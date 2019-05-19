Co-presented by

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Final Phase voting LIVE Updates: Anupam Hazra's car 'vandalised' after BJP candidate alleges booth capturing by TMC

Politics FP Staff May 19, 2019 12:07:56 IST
  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:07 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    BJP Pataliputra candidate alleges booth capturing

    BJP candidate from Pataliputra parliamentary constituency, Ram Kripal Yadav has filed a complaint with Election Commission alleging booth capturing in his constituency. He says that some people are threatening voters and trying to capture the booths. He also alleged that his party workers are being beaten up and their vehicles were vandalised.

    Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:04 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    BJP workers buying Dalit votes, alleges SP, BSP workers

    At Chandauli, SP and BSP workers late last night staged a sit-in at the Alinagar police station alleging that BJP workers had allegedly been inking and distributing Rs 500 each to Dalit voters in  Tarajeevanpur village. Police have begun investigating the case. Meanwhile, these villagers have been scared to cast their votes fearing they will be ousted from the booths.

    Santosh Kumar/101Reporters

  • 11:56 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election polling latest updates

    Two govt employees on poll duty die in MP

    Two government employees engaged in election duty died in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday. Garu Singh Chogad, who was deployed at the Jalwat polling booth in Dhar Lok Sabha constituency, died after suffering a heart failure on Sunday morning, state's Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao told reporters.

    PTI

  • 11:54 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Anupam Hazra's car 'vandalised' after BJP candidate alleges booth capturing by TMC

    BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra has alleged that TMC workers were covering their faces at a Jadavpur booth and giving proxy votes. Shortly after he made this allegation, Hazra said TMC goons have beaten up a BJP mandal president, a driver and attacked a car. Hazra's own car was also allegedly attacked. "We also rescued our three polling agents. TMC goons were going to carry out rigging at 52 booths. People are eager to vote for BJP but they are not allowing people to vote," he said.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:49 (IST)

    Chandauli election voting latest updates

    Clash between Samajwadi Party, BJP workers

    Clashes were reported between Samajwadi Party and BJP supporters over voting first in Chandauli's Parahupur polling booth. Police have brought the situation under control now.

    Santosh Kumar/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:40 (IST)

    Mau election voting latest updates

    Sanegpur voters boycott polls

    Villagers in Sanegpur which comes under the Pardaha development block have boycotted the polls owing to non-development of their area. The villagers have alleged that there are no motorable roads in  the village and no facility of drainage. The villager said that they have complained it to the administration but to no avail. There are 1,284 voters in the village.

    Yogesh Bharadwaj/101Reporters

  • 11:38 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    State-wise polling figures till 11.30

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 18.90%
    Chandigarh 22.30%
    Himachal Pradesh 24.68%
    Madhya Pradesh 28.40%
    Punjab 23.36%
    Uttar Pradesh 21.89%
    West Bengal 32.15%
    Jharkhand 30.33%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:38 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    Man listed as woman in voter list

    A man was listed as a woman in the voter identification list in Karakat Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. Sarju Bhagat, a resident of Mahuaw village, can be seen displaying his voting slip. He was not allowed to vote.

    Vidya Sagar/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:35 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    RJD MLA's supporters clash with police

    Supporters of RJD MLA Saroj Yadav allegedly engaged in a clash with the police at booth number 99 in Badhara, part of Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. Saroj Yadav also reached booth after being informed about the issue.

    Few minutes after the incident, unidentified people pelted stones on police at booth number 49 and 50 in the same area. One constable and an assistant sub-inspector of police were injured. People had complained to authorities of bogus voting.

    Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • 11:33 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Gas cylinder catches fire in booth

    A LPG cylinder caught fire at booth number 237/238 at Sakaldiha in Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened while food was being prepared and due to gas leakage. The fire was doused in 15 minutes with the efforts of locals.

    Santosh Kumar/ 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:31 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Boycotts in nine places

    People have boycotted elections at 9 places in today's polling across Uttar Pradesh and efforts are by authorities to convince voters to exercise their franchise, says Election officer BD Tiwari in Lucknow.

    Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:30 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    MLA votes with 100-year-old mother

    Mahendra Hardia, an MLA from Indore, cast his vote at the polling booth in Agrasen Square with his 100-year-old mother.

    K Kotawal/101Reporters

  • 11:29 (IST)

    West Bengal election polling latest updates

    Anupam Hazra alleged proxy votes by TMC 

    BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra alleged that TMC workers were covering their faces at a Jadavpur booth and giving proxy votes. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:25 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Security forces help old, infirm

    In Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh deployed Central force personnel in polling stations were seen helping the aged voters by assisting them to the booths. At many booths, arrangement of chairs, sofas, drinking water, tents and fans have been made.

    Nemichand Rathore/101 reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:22 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    3 assault cops at booth, held

    Three people assaulted police officers at booth number 67 in Bhabhua of Sasaram in Bihar. One police officer was injured. Voting was halted for an hour. The Kaimur SP has confirmed arrest of criminals.

    Ganesh Prasad/ 101 reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:19 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    Nitish complains of drawn out polls in the heat

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote at the voting booth at the Secretariat building in Patna. He said voting should be held in either one or two phases. He proposed that voting should be conducted in the months of February-March or October-November.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:16 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    MCC violations reported as voters click photos of EVMs

    Violations of the poll code were reported in Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar as voters there took photos of the EVM and VVPAT slips and posted them on social media.

    Vidya Sagar/101Reporters

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    State-wise figures of polling percentage

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 10.65%
    Chandigarh 10.40%
    Himachal Pradesh 12.43%
    Madhya Pradesh 13.19%
    Punjab 10.01%
    Uttar Pradesh 10.35%
    West Bengal 14.95%
    Jharkhand 15.00%

    Data from the Election Commission's official app

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:48 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    Tejashwi Yadav's photo replaced with unknown man's in Pataliputra

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s photo has been replaced with someone else's on the voter identification list at the Veterinary College booth, where Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti voted and where he will vote in the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. Polling officials have said that Tejashwi will not be facing problems when he comes in to vote. An investigation on the goof-up is underway.

    Vidya Sagar/101Reporters

  • 10:42 (IST)

    Himachal Pradesh election voting latest update

    State chief minister, MP Anurag Thakur, BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal cast vote

    Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur cast his vote at polling station number 36 in Mandi district. Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur and BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal waited in queue outside a polling booth in Hamirpur, to cast their votes.

  • 10:29 (IST)

    Basirhat election voting latest update

    Bombing reported in Bengal constituency

    Even though polling began peacefully in violence-torn West Bengal, an incident of bombing was reported outside Deganga's booth number 66/67. It has been alleged that some unidentified men came riding a bike, hurled a few bombs and as soon as forces rushed in, left the bike there and fled away.
     

    Tollywood actress Nusrat Jahan, the Basirhat candidate, has arrived to cast her vote.

    A Ghose/101 Reporters

  • 10:19 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Mohammad Salim casts vote in Kolkata 

    Mohammed Salim, CPM candidate from Raiganj Parliamentary constituency, cast his vote at a polling booth in St. Thomas' Girls School in Kolkata

  • 10:18 (IST)

    News18-IPSOS exit poll used four stages of multi-sampling as part of its methodology

    After the final phase is over, News18 — with research partner IPSOS — will present its exit poll to its viewers. To predict the number of seats likely to be won by each party or alliance, a total of 199 parliamentary constituencies were selected out of 543. Within the Parliamentary constituencies, 796 Assembly constituencies were selected, and 4,776 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews.

    In each polling station, around 25 voters were randomly selected depending on the terrain and voter turnouts in that particular polling station. A total of 1,21,542 voters were interviewed from 199 parliamentary constituencies. Multi-sampling process was adopted for the selection of parliamentary constituencies, Assembly constituencies and polling stations.

  • Kerala election voting latest updates

    In Kannur, Kasargod, controversy over veils rage on

    Polling officials are allowing women voters wearing face-covering veils inside seven polling booths under Kannur and Kasargod constituencies where Election Commission has ordered re-polling following confirmation of bogus voting in the polling on 23 April. The poll panel had, however, stressed that people will be allowed to vote only after their faces are verified to prevent bogus voting.

    In addition to regular officials manning the booths, reserve teams of officials have been deployed outside the booths. The issue had kicked off a controversy with the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kannur secretary MV Jayarajan urging the Election Commission not to allow women voters wearing face-covering veils to cast their vote unless they show their faces in polling booths. The Opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party had termed Jayarajan’s remark as communal.

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    State-wise break-up of the voter turnout till 9.45 am

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 10.65%
    Chandigarh 10.40%
    Himachal Pradesh 10.90%
    Madhya Pradesh 13.19%
    Punjab 9.98%
    Uttar Pradesh 10.35%
    West Bengal 14.33%
    Jharkhand 15.00%​

    Data from the Election Commission's official app

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    At Mandsaur, 1,000 boycott polls

    The elections were boycotted by nearly 1000 voters of village Babrecha in Mandsaur who cited poor condition of roads. They have refuse to vote until the District Collector offers them a solution.

    Nemichand Rathore/ 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:08 (IST)

    Gorakhpur election voting latest updates

    Polling official dies in booth

    One Rajaram posted at the booth number 381 Pipraich in Gorakhpur died while the polling was underway. He was an asthma patient.

    Gaurav Tripathi/101Reporters

  • 10:07 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Kailash Vijayvargiya casts vote

    BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya cast his vote with his family at booth number 10 in Government school, Nanda Nagar lane, part of Indore Lok Sabha constituency. His son and MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was also with him.

    Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • 10:03 (IST)

    Chandigarh election voting updates

    Pawan Bansal casts vote

    Congress MP Candidate from Chandigarh, Pawan Kumar Bansal cast his vote at booth number 228 at Government Model High School in Sector 28 C. 

  • 10:02 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Chandra Bose alleges TMC threatened BJP booth agents

    BJP's South Kolkata candidate Chandra Kumar Bose has said there is no distinction between Bengal's ruling TMC and a terrorist organisation. "Last night, I was getting calls from my workers from different booths who were saying that they have been threatened by TMC's  'jihadi' brigade that if you sit as booth agents for BJP, you'll be murdered," he said.

  • 09:59 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu byelection voting latest updates

    103-year-old casts vote

    A 103-year-old woman has cast her vote in Sulur for byelection to the Sulur Assembly constituency.

  • 09:52 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

    State-wise break-up of the voter turnout till 9.45 am

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 10.65%
    Chandigarh 10.40%
    Himachal Pradesh 8.94%
    Madhya Pradesh 13.17%
    Punjab 9.84%
    Uttar Pradesh 9.67%
    West Bengal 14.22%
    Jharkhand 15.00%​

    Data from the Election Commission's official app

  • 09:50 (IST)

    Jharkhand leads turnout figures, urban Punjab sees weak polling

    Jharkhand has so far led the footfall of voters, with 11.05 percent voter turnout recorded at 9.20 am.

    Polling booths in urban areas of Ludhiana constituency witnessed low footfall in the early hours of voting. Punjab recorded one of the the lowest voter turnout figures, along with hilly Himachal Pradesh, at around 9.20 am.

    Follow live updates of the voter turnout percentages through the day here.

    With inputs by Prabhjot Singh/101Reporters

  • Kerala election voting latest updates

    CPM workers found responsible for 'bogus voting' in Kerala

    Four workers of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), including a panchayat member, and three of the Indian Union Muslim League, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF were found by the Election Commission to have engaged in bogus voting in the polls on 23 April . The poll panel has ordered police cases to be registered against all of them. Fake voting was confirmed with the help of the webcast machinary present in the booths.

  • Kerala election voting latest updates

    Kasargod, Kannur repolling takes off amidst heavy security

    Voting in seven booths under the Kannur and Kasargod constituencies in Kerala, where bogus voting in the polling on 23 April was confirmed by election commission is on with heavy security. More than 100 police officials have been posted in and around each booth to ensure free and fair voting. Voters had started queuing up before booths hours before polling to cast their votes. One of the early voters at Pilathara booth under Kasargod constituency was a woman, whose vote in the polling on 23 April was cast by a bogus voter.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:33 (IST)

    Mandsaur election voting latest updates

    Uttar Pradesh villagers boycott polls

    Residents of Babrecha village, under Mandsaur Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh have boycotted the polls over demands of road construction in the area. About 1,000 angry villagers have resolved to not vote until the District Collector agrees to their demands.

    Nemichand Rathore/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:31 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Villagers boycott polls in Mau, Kushinagar

    Villagers of Sanegpur and Pardahapur in Mau have boycotted the elections over non development of the area.

    Meanwhile, sugarcane farmers at booth number 64 and 65 in Kushinagar district have boycotted the polls over non-payment of dues. Senior officials have reached the spot and are requesting them to vote.

     Ashok Kumar and Azeem Mirza/101Reporters

  • 09:28 (IST)

    Voting percentage latest updates

     

    State-wise break-up of the voter turnout till 9.20 am

     

    State Voter Turnout
    Bihar 10.65%
    Chandigarh 10.40%
    Himachal Pradesh 0.40%
    Madhya Pradesh 4.57%
    Punjab 3.10%
    Uttar Pradesh 4.80%
    West Bengal 8.91%
    Jharkhand 11.05%

     

    Data from the Election Commission's official app

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:26 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    In Mandsaur, a solution for mothers

    Husaina, a young mother in Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh was delighted to discover that her seven-month-old had a dedicated children's play area to sit in, at booth number 40. The area comes equipped with Anganwadi workers and toys.

    Nemichand Rathore/ 101 reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:21 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    Voters take bullock cart to polling booth

    Voters of Kavatiyapani, part of Dewas Lok Sabha constituency, reached the polling booth in their bullock cart as it is nearly three kilometres away from their village. They reside in Kavatiyapani but the booth is situated in Palasi village.

    Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:17 (IST)

    Punjab election voting latest updates

    Manish Tewari casts vote in Ludhiana

    Former Union minister and Congress candidate from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency Manish Tewari cast his vote in Ludhiana.

    Prabhjot Singh/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:09 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    BJP leader rides to cast vote

    BJP leader and MLA Paras Jain reached the polling booth on his cycle and cast his vote in Ujjain.

    Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • 09:07 (IST)

    Bihar election polling latest updates

    Ravi Shankar Prasad casts vote

    Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad cast his vote at booth number 77 in Patna Women's College.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:04 (IST)

    Technical snags lead to lengthening queues across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

    EVM glitches have affected polling in Mirzapur and Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. Voting at booth number 263 and booth number 183 of Kushinagar, and booth number 322 and booth number 257 of Mirzapur could not be started owing to the EVM developing technical snags even as a large number of people have reached both the polling booths to exercise their franchise. 

    In Bihar, voting has been halted at booth number 8, under Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency due to EVM malfunctions.

    EVM malfunctions were reported at booth number 64-65 under Indore Lok Sabha constituency, in Madhya Pradesh where voters are waiting in the queue as the EVM is yet to be replaced. Poll officers have replaced an EVM at booth number 295 after it was found defective during the mock polls.

    Vidya Sagar,  Azeem Mirza, Gaurav Tripathi, Manish Chandra Mishra and Ashok Shukla/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:58 (IST)

    EVM problems chase Election Commission, poll officials across constituencies

    Voting has still not begun at booth number 29, under Arrah Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, due to EVM malfunction.
     

    At Bihar's Chandauli, voting has been halted for more than an hour at Fattepur's booth number 35 and Chakiya Development Block's booth number 274 owing to EVM glitches. 
     

    Voting could not be started at booth number 108 in Uttar Pradesh's Mau as EVMs there have developed some sort of snag. EC officials are replacing the machines.  

    Polling has just resumed at booth number 155 in Madhya Vidyalaya Beni Bigha, under Patliputra constituency after 40 minutes after a malfunctioning EVM was replaced. Voters allege that poll officers reached the booth 20 minutes late and found the glitch in the machine.

    Manish Chandra Mishra, Santosh Kumar, Vinay Srivastava /101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:48 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    EVM glitch found after poll officials apply ink 

    A malfunction was reported on the EVM machine after polling staff put ink marks on 11 people at Sirpur polling booth number 257. The 11 can no longer vote now. Congress leaders Golu Agnihotri and Vivek Pawar have raised this issue with poll officers and lodged a complaint to the District Election Officer over phone, after which polling resumed. 


    Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:43 (IST)

    Punjab election voting latest updates

    WATCH: BJP's Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol visits a booth in the Fatehgarh Churian area.

    Gurpreet Chawla/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:37 (IST)

    Bihar election voting latest updates

    EVM glitches hold up polling

    The poll process was halted at Fatuha's Sitjainchak school booth number 185, under Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, as a technical glitch was found in the EVM. The machine is being replaced.

    Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

  • 08:25 (IST)

    West Bengal election voting latest updates

    Mamata's nephew threatens to 'drag PM to court'

    West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and the Trinamool Congress's candidate from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote at polling booth number 208 in South Kolkata Parliamentary constituency. After casting his ballot Abhishek emerged with criticism for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said "Watever he (the PM) said in his meeting on 15 May in Diamond Harbour, he has to substantiate those statements with ample proof and justify what he said. If he fails to do so I'll sue him in the criminal and defamation cases. I'll drag him to the court and do the needful."

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:22 (IST)

    Madhya Pradesh election voting latest updates

    EVM glitch reported from Indore

    EVM glitches were reported from booth number 107 in Mahesh Yadav Nagar and booth number 206, part of Indore Lok Sabha constituency. The poll process has been halted as the machines are being replaced. Voters are waiting in a long queue.

    Manish Chandra Mishra/101Reporters

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Final Phase Voting LATEST News and Updates; (National Pollsters To Release Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results Today): BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra has alleged that TMC workers were covering their faces at a Jadavpur booth and giving proxy votes. Shortly after he made this allegation, Hazra said TMC goons have beaten up a BJP mandal president, a driver and attacked a car. Hazra's own car was also allegedly attacked. "We also rescued our three polling agents. TMC goons were going to carry out rigging at 52 booths. People are eager to vote for BJP but they are not allowing people to vote," he said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s photo has been replaced with someone else's on the voter identification list at the Veterinary College booth, where Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti voted and where he will vote, in the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. Polling officials have said that Tejashwi will not be facing problems when he comes in to vote. An investigation on the goof-up is underway.

Voters are staging a sit-in protest outside polling station number 189 in Basirhat, alleging that TMC workers are not allowing them to cast their votes. BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu told ANI, "Hundred people were stopped from voting. We will take them to cast their vote."

Even though polling began peacefully in violence-torn West Bengal, an incident of bombing was reported outside Deganga's booth number 66/67 in Basirhat. It has been alleged that some unidentified men came riding a bike, hurled a few bombs and as soon as forces rushed in, left the bike there and fled away. Tollywood actress Nusrat Jahan, the Basirhat candidate, has arrived to cast her vote.

Jharkhand has so far led the footfall of voters, with 11.05 percent voter turnout recorded at 9.20 am. Polling booths in urban areas of Ludhiana constituency witnessed low footfall in the early hours of voting. Punjab recorded one of the the lowest voter turnout figures, along with hilly Himachal Pradesh, at around 9.20 am.

No phase of this election has been without EVM failures and Phase 7 was no exception. Voting has still not begun at booth number 29, under Arrah Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, due to EVM malfunction. At Bihar's Chandauli, voting has been halted for more than an hour at Fattepur's booth number 35 and Chakiya Development Block's booth number 274 owing to EVM glitches.

Voting could not be started at booth number 108 in Uttar Pradesh's Mau as EVMs there have developed some sort of snag. EC officials are replacing the machines. Polling has just resumed at booth number 155 in Madhya Vidyalaya Beni Bigha, under Patliputra constituency after 40 minutes after a malfunctioning EVM was replaced. Voters allege that poll officers reached the booth 20 minutes late and found the glitch in the machine.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and the Trinamool Congress's candidate from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote at polling booth number 208 in South Kolkata Parliamentary constituency. After casting his ballot Abhishek emerged with criticism for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said "Watever he (the PM) said in his meeting on 15 May in Diamond Harbour, he has to substantiate those statements with ample proof and justify what he said. If he fails to do so I'll sue him in the criminal and defamation cases. I'll drag him to the court and do the needful."

Two NDA chief ministers, Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath and Bihar's Nitish Kumar were one of the first to cast their votes at Gorakhpur and Patna respectively on Sunday.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, one of the most bitterly fought in recent memory, will come to a close Sunday when polling will be held in 59 constituencies including in Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to retain the seat.

Polling will be held in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh.

Over 10.01 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 918 candidates. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct of polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reportedly trekked 2 kilometres to a Kedarnath cave and on the request of mediapersons accompanying him, allowed cameras to take initial photos. His meditation, reported ANI, will begin in a few hours and will last until tomorrow morning. No media or personnel will be allowed in the vicinity of the cave at that time, the agency has reported sources as having said.

In the aftermath of comments by Janata Dal (Secular) leaders H Vishwanath and Basvaraj Horatti, signalling discord in the JD(S)-Congress alliance once again, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, said on Saturday that it is time for leaders of his party to fall in line and stop contradicting each other. "We are on the verge of formation of a new government at the Centre. At this juncture where all efforts are being made to form non-BJP government at the Centre, the contradictory statements by leaders of coalition partners Congress-JDS may mar such efforts," he said.

The Election Commission has issued a notice to BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. Poll officials took serious note of a public meeting held by Deol in Pathankot on Friday night, after the silent period came in force. They also found that a loud speaker was used in the public meeting in which around 200 people were present.

Responding on media reports of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa recusing himself from the panel's meetings to discuss poll code violations, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said the "erosion of institutional integrity" was "the hallmark" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. In a tweet, he dubbed the poll panel the "Election Omission."

Reports have said that Election Commission member Ashok Lavasa had allegedly sent three letters and several notes over the last 10 days, asking for his dissent to be recorded. These were allegedly ignored by the Election Commission, leading to a final letter sent by him, in which he said he will skip the poll panel meetings. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora described these reports as "unsavory" and "avoidable".

A day after making an appearance at his first-ever press conference as prime minister, and with Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha election all wrapped up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand's pilgrimage sites of Kedarnath and Badrinath. Modi arrived at the hill shrine of Kedarnath in a chopper and walked from the helipad to the Himalayan shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva.

On the way, he also greeted people who were standing at a distance to get a glimpse of the prime minister.

In the temple, Modi sat on the floor in front of the deity and performed rituals.

He also took rounds of the sanctum-sanctorum as per Hindu practice of worship. He also stepped out of the temple premises and greeted the crowd. People gathered around the temple also greeted the Prime Minister with loud chants of "Har Har Mahadev".

This is Modi's fourth visit in three years.

Modi flew 1.5 lakh kilometres and addressed 142 public rallies during the most extensive campaign for a Lok Sabha election since Independence, BJP president Amit Shah said Friday.

In what is rumoured to be some heavy duty post-campaign strategising, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday morning. He is also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, and Uttar Pradesh alliance partners Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday. Yesterday, Naidu had met Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

Opposition parties have lost no time in taking swipes at Narendra Modi's maiden press conference on Friday, where he did not entertain even a single impromptu question. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the presser seemed "like last episode of Mann ki Baat aired on TV instead of radio".

Loktantrik Janata Dal party chief Sharad Yadav, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot and party chief Rahul Gandhi too made fun of the fact that Modi was not asked any questions in the meet.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 12:07:56 IST


