Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: AAP-BJP pamphlet war turns ugly as Gautam Gambhir slaps defamation charges against Atishi, Sisodia, Kejriwal



Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates: With only 48 hours to go before Delhi goes to polls in Phase 6 of Lok Sabha election, back and forth between BJP and AAP over a pamphlet written in sordid language has turned ugly. The Aam Aadmi Party, which has accused BJP East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir of distributing copies of a derogatory pamphlet against senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Marlena Atishi, said it was contemplating legal action against the cricketer-turned-politician.

Gambhir, meanwhile, has sent a defamation notice to Atishi, Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal for naming him in this issue and has demanded that they apologise over what he calls are false accusations.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi charged Gambhir with distributing the pamphlets which made sordid allegations against AAP leaders. At the press conference in New Delhi, Atishi broke down while reading contents of the pamphlet and stated that the pamphlets were distributed in several colonies of East Delhi, including Krishna Nagar.

Friday is the last day of campaigning in the 59 constituencies which will vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, on Sunday. Star campaigners from parties will hold rallies in close proximity to each other today (10 May).

With the slugfest over his "INS Viraat" jibe on late Rajiv Gandhi still on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Friday.

Former navy chief Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas on Thursday released a statement refuting Modi's claim that Rajiv had used the Navy ship as a "personal taxi" for ten days. "I would like to state unequivocally, that this was not the case," Ramdas said in his statement.

The former navy chief quoted parts of written responses from retired Vice Admiral Vinod Pasricha (then captain and commanding officer of INS Viraat) and other officials. He also referred to a note from an officer who was then the naval officer in charge of Lakshadweep islands.

He is expected to speak in public meetings as Rohtak (11 am), Mandi (2.20 pm) and Hathiarpur (4.05 pm). BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two rallies in Haryana, one at Hisar (11 am) and the other at Dadri (12.30 pm).

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who in his Delhi rally on Thursday sought to posit his party as the sole challenger to the BJP, will speak at Una in Himachal Pradesh (1.15 pm) and Chandigarh (5 pm). The contempt petition filed against Rahul by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi for attributing the chowkidar chor hain remark to the Supreme Court will be heard on Friday.

Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (east) Priyanka Gandhi will address four public rallies at Siddarthnagar (11.20 am), Basti (12.50 pm), Santkabirnagar (2 pm) and Bhadohi (3.50 pm).

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.