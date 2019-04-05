Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Chandrababu Naidu begins dharna in Vijaywada to protest against I-T raids on TDP leaders

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has begun a sit-in protest in Vijayawada over reported I-T raids on Telugu Desam Party candidates and supporters. Naidu has alleged that TDP leaders have been especially targeted because of his falling out with the BJP.
Back-to-back rallies are the order of the day as the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress brass cover the length and the breadth of the country in fervent campaigns, with less than a week to go for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election to begin.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and Saharanpur along with Uttarakhand's Dehradun. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally and hold an interactive session with students in Maharashtra. He is scheduled to interact with students in Pune, after which he will be addressing rallies in Chandrapur and Wardha.
On Thursday, Rahul filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala and led a mega roadshow through the town afterwards. He was accompanied by sister, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who will be present on Friday at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in support of Congress candidate Dolly Sharma.
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to campaign in Arunachal Pradesh's Bardumsa, Manipur's Thoubal and Assam's Jagiroad. Shah cancelled his visit to Telangana, where he was scheduled to address two public rallies, on Thursday, as he had to attend an "emergency meeting" on the party's manifesto and poll-related issues, a top leader said on Thursday. He was slated to address public meetings in Karimnagar and Warangal.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also be holding a rally in Assam's Dhuburi and West Bengal's Naxalbari.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to reply to the Election Commission (EC) over the reference to the Indian Army in his "Modi ji ki sena" comment.
The BJP on Thursday reacted as if it had received a major fillip after veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who has been replaced by party president Amit Shah in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, wrote a blog titled Nation First, Party Next, Self Last ahead of the party's foundation day on 6 April. "Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani ji have strengthened it," Modi tweeted in response.
Tellingly, Advani said on Thursday that his party has never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-nationals" or "enemies" but only as adversaries. His remarks which come at a time when top BJP leaders have used anti-national barbs against political rivals on the issue of national security.
date 2019-04-05
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
13:28 (IST)
Congress election campaign updates: Party announces Dhirender Pratap Singh as candidate from UP's Shrawasti
The Congress on Friday announced Dhirender Pratap Singh as its candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming general election.
13:26 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh election latest updates: Chandrababu Naidu says raids on TDP leaders on 'instructions' of Narendra Modi
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is holding a sit-in protest in Vijayawada over reported I-T raids on Telugu Desam Party candidates and supporters, said, "Raids are being conducted on TDP leaders on the instructions of the prime minister. Once elections are announced, everything has to be conducted under Election Commission of India's guidance. All parties should have equal opportunity; they can't be partial towards any party, nor can they suppress a party.
13:09 (IST)
Samajwadi Party election campaign latest updates: Akhilesh releases party manifesto
Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party's chief, released the party's manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha election. The manifesto promises largescale changes.
13:02 (IST)
After writers and filmmakers, more than 600 theatre artists unite against divisive politics; issue joint statement
Last week, a consortium of writers, filmmakers and artists appealed to the citizens of India to "vote out hate politics" ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The likes of TM Krishna, Girish Karnad, Urvashi Butalia, Shanta Gokhale and Anand Teltumbde signed a petition highlighting how the current socio-political state of the country is mired in discrimination-based, non-secular ideology.
Following this, on 4 April, more than 600 theatre artists across India came together under the forum Artist Unite India and issued a statement urging citizens "to vote for love and compassion, for equality and social justice, and to defeat the forces of darkness and barbarism."
13:00 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh election latest updates: N Chandrababu Naidu protests over I-T raids on TDP candidates
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is holding a sit-in protest in Vijayawada over reported I-T raids on Telugu Desam Party candidates and supporters.
12:56 (IST)
BJP election campaign latest updates: Modi brings up Zayed Medal, says it is honour for whole nation
"Yesterday, the United Arab Emirates honoured your prime servant with the greatest honour, Zayed Medal. This honour is not mine, this for you and for crores of Indians working in the Gulf countries, " said PM Modi to the crowd of Amroha after recieving the highest civilian award of the UAE
12:45 (IST)
Narendra Modi in Amroha latest updates: PM says Congress insulted BR Ambedkar as he had stood up to Gandhi family
"During UPA, there used to attacks in Ayodhya, in Kashi...our agencies used to nab the people responsible but for the sake of their vote bank, Bua and Bhatija used to set them free. These attacks and explosions have stopped because you voted for a chowkidar in Delhi...If needed I will hunt these terrorists in hell," he said.
Modi also listed out all the alleged injustices done to Uttar Pradesh leaders by Congress through the years, and also mentioned that the party had allegedly insulted BR Ambedkar because he had stood up to the Gandhi family.
12:39 (IST)
Narendra Modi rally in Amroha latest updates: Nationalism takes over in PM's speech
Speaking at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi turned the nationalism pitch up another notch. Modi said the fact that a fitting response has been given to terrorists in Pakistan has scared many people in India who want to be heroes in Pakistan. "You all have placed a chowkidar in Delhi. You know that if someone harms anyone in India, the chowkidar will go to hell and punish him," he said.
12:31 (IST)
Advani has exposed Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, says Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala
Addressing a press conference, Congress communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "LK Advani has given a stinging indictment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah...in his blog he clearly says that people who don't accept BJP ideology are not anti-national. We may not agree with many of LK Advani's opinions but he has exposed PM Modi and Amit Shah."
12:23 (IST)
Smriti Irani in Amethi latest update: After Yogi Adityanath, BJP's Amethi candidate hits out at IUML presence in Rahul rally
"The fact that Rahul Gandhi is against India is known to all. The manifesto that Congress has released has insulted India. Rahul is allying with people and parties (referring to Indian Union Muslim League) who want to divide our country and insult our religion.”
Earlier in the day, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath also called Muslim League a “virus” and said Gandhi was having an agenda with the Muslim League, the organisation which caused the division of the country.
12:20 (IST)
Mayawati says demonetisation was worse than Emergency
Mayawati said on Friday that even though India has suffered immensely under the Emergency imposed by the Congress government, the "undeclared" emergency of demonetisation has been far worse.
12:13 (IST)
Need to make our teachers, politicians feel uncomfortable, says Rahul
Demonetisation is an injury that India has to now recover from, Rahul said, while walking around on the dais in his Pune interactive session. Rahul answered students' questions on the Balakot air strike ("I think the Indian Air Force should be lauded") and the power of education ("in our system we do not appreciate questions").
"I have the guts to stand here and say, ask me whatever you want. Some of you might ask me questions that make me uncomfortable, I will deal with it. Why is the Prime Minister not standing here? It's an attitude of 'I know everything' and do not appreciate questions," he said.
12:01 (IST)
Rahul talks money and women's issues in Pune
"Why should 15 people get access to unlimited amounts of money when no one else can?" Rahul asked in Pune, turning the heat up on the BJP. He said that the Congress is eager to deliver their manifesto promises without raising the tax slab of the middle class.
When asked by a student as to how he envisioned the participation of women in politics, Rahul promised that there would be 33 percent reservation of all Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha seats if the Congress is voted to power in 2019. He also said he is planning to employ a similar reservation in various other sectors as well. Rahul asked his questioner as to whether she is interested in joining politics, to which the girl, named Isha, said she wasn't. "Why not meet us and discuss things with us, we will make you interested in politics," he told her, to loud cheers.
11:48 (IST)
Rahul speaks on truth, courage and the Congress manifesto at Pune
"From truth comes humility, from humility comes courage," said Rahul, while interacting with students in Pune.
Rahul said that if he decides that something has to be done, his nature is to do it. "I talk about farmers and the poor, even though it is not fashionable to do so," he said.
The Congress chief also spoke about the manifesto, saying he does not believe in making empty promises.
11:38 (IST)
Rahul begins interactive session with Pune students
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in an interactive session with students, at Pune in Maharashtra. Sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a link to the live video on Friday morning.
11:33 (IST)
SC to hear Lalu's bail plea, matter likely to come up next week
Supreme Court today said it will hear the bail matter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. It is likely to come up next week. Lalu is currently housed at a Ranchi jail.
11:25 (IST)
Nitish Kumar sent messengers to Lalu Prasad within months of joining BJP, says Tejashwi
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had sent messengers to his father Lalu Prasad, to him and to various Congress leaders with deals and offers within six months of him allying with BJP. This comes as a backlash to JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor alleging that Lalu Prasad's claims to that effect were 'bogus'.
"Does Prashant Kishor meet anyone without an agenda? We will never accept Nitish Kumar even if he chooses to return to the gathbandhan today," Tejashwi said.
11:07 (IST)
Modi attended NEC meeting at Shillong, the first PM to do so after 40 years: Shah
"Morarji Desai was the last prime minister who attended a meeting of the NEC in the North East. After 40 years, prime minister Narendra Modi attended the meeting in Shillong," BJP chief Amit Shah said in Bordumsa on Friday.
He also said Narendra Modi had asked his ministers to come to the North East once every 15 days.
11:04 (IST)
Muslim League a virus dividing India, says Yogi Adityanath
A day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Kerala’s Wayanad, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath called the Indian United Muslim League a “virus" that the Congress has infected India with.
11:01 (IST)
Amit Shah lists Modi govt's 'achievements' at Arunachal
From the Bogibeel Bridge to the smart city initiatives at Pasighat and Itanagar, BJP chief Amit Shah has been repeating the Narendra Modi government's achievements at his rally in Bordumsa in Arunachal Pradesh.
10:55 (IST)
Amit Shah takes stage at Changlang of Arunachal Pradesh
BJP president Amit Shah is addressing a rally at the General Grounds of Bordumsa in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district.
"This is the land where sun rises first. This is why so many of you are so hard working here," he said.
10:43 (IST)
Shivpal Yadav to release party's manifesto at 2.30 pm
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Yadav, who had earlier said he will sweep Uttar Pradesh, will release his party's manifesto today at 2:30 pm, reported News18.
Shivpal Yadav, the brother of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Firozabad.
10:32 (IST)
Prashant Kishore slams Lalu Prasad's claims of Nitish's attempt to return to alliance as 'bogus'
Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishore has alleged that Lalu Prasad's "best days" are behind him.
He said that claims made by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, reported by news outlets, were "bogus". In a soon-to-be released book, Lalu has alleged that JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wanted to return to the RJD-JDU alliance within months of leaving it, but that Lalu had rebuffed his attempts.
10:27 (IST)
Shaina NC bats for more women in politics
On not fielding enough women for the Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shaina NC told CNN News18, “Larger view point is that in space of polity we need more women. In every party, there must be women... I am glad I am a part of BJP which gives space to women…others must also follow. This is clearly not about me. This is not about my party but about every party. It is not a personal agenda and it is not about my party.”
10:11 (IST)
I feel no fatigue, Narendra Modi tells ABP; adds that separatists speak in a Pakistan-sponsored language
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with ABP, said this is the first time that the electorate knows the difference between a Congress government and a non-Congress government.
He also said that those "separatists" who were speaking against the Balakot air strikes were speaking in a language sponsored by Pakistan. When asked about his busy campaign schedule, Modi said that he has "done night stays" in 450 districts of the country and that he does not accept fatigue.
09:56 (IST)
IN PHOTOS: Amit Shah's roadshow in Visakhapatnam
BJP chief Amit Shah, who is scheduled to speak at Bardumsa in Arunachal Pradesh today, has tweeted photographs from the roadshow at Visakhapatnam.
09:54 (IST)
Case registered against BSP leader for MCC violation
A case has been registered against Bahujan Samaj Party leader Omar Ali Khan and his supporters for violation of Model Code of Conduct. The leader and his supporters are understood to have misbehaved with police as well.
09:40 (IST)
Rape convict being implicated as part of political agenda, says Rabri Devi
Former chief minister of Bihar, Rabri Devi, has spoken out in support of Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Vibha Devi, wife of rape convict Rajballabh Yadav.
09:03 (IST)
Advani ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, tweets Narendra Modi
Shortly after BJP veteran LK Advani, believed to have been snubbed by the BJP when it comes to allotting the Gandhinagar seat, published a blog on Thursday with a clear call to the party to eschew the policy of calling political adversaries 'enemies, Narendra Modi tweeted that was proud to work in an organisation strengthened by the likes of Advani.
08:17 (IST)
BJP chief Amit Shah to speak in rallies in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Assam
BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to campaign in Arunachal Pradesh's Bardumsa (9:30 am), Manipur's Thoubal (12:30 pm) and Assam's Jagiroad (3.30 pm).
Shah cancelled his visit to Telangana, where he was scheduled to address two public rallies, on Thursday, as he had to attend an "emergency meeting" on the party's manifesto and poll-related issues, a top leader said. Hewas slated to address public meetings in Karimnagar and Warangal.
08:15 (IST)
Rahul to address rallies, interact with students in Maharashtra
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a public rally and hold an interactive session with students in Maharashtra.
He is scheduled to interact with students in Pune's Laxmi Lawns Magarpatta at around 11 am, after which he is likely to address rallies in Chandrapur (2.30 pm) and Wardha (4.30 pm). Modi had held a rally in Wardha last week and slammed the Congress-NCP alliance in the state during his speech.
08:11 (IST)
Modi to campaign in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today
With fewer than seven days to go for the first phase of the crucial General Election on 11 April, top BJP and Opposition party leaders continue their campaign blitzkrieg. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha (12 noon) and Saharanpur (2 pm) along with Uttarakhand's Dehradun (3.40 pm).