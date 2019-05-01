Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Update: Priyanka Gandhi reveals Congress strategy in UP; 'will hurt BJP even in places where we're weak'

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST Update: Priyanka Gandhi hinted at a tactical understanding between the Congress and the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh and said that her party has fielded candidates who will cut the BJP's vote share in seats where Congress is not that strong, and not that of the gathbandhan.

Confident of party's victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that they would turn victorious in their strongholds and in places where their chances of winning are less, they have fielded candidates who will not interfere in grand alliance's vote share. " I am confident that BJP will face huge losses in UP. The Congress is cutting down on BJP's vote share and not the UP Mahagathbandhan's," she said.

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai of the India Today group was seen trying to discipline a crowd of enthused Congress supporters as they interrupted his interview with Priyanka Gandhi with loud jeers.

Sardesai was speaking to Priyanka on a host of issues, including the Congress' campaign strategy and Narendra Modi's attack. However, as the conversation turned towards dynastic politics and the performance of Rahul Gandhi in his constituency, Congress supporters accompanying Priyanka started shouting loudly.

Narendra Modi's Ayodhya speech was high on josh. Supporters blew conch shells after punch line, frequent chants of Jai Shri Ram and a rabble-rousing speech high on nationalism was in store for Ayodhya residents, who saw the PM speak live for the first time. However, the much anticipated reference to the Ram temple was missing from the prime minister's speech.

Speaking in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Lord Rama and the Hindu culture several time: Once to impress that the culture and religion was under threat of terrorism, using the Sri Lanka attack as example, and another time to seek blessings in Ram's bhoomi. Chants of Jai Shri Ram also resonated throughout the rally. However, Modi was conspicuous by his silence on the issue of building a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, an issue the BJP has pursued aggressively in the past.

Urging Ayodhya voters to choose their candidate carefully, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the only thriving business in Pakistan is of exporting terror and terrorist. He said that even though terror related incidents have come down in India, people should not think that the threat has passed. "Savdhani hati ki durghatna ghati. Kamzor sarkar laane ki galti mat kijiyega (the moment you let your attention waiver, some mishap may occur. So don't elect a weak government.)" Modi said.

Training the guns at BSP supremo Mayawati, Modi said that she claims to be driven by Ambedkar's value but has done the exact opposite of his ideology. He also said that the SP 'ruined' Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will be holding a joint rally at Ram Snehi Ghat, a location that is on the border of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and Ayodhya districts and 70 km from the temple town. It may be a virtual face-off here as PM Modi as also scheduled to hold a rally in Ayodhya.

The Election Commission on Tuesday served notice to the Samajwadi Party’s Varanasi candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav and directed him to procure a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Border Security Force (BSF). The EC asked Yadav to file his response by 1 May.

The Election Commission said Wednesday that all polling booths in West Bengal for phase 5 election will be covered by central security forces, adding that no local policemen will be allowed to man the polling booth. The decision comes after violence was reported from several booths in the phase 4 election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will all be in Uttar Pradesh today, campaigning before the fifth phase of election due Monday. While the prime minister has a key rally scheduled in Ayodhya, where all eyes will remain on whether he will visit the disputed Ram Mandir site to pray, Priyanka will have a busy day campaigning in Central Uttar Pradesh, including her brother's constituency Amethi. When Priyanka was in Ayodhya last, she had chosen to skip visiting the Ram temple, but she payed obeisance at other Hindu religious spots in the city.

Rahul, meanwhile, will be campaigning in Sitapur and Barabanki. Modi and Rahul are also due to address rallies in Madhya Pradesh, later in the day.

In in a positive development for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Narendra Modi, the Election Commission on Tuesday evening gave a clean chit to Modi for his speech in Wardha, Maharashtra. In April, the Congress had approached the Election Commission alleging that Modi’s speech at Wardha — in which he lashed out at Rahul for contesting from Wayanad and had "indicated" that the constituency in Kerala had more voters from the minority community — was "divisive" and in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Rahul was campaigning in Tikamgarh, Damoh, and Panna in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court allowed Rahul to file a new affidavit on Monday after Singhvi assured the bench that Rahul will apologise for wrongly attributing 'chowkidar chor hai' remark to the apex court and that the rectified affidavit would contain the word apology. The court, however, clarified that this order cannot be an acceptance or acknowledgement of the affidavits that have been filed already.

The court posted the matter for next hearing on 6 May, the same day that Rahul's constituency Amethi goes to the polls.

Furthermore, BJP vice president Prabhat Jha has sent a legal notice to Rahul for saying, "Narendra Modi sarkar ne ek kanun banaya hai jisme ek line likhi gayi hai ki Adivasiyon ko goli se mara ja sakega (the Modi government has passed a law in which one line allows tribals to be shot)."

Rahul had made the statement at a rally in Bhopal.

As reported by Firstpost, in the the 25-page legal notice, the BJP warned the Congress chief that his remarks on the prime minister are "defamatory, derogatory, lacking verification and without any substance."

