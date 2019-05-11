Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: 770 companies of Central forces to be deployed in West Bengal for Phase 6; state has seen bloody clashes on every poll day



Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Updates: As many as 770 companies of Central forces will be deployed in West Bengal in the sixth phase of elections on Sunday. The state has seen violence and bloody clashes in every one of the five phases of the election so far.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took up the issue of the TIME article on prime minister Narendra Modi, where he was called "divider-in-chief" by writer Aatish Taseer, at his press conference on Saturday. He said, "The man who called Modi divider-in-chief is a Pakistani man, he is a Pakistani citizen. You all know what Pakistan is like. They hate Narendra Modi because he did the two surgical strikes on them. What else can be left to say?" said Patra. Taseer is the son of journalist Tavleen Singh. His father is late Punjab governor, Salman Taseer, who is Pakistani.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu over his comment on Friday evening, when he called prime minister Narendra Modi a 'kale angrez' (black English). "Kale hain toh kya hua dilwale hain," he said, adding that the comment made by Sidhu, "upon Rahul Gandhi's instructions" prove that he is a racist. Patra also quoted more lines from the song to express that Modi had won the hearts of Indians.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday once again tore into the SP-BSP alliance by likening SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to Aurangzeb, who had imprisoned his father, emperor Shahjahan. Adityanath alleged that Akhilesh has "cornered" his father, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, and tied up with Mulayam's enemy, BSP.

Not one to ever make politically correct statements, Navjot Singh Sidhu delivered on Saturday yet another criticism of prime minister Narendra Modi, this time using a trope which can assuredly be called misogynist. Dubbing Modi "liar-in-chief and divider-in-chief", Sidhu then went on to compare the prime minister to a wife who rather than making bread, prefers to clink her bangles together so that the whole neighbourhood can hear and surmise that she is working hard.

Leaders of the Uttar Pradesh gathbandhan Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati tore into both the BJP and the Congress, a day before polling in key constituencies of the state. Both leaders accused the BJP and Congress of trying to cut into the SP-BSP alliance's vote share, and colluding to defeat the gathbandhan.

With the Congress party facing flak for Sam Pitroda's "jo hua so hua" remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has finally intervened. Rahul has said that Pitroda's comment was 'completely out of line'. Reports also said that Rahul has asked his political guru to issue an apology. Pitroda's comment was also condemned by Congress veteran and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

With campaigns for Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha election drawing to a close, Saturday (11 May) will see all the political forces at play concentrate efforts on campaigning in just those 13 constituencies which will go to polls in Phase 7 of the election, on 19 May.

These constituencies include Patna Sahib in Bihar, where Ravi Shankar Prasad will go against his former BJP compatriot Shatrughan Sinha. Other key battlefields are Chandigarh, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Amritsar (Punjab), Gorakhpur, Ghazipur, and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will address public rallies at Robertsganj and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. Both constituencies have strong BJP support with incumbent MPs Chhotelal at Robertsgunj and Manoj Sinha at Ghazipur, both from the party.

Afzal Ansari, who is contesting on a ticket from the BSP-SP alliance won the seat in 2004. The Congress has fielded Ajit Pratap Kushwaha.

BJP president Amit Shah will address rallies at Pakur in Jharkhand and Kaimur and Bhojpur in Bihar.

He will also lead a roadshow in Patna that will start from St. Severin's School, Kadam Kuan to Gandhi Maidan.

