Lok Sabha Election 2019: Imran Khan congratulates Narendra Modi, says he looks forward to working together for 'peace and progress of South Asia'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set for a second term in office. As per the trends at the time of writing, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is leading in 345 seats while the BJP on its own has crossed the halfway mark and is ahead in 295 seats. This is for the first time since 1984 polls that a party will return to power with a majority of its own. As soon as the trends became clearer, world leaders began congratulating Modi on his victory.

Sri Lanka's ruling duo of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe were the first to congratulate Modi on his victory. "Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you,' tweeted the Sri Lankan prime minister. A little later, Sirisena tweeted his congratulatory message, "Congratulations on your victory and the peoples re-endorsement of your leadership. Sri Lanka looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India in the future.@narendramodi"

Congratulations on your victory and the peoples re-endorsement of your leadership.

Sri Lanka looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India in the future.@narendramodi — Maithripala Sirisena (@MaithripalaS) May 23, 2019

Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) May 23, 2019

Russian president Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Modi for the "convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections." In a telephonic conversation, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck congratulated Modi.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani also took to Twitter to congratulate Modi. "Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia," he tweeted.

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) May 23, 2019

Nepal prime minister KP Sharma Oli also took to Twitter to congratulate Modi on his landslide victory. "I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with you. #PMOIndia," he tweeted.

I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with you. #PMOIndia — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) May 23, 2019

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who last month won a record fourth term as prime minister, congratulated Modi in Hebrew as well as Hindi. Congratulating his friend, Netanyahu wished to continue strengthening the friendship between India and Israel.

मेरे दोस्त @narendramodi आपके प्रभावशाली चुनावी जीत पर हार्दिक बधाई! ये चुनावी नतीजे एक बार फिर दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र में आपके नेतृत्व को साबित करते हैं। हम साथ मिलकर भारत और इज़राइल के बीच घनिष्ट मित्रता को मजबूत करना जारी रखेंगे । बहुत बढ़िया, मेरे दोस्त — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 23, 2019

ברכות מקרב לב לך, ידידי @Narendramodi, על ניצחונך המרשים בבחירות! תוצאות הבחירות הן אישור נוסף למנהיגותך ולדרך בה אתה מוביל את הדמוקרטיה הגדולה בעולם. יחד נמשיך לחזק את הידידות הגדולה בינינו ובין הודו וישראל ולהובילה לפסגות חדשות. כל הכבוד, ידידי! — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 23, 2019

Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan congratulated Modi and said that he looks forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia.

I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2019

Chinese president Xi Jinping too congratulated Modi on NDA's victory and expressed his desire to develop closer partnership with India.

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates PM @narendramodi on the electoral victory under his leadership pic.twitter.com/uFFlc5GHTC — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) May 23, 2019

