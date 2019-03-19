Lok Sabha Election 2019, Goa profile: India's smallest state set for clash of titans as BJP, Congress lock horns

The southern state of Goa, with a population of 14,58,545 persons, is divided into two districts, namely North Goa and South Goa.

A Hindu majority state, Goa also has a sizeable Christian population. The state Assembly is unicameral with 40 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the 2017 Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the coalition government with the support of Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and two independents.

In 2014, the saffron party won in both the Lok Sabha constituencies in the coastal state together for the first time since 1999.

The upcoming Lok Sabha election, set to be held on 23 April in the state, will be a litmus test for both the BJP and the Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party announced in February that the party’s Goa unit convenor Elvis Gomes will contest the election from the South Goa constituency. The party will also be contesting the polls from North Goa as well.

In his affidavit filed before the Goa Lokayukta, former Goa chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who has been made one of the respondents in in the Rs 1.44 lakh crore illegal mining scam by NGO Goa Foundation, claimed that "certain individuals", who were involved in the process of granting the renewals were "left out" by the complainant.

Parsekar has also said that the process of the controversial second renewal of 88 mining leases was carried out as per a government policy which was adopted when he was not chief minister, suggesting that the policy decision was taken by the erstwhile BJP-led coalition government headed by Manohar Parrikar.

North Goa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 5,15,441 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 2,59,571

Male electors: 2,55,870

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was formerly known as Panaji Lok Sabha constituency until 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Mandrem, Pernem (SC), Bicholim, Tivim, Mapusa, Siolim, Saligao, Calangute, Porvorim, Aldona, Panaji, Taleigao, St. Cruz, St. Andre, Cumbarjua, Mayem, Sanquelim, Poriem, Valpoi, Priol.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency has been a BJP stronghold since 1999, with Shripad Yesso Naik as its MP. He is also the current Union AYUSH minister at the Centre.

Demographics: The North Goa parliamentary constituency includes Panaji, the capital of Goa, within its boundary. According to Census 2011, the North Goa district has a population of 8,18,008 with 4,16,677 males and 4,01,331 females. Nearly 76 percent of the population are Hindus while only 16.4 percent are Christians.

2. South Goa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 5,45,336

Female electors: 2,72,898

Male electors: 2,72,438

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was formerly known as Mormugao Lok Sabha constituency until 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Ponda, Shiroda, Marcaim, Mormugao, Vasco-Da-Gama, Dabolim, Cortalim, Nuvem, Curtorim, Fatorda, Margao, Benaulim, Navelim, Cuncolim, Velim, Quepem, Curchorem, Sanvordem, Canacona.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Angle Ramakant Soiru won the Mormugao Lok Sabha seat in 1999, defeating Congress candidate Alemao Joaquim Braz. However, Braz won the elections in 2004, defeating Soiru. In 2009, Congress’ Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardanha won the seat, defeating BJP’s Narendra Keshav Sawaikar. But Sawaikar made his comeback when he clinched the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Demographics: As per Census 2011, South Goa has a population of 6,40,537 people, comprising 3,22,463 males and 3,18,074 females. The literacy rate of the district is 87.59 percent. The majority of the population (53.34 percent) follows Hinduism.

