Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Imran Khan congratulates Narendra Modi, says he looks forward to working together for 'peace and progress of South Asia'

Politics FP Staff May 23, 2019 17:25:16 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set for a second term in office. As per the trends at the time of writing, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is leading in 345 seats while the BJP on its own has crossed the halfway mark and is ahead in 295 seats. This is for the first time since 1984 polls that a party will return to power with a majority of its own. As soon as the trends became clearer, world leaders began congratulating Modi on his victory.

Follow Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates here

Sri Lanka's ruling duo of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe were the first to congratulate Modi on his victory. "Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you,' tweeted the Sri Lankan prime minister. A little later, Sirisena tweeted his congratulatory message, "Congratulations on your victory and the peoples re-endorsement of your leadership. Sri Lanka looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India in the future.@narendramodi"

Russian president Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Modi for the "convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections." In a telephonic conversation, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck congratulated Modi.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani also took to Twitter to congratulate Modi. "Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia," he tweeted.

Nepal prime minister KP Sharma Oli also took to Twitter to congratulate Modi on his landslide victory. "I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with you. #PMOIndia," he tweeted.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who last month won a record fourth term as prime minister, congratulated Modi in Hebrew as well as Hindi. Congratulating his friend, Netanyahu wished to continue strengthening the friendship between India and Israel.

Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan congratulated Modi and said that he looks forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia.

Chinese president Xi Jinping too congratulated Modi on NDA's victory and expressed his desire to develop closer partnership with India.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 17:25:16 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile