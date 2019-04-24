Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Amarinder Singh says Punjab ministers who don't ensure Congress win in their seats will be dropped

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Punjab chief minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh said, "As per the high command’s decision, incumbent ministers in Punjab who do not succeed in ensuring a victory for the Congress, specially from the constituencies they represent, will be dropped from the cabinet."

Speaking at Rabindranath Tagore's home and workplace of Bolpur in West Bengal, in his second rally of the day, prime minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that a Bengal where "people were scared to do Saraswati puja, Durga puja and celebrate Ram Navami" is not one which the Gurudev dreamed of.

He repeatedly hit out at the Mamata Banerjee dispensation with the 'speedbreaker' epithet and said Bengal would vote for neither dadagiri nor didigiri.

Speaking at his final rally of the day, at Bihar's Samastipur, BJP chief Amit Shah trained his rhetoric former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In heavily militarised speech, he blamed Singh for not having the strength to avenge the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and called him 'mauni baba' multiple times. He also indicated that Rahul Gandhi suffered the same blow that Pakistan did when the Balakot air strikes were made.

The lawyer of the applicant in the NIA court who is seeking to bar BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur from contesting the polls told the court on Wednesday that while Thakur has not been attending court proceedings on grounds of ill-health, she has been campaigning for elections, where she is decidedly not looking ill.

However, the special NIA court held that it "does not have any legal powers to prohibit anyone from contesting elections". It said that it is the job of electoral officers to decide and that the special court could not stop the accused from contesting elections.

Positing the BJP MP's move as one which aims to prevent Dalit oppression, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala welcomed the legislator formally into the party fold. Raj had been BJP representative from the North West Delhi seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes. "I would have fought from North West Delhi if BJP gave me a ticket, but this has taught me how anti-Dalit BJP is," said Raj. He also alleged that the party had refused Dalit President Ram Nath Kovind a ticket earlier.

Speaking at Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said Narendra Modi was obsessed with their family, and he keeps on bringing up the Gandhis. "Fifty percent of his campaign speeches are devoted to blaming Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi. But he never says what he did in the last five years," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first rally of the day at Lohardaga in Jharkhand, called the EVM machine 'bechara' and said it is on the receiving end of abuses by Opposition now that people have proven that they 'love the chowkidar'. He also said that each time Pakistan would send terrorists to attack India, the Congress government would cry in fear.

Former North West Delhi Lok Sabha MP from BJP, who was snubbed when it came to a ticket from the seat, thanked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, hours after joining the party on Wednesday. Raj also dropped the 'chowkidar' that prefixed his name on Twitter.

Speculation is rife as to whether the Congress, in a press conference at 1 pm, will announce the name of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as candidate for Varanasi from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest. Modi is scheduled to file his nomination on 26 April, Friday.

Almost three weeks ago, Priyanka dropped her first hint. A party worker in Rae Bareli said she wanted her to contest from her mother’s constituency. "Why not Varanasi?" asked Priyanka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he has many good friends in the Opposition and added that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sends personally-selected kurtas and sweets to him. "We do eat food together once or twice a year. Long time back when I was not even the chief minister (of Gujarat), I had gone to Parliament for some work and Ghulam Nabi Azad and I were having a friendly conversation," he said, in what was called a "non-political interview" to actor Akshay Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who voted in the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday amid much media attention and addressed election rallies in West Bengal and Odisha, is scheduled to campaign at Gumla in Jharkhand (11 am) and Bolpur (2 am) and Ranaghat (3.50 pm) in West Bengal on Wednesday.

A Congress delegation headed by Abhishek Manu Singhvi met the Election Commission, seeking to have Modi barred from campaigning for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct citing that he "held a long procession and delivered a speech".

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah is expected to be at rallies in Bihar's Safiabad (10.30 am), Begusarai (12.10 pm) and Samastipur (2 pm).

One of Congress's most popular campaign faces, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is expected to hold public meetings at Khaga and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur. She will then hold a roadshow from Parmanand Chowk to Udal Chowk in Hamirpur and then address a rally at Rath, which falls under the Hamirpur constituency.

An announcement is expected soon on whether Congress will field Priyanka from Modi's Varanasi seat.

Priyanka's brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to hold public meetings across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday — at Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao and Kanpur. Hours after a Supreme Court contempt notice, Rahul on Tuesday had kicked up another storm and called Amit Shah a "murder accused". While addressing election rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul said, "Murder-accused BJP chief Amit Shah. Wah, kya shaan hai! (Wow, what glory!)"

In a major setback for the Congress, the Supreme Court issued a contempt notice to Rahul for incorrectly attributing his 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe against Modi and the Rafale deal verdict to the top court. On 30 April, the bench will hear the criminal contempt petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against the Congress chief, along with the pending review petitions against court's 14 December, 2018, verdict in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Moreover, at loggerheads with each other and on the receiving end of campaign bans, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will both be part of public rallies on Wednesday. Adityanath is scheduled to participate in BJP candidate Mahendranath Pandey's nomination from Chandauli, while Mayawati will address rallies in Kanpur.

