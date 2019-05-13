Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: BJP says Mayawati's remarks on Modi's marriage shows she is facing political failure

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: At a press conference in New Delhi, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacked BSP supremo Mayawati for making personal remarks against Narendra Modi. "Mayawati ji has understood that her gathbandhan is getting nowhere and this is the reason for her worry and sense of insecurity," she said.

Lashing out at Narendra Modi in Ratlam over unemployment and farmer issues, Priyanka Gandhi said, "He told you that since you are 'desh-bhakts', you should stand in queues to get your old notes exchanged (during demonetisation). Not even a single rupee of black money came back into the system. But with that move, he destroyed 50 lakh job opportunities."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Solan slammed the Congress-led Opposition and said that their "only mission" was to defeat Modi, but his mission was to "build India on an international platform".

He also said, "Congress and it's 'mahamilavati' friends postponed important decisions and the decisions that were taken, were also taken in such a way that the country had to bear the brunt of it."

Cracks within the ruling coalition partners in Karnataka appeared to widen as JD(S) state president AH Vishwanath and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah accused each other of not following the "coalition dharma."

The flare-up between the two leaders that could complicate matters for the Congress and JD(S) further stemmed from the growing 'Siddaramiaah for CM' clamour within the Congress. The call has irked the JD(S) leadership, with Vishwanath on Sunday flaying it as "chamchagiri" (sycophancy) and questioning the ability of Siddaramaiah as an administrator.

The prime minister criticised Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over the latter's failure to vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, which was held on Sunday.

He said, "The country is electing its representatives, even I went to Ahmedabad to cast my vote. President and Vice President of the country were standing in queues to cast their votes. But Diggi Raja didn't feel the need to cast his vote."

The BJP has sought a five-day campaigning ban on Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan over his comment on Nathuram Godse on Monday. The saffron party moved the Election Commission against the actor-turned-politician for his comment.

Haasan said that free India's first "terrorist was a Hindu, and his name was Nathuram Godse" — the man who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

BSP chief Mayawati addressed the allegations of having made a "personal attack" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after she said that he had abandoned his wife for political gains. Several NDA leaders like Arun Jaitley and Ram Vilas Paswan slammed her for "stooping so low".

However, Mayawati justified her comment on Monday and said that those who "deserve to get abused", get abused "eventually", reports said, quoting her speech at an election rally.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Roa (KCR) arrived in Tamil Nadu on Monday even as speculation is rife that the TRS chief might meet DMK chief MK Stalin to push for his idea of a non-BJP, non-Congress front at the Centre. Reportedly planned talks fell through last week as Stalin, whose party has allied with the Congress for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, was busy campaigning.

The BJP slammed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after party chief Amit Shah's rally in Jadavpur had to be cancelled due to the administration's delayed response regarding permission to land his helicopter.

"Since Mamata Banerjee's government did not give permission for the 2nd rally which was to be held in Jadavpur, Kolkata, Amit Shah is compelled to hold only two rallies. People of Bengal will give a befitting reply to this anarchy of Mamata Didi on 23 May," the party tweeted on its official handle.

BJP president Amit Shah's scheduled rally in West Bengal's Jadavpur rally has been cancelled over a delay in receiving permission to land his helicopter in the state, reports said. However, the other two rallies Shah was to address in the state's Canning and Rajarhat areas will be held as per the schedule.

Slamming BJP chief Mayawati for her "personal attack" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that she was "unfit" for public life. "She is firm on becoming a prime minister. Her governance, ethics and discourse stoops to an all-time low. Her personal attack today on the Prime Minister exposes her as unfit for public life," he tweeted.

Modi and Mayawati have engaged in a war of words over the Alwar gangrape case, the latest of which is Mayawati's counter on Monday. She said that women legislators in BJP were scared that if Modi was to meet their husbands, "they will leave their wives as Modi did."

Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea filed by BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma, who was arrested for sharing a morphed picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, tomorrow.

Congress on Monday shared videos a portion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview to News Nation and claimed that the prime minister's answers are pre-decided before an interview. According to fact-checking website Alt News, Modi asks for his file "which is duly handed over, and he starts fiddling with a bunch of papers. The paper on which there's a printed copy of a poetry also has a printed question on the top," Alt News tweeted on Monday.

Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan stoked a controversy, saying free India's first "terrorist was a Hindu, and his name was Nathuram Godse" — who killed Mahatma Gandhi. Addressing an election campaign in Tamil Nadu on Sunday night, the actor-politician said he was one of those "proud Indians" who desires an India with equality and where the "three colours" in the tricolour, an obvious reference to different faiths, "remained intact."

"I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts," he said.

A section of Modi's interview to News Nation was picked up by journalists and political leaders where the prime minister is heard saying that in 1988, during a political rally he took some photos of senior BJP leader LK Advani with a "digital camera" and "emailed" them to Delhi. "Delhi printed coloured copies of those photos and Advani ji was very surprised to see them," Modi is heard saying in the 40-second-long video clip. Congress mocked the prime minister, with a few leaders even dubbing him a "dud".

As phase six of the Lok Sabha election 2019 wrapped up on Sunday, leading campaigners of all political parties will be looking forward to the final week of campaigning before polling concludes in the massive seven-phase elections on 19 May.

Elections were held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eight constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, four in Jharkhand and seven seats in Delhi where votes were cast by a number of public figures, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

With 12 May polling, votes have already been cast in nearly 89 per cent of the 543 constituencies, while the last phase of voting will take place on May 19 for the remaining 59 seats.

The Election Commission (EC) said 63.48 per cent turnout was recorded across the states and Delhi, with West Bengal recording over 80 per cent polling and Delhi registering just 60 per cent. In 2014, it was 63.37 per cent, it said.

Over 80 percent turnout was recorded in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal Sunday, according to the Election Commission. There was a decline in poll percentage in West Bengal, from 84.95 per cent in the previous election to 80.35 percent, the poll panel said. However, the EC stated that the figure was provisional and a final tally will be released later.

The EC said the polling percentage was recorded at 9 pm.The figure is provisional and the figure may rise, it said.

Union ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Maneka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sheila Dikshit as also celebrity contestants Gautam Gambhir, Vijender Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', Ravi Kishan and Hans Raj Hans were among several prominent faces in the fray.

Delhi's saw a dip in its turnout from 65 percent in 2014, despite a three-cornered contest among the BJP, Congress and AAP with several high profile candidates, while the EC also appeared disappointed at the low polling figure even after its enhanced efforts to draw the voters to polling booths.

Glitches in EVMs were reported in Delhi, and the other places where polling took place. However, poll officials said the voting machines were replaced. Over 1,200 VVPAT machines were changed across the city delaying the polling process.

Compared to 84.95 per cent in 2014, this time 80.35 per cent polling was recorded in eight seats in West Bengal, where BJP's Ghatal candidate and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh was attacked twice by local people when she tried to visit polling stations in her constituency.

