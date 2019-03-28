Lok Sabha Election 2019, Jammu and Kashmir profile: Baramulla, Anantnag among key seats; NC, PDP hope to regain significance

The northernmost state of the country, Jammu and Kashmir, sends six members to the Parliament and none of these seats is reserved. The state also has 87 Assembly constituencies.

Spread primarily across the Himalayan mountains, this state is at the centre of a border dispute between India, China and Pakistan. According to data from the Census 2011, of the total area of the state, 78,114 sqkm is under illegal occupation of Pakistan, 5,180 sqkm is illegally handed over by Pakistan to China and 37,555 sqkm is under illegal occupation of China in Leh (Ladakh) district.

The state can be divided into three primary divisions -- Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Jammu and Kashmir has a population of 1,01,43,700. Of this, around 67 percent practice Islam, 30 percent are Hindus and 1.36 percent are Buddhists. The state also enjoys a special status.

Under pressure from separatists and under attack from militants, the state is gearing for one of its most important elections in 2019. In the last election in 2014, the National Conference (NC) and Congress lost to the Narendra Modi-wave when BJP caught hold of the Jammu and Udhampur seats. However, the grand old party is expecting to change that this election. Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Mehbooba Mufti, has stayed away from the Jammu and Udhampur seats by not fielding any candidates.

1. Anantnag Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 12,99,659 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,15,929

Male electors: 6,83,691

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tral, Pampore, Pulwama, Rajpora, Wachi, Shopian, Noorabad, Kulgam, Hom Shali Bugh, Anantnag, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag, Shangus, Bijbehara, Pahalgam

Results in last four elections: In 1999, JKNC candidate Ali Mohammed Naik won the election from this constituency. In 2004, JKPDP leader Mehbooba Mufti beat the JKN candidate by over 38,000 votes to be elected as the MP from here. Mirza Mehboob Beg, the JKN candidate who had been defeated in 2004, won the majority in 2009. Mufti won again in the 2014 election but resigned as MP in 2016 to become the chief minister of the state.

Demographics: Lying in the southern part of the Kashmir Valley, there are 10,78,692 people living in the Anantnag district, according to Census 2011. Almost 75 percent of the population lives in rural areas. Interestingly, the Election Commission of India, in an unprecedented move, has decided to hold elections in this constituency in three phases. Politics in this strategically important constituency has been boiling since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. Since then, several young people have gone missing and are said to have joined Hizbul. Last year, under ‘unfavourable’ circumstances, by-bolls for the constituency had to be cancelled. The constituency was also in news recently following the Pulwama terror attack where a suicide bomber attacked a convoy vehicle carrying security personnel. The attack claimed around 40 lives.

2. Baramulla Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 11,89,120 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,66,460

Male electors: 6,22,632

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Karnah, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Uri, Rafiabad, Sopore, Gurez, Bandipora, Sonawari, Sangrama, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Pattan

Results in last four elections: In 1999, JKN candidate Abdul Rasheed Shaheen was elected MP from this constituency. Shaheen beat the PDP candidate in the 2004 elections and won a majority. Sharief Ud Din Shariq from JKN won the election in 2009. PDP candidate Muzaffar Hussain Baig won the election in 2014.

Demographics: Located in north Kashmir, Baramulla is home to 10,08,039 people, 80 percent of whom live in rural areas. So far 10 candidates, including those from national parties like BJP and Congress, have filed their nominations from here. While the saffron party has fielded Mohammad Maqbool War, Congress has nominated Farooq Ahmad Mir.

3. Jammu Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 18,10,449 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,63,317

Male electors: 9,47,119

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Samba, Vijaypur, Nagrota, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu East, Jammu West, Bishnah, Ranbirsingh Pura, Suchet Garh, Marh, Raipur Domana, Akhnoor, Chhamb, Nowshera, Darhal, Rajouri, Kala kote, Surankote, Mendhar, Poonch Haveli

Results in last four elections: In 1999, BJP candidate Vishnu Dutt Sarma was elected MP from this constituency. In 2004, the seat went to Madan Lal Sharma from Congress who beat Nirmal Singh from BJP by merely 17,000 votes. Sharma was re-elected in 2009. BJP’s Jugal Kishore won the election in 2014.

Demographics: This constituency consists of four border districts-- Samba, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch. According to Census 2011, Jammu has a population of 15,29,958. Residents, particularly of the border areas, often suffer shelling and firing. It is one of the more developed constituencies of the state with 50 percent of the population living in urban areas. Almost 25 percent of the population belong to the scheduled castes.

4. Ladakh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 1,61,644 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 79,730

Male electors: 81,910

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Nubra, Leh, Kargil, Zanskar

Results in last four elections: In 1999, NC candidate Hassan Khan won the election and was elected MP. Independent candidate Thupstan Chhewang won the election in 2004. In 2009, Hassan Khan ran as an independent candidate and won the election. In 2014, Chhewang ran the election with a BJP ticket won a majority by a mere 36 votes. In 2018, Chhewang resigned from his post as well as the BJP leaving the seat vacant.

Demographics: According to the Census 2011, Leh (Ladakh) has a population of 1,33,487, almost 72 percent of which belong to Scheduled Tribes. The people of Ladakh, as well as regional political leaders, have been demanding a Union Territory status of Ladakh. The resignation of Chhewang, who had promised his constituency that the status would come in his term, will cost BJP dearly in this cold desert constituency.

5. Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors:14,23,729 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,93,610

Male electors: 7,29,701

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Zadibal, Eidgah, Khanyar, Habba kadal, Amira kadal, Sonawar, Batmaloo, Chadoora, Budgam, Beerwah, Khan Sahib, Chrar-i-sharief

Results in last four elections: NC leader Omar Abdullah won the Lok Sabha election in 1999 and 2004. He was succeeded by his father Farooq Abdullah in 2009. PDP’s Tariq Hameed Karra won the election in 2014.

Demographics: The capital city is home to 12,36,829 people and almost 99 percent live in urban areas, according to the 2011 Census. Traditionally the constituency has been a stronghold of NC. This year, too, NC leader and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah has filed nominations to contest the 2019 elections.

6. Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 14,23,729 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,93,610

Male electors: 7,29,701

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kishtwar, Inderwal, Doda, Bhaderwah, Ramban, Banihal, Gulab Garh, Reasi, Gool Arnas, Udhampur, Chenani, Ram Nagar, Bani, Basohli, Kathua, Billawar, Hira Nagar

Results in last four elections: BJP’s Chaman Lal Gupta won the election in 1999. He was succeeded by Congress’ Chaudhary Lal Singh in 2004. Singh was re-elected in 2009. BJP’s Jitendra Singh was elected MP in 2014.

Demographics: According to the Census of 2011, Udhampur has a population of 5,54,985 and almost 90 percent of them reside in rural areas. Almost 25 percent of the population belongs to scheduled tribes. While Congress has pitted Dogra scion Vikramaditya Singh, BJP has opted for incumbent Jitendra Singh.

