which will vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, on Sunday. Star campaigners from parties will hold rallies in close proximity to each other today (10 May).

With the slugfest over his "INS Viraat" jibe on late Rajiv Gandhi still on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Friday.

Former navy chief Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas on Thursday released a statement refuting Modi's claim that Rajiv had used the Navy ship as a "personal taxi" for ten days. "I would like to state unequivocally, that this was not the case," Ramdas said in his statement.

The former navy chief quoted parts of written responses from retired Vice Admiral Vinod Pasricha (then captain and commanding officer of INS Viraat) and other officials. He also referred to a note from an officer who was then the naval officer in charge of Lakshadweep islands.

He is expected to speak in public meetings as Rohtak (11 am), Mandi (2.20 pm) and Hathiarpur (4.05 pm). BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two rallies in Haryana, one at Hisar (11 am) and the other at Dadri (12.30 pm).

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who in his Delhi rally on Thursday sought to posit his party as the sole challenger to the BJP, will speak at Una in Himachal Pradesh (1.15 pm) and Chandigarh (5 pm). The contempt petition filed against Rahul by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi for attributing the chowkidar chor hain remark to the Supreme Court will be heard on Friday.

Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (east) Priyanka Gandhi will address four public rallies at Siddarthnagar (11.20 am), Basti (12.50 pm), Santkabirnagar (2 pm) and Bhadohi (3.50 pm).

