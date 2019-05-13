Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: BJP slams Mamata for cancelling Amit Shah's rally in Jadavpur, says people will give befitting reply to 'anarchy'

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: The BJP slammed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after party chief Amit Shah's rally in Jadavpur had to be cancelled due to the administration's delayed response regarding permission to land his helicopter.

"Since Mamata Banerjee's government did not give permission for the 2nd rally which was to be held in Jadavpur, Kolkata, Amit Shah is compelled to hold only two rallies. People of Bengal will give a befitting reply to this anarchy of Mamata Didi on 23 May," the party tweeted on its official handle.

BJP president Amit Shah's scheduled rally in West Bengal's Jadavpur rally has been cancelled over a delay in receiving permission to land his helicopter in the state, reports said. However, the other two rallies Shah was to address in the state's Canning and Rajarhat areas will be held as per the schedule.

Slamming BJP chief Mayawati for her "personal attack" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that she was "unfit" for public life. "She is firm on becoming a prime minister. Her governance, ethics and discourse stoops to an all-time low. Her personal attack today on the Prime Minister exposes her as unfit for public life," he tweeted.

Modi and Mayawati have engaged in a war of words over the Alwar gangrape case, the latest of which is Mayawati's counter on Monday. She said that women legislators in BJP were scared that if Modi was to meet their husbands, "they will leave their wives as Modi did."

Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea filed by BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma, who was arrested for sharing a morphed picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, tomorrow.

Congress on Monday shared videos a portion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview to News Nation and claimed that the prime minister's answers are pre-decided before an interview. According to fact-checking website Alt News, Modi asks for his file "which is duly handed over, and he starts fiddling with a bunch of papers. The paper on which there's a printed copy of a poetry also has a printed question on the top," Alt News tweeted on Monday.

Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan stoked a controversy, saying free India's first "terrorist was a Hindu, and his name was Nathuram Godse" — who killed Mahatma Gandhi. Addressing an election campaign in Tamil Nadu on Sunday night, the actor-politician said he was one of those "proud Indians" who desires an India with equality and where the "three colours" in the tricolour, an obvious reference to different faiths, "remained intact."

"I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts," he said.

A section of Modi's interview to News Nation was picked up by journalists and political leaders where the prime minister is heard saying that in 1988, during a political rally he took some photos of senior BJP leader LK Advani with a "digital camera" and "emailed" them to Delhi. "Delhi printed coloured copies of those photos and Advani ji was very surprised to see them," Modi is heard saying in the 40-second-long video clip. Congress mocked the prime minister, with a few leaders even dubbing him a "dud".

As phase six of the Lok Sabha election 2019 wrapped up on Sunday, leading campaigners of all political parties will be looking forward to the final week of campaigning before polling concludes in the massive seven-phase elections on 19 May.

Elections were held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eight constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, four in Jharkhand and seven seats in Delhi where votes were cast by a number of public figures, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

With 12 May polling, votes have already been cast in nearly 89 per cent of the 543 constituencies, while the last phase of voting will take place on May 19 for the remaining 59 seats.

The Election Commission (EC) said 63.48 per cent turnout was recorded across the states and Delhi, with West Bengal recording over 80 per cent polling and Delhi registering just 60 per cent. In 2014, it was 63.37 per cent, it said.

Over 80 percent turnout was recorded in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal Sunday, according to the Election Commission. There was a decline in poll percentage in West Bengal, from 84.95 per cent in the previous election to 80.35 percent, the poll panel said. However, the EC stated that the figure was provisional and a final tally will be released later.

The EC said the polling percentage was recorded at 9 pm.The figure is provisional and the figure may rise, it said.

Union ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Maneka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sheila Dikshit as also celebrity contestants Gautam Gambhir, Vijender Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', Ravi Kishan and Hans Raj Hans were among several prominent faces in the fray.

Delhi's saw a dip in its turnout from 65 percent in 2014, despite a three-cornered contest among the BJP, Congress and AAP with several high profile candidates, while the EC also appeared disappointed at the low polling figure even after its enhanced efforts to draw the voters to polling booths.

Glitches in EVMs were reported in Delhi, and the other places where polling took place. However, poll officials said the voting machines were replaced. Over 1,200 VVPAT machines were changed across the city delaying the polling process.

Compared to 84.95 per cent in 2014, this time 80.35 per cent polling was recorded in eight seats in West Bengal, where BJP's Ghatal candidate and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh was attacked twice by local people when she tried to visit polling stations in her constituency.

