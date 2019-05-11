Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati say BJP-Congress 'colluding' to cut into SP-BSP vote share



Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates: Leaders of the Uttar Pradesh gathbandhan Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati tore into both the BJP and the Congress, a day before polling in key constituencies of the state, including Akhilesh's own, Azamgarh. Both leaders accused the BJP and Congress of trying to cut into the SP-BSP alliance's vote share, and colluding to defeat the gathbandhan.

With the Congress party facing flak for Sam Pitroda's "jo hua so hua" remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has finally intervened. Rahul has said that Pitroda's comment was 'completely out of line'. Reports also said that Rahul has asked his political guru to issue an apology. Pitroda's comment was also condemned by Congress veteran and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

With campaigns for Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha election drawing to a close, Saturday (11 May) will see all the political forces at play concentrate efforts on campaigning in just those 13 constituencies which will go to polls in Phase 7 of the election, on 19 May.

These constituencies include Patna Sahib in Bihar, where Ravi Shankar Prasad will go against his former BJP compatriot Shatrughan Sinha. Other key battlefields are Chandigarh, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Amritsar (Punjab), Gorakhpur, Ghazipur, and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will address public rallies at Robertsganj and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. Both constituencies have strong BJP support with incumbent MPs Chhotelal at Robertsgunj and Manoj Sinha at Ghazipur, both from the party.

Afzal Ansari, who is contesting on a ticket from the BSP-SP alliance won the seat in 2004. The Congress has fielded Ajit Pratap Kushwaha.

BJP president Amit Shah will address rallies at Pakur in Jharkhand and Kaimur and Bhojpur in Bihar.

He will also lead a roadshow in Patna that will start from St. Severin's School, Kadam Kuan to Gandhi Maidan.

