Lok Sabha Election 2019, Kerala profile: Of 20 seats in state, BJP set to contest in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur

With 20 parliamentary constituencies and 140 Assembly constituencies, the southern state of Kerala is gearing up for an important election year. The 2019 General Elections will see a three-way clash between the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party.

While the CPI-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have footing in the state’s Lok Sabha constituencies, the BJP is planning to make inroads in at least two seats. Riding high on the Sabarimala protests, BJP plans to field Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan against two-time Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from the Thiruvananthapuram. During the Sabarimala agitations, after the Supreme Court verdict allowing women into the temple, party workers were at the forefront preventing women from entering the temple. The saffron party is also hopeful of consolidating the Hindu votes in its favour. It is also hopeful of winning Thrissur seat by winning over the Nair community.

Kerala faced one of the worst floods in its history in August last year when over 300 people lost their lives. According to the 2011 Census, the state has a population of 33,387,677, of which 52.3 percent live in rural areas. Although the state has a Hindu majority, it has a sizeable minorities population. Around 26.56 percent of the population are Muslims and 18.38 percent are Christians, according to the 2011 Census data.

The state has for decades been a battleground for the left and the right parties. The battle has left a trail of political murders over time. The LDF, the UDF as well as the BJP are likely to evoke voter sentiments by bringing up the murders during campaigning. Another campaigning point this election is the visibility of women. Although the number of women electors is more than that of men, there are only two women MPs in the state.

1. Alappuzha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 1,261,564 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,56,816

Male electors: 6,04,748

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Aroor, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, Haripad, Kayamkulam, Karunagapally

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress party’s VM Sudheeran won the constituency in 1999 when it was called Allepey. In 2004, KS Manoj from CPI(M) was elected MP from the constituency. State Congress general secretary KC Venugopal won the election in 2009 and 2014, now called Alappuzha.

Demographics: According to the Census 2011, Alappuzha has a population of 21,21,943. It was one of the worst-hit victims of the heavy rains and floods in August last year. Earlier, the district was recognised as a flood district. It has voted for the Congress for two consecutive elections but party veteran KC Venugopal will not be contesting this year.

2. Alathur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 1,213,387 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,23,508

Male electors: 5,89,879

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. The erstwhile Ottapalam constituency was dissolved in 2008. Its constituencies Chelakkara, Kunnamkulam and Wadakkancherry were added to the newly formed Alanthur constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Tarur (SC), Chittur, Nenmara, Alathur, Chelakkara (SC), Kunnamkulam, Wadakkancherry

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Since the formation of this constituency, the CPM has held sway. PK Biju has been the elected MP since 2009.

Demographics: Spread over the Thrissur and Palakkad districts, the constituency has been a CPM bastion from its Ottapalam days. Former President of India and Congress member KR Narayanan had been a three-time MP from Ottapalam. The LDF has decided to field sitting MP PK Biju from Alanthur.

3. Attingal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 1,246,267 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,74,242

Male electors: 5,72,025

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency came into existence in 2008

Assembly Constituencies: Pargi, Vicarabad (SC), Tandur, Rajendranagar, Maheswaram, Serilingampally, Chevella (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress party candidate Jaipal Reddy won the elction in 2009. In 2014 Congress lost the seat to TRS’ Konda Visweswara Reddy who has since resigned. In 2018 Reddy left TRS and joined Congress.

Demographics: Encompassing the Ranga Reddy district and parts of the Hyderabad district, Chelvella has a population of 5,296,396, according to the 2011 Census. However, it is also one of the districts receiving aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

4. Chalakudy Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 9,90,607 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,00,695

Male electors: 4,89,912

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, formed in 2008. The Mukundapuram constituency was dissolved as part of the delimitations of constituencies order, 2008. It became an assembly segment in the newly formed Chalakudy constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kaipamangalam, Chalakuddy, Kodungallur, Perumbavoor, ANgamaly, Aluva, Kunnathunad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: KP Dhanapalam of Congress won the first Lok Sabha election for the constituency in 2009. Thereafter, independent candidate Innocent won the election in 2014.

Demographics: Of the seven segments in this constituency, three fall under the Thrissur district and four under the Ernakulam district. While Thrissur has a population of 32 lakh, Ernakulam has a population of 33 lakh, according to 2011 Census. LDF has decided to field film actor Innocent for a second term.

5. Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 1,155,081 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,90,165

Male electors: 5,64,916

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kalamaserry, Paravur, Vypen, Kochi, Thrippunithura, Ernakulam, Thrikkakara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress candidate George Eden was elected MP. In 2004, independent candidate Sebastian Paul was successful. After that, Congress held sway over this constituency. Both in 2009 and 2014 Congress candidate KV Thomas was elected MP.

Demographics: As per the 2011 Census data, there are 3,279,860 in the Ernakulam district. With 45.99 percent of the population, Hindus form the majority. A total of 38 percent of the population practices Christianity and this community plays an important part in the electoral politics of the state. Though this constituency has been a stronghold of the UDF, anti-incumbency sentiments against sitting MP KV Thomas are rife. Meanwhile, the LDF has made inroads and is planning to pitch CPM candidate P Rajeev.

6. Idukki Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 1,157,302 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,79,446

Male electors: 5,77,856

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Devikulam (SC), Udumbanchola, Thodupuzha, Idukki, Peermade

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Leader of the Kerala Congress (KEC) in 1999, F Francis George was elected MP from this constituency in 1999 and 2004 elections. Then Congress party member PT Thomas won the election in 2009. In 2014, independent candidate Joice George won a 46.60 majority and won the election.

Demographics: According to the Census 2011, around 1,107,453 people live in the Idukki district. It has a significant number of Christian residents. Of the total population, 43.42 percent practice Christianity as opposed to 48.86 percent Hindus. The Congress plans to field party veteran and former chief minister Oomen Chandy to re-establish its hold over the hill district. Meanwhile, the Catholic Diocese of Idukki, which had rallied behind the LDF in the 2014 elections, issued a direction to priests to not to participate in campaigning.

7. Kannur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 1,161,364 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,19,694

Male electors: 5,41,670

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Taliparamba, Irikkur, Azhikode, Kannur, Dharmadam, Mattannur, Peravoor

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, AP ABdullahkutty of the CPM won the election. He was re-elected in 2004. In 2009, Congress tasted success when candidate K Sudhakaran won the election. But CPM made a comeback in 2014 with the win of PK Sreemathi Teacher.

Demographics: There are around 2,525,637 people living in the Kannur district. A primarily Hindu constituency, the district has a sizeable Muslim population (29.43 percent). Votes have swayed both ways in the past. The Kerala Pradesh Congress may pitch president K Sudhakaran from the UDF. LDF is likely to repeat PK Sreemathi Teacher as its candidate.

8. Kasaragod Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 1,239,562 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,47,772

Male electors: 5,91,790

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kasaragod, Kanhagad (SC), Payyanur, Manjeswar, Trikkaripur, Udma, Kalliasseri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The CPM holds fort in this constituency since the 1999 Lok Sabha elections. While T Govindan was the MP in 1999, P Karunakaran has been a three-time sitting MP since 2004.

Demographics: The Kasaragod district has a population of 1,302,600, according to the 2011 Census. It has a 37.24 percent of Muslims and a 55.84 percent of Hindus. It is a CPM bastion. This year the party has pitched KP Satheesh Chandran here.

9. Kollam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 1,214,771 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,42,404

Male electors: 5,72,367

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008 Quilon constituency became Kollam. While Kunnathoor and Karunagapalli segments were removed, Punalur and Chadayamangalam segments were added to the newly formed one.

Assembly Constituencies: Kollam, Punalur, Chavara, Chadayamangalam, Eravipuram, Kundara, Chathannoor

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: P Rajendran of the CPM was elected MP from the Quilon constituency in both 1999 and 2004. Congress party’s N Peethambarakurup won the election in 2009. NK Premachandran from the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) defeated CPM heavyweight MA Baby to win the seat in 2014.

Demographics: According to the 2011 Census, there are 2,629,703 people residing in Kollam. The district has a Hindu majority (64.42 percent) but also has a sizeable Christian (16 percent) and Muslim (19.3 percent) population. Located in the Malabar segment of the state, the city is one of the major trade centres of the state. In the 2014 election, the RSP had switched sides from the LDF to the UDF. While the UDF has fielded NK Premachandran again for this election, the Left Front may go with KN Balagopal. One of the major issues in the area is that of water scarcity.

10. Kozhikode Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 1,177,644 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,09,585

Male electors: 5,68,059

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The name of this constituency changed from Calicut to Kozhikode

Assembly Constituencies: Balusseri, Elathur, Kozhikode North, Kozhikode South, Beypore, Kunnamangalam, Koduvally

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: While in 1999, Congress candidate M Muralidharan won the election, in 2004 it was MP Veerendra Kumar from the Janata Dal (Secular) who was elected MP. Since 2009, Congress leader MK Raghavan has been the sitting MP here. In 2009, Raghavan beat CPM candidate PA Mohammed Riyas by a mere 838 votes.

Demographics: There are 3,089,543 people living in Kozhikode, often dubbed the city of spices (2011 Census). It has a sizeable Muslim population of 39.24 percent of the total population are Muslims. The CPM has decided to field A Pradeepkumar, the sitting MLA from North Kozhikode. The BJP, whose vote count has seen a rise over time, is also hopeful of winning the seat. Kozhikode was also among the worst-hit districts in the 2018 floods that struck the state.

11. Malappuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 1,196,938 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,00,010

Male electors: 5,96,928

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the erstwhile Manjeri constituency was dissolved and merged into the newly formed Malappuram constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kondotty, Manjeri, Perinthalmanna, Mankada, Malappuram, Vengara, Vallikkunnu

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In both 2009 and 2014, E Ahamed from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) won the election.

Demographics: Once the headquarters of the British and European troops, this district also falls in the Malabar region. The district has a Muslim majority. Almost 70 percent of the 4,110,956 people living here are Muslims. The IUML, which is the second largest part of the UDF, has managed to consolidate its place by wooing the majority population.

12. Mavelikkara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 1,242,939 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,57,379

Male electors: 5,85,560

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Kunnathur from the erstwhile Quilon constituency was merged with Mavelikkara.

Assembly Constituencies: Changanassery, Kuttanad, Mavelikkara, Chengannur, Kunnathur, Kottarakkara, Pathanapuram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ramesh Chennithara from Congress was elected as MP from here. In 2004, CPM won the seat. Candidate CS Sujatha was the MP. Congress made a comeback when Kodikkunnil Suresh won the election in 2009. He won the seat again in 2014.

Demographics: Spread across the Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kollam district, this constituency has been a Congress bastion for two terms. The UDF plans to field sitting MP, BJP is trying make entry in to the constituency.

13. Palakkad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 1,205,601 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,20,457

Male electors: 5,85,144

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Pattambi, Shornur, Ottapalam, Kongad, Mannarkad, Malampuzha, Palakkad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The CPM has held this constituency since 1999. While NN Krishnadas was two-time MP since 1999, MB Rajesh won the seat in 2009 and 2014 elections. Both belong to CPM.

Demographics: According to the 2011 Census, around 2,810,892 people live in the Palakkad district. While around 66 percent of them are Hindus, around 28.9 percent are Muslims. The constituency has been a CPM bastion since 1999. However, BJP, which rules in the Palakkad municipality, is looking to make an entry into the constituency. Party president Amit Shah recently flagged off campaigning from Palakkad.

14. Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 1,317,265 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,90,557

Male electors: 6,26,708

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Adoor constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes was dissolved to form a new constituency. Adoor is now an Assembly segment of newly formed Pathanamthitta constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kanjirappally, Poonjar, Thiruvalla, Ranni, Aranmula, Konni, Adoor(SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2004 elections, Congress candidate Anto Antony Punnathaniyil was elected MP from this constituency. He won a second time in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Pathanamthitta district has a population of 1,195,537, according to the Census 2011. Situated in the Travancore part of Kerala, this district has the highest literacy rate in the state (96.26 percent). Of the total population, 56.93 percent are Hindus and 38.12 percent are Christians. The constituency is witnessing anti-incumbency wave against Anto Antony Punnathaniyil and regional party workers, too, are against Antony’s candidature. The grand old party is mulling pitching veteran leader PJ Kurien.

15. Ponnai Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 1,178,325 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,06,384

Male electors: 5,71,941

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tirurangadi, Tanur, Tirur, Kottakkal, Thavanur, Ponnani, Thrithala

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: GM Bannatwala won the election in 1999. He was succeeded by E Ahamed. ET Muhammed Basheer has been the sitting MP since 2009. All three candidates belong to IUML.

Demographics: Of the seven assembly constituencies, six fall in the Malappuram district. Only Thrithala comes under the Palakkad district. The constituency is a Muslim majority area and has been loyal to IUML. Sitting MP ET Muhammed Basheer will run for a third time in the 2019 elections. The Left Front has fielded sitting Nilambur MLA PV Anwar. The CPM politician’s took a beating last year after he was accused of illegal construction in a water park.

16. Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 1,267,340 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,56,714

Male electors: 6,10,626

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kazhakkoottam, Vattiyoorkavu (SC), Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Parassala, Kovalam, Neyyattinkara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: VS Sivakumar from trhe Congress won the seat in 1999. He was succeeded by PK Vasudevan Nair who was from the CPI. Thereafter, Congress took over the constituency with Shashi Tharoor’s win in both 2009 and 2014 elections.

Demographics: Thiruvananthapuram has a population of 33,07,284, according to Census 2011. The capital city also has a sizeable population of Nairs, a point that BJP plans to use in its favour by pitching party veteran Kummanam Rajasekharan. He, too, is a Nair by caste and was serving as the Mizoram governor. The Communist party is likely to choose former minister C Divakaran.

17. Thrissur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 1,273,724 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,68,326

Male electors: 6,05398

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Guruvayoor, Manalur, Ollur, Thrissur, Nattika (SC), Irinjalakkuda, Puthukkad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 election, Congress candidate AC Jose was elected MP. In 2004 the constituency was taken over by CPI when CK Chandrappan won a majority. He was succeeded by PC Chacko from the Congress in 2009. In 2014, CPI made a comeback when CN Jayadevan won a majority.

Demographics: Thrissur has a population of 31,10,327, with 58.4 percent Hindus and 24.27 percent Christians. Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leader Thushar Vellappally has announced that he will contest the election from this constituency. The BDJS is backed by the BJP, which aims to appease the Ezhava and Thiya community. The BDJS was created with the aim to help develop these communities.

18. Vadakara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 1,175,415 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,20,321

Male electors: 5,55,694

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Thalassery, Kuthuparamba, Vadakara, Kuttiadi, Nadapuram, Quilandy, Perambra

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: AK Premajam from the CPM won the 1999 election and P Satheedevi, also from CPM, won the 2004 electionn. In 2009, Congress took over the seat. Party candidate Mullappally Ramachandran won from the constituency in 2009 and 2014.

Demographics: This constituency is spread over Kannur and Kozhikode districts. Over the past decades, voters have swayed between CPM and Congress. In the last two elections, Congress-led UDF held a majority in this constituency.

19. Kottayam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 1,158,819 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 587,001

Male electors: 5,71,808

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Piravom, Pala, Kaduthurthy, Vaikom, Ettumanoor, Kottayam, Puthupally

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Suresh Kurup from CPM was elected MP. In 2009, Kerala Congress (M) took over the seat. Jose K Mani, son of party president KM Mani, won the election in both 2009 and 2014. He was, however, nominated to the Rajya Sabha and the seat is currently vacant.

Demographics: Kottayam has a population of 19,79,384, of which 49.81 percent are Hindus and 43.48 percent are Christians. This constituency is the only seat won by Kerala Congress (M) in the state. The party is a part of the UDF and has decided to give the ticket to Thomas Chazhikkadan for the upcoming election.

20. Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 1,247,029 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,33,995

Male electors: 6,13,034

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was formed in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Mananthavady(ST), Sulthanbathery(ST), Kalpetta, Thiruvambady, Eranad, Nilambur, Wandoor

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, MI Shanavas from the Congress party won the election. Shanavas repeated his feat again in 2014 elections. After Shanavas’ death in 2018, the seat is vacant.

Demographics: Wayanad is the least populated district of the state with a population of 8,16,558. Of this 49.48 percent are Hindus and 28.65 percent are Muslims. Even as the Congress decides on its candidate from the constituency, CPI has fielded PP Suneer from here. Wayanad, which has a heavy tribal presence, has not seen major urbanisation. It has also been recognised as an economically backward district.

