Lok Sabha Election 2019, Karnataka profile: Congress-JDS, BJP set for epic clash; Belgaum, Bangalore North, Shimoga key seats

The southern state of Karnataka will go to polls in two phases, with 14 constituencies each voting on 18 and 23 April. With 28 seats, Karnataka has the second highest number of Lok Sabha seats in the south after Tamil Nadu.

The electoral contest is between the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress combine. In the last elections, the BJP emerged as a winner with 17 seats, while the Congress could only win nine. The JD(S) won just two seats.

As per the seat-sharing agreement between the JD(S) and the Congress, the former will contest on eight seats while the rest will be contested by the latter. However, the coalition seems to be facing some trouble, especially in Hassan, Tumkuru and Mandya, where possible rebellions may be brewing over the seat-sharing arrangement.

The BJP, on the other hand, will be banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma, and the uneasy set-up between the Congress and the JD(S) to improve its tally in the state.

Here is a brief look at the constituencies in the state:

1. Chikodi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total Electors: 14,42,296 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,46,113

Female Electors: 6,96,183

Assembly Constituencies: Nippani, Chikkodi–Sadalga, Athni, Kagawad, Kudachi, Raybag, Hukeri, Yemkanmardi

Reserved: No

Delimited: This constituency became an open seat after 2009. Before that, the seat was reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Ramesh Jigajinagi was elected thrice from this constituency between 1998 and 2004. In 2009 elections, Ramesh Katti retained the seat for the BJP. In 2014 elections, Prakash Hukkeri of the Congress won the seat.

Demography: Part of Belgaum district, which is considered the sugar belt of Karnataka, Chikkodi is dominated by the Lingayats, who constitute 17 percent of the population in the state. According to a report, as per 2014 estimates, there are over 3.8 lakh Lingayat voters in the constituency, along with a sizeable number of Kurubas, Marathas and Muslims.

2. Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total Electors: 15,81,017 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,07,598

Female Electors: 7,73,419

Assembly Constituencies: Arabhavi, Gokak, Belagavi Uttar, Belagavi Dakshin, Belagavi Rural, Bailhongal, Saundatti Yellamma, Ramdurg

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: After Congress’ Amarsinh Patil won the seat in the 1999 elections, Suresh Angadi of the BJP won the seat thrice in a row. He is expected contest once again in the upcoming polls.

Demography: Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency has a substantial Marathi population. According to the 2011 Census, 60 percent of Belagavi district’s population is Marathi-speaking. The presence of a large Marathi speaking population has been a cause of friction between Karnataka and Maharashtra, with an organisation called Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti demanding the Belgavi’s merger with Maharashtra. According to The Times of India report, the constituency, especially in the city and its surrounding areas, also has over 2 Lakh Maratha community voters, who traditionally vote for the BJP.

3. Bagalkot Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total Electors: 15,68,620 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,93,338

Female Electors: 7,75,282

Assembly Constituencies: Mudhol, Terdal, Jamkhandi, Bilgi, Badami, Bagalkot, Hungund, Nargund

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Gulegud Assembly constituency was rechristened Terdal, Nargund Assembly constituency, which was earlier in Dharwad North Lok Sabha seat, was added to Bagalkot.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: PC Gaddigoudar is the sitting MP since 2004. Before him, RS Patil represented the constituency between 1999 and 2004.

Demography: The Lingayat community, like in other parts of North Karnataka, is dominant in Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency. Kuruba community is found in large numbers in Badami Assembly segment, which is currently represented by former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

4. Bijapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total Electors: 16,22,635 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,47,815

Female Electors:7,74,820

Assembly Constituencies: Muddebihal, Devar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar, Bijapur City, Nagthan, Indi, Sindgi

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, it became a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP has held this seat since 1999. In 1999 and 2004 elections, Basangouda Patil Yatnal won the seat while Ramesh Jigajinagi won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 elections. Jigajinagi is currently a Union Minister.

Demography: The historically significant town of Bijapur comes under this Lok Sabha constituency. Situated in North Karnataka, Bijapur has a plurality of Lingayat voters, while Muslims form a significant chunk of the electorate in the city. Dalits and Lambani, a tribal community, are also found in sizeable numbers in this constituency.

5. Gulbarga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total Electors: 17,21,990 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,78,311

Female Electors: 8,43,679

Assembly Constituencies: Afzalpur, Jewargi, Gurmitkal, Chittapur, Sedam, Kalaburgi Rural, Kalaburgi Dakshin, Kalaburgi Uttar

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Gulburga Assembly seat was split into Gulbarga Dakshin and Gulbarga Uttar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a Congress safe-seat, having continuously elected Congress leaders since Independence, except in the 1996 and 1998 elections. In 1999 and 2004 elections, Iqbal Ahmed Saradgi won the seat. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: The seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, has a sizeable population of Lingayat, Dalit and Muslim population. Holeya, a sub-caste of Dalits, account for 4 lakh voters in the constituency. Muslims are a decisive factor in Gulbarga Uttar and Gulbarga Dakshin.

6. Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total Electors: 18,93,576 (latest figures)

Male Electors: 9,39,752

Female Electors: 9,53,457

Assembly Constituencies: Shorapur (ST), Shahapur, Yadgir, Raichur Rural (ST), Raichur, Manvi (ST), Devadurga (ST), Lingsugur

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: The constituency was reserved for STs in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1998 and 2004, AV Venkatesh Naik represented the constituency thrice. In 2009 elections, Sanna Pakirappa of the BJP won the seat. In 2014 elections, BV Nayak of the Congress won the seat by just 1,500 votes.

Demography: Raichur district, which is part of the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, has a tribal population of little less than 20 percent. However, the district faces chronic poverty and low economic development. Interestingly, Raichur will have more women than men voters voting in the upcoming elections.

7. Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total Electors: 16,00,962 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,39,154

Female Electors: 7,61,808

Assembly Constituencies: Chincholi (SC), Alanda, Basavakalyan, Homnabad, Bidar South, Bidar, Bhalki, Aurad (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After the Delimitation process, the district became a general seat.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Ramachandra Veerappa represented the seat between 1991 and 2005, when he passed away. In the 2005 by-poll, Congress’ Narsingrao Suryavanshi won the seat. Senior Congress leader Dharam Singh won the seat in 2009 elections. BJP’s Bhagwant Khuba is the sitting MP, having defeated Singh by over 92,000 votes.

Demography: Lingayats are a dominant vote bank in the constituency. Muslims also wield considerable influence over the electoral fortunes of the candidates in the constituency. Muslims form at least 40 percent of the electorate in the urban parts of Bidar district. A combination of Dalits, OBCs and Muslims form the majority of the electorate in Bidar. The constituency is also known to have a significant population of Telugu speakers.

8. Koppal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total Electors: 15,35,105 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,70,316

Female Electors: 7,64,789

Assembly Constituencies: Sindhanur, Maski (ST), Kushtagi, Kanakagiri (SC), Gangawati, Yelburga, Koppal, Siruguppa (ST)

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, in 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: HG Ramulu of the Congress won the seat in 1999 elections. K Virupaxappa of the Congress won the seat in the 2004 elections. In the 2009 elections, Shivaramagouda Shivanagouda of the BJP wrested the seat from the Congress. BJP’s Karadi Sangana is the incumbent MP from Koppal.

Demography: Koppal is the least developed district in the state but is mineral-rich, what is called resource curse in economic terminology. Telugu voters are a significant factor in Koppal, accounting for at least 30 percent of the population in the district. The Lingayat community is influential in the Koppal Lok Sabha constituency. The community’s influence can be gauged by the fact that Lingayat candidates have won 11 times since 1952.

9. Bellary Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total Electors: 14,87,945 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,50,789

Female Electors: 7,37,156

Assembly Constituencies: Hadagalli (SC), Hagaribommanahalli (SC), Vijayanagara, Kampli (ST),Bellary (ST), Bellary City, Sandur (ST), Kudligi (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. The constituency was reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency entered the annals of Indian electoral history when Sonia Gandhi defeated Sushma Swaraj to enter the Parliament. She soon vacated the seat, leading to a by-election which was won by the Congress. In 2004 elections, G Karunakara Reddy of the BJP won the seat. In 2009, J Shanta of the BJP won the seat before making way for B Sriramulu in the 2014 elections. In the 2018 by-poll, VS Ugrappa of the Congress defeated J Shanta by 2.4 Lakh votes.

Demography: Known for its mining industry, Bellary is one of the few constituencies in Karnataka where tribals form a sizeable chunk of the electorate. Since it borders Andhra Pradesh, a significant number of Telugu speakers too are an important factor in the constituency.

10. Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total Electors: 15,58,749 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,07,076

Female Electors: 7,51,673

Assembly Constituencies: Shirahatti ( SC ), Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri ( SC ), Byadgi, Hirekerur, Ranibennur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shivkumar Udasi has been the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: Lingayats are an influential electorate in Haveri, accounting for over 4.5 Lakh voters, along with Kurubas and Muslims.

11. Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total Electors: 15,79,024 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,09,486

Female Electors: 7,69,538

Assembly Constituencies: Navalgund, Kundgol, Dharwad, Hubli-Dharwad-East, Hubli - Dharwad Central, Hubli-Dharwad-West, Kalghatgi, Shiggaon

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Pralhad Joshi is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: The Lingayat community, with over 5.75 lakh votes, is highly influential in Dharwad. The community followed by the Muslims, who contribute 2.55 lakh votes. Dalits and Scheduled Tribes together have 25 Lakh voters.

12. Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total Electors: 14,50,599 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,42,865

Female Electors: 7,07,734

Assembly Constituencies: Khanapur, Kittur, Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Yellapur

Reserved: No

Delimited: After Delimitation, Ankola legislative assembly segment was abolished and a new legislative assembly segment, Yellapur, came into existence.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Margaret Alva won from this constituency in 1999. Since 2004, the constituency is being represented by Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde.

Demography: Muslims voters number over 2.5 lakh in Uttara Kannada, a coastal constituency in Karnataka. They are particularly strong in Bhatkal, Haliyal and Mundgod. Idigas, an OBC community found in South Central Karnataka, are the majority electorate of the constituency.

13. Davangere Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total Electors: 15,22,712 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,72,126

Female Electors: 7,50,586

Assembly Constituencies: Jagalur, Harapanahalli, Harihar, Davanagere North, Davanagere South, Mayakonda, Channagiri, Honnali

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: GM Siddheswara, the former MoS in the current Council of Ministers is the sitting MP since 2004. Before him, G Mallikarjunappa of the BJP represented the constituency.

Demography: The constituency is part of Davangere district, which was once called the Manchester of the Karnataka. The constituency is dominated by Lingayats, which comprises almost half of the electorate. In fact, GM Siddeshwara, the incumbent MP, is the son-in-law of All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha chief Shamanur Shivshankarappa. Veershaivas are an influential sub-sect of the Lingayat community.

14. Shimoga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total Electors: 15,62,241 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,78,767

Female Electors: 7,83,474

Assembly Constituencies: Shimoga Rural, Bhadravati, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura , Soraba, Sagar and Byndoor

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 and 2004 elections, former Karnataka chief minister S Bangarappa won the seat. However, he lost to BS Yeddyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra in the 2009 elections. It was Bangarappa’s only loss in his entire political career. In 2014, BS Yeddyurappa won the seat but he vacated it to enter the state Assembly in 2018. In the by-election, his son won the seat comfortably.

Demography: Shimoga is dominated by the Lingayat community. Idigas, followed by Dalits, Brahmins, Muslims, Vokkaligas and OBCs are also found in sizeable numbers.

15. Udupi-Chikmaglur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total Electors: 13,87,295 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,79,286

Female Electors: 7,08,009

Assembly Constituencies: Chikmagalur, Kapu, Karkal, Kundapura, Mudigere (SC), Sringeri, Tarikere, Udupi

Reserved: No

Delimited: This constituency came into existence only in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda won the seat in 2009. However, he resigned in order to take over as Karnataka chief minister in 2011. In the bye-election, K Jayaprakash Hegde won the seat. Since the 2014 elections, the seat is being held by BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje.

Demography: As per a 2014 report, SCs/STs, Billavas, Vokkaligas and Bunts form the majority of the population. Christians, Muslims, Brahmins and Lingayats are also found in sizeable numbers in this constituency. It is to be noted that the constituency is unique in the sense that it includes coastal as well as the Malnad region (Western Ghats). Owing to the presence of several places of religious significance, Hindutva politics is dominant in the Udupi-Chikmagalur constituency.

16. Hassan Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total Electors: 15,61,336 (2014 estimate)

Male Electors: 7,89,668

Female Electors: 7,71,668

Assembly Constituencies: Kadur, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud, Sakleshpur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In the Delimited process of 2008, Birur and Kadur from Chikmaglur were added to Hassan.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Hassan is well known as the pocket borough of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. In 1999 elections, G Putta Swamy Gowda won the seat on a Congress ticket. However, since 2004, the constituency is represented by Deve Gowda.

Demography: Vokkaligas, an agricultural community dominant in the South of Karnataka, are the single largest as well as the dominant caste in the constituency. Vokkaligas are at least 15 percent of the population in the state. Lingayats are the second biggest community in the constituency. Dalits and Schedule Tribes together form a notable vote bank in the constituency too.

17. Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total Electors: 16,97,417 (Latest estimates)

Male Electors: 8,33,719

Female Electors: 8,63,599

Assembly Constituencies: Belthangady, Moodabidri, Mangalore City North (previously Surathkal), Mangalore City South (previously Mangalore), Mangalore (previously Ullal), Bantval, Puttur, Sullia (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Belthangady Assembly segment was under Chikmagalur constituency and the Bantwal and Moodabidri Assembly segments, and the former Surathkal Assembly segment (now renamed as Mangalore City North) were under the Udupi constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Naleen Kumar Kateel of the BJP is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: The coastal Lok Sabha constituency is at the heart of Tulu Nadu, the area where Tulu is the dominant language. The dominant communities in this constituency are Billavas, who are nearly 4.5 voters, followed by Muslims, who are of equal strength. The other communities include Bunts, Gowdas, Vokkaligas and Christians. Communal politics plays a significant role in this constituency where BJP has made inroads in the last two decades.

18. Chitradurga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total Electors: 16,61,272 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,44,864

Female Electors: 8,16,408

Assembly Constituencies: Molakalmuru (ST), Challakere (ST), Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Holalkere (SC), Sira, Pavagada

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, it became a reserved seat.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shashi Kumar won the seat in 1999 on a JDU ticket. In the 2004 elections, NY Hanumanthappa won the seat as a Congress candidate. In the 2009 elections, Janardhana Swamy of the BJP won the seat. But he lost the seat to BN Chandrappa in the 2014 elections by a margin of over a lakh votes.

Demography: According to news reports, community politics plays a major role in Chitradurga, one of the least developed districts in India. Bhovi and Madiga, the communities belonging to the Scheduled Castes, are dominant in the constituency. Madigas are the biggest community, with over 4 lakh voters in the constituency. The BJP and the JD(S) gave tickets to candidates belonging to Bhovi community in the last Lok Sabha elections. Vokkaligas and Muslims also constitute sizeable section of the population.

19. Tumkur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total Electors: 15,18,518 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,64,561

Female Electors: 7,53,957

Assembly Constituencies: Chikkanayakanahalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural, Koratagere (SC), Gubbi, Madhugiri

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: GS Basavaraj won the seat in 1999 and 2009 elections, first as a Congress candidate and then as a BJP nominee. In 2004, S Mallikarjunaiah of the BJP won the seat. Ten years later, in the 2014 elections, BJP lost the seat to Congress candidate SP Muddahanumegowda.

Demography: Situated close to state capital Bengaluru, Tumkur, the district headquarters, is quickly becoming a satellite town of Bengaluru. Tumkur is unique as it borders eight other districts — the most in Karnataka — and remains a bastion of Lingayat community in the otherwise Vokkaliga-dominated South Karnataka. Lingayats are dominant in 9 out of the 11 constituencies in the district; Chikkanayakanahalli, Tiptur and Tumkur Rural being their major pockets. Vokkaligas the second most important group while Dalits are the third largest group.

20. Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total Electors: 16,69,262 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,39,052

Female Electors: 8,30,210

Assembly Constituencies: Malavalli (SC), Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Srirangapatna, Nagamangala, Krishnarajpet, Krishnarajanagara

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Maddur and Malavalli Assembly segments saw some minor changes in their boundaries.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Late cine star Ambareesh represented the constituency till 2009, when he was defeated by N Cheluvaraya Swamy of the JDS. In the 2013 by-poll, actor-turned politician Ramya won the seat on a Congress ticket. In the 2014 elections, JDS leader CS Puttaraju won the seat but he resigned in 2018 to become a minister in the state government. In the 2018 by-poll, LR Shivarame Gowda of the JDS retained the seat.

Demography: Mandya is dominated by Vokkaligas, whose candidates have repeatedly been elected from this constituency. Additionally, it is to be noted that Vokkaligas form around half of the population in the eponymous district and hold the key to political fortunes of the candidates.

21. Mysore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total Electors: 17,23,134 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,67,893

Female Electors: 8,55,241

Assembly Constituencies: Madikeri, Virajpet, Piriyapatna, Hunsur, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja

Reserved: No

Delimited Yes. Madikeri and Virajpet Legislative Assembly segments were earlier in the erstwhile Mangalore Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, the erstwhile titular head of the Mysore royal family, Srikanta Datta Wadeyar, was elected on a Congress ticket. In 2004 elections, CH Vijayashankar of the BJP defeated Wadeyar by a margin of just 17,000 votes. Vijayashankar, however, lost the seat in the 2009 elections to Congress’ AH Vishwanath. In the 2014 elections, Pratap Simha of the BJP won the election.

Demography: Situated in the erstwhile Mysore region, the constituency is a mix of urban as well as rural Karnataka. The constituency is made up of Kodogu and Mysore regions. Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja and Chamaraja are primarily urban centres while the rest are rural or semi-urban constituencies. Vokkaligas and Kurubas are influential castes in this constituency, while there are also sizeable number of Lingayats, Muslims and OBCs. In addition, Kodugu region is dominated by Kodavas, a martial community who are the original inhabitants of the region.

22. Chamrajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total Electors: 15,55,779 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,89,383

Female Electors: 7,66,396

Assembly Constituencies: Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet, T Narasipura, Nanjangud, Heggadadevankote, Varuna

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Boundary changes in Varuna Assembly segments

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Srinivasa Prasad of the JDU won the seat. In 2004 polls, M Shivanna of the JDS snatched the seat from the JDU. Since 2009, the constituency is represented by R Dhruvanarayana of the Congress.

Demography: Reserved for the Scheduled Castes candidates, Chamrajanagar Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by Vokkaligas, Dalits, Backward Classes, and minorities. One of the constituents — HD Kote Taluk — is also dominated by tribal communities.

23. Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total Electors: 21,90,397 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 11,35,845

Female Electors: 10,54,552

Assembly Constituencies: Kunigal, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South, Anekal, Magadi, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Channapatna

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: HD Kumaraswamy won the seat in 2009 elections. However, he resigned to contest the Karnataka elections in 2013. Since 2013, DK Suresh of the Congress represents the constituency.

Demography: The Vokkaliga caste is the dominant factor in the Bangalore Lok Sabha constituency. Lingayats, Muslims, Kirubas, Other Backwards Castes like Tigalas and Besthas constitute the rest of the population. Some of the constituents of the constituency like Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South, Anekal are largely part of Bengaluru’s growing metropolitan region.

24. Bangalore North Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total Electors: 24,01,472 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 12,60,356

Female Electors:11,41,116

Assembly Constituencies: KR Puram, Byatarayanapura, Yeshvanthapura, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleshwaram, Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar

Reserved:No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Shivajinagara and Shanti Nagar VIdhan Sabha constituencies went to Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency is known for electing veteran Congress leader CK Jaffer Sharif eight times between 1977 and 1999. Since 2004, the BJP has won the seat thrice. In the 2004 elections, noted top cop HT Sangliana won the seat after defeating Sharif by 30,000 votes. In the 2009 polls, DB Chandre Gowda registered a win over Sharif, who lost by around 60,000 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda defeated the Congress candidate by over 2.3 Lakh votes.

Demography: The constituency is highly urban with some of the fastest growing areas in Bengaluru. It is one of the most populated constituencies in the state. The constituency also has a large number of migrants from North India. After the delimitation process in 2008, some Muslim dominated areas went to Bangalore Central. The Vokkaligas and Muslims, along with OBCs and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes can decide the electoral fortunes of the candidates.

25. Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total Electors: 19,31,663 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 10,10,586

Female Electors: 9,21,077

Assembly Constituencies: Sarvagnanagar, CV Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Chamarajapet, Mahadevapura

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created out of North and South Bangalore Lok Sabha constituencies in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: PC Mohan of the BJP is the sitting MP.

Demography: The constituency is a melting pot of different communities, especially linguistic and religious minorities. There is a significant presence of Muslim, Christian and Tamil voters in the constituency. The presence of a large number of minority voters has been attributed to the delimitation process which added some Muslim-dominated segments in the new Lok Sabha constituency. Being an economic hub, the areas covered by the constituency have also attracted migrants from North of India, who have settled here.

26. Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total Electors: 19,99,882 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 10,51,316

Female Electors: 9,48,566

Assembly Constituencies: Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanaba Nagar, BTM Layout, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is the biggest bastion of the BJP in Karnataka. The saffron party has been undefeated in this constituency since 1991 when KV Gowda won the seat for the first time. Between 1996 and 2018, Union Minister Ananth Kumar represented the constituency. His untimely death in November last year means the constituency has to elect a new candidate in the upcoming elections.

Demography: A largely cosmopolitan area, Bangalore South is one of the few Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka where Brahmins can play a decisive role in determining the winner. However, the single largest vote bank is that of Vokkaligas, who account for over 5 Lakh voters. Additionally, minority communities account for over 2 lakh votes.

27. Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total Electors: 16,58,342 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,43,740

Female Electors: 8,14,602

Assembly Constituencies: Gauribidanur, Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur, Yelahanka, Hoskote, Devanahalli (SC), Doddaballapur, Nelamangala

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Congress has been winning this seat since 1998. In 1998, 1999 and 2004 elections, RL Jalappa won the seat before making way for former Union Minister Veerappa Moily, who continues to represent the constituency.

Demography: According to a Firstpost report in 2014, the caste mix of the constituency makes it prone to polarisation. While backward classes, including SC/STs, constitute around 500,000 voters. Vokkaligas, Karnataka’s second largest community, accounts for 450,000 voters. The Baliliga community, which is dominant in the constituency, makes up 300,000 voters, while minorities number over 200,000. Lingayats, the largest community in the state, have a presence of only 50,000 here.

28. Kolar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total Electors: 14,92,975 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,55,450

Female Electors: 7,37,525

Assembly Constituencies: Sildaghata, Chintamani, Srinivaspura, Mulbagal (SC), Kolar Gold Fields (SC), Bangarapet (SC), Kolar, Malur

Reserved:Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited:Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Kolar Lok Sabha seat is a Congress stronghold. Former Union Minister KH Muniyappa has been winning this seat continuously since 1991.

Demography: Known as for its gold mines, Kolar is part of the Vokkaliga belt, where the caste plays an important role during the elections. The constituency lies on the border with Andhra Pradesh, which explains the sizeable population of Telugu speakers in the district. According to some estimates, 30 percent of the population in the district speak Telugu.

