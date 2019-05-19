Lok Sabha Election 2019 Final Phase voting LIVE Updates: Tej Pratap Yadav's security guards beat up journalist who 'smashed' his windshield

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Final Phase Voting LATEST News and Updates; (National Pollsters To Release Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results Today): Tej Pratap Yadav's personal security guards in Patna allegedly beat a camera person after he allegedly broke the windscreen of Yadav's car. Tej Pratap was leaving after casting his vote at Veterinary College in Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. The former RJD leader has filed an FIR in the incident. According to eyewitnesses, Tej Pratap was travelling in an e-rickshaw which ran over the feet of a media person.
A Congress worker was attacked with sharp edged weapons and killed as soon as he came out from the polling booth in village Sarhli of Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab. The deceased has been identified as Bunty. Victim's family alleged that Shiromani Akali Dal workers attacked and killed Bunty.
BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra has alleged that TMC workers were covering their faces at a Jadavpur booth and giving proxy votes. Shortly after he made this allegation, Hazra said TMC goons have beaten up a BJP mandal president, a driver and attacked a car. Hazra's own car was also allegedly attacked. "We also rescued our three polling agents. TMC goons were going to carry out rigging at 52 booths. People are eager to vote for BJP but they are not allowing people to vote," he said.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s photo has been replaced with someone else's on the voter identification list at the Veterinary College booth, where Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti voted and where he will vote, in the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. Polling officials have said that Tejashwi will not be facing problems when he comes in to vote. An investigation on the goof-up is underway.
Voters are staging a sit-in protest outside polling station number 189 in Basirhat, alleging that TMC workers are not allowing them to cast their votes. BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu told ANI, "Hundred people were stopped from voting. We will take them to cast their vote."
Even though polling began peacefully in violence-torn West Bengal, an incident of bombing was reported outside Deganga's booth number 66/67 in Basirhat. It has been alleged that some unidentified men came riding a bike, hurled a few bombs and as soon as forces rushed in, left the bike there and fled away. Tollywood actress Nusrat Jahan, the Basirhat candidate, has arrived to cast her vote.
Jharkhand has so far led the footfall of voters, with 11.05 percent voter turnout recorded at 9.20 am. Polling booths in urban areas of Ludhiana constituency witnessed low footfall in the early hours of voting. Punjab recorded one of the the lowest voter turnout figures, along with hilly Himachal Pradesh, at around 9.20 am.
No phase of this election has been without EVM failures and Phase 7 was no exception. Voting has still not begun at booth number 29, under Arrah Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, due to EVM malfunction. At Bihar's Chandauli, voting has been halted for more than an hour at Fattepur's booth number 35 and Chakiya Development Block's booth number 274 owing to EVM glitches.
Voting could not be started at booth number 108 in Uttar Pradesh's Mau as EVMs there have developed some sort of snag. EC officials are replacing the machines. Polling has just resumed at booth number 155 in Madhya Vidyalaya Beni Bigha, under Patliputra constituency after 40 minutes after a malfunctioning EVM was replaced. Voters allege that poll officers reached the booth 20 minutes late and found the glitch in the machine.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and the Trinamool Congress's candidate from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote at polling booth number 208 in South Kolkata Parliamentary constituency. After casting his ballot Abhishek emerged with criticism for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said "Watever he (the PM) said in his meeting on 15 May in Diamond Harbour, he has to substantiate those statements with ample proof and justify what he said. If he fails to do so I'll sue him in the criminal and defamation cases. I'll drag him to the court and do the needful."
Two NDA chief ministers, Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath and Bihar's Nitish Kumar were one of the first to cast their votes at Gorakhpur and Patna respectively on Sunday.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, one of the most bitterly fought in recent memory, will come to a close Sunday when polling will be held in 59 constituencies including in Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to retain the seat.
Polling will be held in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh.
Over 10.01 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 918 candidates. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct of polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reportedly trekked 2 kilometres to a Kedarnath cave and on the request of mediapersons accompanying him, allowed cameras to take initial photos. His meditation, reported ANI, will begin in a few hours and will last until tomorrow morning. No media or personnel will be allowed in the vicinity of the cave at that time, the agency has reported sources as having said.
In the aftermath of comments by Janata Dal (Secular) leaders H Vishwanath and Basvaraj Horatti, signalling discord in the JD(S)-Congress alliance once again, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, said on Saturday that it is time for leaders of his party to fall in line and stop contradicting each other. "We are on the verge of formation of a new government at the Centre. At this juncture where all efforts are being made to form non-BJP government at the Centre, the contradictory statements by leaders of coalition partners Congress-JDS may mar such efforts," he said.
The Election Commission has issued a notice to BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. Poll officials took serious note of a public meeting held by Deol in Pathankot on Friday night, after the silent period came in force. They also found that a loud speaker was used in the public meeting in which around 200 people were present.
Responding on media reports of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa recusing himself from the panel's meetings to discuss poll code violations, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said the "erosion of institutional integrity" was "the hallmark" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. In a tweet, he dubbed the poll panel the "Election Omission."
Reports have said that Election Commission member Ashok Lavasa had allegedly sent three letters and several notes over the last 10 days, asking for his dissent to be recorded. These were allegedly ignored by the Election Commission, leading to a final letter sent by him, in which he said he will skip the poll panel meetings. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora described these reports as "unsavory" and "avoidable".
A day after making an appearance at his first-ever press conference as prime minister, and with Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha election all wrapped up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand's pilgrimage sites of Kedarnath and Badrinath. Modi arrived at the hill shrine of Kedarnath in a chopper and walked from the helipad to the Himalayan shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva.
On the way, he also greeted people who were standing at a distance to get a glimpse of the prime minister.
In the temple, Modi sat on the floor in front of the deity and performed rituals.
He also took rounds of the sanctum-sanctorum as per Hindu practice of worship. He also stepped out of the temple premises and greeted the crowd. People gathered around the temple also greeted the Prime Minister with loud chants of "Har Har Mahadev".
This is Modi's fourth visit in three years.
Modi flew 1.5 lakh kilometres and addressed 142 public rallies during the most extensive campaign for a Lok Sabha election since Independence, BJP president Amit Shah said Friday.
In what is rumoured to be some heavy duty post-campaign strategising, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday morning. He is also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, and Uttar Pradesh alliance partners Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday. Yesterday, Naidu had met Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.
Opposition parties have lost no time in taking swipes at Narendra Modi's maiden press conference on Friday, where he did not entertain even a single impromptu question. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the presser seemed "like last episode of Mann ki Baat aired on TV instead of radio".
Loktantrik Janata Dal party chief Sharad Yadav, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot and party chief Rahul Gandhi too made fun of the fact that Modi was not asked any questions in the meet.
Jharkhand election voting latest updates
Pakur cop removed from poll duty after 'pressurising' voters to cast ballot for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
Farid Alam, a police officer posted at booth number 11, Government Middle School, in Maheshpur block of Pakur in Jharkhand has been removed from poll duty with immediate effect by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer, DC Chaudhary after he was accused of pressurising voters to vote for a particular candidate in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. After a protest by voters, the complaint was escalated to DC who removed Alam from the polling booth.
Anand Dutta/101Reporters
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Crude bomb explosion in north Kolkata
A crude bomb explosion took place in the Kolkata Uttar constituency in the Girish Park area, News18 reported. This is the first incident of a bomb blast in Kolkata. At least two incidents of crude-bombs being thrown were reported in the Barasat and Basirhat constituencies in the morning.
Extra personnel of central security forces have been deployed in the city, the report said. The BJP blamed the TMC for the incidents of violence. Nilanjan Roy, a BJP candidate for Diamond Harbour, was also allegedly attacked by TMC in Budge Budge.
With inputs by A Ghose/101 Reporters
Bihar election voting latest updates
Tej Pratap files FIR against journalist who 'smashed' his windshield, says his guards did nothing
Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged that his bouncers did not do anything. "I was leaving after casting my vote when a photographer hit the windscreen of my car. I have filed an FIR in the incident. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill me," he said.
Bihar election voting latest updates
Tej Pratap Yadav's security guards beat up journalist who 'smashed' his windshield
Tej Pratap Yadav's personal security guards in Patna allegedly beat a camera person after he allegedly broke the windscreen of Yadav's car. Tej Pratapwas leaving after casting his vote at Veterinary College in Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. The former RJD leader has filed an FIR in the incident. According to eyewitnesses, Tej Pratap was travelling in an e-rickshaw which ran over the feet of a media person.
With inputs from Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
Punjab election voting latest updates
Congress worker killed, family blames Akali Dal
A Congress worker was attacked with sharp edged weapons and killed as soon as he came out from the polling booth in village Sarhli of Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab. The deceased has been identified as Bunty. Victim's family alleged that Shiromani Akali Dal workers attacked and killed Bunty.
Siddharth Arora/101Reporters
Bihar election voting latest updates
People pelt stones at cops after long wait in queue
In Ekona of Badhara in Bihar's Arrah, booth numbers 49 and 50 saw voters who had stood in line to cast their votes for a long time in the heat, pelt stones at a police officer. A police officer was injured. Senior officials reached on time to bring the situation under control.
Ganesh Prasad/ 101 reporters
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
SP alleges 300 Muslim voters' names deleted
Samajwadi Party (SP) has alleged that as many as 300 Muslim voters names on the voter list at booth number 334, 335 and 336 in Chandauli have been deleted. The party has demanded action from the Election Commission.
Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
BJP, Congress workers clash in Ratlam
Two groups, belonging to BJP and Congress parties according to eyewitnesses, attacked each other with sticks near booth number 201 in Petlawad of Umarkot, which is a part of Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency. Police reached the spot and detained members of both parties. Workers of the two parties had gathered near the booth and started arguing over political issues.
Police said they used mild force to disperse the mob but denied that it was a clash among rival members parties.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
Varanasi election voting latest updates
Shalini Yadav performs pujas before setting out to vote
Gathbandhan candidate Shalini Yadav who is contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi performed pujas at her house before going to cast her vote.
Gopal Giri/101Reporters
Bihar election voting latest updates
BJP Pataliputra candidate alleges booth capturing
BJP candidate from Pataliputra parliamentary constituency, Ram Kripal Yadav has filed a complaint with Election Commission alleging booth capturing in his constituency. He says that some people are threatening voters and trying to capture the booths. He also alleged that his party workers are being beaten up and their vehicles were vandalised.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
BJP workers buying Dalit votes, alleges SP, BSP workers
At Chandauli, SP and BSP workers late last night staged a sit-in at the Alinagar police station alleging that BJP workers had allegedly been inking and distributing Rs 500 each to Dalit voters in Tarajeevanpur village. Police have begun investigating the case. Meanwhile, these villagers have been scared to cast their votes fearing they will be ousted from the booths.
Santosh Kumar/101Reporters
Madhya Pradesh election polling latest updates
Two govt employees on poll duty die in MP
Two government employees engaged in election duty died in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday. Garu Singh Chogad, who was deployed at the Jalwat polling booth in Dhar Lok Sabha constituency, died after suffering a heart failure on Sunday morning, state's Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao told reporters.
PTI
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Anupam Hazra's car 'vandalised' after BJP candidate alleges booth capturing by TMC
BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra has alleged that TMC workers were covering their faces at a Jadavpur booth and giving proxy votes. Shortly after he made this allegation, Hazra said TMC goons have beaten up a BJP mandal president, a driver and attacked a car. Hazra's own car was also allegedly attacked. "We also rescued our three polling agents. TMC goons were going to carry out rigging at 52 booths. People are eager to vote for BJP but they are not allowing people to vote," he said.
Chandauli election voting latest updates
Clash between Samajwadi Party, BJP workers
Clashes were reported between Samajwadi Party and BJP supporters over voting first in Chandauli's Parahupur polling booth. Police have brought the situation under control now.
Santosh Kumar/101Reporters
Mau election voting latest updates
Sanegpur voters boycott polls
Villagers in Sanegpur which comes under the Pardaha development block have boycotted the polls owing to non-development of their area. The villagers have alleged that there are no motorable roads in the village and no facility of drainage. The villager said that they have complained it to the administration but to no avail. There are 1,284 voters in the village.
Yogesh Bharadwaj/101Reporters
Bihar election voting latest updates
Man listed as woman in voter list
A man was listed as a woman in the voter identification list in Karakat Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. Sarju Bhagat, a resident of Mahuaw village, can be seen displaying his voting slip. He was not allowed to vote.
Vidya Sagar/101Reporters
Bihar election voting latest updates
RJD MLA's supporters clash with police
Supporters of RJD MLA Saroj Yadav allegedly engaged in a clash with the police at booth number 99 in Badhara, part of Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. Saroj Yadav also reached booth after being informed about the issue.
Few minutes after the incident, unidentified people pelted stones on police at booth number 49 and 50 in the same area. One constable and an assistant sub-inspector of police were injured. People had complained to authorities of bogus voting.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
West Bengal election polling latest updates
Anupam Hazra alleged proxy votes by TMC
BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra alleged that TMC workers were covering their faces at a Jadavpur booth and giving proxy votes.
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
Security forces help old, infirm
In Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh deployed Central force personnel in polling stations were seen helping the aged voters by assisting them to the booths. At many booths, arrangement of chairs, sofas, drinking water, tents and fans have been made.
Nemichand Rathore/101 reporters
Bihar election voting latest updates
3 assault cops at booth, held
Three people assaulted police officers at booth number 67 in Bhabhua of Sasaram in Bihar. One police officer was injured. Voting was halted for an hour. The Kaimur SP has confirmed arrest of criminals.
Ganesh Prasad/ 101 reporters
Bihar election voting latest updates
MCC violations reported as voters click photos of EVMs
Violations of the poll code were reported in Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar as voters there took photos of the EVM and VVPAT slips and posted them on social media.
Vidya Sagar/101Reporters
Bihar election voting latest updates
Tejashwi Yadav's photo replaced with unknown man's in Pataliputra
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s photo has been replaced with someone else's on the voter identification list at the Veterinary College booth, where Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti voted and where he will vote in the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. Polling officials have said that Tejashwi will not be facing problems when he comes in to vote. An investigation on the goof-up is underway.
Vidya Sagar/101Reporters
Basirhat election voting latest update
Bombing reported in Bengal constituency
Even though polling began peacefully in violence-torn West Bengal, an incident of bombing was reported outside Deganga's booth number 66/67. It has been alleged that some unidentified men came riding a bike, hurled a few bombs and as soon as forces rushed in, left the bike there and fled away.
Tollywood actress Nusrat Jahan, the Basirhat candidate, has arrived to cast her vote.
A Ghose/101 Reporters
Kerala election voting latest updates
In Kannur, Kasargod, controversy over veils rage on
Polling officials are allowing women voters wearing face-covering veils inside seven polling booths under Kannur and Kasargod constituencies where Election Commission has ordered re-polling following confirmation of bogus voting in the polling on 23 April. The poll panel had, however, stressed that people will be allowed to vote only after their faces are verified to prevent bogus voting.
In addition to regular officials manning the booths, reserve teams of officials have been deployed outside the booths. The issue had kicked off a controversy with the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kannur secretary MV Jayarajan urging the Election Commission not to allow women voters wearing face-covering veils to cast their vote unless they show their faces in polling booths. The Opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party had termed Jayarajan’s remark as communal.
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
Kailash Vijayvargiya casts vote
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya cast his vote with his family at booth number 10 in Government school, Nanda Nagar lane, part of Indore Lok Sabha constituency. His son and MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was also with him.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Chandra Bose alleges TMC threatened BJP booth agents
BJP's South Kolkata candidate Chandra Kumar Bose has said there is no distinction between Bengal's ruling TMC and a terrorist organisation. "Last night, I was getting calls from my workers from different booths who were saying that they have been threatened by TMC's 'jihadi' brigade that if you sit as booth agents for BJP, you'll be murdered," he said.
Jharkhand leads turnout figures, urban Punjab sees weak polling
Jharkhand has so far led the footfall of voters, with 11.05 percent voter turnout recorded at 9.20 am.
Polling booths in urban areas of Ludhiana constituency witnessed low footfall in the early hours of voting. Punjab recorded one of the the lowest voter turnout figures, along with hilly Himachal Pradesh, at around 9.20 am.
Follow live updates of the voter turnout percentages through the day here.
With inputs by Prabhjot Singh/101Reporters
Kerala election voting latest updates
Kasargod, Kannur repolling takes off amidst heavy security
Voting in seven booths under the Kannur and Kasargod constituencies in Kerala, where bogus voting in the polling on 23 April was confirmed by election commission is on with heavy security. More than 100 police officials have been posted in and around each booth to ensure free and fair voting. Voters had started queuing up before booths hours before polling to cast their votes. One of the early voters at Pilathara booth under Kasargod constituency was a woman, whose vote in the polling on 23 April was cast by a bogus voter.
Mandsaur election voting latest updates
Uttar Pradesh villagers boycott polls
Residents of Babrecha village, under Mandsaur Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh have boycotted the polls over demands of road construction in the area. About 1,000 angry villagers have resolved to not vote until the District Collector agrees to their demands.
Nemichand Rathore/101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
Villagers boycott polls in Mau, Kushinagar
Villagers of Sanegpur and Pardahapur in Mau have boycotted the elections over non development of the area.
Meanwhile, sugarcane farmers at booth number 64 and 65 in Kushinagar district have boycotted the polls over non-payment of dues. Senior officials have reached the spot and are requesting them to vote.
Ashok Kumar and Azeem Mirza/101Reporters
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
In Mandsaur, a solution for mothers
Husaina, a young mother in Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh was delighted to discover that her seven-month-old had a dedicated children's play area to sit in, at booth number 40. The area comes equipped with Anganwadi workers and toys.
Nemichand Rathore/ 101 reporters
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
Voters take bullock cart to polling booth
Voters of Kavatiyapani, part of Dewas Lok Sabha constituency, reached the polling booth in their bullock cart as it is nearly three kilometres away from their village. They reside in Kavatiyapani but the booth is situated in Palasi village.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
Punjab election voting latest updates
Manish Tewari casts vote in Ludhiana
Former Union minister and Congress candidate from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency Manish Tewari cast his vote in Ludhiana.
Prabhjot Singh/101Reporters
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
BJP leader rides to cast vote
BJP leader and MLA Paras Jain reached the polling booth on his cycle and cast his vote in Ujjain.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
Bihar election polling latest updates
Ravi Shankar Prasad casts vote
Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad cast his vote at booth number 77 in Patna Women's College.
Technical snags lead to lengthening queues across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar
EVM glitches have affected polling in Mirzapur and Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. Voting at booth number 263 and booth number 183 of Kushinagar, and booth number 322 and booth number 257 of Mirzapur could not be started owing to the EVM developing technical snags even as a large number of people have reached both the polling booths to exercise their franchise.
In Bihar, voting has been halted at booth number 8, under Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency due to EVM malfunctions.
EVM malfunctions were reported at booth number 64-65 under Indore Lok Sabha constituency, in Madhya Pradesh where voters are waiting in the queue as the EVM is yet to be replaced. Poll officers have replaced an EVM at booth number 295 after it was found defective during the mock polls.
Vidya Sagar, Azeem Mirza, Gaurav Tripathi, Manish Chandra Mishra and Ashok Shukla/101Reporters
EVM problems chase Election Commission, poll officials across constituencies
Voting has still not begun at booth number 29, under Arrah Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, due to EVM malfunction.
At Bihar's Chandauli, voting has been halted for more than an hour at Fattepur's booth number 35 and Chakiya Development Block's booth number 274 owing to EVM glitches.
Voting could not be started at booth number 108 in Uttar Pradesh's Mau as EVMs there have developed some sort of snag. EC officials are replacing the machines.
Polling has just resumed at booth number 155 in Madhya Vidyalaya Beni Bigha, under Patliputra constituency after 40 minutes after a malfunctioning EVM was replaced. Voters allege that poll officers reached the booth 20 minutes late and found the glitch in the machine.
Manish Chandra Mishra, Santosh Kumar, Vinay Srivastava /101Reporters
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
EVM glitch found after poll officials apply ink
A malfunction was reported on the EVM machine after polling staff put ink marks on 11 people at Sirpur polling booth number 257. The 11 can no longer vote now. Congress leaders Golu Agnihotri and Vivek Pawar have raised this issue with poll officers and lodged a complaint to the District Election Officer over phone, after which polling resumed.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
Punjab election voting latest updates
WATCH: BJP's Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol visits a booth in the Fatehgarh Churian area.
Gurpreet Chawla/101Reporters
Bihar election voting latest updates
EVM glitches hold up polling
The poll process was halted at Fatuha's Sitjainchak school booth number 185, under Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, as a technical glitch was found in the EVM. The machine is being replaced.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Mamata's nephew threatens to 'drag PM to court'
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and the Trinamool Congress's candidate from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote at polling booth number 208 in South Kolkata Parliamentary constituency. After casting his ballot Abhishek emerged with criticism for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said "Watever he (the PM) said in his meeting on 15 May in Diamond Harbour, he has to substantiate those statements with ample proof and justify what he said. If he fails to do so I'll sue him in the criminal and defamation cases. I'll drag him to the court and do the needful."
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
EVM glitch reported from Indore
EVM glitches were reported from booth number 107 in Mahesh Yadav Nagar and booth number 206, part of Indore Lok Sabha constituency. The poll process has been halted as the machines are being replaced. Voters are waiting in a long queue.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Kolkata candidates Rahul Sinha, Chandra Bose cast votes
BJP Lok Sabha candidate from South Kolkata parliamentary constituency, CK Bose cast his vote at a polling booth in City College, in Kolkata. Kolkata North BJP candidate Rahul Sinha cast his vote at polling booth in Bijoygarh Shikshaniketan for Girls, in Jadavpur.
Varanasi election voting latest updates
Reports of EVM glitches arrive from across constituency
The Parliamentary constituency, currently held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is currently witnessing a steady trickle of voters but news of EVMs developing technical snags and keeping them waiting in queues has been arriving from across the constituency. The EVMs at booth number 42, 70 and 43 have developed glitches, leading to delays in polling there.
Azeem Mirza/ 101Reporters.
Punjab election voting latest updates
Harbhajan Singh stands in queue
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh was clicked waiting in queue to cast his vote at a polling booth in Jalandhar's Garhi village.
Bihar election voting latest updates
Sushil Modi casts vote
Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi cast his vote at booth number 49 in Patna.
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
BJP files complaint against Congress leader for Twitter activity
BJP has filed a complaint against Congress leader Shobha Oza to the Election Commission for appealing to people to vote for Congress on Twitter even after the completion of allowed time frame for campaigning.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
Special air-conditioned polling station boasts of many incentives
A special air-conditioned polling station has been set up by Indore Municipal Corporation and district administration with the help of Indore Management Association. There is a kids' zone, safety locker, ambulance arrangements, RO water cooler, snacks along with cool drinks (for those on duty) to beat the heat. IMA president Santosh Muchhal said that special vehicle arrangements have been made to ferry physically disabled people.
K Kotwal/101Reporters
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
EVM malfunctions halts polling in Khargone
An EVM machine was found malfunctioning at booth number 57 in Dagdibai Girls School, under Khargone Lok Sabha constituency. The machine is currently being replaced and polling has been halted.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
Gorakhpur election voting latet updates
All eyes on Ravi Kishen as he fights gathbandhan's Ram Bhuval Nishad
Gorakhpur is one of the VIP constituencies going to polls today and will be very keenly watched owing to the fight between BJP's Ravi Kishan Shukla, who is a famous Bhojpuri star and gathbandhan's Ram Bhuval Nishad. The BJP lost Gorakhpur, which is also known as the home turf of Yogi Adityanath in the 2018 bypolls. Gorakhpur has a long history of electing its lawmaker from the Gorakhnath Mutt. Earlier, it seemed like the gathbandhan candidate will secure an easy win but Yogi Adityanath too has camped in Gorakhpur amid his busy campaigning schedule along with party president Amit Shah to give a tough fight to the alliance.
Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
Bihar election voting latest updates
Will Arrah choose CPI(ML) this time?
Arrah Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing direct contest between CPI(ML) candidate Raju Yadav and incumbent BJP MP RK Singh. Former bureaucrat RK Singh had started his political career in the 2014 general election on a BJP ticket and won but this time faces a tough challenge from local alleging that he has not done enough for them.
Raju Yadav is familiar face in Arrah because he has been participating in the agitations of students, labourers and farmers. His candidature is supported by mahagathbandhan. CPI (ML) had been strong a few decades ago but has never won this Lok Sabha seat.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
Bihar election voting latest updates
Three corner fight in Jehanabad
Known for caste violence, Jehababad Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar will see a three corner fight as rebel RLSP leader and incumbent MP Dr Arun Kumar is fighting on the ticket of his newly formed political outfit Rashtriya Samta Party (S).
RJD has fielded Surendra Yadav whereas JDU has given ticket to Chandreswar Prasad Chandravanshi. Jehanabad has substantial population of lower caste people, specially Musahars. Liquor ban in Bihar had impacted the Musahars badly as their livelihood was dependent on Mahua.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
Bihar election voting latest updates
Will Jagjivan Ram's legacy work in Sasaram
Congress veteran and former Union minister late Jagjivan Ram had been MP from Sasaram for a long time. His daughter and the first woman speaker of the Parliament Meira Kumari won this seat in 2004 and 2009 but lost in 2014 to senior BJP leader Chhedi Paswan.
This time Congress has again fielded Meira Kumar. BJP has given a ticket to Chhedi Paswan. BJP has campaigned against Meira Kumar saying that she is an outsider. Congress has countered it saying she is a 'daughter of the soil'.
Past electoral results indicate a tough fight between the two.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
Bihar election voting latest updates
Will mahagathbandhan break Nitish's caste equation in Nalanda?
Nalanda which is also called Kurmistan due to its large population of Kurmis has been a stronghold of JD(U). JD(U) head and chief minister of Bihar Nitish belongs to Nalanda and is from the Kurmi community. Since the formation of JD(U), Nalanda has been easy win for the party. In 2014, JD(U) had won the seat alone. When Nitish Kumar was with Samta Party, George Fernandes had won this seat for four consecutive elections.
This time JD(U) has fielded incumbent MP Kaushlendra Kumar whereas mahagathbandhan has given this seat to Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). It is believed that caste equation is very important factor in this seat.
Umesh Kumar Ray/101Reporters
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
All-women 'pink' booths grab eyeballs in state
The number of all-women polling booths in Indore has decreased in Lok Sabha elections to 21.5 percent as compared to 23.5 percent in Assembly polls held last year. During the Assembly elections, of total 3109 polling booths, 725 were pink booths. But in general election, of the total 2,881 polling booths, 619 are pink booths.
In Jhabua, the pink booths have increased twofold from being 55 in the state Assembly polls to 127 for Lok Sabha polls. In Ujjain, this time the total number of pink booths is 383 out of total 1814 polling booths
In Ratlam as well, the number of female polling booths have gone up. The Lok Sabha constituency has 130 pink booths out of 1292. This number was at 100 in the state assembly elections four months ago. In Dhar, too, the count has increased to 12 from seven.
K Kotwal/101Reporters
Patna Sahib election voting latest updates
Direct fight between Shatrughan Sinha's star power and BJP veteran Ravi Shankar Prasad
BJP has nominated Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for the first Lok Sabha election of his political career, while Shatrughan Sinha is contesting for the third term from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha.
Keeping the caste equation in mind, BJP and Congress have both given ticket to candidates belonging to the Kayastha community, who form a sizable population in the constituency. There is a fear of division of Kayastha votes. The number of Muslims and Yadav castes in Patna Sahib Lok Sabha is also high. The BJP has been winning the seat for a long time from Patna Sahib. In 2009 and 2014, Shatrughan Sinha was elected as MP from BJP. This time, he is contesting from Congress.
Vidya Sagar/101Reporters
Bihar election voting latest updates
Nitish Kumar casts vote in Patna
Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) head Nitish Kumar cast his vote at Patna's Raj Bhawan early on Sunday.
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
WATCH: Yogi Adityanath emerges after casting vote
Uttar Pradesh chief minister was one of the first to cast vote at his Gorakhpur constituency on Sunday.
Gaurav Tripathi/101Reporters
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
Congress leaders booked for violating MCC
Congress leaders were booked for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct in Alirajpur under Ratlam constituency, in Madhya Pradesh. Police have booked Kantilal Bhuria, Surendra Singh Baghel and six others on charges of campaigning during the silent period.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh election polling latest updates
Yogi Adityanath casts vote
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath cast his vote early on Sunday, at polling booth number 246 in Gorakhpur.
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
Teacher on election duty dies in Dewas
A teacher who was on election duty reportedly died at Maksi Nai Abadi's booth number 262 in Shajapur under Dewas Parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh. A preliminary police inquiry into Anil Nema's death pegged the cause to be heart attack. He had complained about chest pain on Saturday evening after which his co-officers rushed him to the hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
EVM malfunction reported within minutes of polling beginning in Phase 7
An EVM malfunction was reported at booth number 146 in Malwa, under Dewas Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh. The EVM could not be cleared of history after mock polling.
Rajneesh Sethi/101Reporters
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
1803 booths 'critical' in Indore division
Mobile squads will monitor security at booths in Indore division throughout the day. Of the total 11,082 polling booths in the division, which includes Alirajpur, Barwani, Burhanpur, Dhar, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa and Khargone, around 1,803 have been identified as critical and 217 as vulnerable.
More than 46 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAFP) along with 18 companies of Special Armed Forces (SAF) have already taken up their designated positions. Additional 14,000 policemen have been called in. Of 7000 polling stations in Ujjain, 20 percent have been identified as critical. Thirty one companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed in the division. Ujjain division includes Agar-Malwa, Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Shajapur and Ujjain districts.
K Kotwal/101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
WATCH: Yogi Adityanath leaves to vote
In UttarPradesh, where 13 seats go to polls on Sunday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has left to vote early.
Gaurav Tripathi/101Reporters
Seven phase polls to come to end today
The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, one of the most bitterly fought in recent memory, will come to a close Sunday when polling will be held in 59 constituencies including in Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to retain the seat. Polling will be held in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh.
Over 10.01 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 918 candidates. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct of polls.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
13:20 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
Murli Manohar Joshi casts vote
Senior BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi cast his vote at a polling booth in Varanasi. Joshi had requested to not be nominated as a BJP candidate amidst much controversy.
13:19 (IST)
Jharkhand election voting latest updates
Pakur cop removed from poll duty after 'pressurising' voters to cast ballot for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
Farid Alam, a police officer posted at booth number 11, Government Middle School, in Maheshpur block of Pakur in Jharkhand has been removed from poll duty with immediate effect by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer, DC Chaudhary after he was accused of pressurising voters to vote for a particular candidate in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. After a protest by voters, the complaint was escalated to DC who removed Alam from the polling booth.
Anand Dutta/101Reporters
13:15 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Crude bomb explosion in north Kolkata
A crude bomb explosion took place in the Kolkata Uttar constituency in the Girish Park area, News18 reported. This is the first incident of a bomb blast in Kolkata. At least two incidents of crude-bombs being thrown were reported in the Barasat and Basirhat constituencies in the morning.
Extra personnel of central security forces have been deployed in the city, the report said. The BJP blamed the TMC for the incidents of violence. Nilanjan Roy, a BJP candidate for Diamond Harbour, was also allegedly attacked by TMC in Budge Budge.
With inputs by A Ghose/101 Reporters
13:12 (IST)
Voting percentage latest updates
Here are the latest state-wise figures on voter turnout
Data from the Election Commission's official app.
13:09 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest updates
Tej Pratap files FIR against journalist who 'smashed' his windshield, says his guards did nothing
Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged that his bouncers did not do anything. "I was leaving after casting my vote when a photographer hit the windscreen of my car. I have filed an FIR in the incident. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill me," he said.
13:06 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest updates
Tej Pratap Yadav's security guards beat up journalist who 'smashed' his windshield
Tej Pratap Yadav's personal security guards in Patna allegedly beat a camera person after he allegedly broke the windscreen of Yadav's car. Tej Pratapwas leaving after casting his vote at Veterinary College in Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. The former RJD leader has filed an FIR in the incident. According to eyewitnesses, Tej Pratap was travelling in an e-rickshaw which ran over the feet of a media person.
With inputs from Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
12:56 (IST)
Himachal Pradesh election voting latest updates
WATCH: 102-year-old Shyam Saran Negi who first voted in 1951 casts ballot
12:55 (IST)
Punjab election voting latest updates
Amarinder says polling peaceful in state
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said by and large elections have been peaceful in Punjab, "One incident of murder was reported from Tarn-Taran but initial police report says it was a case of personal enmity. We will beat both Akali Dal and BJP.
12:49 (IST)
Jharkhand election voting latest updates
Disabled woman forced to crawl to reach booth
Sumitra Devi, a registered person with disability, was forced to almost crawl to reach a booth at Jamtara in Jharkhand, which lacked basic facilities for the disabled
12:45 (IST)
Jharkhand election voting latest updates
Woman faints after standing in heat
In Jharkhand's Rajmahal, a woman, who was waiting for her turn to vote at booth number 194 fainted in the heat. The woman was revived by fellow voters and polling officials who administered ORS to her.
Anand Dutta/101Reporters
12:38 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
BJP leader Manoj Sinha casts vote
Union Minister and BJP leader Manoj Sinha cast his vote at a polling booth in Ghazipur.
12:38 (IST)
Punjab election voting latest updates
Congress worker killed, family blames Akali Dal
A Congress worker was attacked with sharp edged weapons and killed as soon as he came out from the polling booth in village Sarhli of Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab. The deceased has been identified as Bunty. Victim's family alleged that Shiromani Akali Dal workers attacked and killed Bunty.
Siddharth Arora/101Reporters
12:30 (IST)
Voting percentage latest updates
Here are the state-wise figures at noon
Data from the Election Commission's official app.
12:29 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest updates
People pelt stones at cops after long wait in queue
In Ekona of Badhara in Bihar's Arrah, booth numbers 49 and 50 saw voters who had stood in line to cast their votes for a long time in the heat, pelt stones at a police officer. A police officer was injured. Senior officials reached on time to bring the situation under control.
Ganesh Prasad/ 101 reporters
12:26 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
SP alleges 300 Muslim voters' names deleted
Samajwadi Party (SP) has alleged that as many as 300 Muslim voters names on the voter list at booth number 334, 335 and 336 in Chandauli have been deleted. The party has demanded action from the Election Commission.
Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
12:18 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
BJP, Congress workers clash in Ratlam
Two groups, belonging to BJP and Congress parties according to eyewitnesses, attacked each other with sticks near booth number 201 in Petlawad of Umarkot, which is a part of Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency. Police reached the spot and detained members of both parties. Workers of the two parties had gathered near the booth and started arguing over political issues.
Police said they used mild force to disperse the mob but denied that it was a clash among rival members parties.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
12:11 (IST)
Varanasi election voting latest updates
Shalini Yadav performs pujas before setting out to vote
Gathbandhan candidate Shalini Yadav who is contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi performed pujas at her house before going to cast her vote.
Gopal Giri/101Reporters
12:07 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest updates
BJP Pataliputra candidate alleges booth capturing
BJP candidate from Pataliputra parliamentary constituency, Ram Kripal Yadav has filed a complaint with Election Commission alleging booth capturing in his constituency. He says that some people are threatening voters and trying to capture the booths. He also alleged that his party workers are being beaten up and their vehicles were vandalised.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
12:04 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
BJP workers buying Dalit votes, alleges SP, BSP workers
At Chandauli, SP and BSP workers late last night staged a sit-in at the Alinagar police station alleging that BJP workers had allegedly been inking and distributing Rs 500 each to Dalit voters in Tarajeevanpur village. Police have begun investigating the case. Meanwhile, these villagers have been scared to cast their votes fearing they will be ousted from the booths.
Santosh Kumar/101Reporters
11:56 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election polling latest updates
Two govt employees on poll duty die in MP
Two government employees engaged in election duty died in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday. Garu Singh Chogad, who was deployed at the Jalwat polling booth in Dhar Lok Sabha constituency, died after suffering a heart failure on Sunday morning, state's Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao told reporters.
PTI
11:54 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Anupam Hazra's car 'vandalised' after BJP candidate alleges booth capturing by TMC
BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra has alleged that TMC workers were covering their faces at a Jadavpur booth and giving proxy votes. Shortly after he made this allegation, Hazra said TMC goons have beaten up a BJP mandal president, a driver and attacked a car. Hazra's own car was also allegedly attacked. "We also rescued our three polling agents. TMC goons were going to carry out rigging at 52 booths. People are eager to vote for BJP but they are not allowing people to vote," he said.
11:49 (IST)
Chandauli election voting latest updates
Clash between Samajwadi Party, BJP workers
Clashes were reported between Samajwadi Party and BJP supporters over voting first in Chandauli's Parahupur polling booth. Police have brought the situation under control now.
Santosh Kumar/101Reporters
11:40 (IST)
Mau election voting latest updates
Sanegpur voters boycott polls
Villagers in Sanegpur which comes under the Pardaha development block have boycotted the polls owing to non-development of their area. The villagers have alleged that there are no motorable roads in the village and no facility of drainage. The villager said that they have complained it to the administration but to no avail. There are 1,284 voters in the village.
Yogesh Bharadwaj/101Reporters
11:38 (IST)
Voting percentage latest updates
State-wise polling figures till 11.30
Data from the Election Commission's official app
11:38 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest updates
Man listed as woman in voter list
A man was listed as a woman in the voter identification list in Karakat Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. Sarju Bhagat, a resident of Mahuaw village, can be seen displaying his voting slip. He was not allowed to vote.
Vidya Sagar/101Reporters
11:35 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest updates
RJD MLA's supporters clash with police
Supporters of RJD MLA Saroj Yadav allegedly engaged in a clash with the police at booth number 99 in Badhara, part of Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. Saroj Yadav also reached booth after being informed about the issue.
Few minutes after the incident, unidentified people pelted stones on police at booth number 49 and 50 in the same area. One constable and an assistant sub-inspector of police were injured. People had complained to authorities of bogus voting.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
11:33 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
Gas cylinder catches fire in booth
A LPG cylinder caught fire at booth number 237/238 at Sakaldiha in Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened while food was being prepared and due to gas leakage. The fire was doused in 15 minutes with the efforts of locals.
Santosh Kumar/ 101Reporters
11:31 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates
Boycotts in nine places
People have boycotted elections at 9 places in today's polling across Uttar Pradesh and efforts are by authorities to convince voters to exercise their franchise, says Election officer BD Tiwari in Lucknow.
Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
11:30 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
MLA votes with 100-year-old mother
Mahendra Hardia, an MLA from Indore, cast his vote at the polling booth in Agrasen Square with his 100-year-old mother.
K Kotawal/101Reporters
11:29 (IST)
West Bengal election polling latest updates
Anupam Hazra alleged proxy votes by TMC
BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra alleged that TMC workers were covering their faces at a Jadavpur booth and giving proxy votes.
11:25 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
Security forces help old, infirm
In Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh deployed Central force personnel in polling stations were seen helping the aged voters by assisting them to the booths. At many booths, arrangement of chairs, sofas, drinking water, tents and fans have been made.
Nemichand Rathore/101 reporters
11:22 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest updates
3 assault cops at booth, held
Three people assaulted police officers at booth number 67 in Bhabhua of Sasaram in Bihar. One police officer was injured. Voting was halted for an hour. The Kaimur SP has confirmed arrest of criminals.
Ganesh Prasad/ 101 reporters
11:19 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest updates
Nitish complains of drawn out polls in the heat
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote at the voting booth at the Secretariat building in Patna. He said voting should be held in either one or two phases. He proposed that voting should be conducted in the months of February-March or October-November.
11:16 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest updates
MCC violations reported as voters click photos of EVMs
Violations of the poll code were reported in Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar as voters there took photos of the EVM and VVPAT slips and posted them on social media.
Vidya Sagar/101Reporters
10:50 (IST)
Voting percentage latest updates
State-wise figures of polling percentage
Data from the Election Commission's official app
10:48 (IST)
Bihar election voting latest updates
Tejashwi Yadav's photo replaced with unknown man's in Pataliputra
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s photo has been replaced with someone else's on the voter identification list at the Veterinary College booth, where Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti voted and where he will vote in the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. Polling officials have said that Tejashwi will not be facing problems when he comes in to vote. An investigation on the goof-up is underway.
Vidya Sagar/101Reporters
10:42 (IST)
Himachal Pradesh election voting latest update
State chief minister, MP Anurag Thakur, BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal cast vote
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur cast his vote at polling station number 36 in Mandi district. Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur and BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal waited in queue outside a polling booth in Hamirpur, to cast their votes.
10:29 (IST)
Basirhat election voting latest update
Bombing reported in Bengal constituency
Even though polling began peacefully in violence-torn West Bengal, an incident of bombing was reported outside Deganga's booth number 66/67. It has been alleged that some unidentified men came riding a bike, hurled a few bombs and as soon as forces rushed in, left the bike there and fled away.
Tollywood actress Nusrat Jahan, the Basirhat candidate, has arrived to cast her vote.
A Ghose/101 Reporters
10:19 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Mohammad Salim casts vote in Kolkata
Mohammed Salim, CPM candidate from Raiganj Parliamentary constituency, cast his vote at a polling booth in St. Thomas' Girls School in Kolkata
10:18 (IST)
10:16 (IST)
Kerala election voting latest updates
In Kannur, Kasargod, controversy over veils rage on
Polling officials are allowing women voters wearing face-covering veils inside seven polling booths under Kannur and Kasargod constituencies where Election Commission has ordered re-polling following confirmation of bogus voting in the polling on 23 April. The poll panel had, however, stressed that people will be allowed to vote only after their faces are verified to prevent bogus voting.
In addition to regular officials manning the booths, reserve teams of officials have been deployed outside the booths. The issue had kicked off a controversy with the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kannur secretary MV Jayarajan urging the Election Commission not to allow women voters wearing face-covering veils to cast their vote unless they show their faces in polling booths. The Opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party had termed Jayarajan’s remark as communal.
10:14 (IST)
Voting percentage latest updates
State-wise break-up of the voter turnout till 9.45 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
10:14 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
At Mandsaur, 1,000 boycott polls
The elections were boycotted by nearly 1000 voters of village Babrecha in Mandsaur who cited poor condition of roads. They have refuse to vote until the District Collector offers them a solution.
Nemichand Rathore/ 101Reporters
10:08 (IST)
Gorakhpur election voting latest updates
Polling official dies in booth
One Rajaram posted at the booth number 381 Pipraich in Gorakhpur died while the polling was underway. He was an asthma patient.
Gaurav Tripathi/101Reporters
10:07 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates
Kailash Vijayvargiya casts vote
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya cast his vote with his family at booth number 10 in Government school, Nanda Nagar lane, part of Indore Lok Sabha constituency. His son and MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was also with him.
Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters
10:03 (IST)
Chandigarh election voting updates
Pawan Bansal casts vote
Congress MP Candidate from Chandigarh, Pawan Kumar Bansal cast his vote at booth number 228 at Government Model High School in Sector 28 C.
10:02 (IST)
West Bengal election voting latest updates
Chandra Bose alleges TMC threatened BJP booth agents
BJP's South Kolkata candidate Chandra Kumar Bose has said there is no distinction between Bengal's ruling TMC and a terrorist organisation. "Last night, I was getting calls from my workers from different booths who were saying that they have been threatened by TMC's 'jihadi' brigade that if you sit as booth agents for BJP, you'll be murdered," he said.
09:59 (IST)
Tamil Nadu byelection voting latest updates
103-year-old casts vote
A 103-year-old woman has cast her vote in Sulur for byelection to the Sulur Assembly constituency.
09:52 (IST)
Voting percentage latest updates
State-wise break-up of the voter turnout till 9.45 am
Data from the Election Commission's official app
09:50 (IST)
Jharkhand leads turnout figures, urban Punjab sees weak polling
Jharkhand has so far led the footfall of voters, with 11.05 percent voter turnout recorded at 9.20 am.
Polling booths in urban areas of Ludhiana constituency witnessed low footfall in the early hours of voting. Punjab recorded one of the the lowest voter turnout figures, along with hilly Himachal Pradesh, at around 9.20 am.
Follow live updates of the voter turnout percentages through the day here.
With inputs by Prabhjot Singh/101Reporters