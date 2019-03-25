Lok Sabha Election 2019, Gujarat profile: Gandhinagar, Surat key constituencies with BJP aiming to retain all 26 seats

Located in the western region of the country, Gujarat is composed of 26 parliamentary and 182 Assembly constituencies. At present, the Bharatiya Janata Party holds all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The BJP formed the state government following the Vidhan Sabha election in 2017, where the saffron party won 99 seats, Congress 77, NCP one, Bharatiya Tribal Party two and Independent one seat(s). The BJP will seek to ensure their Assembly win-streak continues in the upcoming Lok Sabha election as well.

Polling to all Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on 23 April.

In a significant development on 21 March, BJP chief Amit Shah replaced veteran leader LK Advani as the Gandhinagar candidate.

Some of the major issues plaguing the state are farm distress and reservation for non-reserved caste categories. According to the Pocketbook of Agriculture Statistics 2017, published by the Union agriculture ministry, nearly 43 percent of the 39.31 lakh agricultural households in Gujarat are under debt. As per the report, 34.94 lakh households took crop loans and term loans, amounting to Rs 54,277 crore.

Among the backward communities in the state, Adivasis, who constitute 8.6 percent of Gujarat’s population are up in arms against the Narendra Modi government. Bharatmala, a highway project launched by Modi in October 2017, was suspended for now following protests by Adivasis and farmers from south to northeastern Gujarat.

Caste is also likely to play a crucial role in the upcoming election in the state. The Patidar agitation since 2015 and violence against Dalits has spurred the younger leaders from these communities to speak up make their demands heard.

Here is a detailed list of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state:

1. Kachchh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 15,33,782 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 727439

Male electors: 8,06,343

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier a de-reserved constituency before delimitation in 2008. Assembly segment Morbi was earlier part of Rajkot constituency till 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Abdasa, Mandvi, Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC), Rapar, Morbi.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has remained a BJP bastion since 1996. Veteran party leader Gadhavi Pushpadan Shambhudan was the MP till 2009. Poonam Vejibhai Jat won the seat in 2009. She was succeeded by BJP’s Vinod Lakhamashi Chavda, who defeated Congress’ Dinesh Parmar by more than 2.3 lakh votes.

Demographics: It covers the entire Kachchh district and parts of Rajkot district. Though a Hindu majority district, Kachchh has a population of nearly 4.42 lakh Muslims. It has an SC population of 2,58,859 people.

2. Banaskantha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 15,15,711

Female electors: 7,19,587

Male electors: 7,96,124

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Post-delimitation, the constituency extended to Tharad and Danta Assembly constituencies too.

Assembly constituencies: Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, Danta (ST), Palanpur, Deesa, Deodar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Chaudhary Haribhai Parthibai won the seat in 1999 with 51.97 percent votes, beating Congress candidate BK Gadhvi. However, in 2004, Congress candidate Chavda Harsinhaji Pratapsinhaji clinched the seat. The seat remained with Congress in 2009 as well when Gadhvi Mukeshkumar Bheiravdanji became the MP, with a margin of more than 10,000 votes. However, BJP leader Chaudhary Haribhai Parthibhai won the 2013 bypoll and the 2014 General Election.

Demographics: The constituency is located in the Banaskantha district, which has a population of 31,20,506 people as per Census 2011. The region is famous for its rich mineral reserves such as marble, granite, limestone etc. It also receives regular funds under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

3. Patan Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 16,28,641

Female electors: 7,82,446

Male electors: 8,46,195

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Till 2008, it was reserved for Scheduled Tribes but following the delimitation order, the constituency now falls the general category. Sami and Vagdod Assembly segments were dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Vadgam (SC), Kankrej, Radhanpur, Chanasma, Patan, Sidhpur, Kheralu.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress leader Rashtrapal Pravinchandra Somabhai won the seat with 51.52 percent of the votes. Somabhai had to forfeit the sear in 2004 to former Patan MP and BJP candidate Kanodia Maheshkumar Mithabhai. In 2009, Congress’ Jagdish Thakore took over the seat but in 2014, BJP came to power again with Liladharbhai Khodaji Vaghela as its current MP. Vaghela was recently in the news for writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over farmers not receiving compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for crop loss.

Demographics: One of the politically sensitive regions, the constituency covers the entire Patan district, parts of Banaskantha and Mahesana districts. A Hindu majority region, Patan district is located in the northern part of the state and has a population of 13,43,734 people. Muslims comprise only 10.62 percent of the population, as per Census 2011. The district also includes the Assembly constituencies of two of the most prominent young anti-BJP faces in Gujarat – Congress MLA from Radhanpur Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani, independent MLA from Vadgam.

4. Mahesana Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 14,98,219

Female electors: 7,20,398

Male electors: 7,77,821

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Kadi was made a reserved Assembly constituency after delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Unjha, Visnagar, Becharaji, Kadi (SC), Mahesana, Vijapur, Mansa.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Jayshreeben Kanubhai Patel has been holding the seat since 2009, defeating Congress candidate Jivabhai Ambalal Patel of the Congress on both occasions.

Demographics: Formerly known as Mehsana, the constituency is spread across a major part of Mahesana district and a small part of Gandhinagar district. Mahesana district has a population of 20,35,064, comprising 10,56,520 males and 9,78,544 females. Around 92.6 percent of the population comprises Hindus, while Muslims form 6.7 percent of the population. The district is a bastion of the Patidar community, especially the Kadva faction, to which Patidar leader Hardik Patel belongs. There is an estimated four lakh Kadva Patidars in Mahesana district, with Thakurs close to 3.5 lakh in number. OBCs and Dalits also have a sizeable presence but it is the Patidars who play a crucial role in deciding who wins from the constituency.

5. Sabarkantha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 16,15,840

Female electors: 7,82,319

Male electors: 8,33,521

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Meghraj, the Assembly constituency which was held by Congress’ Shankersinh Vaghela’s son, Mahendrasinh, was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Himatnagar, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST), Bhiloda (ST), Modasa, Bayad, Prantij.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Till 2009, the seat was a stronghold of the Congress party. However, in 2009, BJP’s Chauhan Mahendrasinh defeated incumbent Congress MP Madhusudhan Mistry. In 2014, Dipsin Shankarsinh Rathod of the BJP trounced veteran Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela.

Demographics: It covers the entire Sabarkantha district. Located in the northeastern part of the state, the district has a population of 14,73,673 people as per Census 2011. Its sex ratio is 952 and the literacy rate stands at 65.57 percent. The district also receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

6. Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 17,33,972

Female electors: 8,33,228

Male electors: 9,00,744

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Assembly segments Ellisbridge and Gandhinagar South (Gandhinagar was one Assembly seat before delimitation and has been divided into two) were excluded from the constituency in 2008. Assembly segments Kalol was included in the geographical area of the seat post-delimitation. Sanand and Ghatlodia are the newly created Assembly constituencies.

Assembly constituencies: Gandhinagar North, Kalol, Sanand, Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Naranpura, Sabarmati.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Gandhinagar has been a BJP bastion since 1989, with veteran party leader LK Advani as its MP since 1998.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Gandhinagar district. It has a population of 13,91,753 and a literacy rate of 74.04 percent as per Census 2011. It is a Hindu-majority region with 94.81 percent of the population following the region.

7. Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 16,01,832

Female electors: 7,49,067

Male electors: 8,52,765

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created after the erstwhile Ahmedabad Lok Sabha constituency was dissolved in 2008. Vatva Assembly segment was created after the delimitation exercise.

Assembly constituencies: Dahegam, Gandhinagar South, Vatva, Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Bapunagar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP has had an iron grip on the seat since 2009, when it was first held by Harin Pathak. In 2014, actor-politician Paresh Rawal defeated Congress’ Himmatsingh Prahladsingh Patel by a margin of 33.63 percent.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across parts of Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad districts. Ahmedabad district has a population of 72,14,225 people. It is also a Hindu-majority district with 83.7 percent following Hinduism. There is a sizeable population of diamond industry workers in this constituency. The Patidar agitation was at its peak in 2015 at Bapunagar. The area (Bapunagar) is considered communally sensitive with 20 percent from the Patel community, 28 percent Muslims and 18 percent OBCs.

8. Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 15,34,400

Female electors: 7,33,467

Male electors: 8,00,933

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created in 2008, diving the erstwhile Ahmedabad seat into two parts. Jamalpur Assembly segment was merged with Khadia.

Assembly constituencies: Ellisbridge, Amraiwadi, Dariapur, Jamalpur-Khadia, Maninagar, Danilimda (SC), Asarwa (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been represented by BJP’s Kirit P Solanki since 2009.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across parts of Ahmedabad district. 75.34 percent of the district population is literate. The region has a booming construction industry. It is a prominent political and commercial centre of the state.

9. Surendranagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 1656657

Female electors: 778912

Male electors: 877745

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The assembly segments of Koli-dominated Viramgam and Dhandhuka were added to Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. The erstwhile Halvad Assembly segment was merged with Dhrangadhra. Wakaner segment was removed from the constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Viramgam, Dhandhuka, Dasad (SC), Limdi, Wadhwan, Chotila, Dhrangadhra.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been alternating between the BJP and the Congress. In 1999, Congress leader Savshibhai Kanjibhai Makwana became the MP, before being ousted by BJP’s Somabhai Gandabhai Koli Patel in 2004. In 2009, Congress leader Somabhai Gandalal Koli Patel won the polls. In 2014, BJP candidate Devajibhai Govindbhai Fatepara won the seat by a margin of 21.73 percent votes.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire Surendranagar district and parts of Ahmedabad district. A Hindu majority district with a sizeable Koli population, Surendranagar has a total population of 17,56,268 people, as per Census 2011. The sex ratio is 930 and the literacy rate is 72.1 percent. Nearly 25 percent of India’s salt supply comes from the area. The district is also a textile hub.

10. Rajkot Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 16,55,717

Female electors: 7,90,957

Male electors: 8,64,760

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Wakaner Assembly segment, the earlier part of Surendranagar constituency, was added in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West, Rajkot South, Rajkot Rural (SC), Jasdan.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been with the BJP for the most part. Leuva Patel leader and BJP candidate Kathiriya Vallabhbhai Ramjibhai held the seat from 1996 to 2009. In 2009, Congress’ Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya won the seat, defeating BJP’s Kirankumar Valjibhai Bhalodia by more than 24,000 votes. However, in 2014, BJP’s Kadva Patel candidate Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai Kundariya clinched the seat but was dropped in the cabinet reshuffle in 2016.

Demographics: The constituency covers parts of Rajkot district. With a population of 38,04,558 people in the district, three communities in the constituency, including two sub-castes of Patels 'Kadva' (2 lakh voters), and 'Leuva' (2.75 lakh voters) and 'Koli' (2.35 lakh voters) community have remained decisive in the previous elections.

11. Porbandar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 15,39,223

Female electors: 7,31,840

Male electors: 8,07,383

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Jetpur, Keshod and Gondal Assembly segments were included in the constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Gondal, Jetpur, Dhoraji, Porbandar, Kutiyana, Manavadar, Keshod

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a BJP stronghold since 1991, except in 2009 when Congress leader and former BJP man Vitthalbhai Hansrajbhai Radadiya defeated the BJP. However, in 2013, he rejoined BJP and won the 2013 bypolls. In 2014, he retained the seat, beating NCP’s Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai Jadeja.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Porbandar, Junagadh and Rajkot districts. A Hindu-majority district, Porbandar has a population of 5,85,449 people as per Census 2011. It has a literacy rate of 67.24 percent. A total of 5.7 percent of the population comprises Muslims. The dominant caste with the most political clout is Mer. Brahmins, the fishing caste Khadwa, Thakkar and Dalits are the other important voting groups in the constituency.

12. Jamnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 14,70,952

Female electors: 6,99,948

Male electors: 7,71,004

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Assembly segment Jamnagar North was created after delimitation in 2008. Assembly segment Jodiya was dissolved in the delimitation exercise.

Assembly constituencies: Kalavad (SC), Jamnagar Rural, Jamnagar North, Jamnagar South, Jamjodhpur, Khambalia, Dwarka.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Chandresh Patel has been in the seat since 1989 but lost the seat to Congress’ Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madaam in 2004. Madaam retained the seat till 2014 when BJP candidate and Vikrambhai’s niece, Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam came to power in the constituency.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire district of Jamnagar. A Hindu-dominant region, Jamnagar district has a population of 21,60,119 people, as per Census 2011. It is dominated by three major caste groups: two lakh Patels (including Kadva and Leuva voters), 1.16 lakh Ahirs, and about 1 lakh Satvara voters. Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who recently joined the Congress, has expressed his interest in contesting the election from this seat.

13. Junagadh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 14,85,543

Female electors: 7,13,526

Male electors: 7,72,017

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Visavadar Assembly segment was reconstituted following delimitation in 2008. Manglor and Kodinar Assembly segments were also made part of Junagadh parliamentary constituency, while Maliya was dissolved and Keshod dropped in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Junagadh, Visavadar, Mangrol, Somnath, Talala, Kodinar (SC), Una

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP has retained the seat since 2009. In 2009, Dinubhai Boghabhai Solanki was the MP and in 2014, Rajeshbhai Naranbhai Chudasma of the BJP beat Bhimabhai Vansh Punjbhai of the Congress.

Demographics: The constituency covers nearly the entire district of Junagadh. With a population of 27,43,082, the economy of the district thrives on cement, agriculture and power industries. It also has a sizeable Muslim population of 3.35 lakh persons as per Census 2011.

14. Amreli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 14,86,286

Female electors: 7,08,624

Male electors: 7,77,662

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Babra Assembly segment was scrapped in 2008

Assembly constituencies: Dhari, Amreli, Lathi, Savarkundla, Rajula, Mahuva, Gariadhar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a BJP bastion since 1991 but four-time MP Dileep Sanghani lost the seat to Congress’ Virijbhai Thummar in 2004. Since 2009, Thummar has lost to BJP’s Narainbhai Kachchadiya twice.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire district of Amreli and parts of Bhavnagar district. Amreli district, with a total population of 1514190 people, it has nearly 99,000 Muslims living. Patels in Amreli are prosperous and mostly engaged in the diamond and textile industries. The seat is likely to see a Congress versus BJP fight in the upcoming general election.

15. Bhavnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 15,94,531

Female electors: 7,59,960

Male electors: 8,34,571

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Ghogha Assembly segment was dissolved to create a new seat, Bhavnagar Rural in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Talaja, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West, Gadhda (SC), Botad.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been a BJP stronghold since 1991. BJP’s Rajendrasinh Ghanshyamsinh Rana was at its helm from 1996 to 2014. In 2014, saffron party candidate Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal became the first woman MP of the seat, defeating Congress’ Pravinbhai Jinabhai Rathod.

Demographics: The constituency covers almost the entire district of Bhavnagar. Located in southeastern Gujarat, in the Saurashtra peninsula, it has a population of 28,80,365 people in the district. Though it is a Hindu-majority state (91.39 percent), the Muslim population stands at 2.13 lakh. The seven Assembly constituencies of Bhavnagar district have around 16.26 lakh voters. The largest caste group in the district is the Koli Patels, an OBC community with nearly 3.91 lakh voters. With 1.61 lakh voters, Patidars form the second largest caste group, followed by non-Rajput Kshatriyas with 1.05 lakh voters.

16. Anand Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 14,96,857

Female electors: 7,15,739

Male electors: 7,81,120

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Sarsa Assembly seat was dissolved due to delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Khambat, Borsad, Anklav, Umreth, Anand, Petlad, Sojitra.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Dipakbhai Chimanbhai Patel held the seat in 1999 but had to forfeit the seat to Congress leader Bharatsinh Madhavsinh Solanki in 2004, who held on to the seat for a decade. He lost to BJP’s Dilip Patel in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Demographics: It covers the entire Anand district. Famous for Amul and the milk revolution, the district has a population of 20,92,745 people. A Hindu-majority constituency, 85.95 percent of the population follows the religion. It has a literacy rate of 72.12 percent.

17. Kheda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 15,99,476

Female electors: 7,66,244

Male electors: 8,33,232

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The seat was created in 2008 after the delimitation exercise. Chaklasi and Kathala segments were dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Daskroi, Dholka, Matar, Nadiad, Mahemdabad, Mahudha, Kapadvanj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Dinsha J Patel of the Congress won the seat in 2009 but lost it to BJP’s Devusinh Jesinghbhai Chauhan.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across parts of Ahmedabad and Kheda district. Kheda district has a population of 22,99,885 people, comprising 11,85,727 males and 11,14,158 females. It has a literacy rate of 82.65 percent. The region is also known for tobacco farmers.

18. Panchmahal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 15,76,667

Female electors: 7,56,437

Male electors: 8,20,230

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The seat was created in 2008. Godhra and Kapadvanj Lok Sabha constituencies were dissolved and most of the area under it was included under Panchmahal.

Assembly constituencies: Thasra, Balasinor, Lunawada, Shehra, Morva Hadaf (ST), Godhra, Kalol

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Post the 2002-Godhra riots, BJP has been in power in the constituency. Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh Chauhan has been the sitting BJP MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Kheda and Panch Mahals districts. Panchmahals district receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Located in the eastern part of Gujarat, the district has a population of 2390776 people. Though a Hindu majority region, the district has more than 1.58 lakh Muslims. In Godhra Assembly segment, more than 1/3 of the voters are Muslims. Granite and sandstone mining also contribute majorly to the local economy.

19. Dahod Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 14,11,756

Female electors: 6,99,581

Male electors: 7,12,184

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Previously known as Dohad, Dahod parliamentary constituency came into existence in 2008. Santrampur Assembly segment was also added to the constituency and the Limbi Assembly segment was dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Santrampur (ST), Fatepura (ST), Jhalod (ST), Limkheda (ST), Dahod (ST), Garbada (ST), Devgadbaria

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Prabha Kishor Taviad won the seat in 2009. However, she lost the 2014 General Election to Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor.

Demographics: It covers the entire Dohad district and a part of Panch Mahals district. Panch Mahals district receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. The economy of the Dohad district has a weak agricultural base, with barely any advancement in manufacturing or technology sectors. Located in the western region of the state, the Hindu-majority district has a population of 21,27,086 people, of just 66,356 people are Muslims.

20. Vadodara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 16,38,321

Female electors: 7,89,244

Male electors: 8,49,077

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier known as Baroda Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Savli, Vaghodia, Vadodara City (SC), Sayajigunj, Akota, Raopura, Manjalpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A BJP stronghold, Balkrishna Khanderao Shukla became the MP in 2009. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi contested from the seat and defeated Congress’ Madhusudan Mistry with a margin of 49.86% votes. However, winning the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh as well, Modi decided to vacate the Vadodara seat. In the subsequent bypoll, BJP’s Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt became the Vadodara MP.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across parts of Vadodara district. With a population of 41,65,626 people and dominated by Hindus, the district has more than 3.85 lakh Muslims as per the Census 2011.

21. Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 15,36,305

Female electors: 7,38,145

Male electors: 7,98,160

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Halol, Chhota Udaipur (ST), Jetpur (ST), Sankheda (ST), Dabhoi, Padra, Nandod (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP’s Ramsinh Rathawa won the seat but lost it to Congress’ Naranbhai Rathwa in 2004. However, Ramsinh staged his comeback in 2009, defeating Naranbhai. The BJP MP has been the sitting MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Vadodara, Panch Mahals and Narmada districts. Vadodara district has a heavy ST population of 11,49,901 tribals. The Congress has decided to field Ranjit Rathwa, son of sitting MLA from Chhota Udaipur and senior Congress leader Mohansinh Rathwa, in this Lok Sabha seat.

22. Bharuch Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 14,17,548

Female electors: 6,82,687

Male electors: 7,34,861

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Assembly constituencies: Karjan, Dediapada (ST), Jambusar, Vagra, Jhagadia (ST), Bharuch, Ankleshwar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A BJP bastion, the sitting MP has been Mansukhbhai Vasava since 1999.

Demographics: It covers parts of Vadodara, Narmada and the entire Bharuch district. Bharuch district has a population of 15,51,019 persons and comprises 76.6 percent Hindus and 22.1 percent Muslims. The seat reportedly also has the highest number of Muslim voters in the state. Narmada district also receives under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

23. Bardoli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 16,14,106

Female electors: 7,84,458

Male electors: 8,29,648

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. The Mandvi Lok Sabha constituency was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Mangrol (ST), Mandvi (ST), Kamrej, Bardoli (SC), Mahuva (ST), Vyara (ST), Nizar (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has alternated between Congress and BJP since 2009. In 2009, Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai Chaudhari held the seat which he had to forfeit to BJP’s Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava.

Demographics: A tribal-dominated constituency, it is spread across parts of Surat district. At least 70 percent of the total voters in Bardoli belong to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The voters are equally divided among Chaudharys, Gamits, Vasavas, and Halpatis. Muslims reportedly account for 6 percent of the votes while Dodhiya Patels and migrants account for 50,000 to 25,000 votes, respectively. The economy of the constituency thrives on the sugar industry.

24. Surat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 14,84,068

Female electors: 6,80,239

Male electors: 8,03,829

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Assembly segment Varachha Road and Karanj were created after the 2008 delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Olpad, Surat East, Surat North, Varachha Road, Karanj, Katargam, Surat West

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Though Congress has been trying to crack its way through, the constituency has been a BJP bastion since 1989. Veteran BJP leader Kashiram Rana was the sitting MP till 2009. BJP’s Darshana Vikram Jardosh became the first female MP in the seat in 2009 and retained the seat in 2014 as well.

Demographics: The constituency covers parts of Surat district. It has a population of 60,81,322 persons as per Census 2011. The seat has also seen prominent political figures such as former prime minister Morarji Desai. Surat’s economy thrives on the production of diamonds and textiles.

25. Navsari Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 17,64,622

Female electors: 7,92,532

Male electors: 9,72,090

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, the seat was created following the delimitation in 2008. Majura Assembly seat also was created after delimitation in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Limbayat, Udhna, Majura, Choryasi, Jalalpore, Navsari, Gandevi (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Since the constituency’s formation, BJP’s Chandrakant Raghunath Patil had been the MP.

Demographics: It covers parts of Navsari and Surat districts. Navsari district has a population of 13,29,672, of which 6,39,659 people belong to the scheduled tribes. The region also produces cotton and other crops such as millet and maize.

26. Valsad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 15,12,061

Female electors: 7,36,988

Male electors: 7,75,073

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier known as Bulsar. Gandevi (ST) Assembly seat went to Navsari parliamentary constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Dangs (ST), Vansda (ST), Dharampur (ST), Valsad, Pardi, Kaprada (ST), Umbergaon (ST).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP’s Manibhai Ramjibhai Chaudhari won the seat but lost it to Kishanbhai Veshtabhai Patel of the Congress in 2004, who retained it till 2014. In 2014, he forfeited the seat to BJP’s KC Patel. This Lok Sabha constituency is a closely watched one, as it is believed that the party which wins the seat generally comes to power at the Centre.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire Valsad and Dangs districts and a part of Navsari district. A total of 94 percent of the Dangs district comprises scheduled tribes while in the tribal population in Valsad district is close to 55 percent. One of the poorest districts in the country, Dangs is a beneficiary under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

