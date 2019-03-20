Lok Sabha Election 2019, Haryana profile: Rohtak, Gurgaon, Sirsa among key seats, Jat votes may prove deciding factor

Haryana has 10 parliamentary constituencies and 90 Assembly constituencies. Like Himachal Pradesh, the state is currently a mainstay of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The saffron party currently holds seven out of 10 constituencies.

In the last decade, the state has switched loyalties from Congress to BJP. In 2004 and 2009 General Elections, the Congress had won all but one seats. However, the tides turned for BJP in 2014, when riding on the Modi-wave, the BJP was able to win seven seats. Congress has only one constituency to its credit.

Deepender Singh Hooda, Congress leader and son of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, succeeded in wooing the Jat votes and won the only seat for the grand old party in 2014.

Jats, who form around 29 percent of Haryana’s population, are important to political parties. In 2014, just before the Lok Sabha elections, the UPA government had granted OBC status to Jats. However, the order was set aside by the Supreme Court. A week later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Jat leaders and promised them that the government would try to find a solution. A year later, Haryana state witnessed one of its worst agitations by the Jat community in 2016. Amid violence and arson, 10 people died. This election, too, parties will have to woo Jats to vote in their favour.

Yet another agitation that rocked the state was when Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was pronounced guilty of rape by a special Panchkula court in August 2017. While he was taken into custody, Rahim’s followers took violence to the streets, killing 31 and injuring around 300 more. In the 2014 elections, Rahim had openly supported BJP. However, with his fall, his followers will have to be wooed by parties in the fray.

In Haryana, the Congress is banking on Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Jat roots as well as an alliance with other factional parties to win back the states. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has thrown its hat in the ring by seeking an alliance with the Congress and the newly-formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). The JJP was formed after the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) split.

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party has announced that it will contest on eight seats and the partner Loktantra Suraksha Party will contest from two.

1. Ambala Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 16,85,381 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,80,391

Male electors: 9,04,990

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Panchkula and Yamunanagar Assembly segments replaced the Naggal and Chhachhrauli segments in this constituency. Yamunanagar was earlier in the Kurukshetra constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kalka, Panchkula, Naraingarh, Ambala Cantt., Ambala City, Mulana (SC), Sadhaura (SC), Jagadhri, Yamunanagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP candidate Rattan Lal Kataria won a majority in the year 1999. Congress candidate Kumari Selja succeeded Kataria in 2004 and was re-elected in 2009. In 2014, however, BJP returned to power when Kataria won a majority.

Demographics: There are 11,28,350 people living in the Ambala district. It has an almost equal number of urban and rural population, according to the 2011 Census data. The Scheduled Caste population forms 26.3 percent of the population. The ruling BJP is likely to field a fresh face this election.

2. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 14,49,623 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,73,662

Male electors: 7,75,961

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008 parts of the Bhiwani and Mahendragarh constituencies were merged to form this new constituency. Six segments were from Bhiwani and three from Mahendragarh. Gurgaon, which was a part of Mahendragarh, became a separate constituency.

Assembly Constituencies:Loharu, Badhra, Dadri, Bhiwani, Tosham, Ateli, Mahendragarh, Narnaul, Nangal Choudhary

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, the first Lok Sabha election in the constituency was won by Shruti Choudhry from the Congress. In 2014, BJP candidate Dharambir Singh was elected as an MP.

Demographics: While the Bhiwani district has a population of 16,34,445, Mahendragarh has 9,22,088 people living in the area, according to data from the 2011 census. The population is primarily rural in data as per the data. Sitting MP Dharambir Singh, who has taken up the issues of farmers in the area and rallied for an increase in Minimum Support Price, will contest again in 2019.

3. Faridabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 17,36,322 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,69,580

Male electors: 9,66,742

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Mewla Maharajpur, Hassanpur, Ferozepur Jhirka, Nuh and Taoru Assembly constituencies were removed from this constituency. Four new were added.

Assembly Constituencies: Hathin, Hodal (SC), Palwal, Prithla, Faridabad NIT, Badkhal, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Tigaon

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP candidate Ram Chander Bainda won the election in 1999. He was succeeded by Avtar Singh Bhadana from Congress. Bhadana repeated his feat again in 2009. However, in 2014 BJP candidate Krishan Pal won the election.

Demographics: Part of the National Capital Region, Faridabad has a population of 18,09,733. It has a Hindu majority as 89 percent of the population practices the religion. Faridabad has been recognised as a smart city. Sitting MP Krishan Pal, who wishes to run again, faces competition from former MP Avtar Singh Bhadana. A Congress politician, Bhadana had defected to the BJP in 2014. He has, however, returned to the grand old party and will run from Faridabad.

4. Gurgaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 18,30,801 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,55,870

Male electors: 9,74,931

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Gurgaon was an Assembly constituency of the erstwhile Mahendragarh constituency. In 2008, it was carved out as a separate constituency by bringing together segments from Mahendragarh. Ferozepur Jhirka and Nuh from the old Faridabad constituency, too, were added.

Assembly Constituencies: Bawal (SC), Rewari, Pataudi (SC), Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Sohna, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka, Punahana

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Rao Inderjit Singh from the Congress won the election. He then switched to BJP and won the election in 2014.

Demographics: Gurgaon, too, is a part of the National Capital Region. While Gurgaon is fast growing as an Information Technology hub, the constituency is also home to Mewat, one of Haryana’s poorest areas. Rao Inderjit Singh, who is the sitting MP and son of former chief minister Birendra Singh, stands a good chance of winning this election. He helped set up a Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and his demand for an AIIMS in Rewari was recently accepted by the centre.

5. Hisar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 15,10,093 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,89,441

Male electors: 8,20,652

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, six Assembly constituencies were removed and five new were added to form the Hisar constituency. Kalayat, Narwana, Rajond, Jind and Ghirai were removed.

Assembly Constituencies: Uchana kalan, Adampur, Uklana (SC), Narnaund, Hansi, Barwala, Hisar, Nalwa, Bawani Khera (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Surendra Singh Barwana from the INLD won the election from this constituency. Congress candidate Jai Prakash won a majority in 2009 elections. He was succeeded by Bhajan Lal, the founder of the Haryana Janhit Congress (Bhajan Lal) in 2009. In the next election, however, INLD candidate Dushyant Chautala won a majority.

Demographics: As per the 2011 Census, 17,43,931 people live in Hisar, which has a majority of rural population. Dubbed the steel city of Haryana, it is also the Jat heartland in the state. It is one of the few seats with the INLD. Meanwhile, BJP is planning to field bureaucrat Brijendra Singh from here. Singh is the son of Union steel minister Chaudhury Birendra Singh.

6. Karnal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 16,79,370 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,69,722

Male electors: 9,09,648

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Jundla and Nautha Assembly constituencies were removed from the Karnal constituency limits. Moreover, the Panipat Assembly constituency was divided into two—rural and urban.

Assembly Constituencies: Nilokheri (SC), Indri, Karnal, Gharaunda, Assandh, Panipat Rural, Panipat City, Israna (SC), Samalkha (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, ID Swamy from BJP was elected MP. He was succeeded by Arvind Kumar Sharma from Congress who held the fort for two terms (2004 and 2009). In 2014, BJP snatched the seat back when Ashwini Kumar won the election.

Demographics: Karnal has a population of 15,05,324, of which 70 percent is rural. Sitting MP and media baron Ashwini Kumar won the seat in 2014 but owing to his failing health was not very active. He has now sought a ticket for his wife. However, BJP is mulling pitching Union minister Maneka Gandhi from Karnal.

7. Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 14,93,283 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,89,177

Male electors: 8,04,106

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Yamunanagar was added to Ambala constituency and Pai segment was dissolved. Ladwa and Kalayat segments were added.

Assembly Constituencies: Radaur, Ladwa, Shahbad (SC), Thanesar, Pehowa, Guhla (SC), Kalayat, Kaithal, Pundri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: INLD candidate Kailasho Devi won the election in the year 1999. She was succeeded by Naveen Jindal, who contested with a Congress ticket, in 2004. He won again in 2009. However, in 2014 BJP candidate Rajkumar Saini defeated Jindal by a margin of over 1.29 lakh votes.

Demographics: Known as the Rice Bowl of Haryana, Kurukshetra recorded a population of 9,64,655. Formerly a BJP bastion, the saffron party will need a new face this election as sitting MP Rajkumar Saini launched his own party. Saini’s Loktantra Suraksha Party has tied up with BSP for the 2019 general elections.

8. Rohtak Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 15,41,778 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,09,440

Male electors: 8,32,338

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Hassangarh and Salhawas segments were removed and Bahadurgarh and Kosli were added to the Kurukshetra constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Meham, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Rohtak, Kalanaur (SC), Bahadurgarh, Badli, Jhajjar (SC), Beri, Kosli

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: INLD candidate Inder Singh won the election in 1999. He was succeeded by Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Since 2009, Bhupinder’s son Deepender has been MP from the constituency.

Demographics: Rohtak district, which is the Jatt heartland, is home to 10,61,204 people, of which 42.04 per cent live in urban areas. Rohtak is the only district to have an Indian Institue of Technology, an Indian Institute of Management and an All India Institute of Medical Sciences. This constituency has been held by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and son Deepender since 2004. It is the only constituency held by Congress in the state. However, owing to the Jat agitations, corruption cases against Bhupinder and a rising anti-incumbency sentiment, Congress may face trouble.

9. Sirsa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 16,58,574 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,73,757

Male electors: 8,84,817

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Darba Kalan, Bhattu Kalan and Rori segments were removed from this constituency. Narwana, Kalawali and Rania segments were newly added.

Assembly Constituencies: Narwana (SC), Tohana, Fatehabad, Ratia (SC), Kalawali (SC), Dabwali, Rania, Sirsa, Ellenabad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: INLD candidate Sushil Kumar Indola won the election in 1999. He was succeeded by congress candidate Atma Singh Gill in 2004. In 2009, Congress candidate Ashok Tanwar won the seat. INLD made a comeback in 2014 when Charanjit Sigh Rori was elected MP.

Demographics: The district of Sirsa has a population of 12,95,189, according to data from Census 2011. It has a primarily rural population as only 24.65 percent live in urban areas. The BJP has never won a Lok Sabha seat from this constituency. Home to the Dera Sacha Sauda, uncertainty shrouds the constituency this election season with the fall of Dera leader Ram Rahim Singh as the split in INLD. Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala has split from the INLD and floated his own party the Jannnayak Janata Party.

10. Sonipat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 14,09,786 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,36,818

Male electors: 772,968

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Bahadurgarh, Kailana and Rohat assembly segments were replaced by Ganaur, Kharkhauda and Jind segments. Bahadurgarh was added to Kurukshetra.

Assembly Constituencies: Ganaur, Rai, Kharkhauda (SC), Sonipat, Gohana, Baroda, Julana, Safidon, Jind

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP candidate Kishan Singh Sangwan won the election. He repeated his feat in 2004. Congress took over the seat in 2009 when candidate Jitendra Singh won. However, BJP reclaimed the seat in 2014 when Ramesh Chadar was elected MP.

Demographics: There are 14,50,001 people living in Sonipat, according to the 2011 census. Of this, 31.27 percent lives in urban setups. The Hindu majority constituency falls under the National Capital Region and has seen development projects take off in the past few years. Having a sizeable Jat population, the constituency may sway in favour of Congress as former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda holds influence over Jatts. Moreover, seven of its nine assembly segments are held by opposition parties.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.