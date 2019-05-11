Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati say BJP-Congress 'colluding' to cut into SP-BSP vote share

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates: Leaders of the Uttar Pradesh gathbandhan Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati tore into both the BJP and the Congress, a day before polling in key constituencies of the state, including Akhilesh's own, Azamgarh. Both leaders accused the BJP and Congress of trying to cut into the SP-BSP alliance's vote share, and colluding to defeat the gathbandhan.
With the Congress party facing flak for Sam Pitroda's "jo hua so hua" remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has finally intervened. Rahul has said that Pitroda's comment was 'completely out of line'. Reports also said that Rahul has asked his political guru to issue an apology. Pitroda's comment was also condemned by Congress veteran and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
With campaigns for Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha election drawing to a close, Saturday (11 May) will see all the political forces at play concentrate efforts on campaigning in just those 13 constituencies which will go to polls in Phase 7 of the election, on 19 May.
These constituencies include Patna Sahib in Bihar, where Ravi Shankar Prasad will go against his former BJP compatriot Shatrughan Sinha. Other key battlefields are Chandigarh, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Amritsar (Punjab), Gorakhpur, Ghazipur, and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will address public rallies at Robertsganj and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. Both constituencies have strong BJP support with incumbent MPs Chhotelal at Robertsgunj and Manoj Sinha at Ghazipur, both from the party.
Afzal Ansari, who is contesting on a ticket from the BSP-SP alliance won the seat in 2004. The Congress has fielded Ajit Pratap Kushwaha.
BJP president Amit Shah will address rallies at Pakur in Jharkhand and Kaimur and Bhojpur in Bihar.
He will also lead a roadshow in Patna that will start from St. Severin's School, Kadam Kuan to Gandhi Maidan.
Highlights
SP election campaign latest updates
Akhilesh predicts zero seats for Congress, BJP in Phase 6
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav predicted a loss for BJP and Congress in Phase 6 of the election, on Sunday. Moreover, he said the BJP and Congress are unlikely to win even a single seat. "In the sixth phase of elections, BJP and Congress will win zero seats. In the seventh phase they might win a few seats. The BJP will win only one seat in that phase," he told ANI.
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul asks for Pitroda's apology in Facebook post
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said party leader Sam Pitroda should apologise for his remarks about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. In a Facebook post, Rahul said, "I think what Sam Pitroda ji said is completely out of line and he should apologise for it. I think 1984 was a needless tragedy that caused tremendous pain."
"The former prime minister, Manmohan Singh ji has apologised. My mother, Sonia Gandhi ji has apologised. We all have made our position very clear - that 1984 was a terrible tragedy and should never have happened," he said.
BJP election campaign latest update
Amit Shah to lead roadshow in crucial Patna constituency
BJP chief Amit Shah will address rallies at Pakur in Jharkhand and Kaimur and Bhojpur in Bihar. He will also lead a roadshow in Patna that will start from St. Severin's School, Kadam Kuan to Gandhi Maidan.
Contest in Patna is between Bollywood actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who has been associated with BJP for about three decades but quit the party last month and joined the Congress, and BJP veteran Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul to campaign in Madhya Pradesh
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address three rallies in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. He will address rallies at Shajapur, Amjhera, District Dhar and Khargone.
BJP election campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi to campaign in Uttar Pradesh
Campaign efforts to focus on Phase 7 now
IN PHOTOS: Madhya Pradesh prepares for Phase 6 polling
Preparations are on in full swing, at the Madhya Pradesh capital of Bhopal, where poll officials are busy making arrangements for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Eight of the state's Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on 12 May.
SP election campaign latest updates
Akhilesh predicts zero seats for Congress, BJP in Phase 6
SP-BSP election campaign latest update
Akhilesh, Mayawati slam BJP and Congress, say parties colluding to cut into gathbandhan's vote share
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul asks for Pitroda's apology in Facebook post
BJP election campaign latest update
Amit Shah to lead roadshow in crucial Patna constituency
Congress election campaign latest updates
Rahul to campaign in Madhya Pradesh
BJP election campaign latest updates
Narendra Modi to campaign in Uttar Pradesh
Campaign efforts to focus on Phase 7 now
